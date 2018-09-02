Trade Plan: EURUSD - Reveal sideways area and next strong Support

12
746
Hello traders,
greetings.
- EURUSD
Here I will share in identifying sideways area and next strong actual Support for this week.
People who understand this picture will get benefit, otherwise trading forex is not suitable for them :)
* p.s. This is for an example how to create a trade plan, and not as trade recommendation.
- Description
i : Current 1st stage sideways area.
ii : Next 2nd stage sideways area.
iii : Next 3rd stage sideways area.
* Usually scalper wins in those area :)
A : Downtrend will be started from here.
B : Uptrend will be started there.
S : Next Support for demand position (buy).
* Swing trader will see it as turning point for new trend or higher range on price correction.
- Note:
If you don't understand the pictures above, then trading is risky for you.
In fact, trading is not suitable for everyone. Even your broker said that :)
So, do not trade on forex until you understand this question: "What drives currency prices ?"
- Ready for learning SR Strategy?
A2SR is a leading indicator and complete instruments for SR Strategy.
Get user's guide :
English at https://c.mql5.com/31/202/A2SR_User_Guide_EN.zip
Chinese at https://c.mql5.com/31/237/pcv5A2SR.zip
Work on strong SR at https://c.mql5.com/1/81/A2SR_-_Price_is_walking_on_each_Actual_SR.gif
1st hit opportunity at https://c.mql5.com/31/247/A2SR_USDCAD_180525.png
More description and example at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225#!tab=comments&page=10
and https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/tags/resistance
MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225#description
MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25606#description
- On news events or central banks speech, A2SR support you with Market Sentiment.
Market Sentiment in A2SR is totally different with any known traditional currency meter
or currency strength.
Wish you all the best this year.