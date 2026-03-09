#GBPJPY: Bullish Continuation 🇬🇧🇯🇵
📈GBPJPY will likely continue rising after a test of a significant intraday support.
I bought the pair this morning, after a formation of a bullish imbalance candle on an hourly.
The price will fill a gap down opening first and then will rise more and reach 211.9 level.
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1H time frame
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