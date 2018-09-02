Trade Plan: EURUSD - Reveal sideways area and next strong Support
2 September 2018, 01:25
Yohana Parmi

2 September 2018, 01:25
Yohana Parmi
Yohana Parmi
Hello traders,
greetings.

  • EURUSD
    Here I will share in identifying sideways area and next strong actual Support for this week.
    People who understand this picture will get benefit, otherwise trading forex is not suitable for them :)


    * p.s. This is for an example how to create a trade plan, and not as trade recommendation.

  • Description
    i   : Current 1st stage sideways area.
    ii  : Next 2nd stage sideways area.
    iii : Next 3rd stage sideways area.
    * Usually scalper wins in those area :)

    A  : Downtrend will be started from here.
    B  : Uptrend will be started there.
    S  : Next Support for demand position (buy).
    * Swing trader will see it as turning point for new trend or higher range on price correction.

Wish you all the best this year.


#support, resistance, eurusd, a2sr