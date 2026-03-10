Part 2 - Multi-Currency Expert Advisor with MA Crossover ForexLines Indicator signal for MT5

**Hello MQL5 Community!**

In 2016, I published the **ForexLines Indicator** here on CodeBase. Today, I’m excited to share its evolution into a fully automated Multi-Currency EA: **ExpMACross2_MCEA**.

**Live Test Performance:**

* **Total Trades:** 70

* **Wins:** 68

* **Losses:** 2

* **Profit:** +$2,530 on Demo Account





**Key Features:**

1. **Triple-Layer Smoothing:** Based on my original 4-star rated LWMA logic.

2. **30 Pairs on H1:** Optimized for high-performance multi-tasking without iCustom overhead.

3. **Smart Volume Cut:** Automated Partial Close to secure profits and protect trader psychology.





This is Part 2 of my Multi-Currency journey. Check out the full technical logic and download the EA for free on my blog: Read more...

Happy Trading! **Roberto Jacobs (3rjfx)**



