[$6,499 Profit] NAS100 Scalping Session with 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'

Hello traders,

In today’s session, i traded NAS100 M5 using Supply Demand EA ProBot placed 6 trades. By scanning the markets manually i spotted a setup that i really liked and i decided to scale up and place 6 buy market orders. I placed the orders very easy and quickly by clicking the zone label next to the zone. Three of them i closed them in a small profit and i let the rest 3 to run. After some time they allied and take profit target on all trades were reached.

Total daily profit from 6 trades was $6,433. In the following video, you’ll see the exact trades placed and the final results





If you want to skyrocket your profits and learn how to spot high probability setups, you can join my 1:1 'Mentorship Program', for more details you can send me an email on how to join.

-->>> high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com



✅ Check 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the following links:

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023





NOTE: The Directional Panel indicator is FREE for anyone who purchases the Supply Demand EA ProBot.



