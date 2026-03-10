Part 2 - Multi-Currency Expert Advisor with MA Crossover ForexLines Indicator signal for MT5

0
191
**Hello MQL5 Community!**
In 2016, I published the **ForexLines Indicator** here on CodeBase. Today, I’m excited to share its evolution into a fully automated Multi-Currency EA: **ExpMACross2_MCEA**.
**Live Test Performance:**
* **Total Trades:** 70
* **Wins:** 68
* **Losses:** 2
* **Profit:** +$2,530 on Demo Account
**Key Features:**
1. **Triple-Layer Smoothing:** Based on my original 4-star rated LWMA logic.
2. **30 Pairs on H1:** Optimized for high-performance multi-tasking without iCustom overhead.
3. **Smart Volume Cut:** Automated Partial Close to secure profits and protect trader psychology.
This is Part 2 of my Multi-Currency journey. Check out the full technical logic and download the EA for free on my blog: Read more...
Happy Trading!
**Roberto Jacobs (3rjfx)**