#GBPJPY: Bullish Continuation 🇬🇧🇯🇵





📈GBPJPY will likely continue rising after a test of a significant intraday support.





I bought the pair this morning, after a formation of a bullish imbalance candle on an hourly.





The price will fill a gap down opening first and then will rise more and reach 211.9 level.

—————————

1H time frame





My Products:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166179

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166178

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166171

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166047

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166955

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166949



