Analytics & Forecasts

#GBPJPY: Bullish Continuation

9 March 2026, 14:08
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
190

#GBPJPY: Bullish Continuation 🇬🇧🇯🇵


📈GBPJPY will likely continue rising after a test of a significant intraday support.


I bought the pair this morning, after a formation of a bullish imbalance candle on an hourly.


The price will fill a gap down opening first and then will rise more and reach 211.9 level.

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1H time frame


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#gbpjpy