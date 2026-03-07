Gold (XAUUSD) 2H Market Structure Analysis – Support Holds, Next Target 5400 (Week of 9 March 2026)

Gold continues to respect key market structure levels on the 2-hour timeframe, confirming the bullish outlook that was previously shared on the channel.

In our earlier analysis, we highlighted the 5080–5100 support zone as a critical level where buyers could step in. The expectation was that if the market respected this demand area, price could stabilize and continue its movement toward higher liquidity.

📈 That scenario played out exactly as expected.

Price returned to the support zone, formed a strong rejection, and buyers quickly pushed the market higher. This reaction confirms that the level remains a strong demand area and an important structural support in the current market environment.

🔎 Market Structure Overview

Looking at the chart, the overall structure clearly shows a bullish shift in market sentiment.

Earlier in the trend, price broke above previous lower highs, confirming a Break of Structure (BOS) to the upside. After this structural shift, the market started forming higher highs and higher lows, which is a classic sign of bullish momentum.

Key structural elements visible on the chart:

✔ Multiple BOS confirmations during the bullish move

✔ Establishment of a strong low near 4850

✔ Successful retest of the 5080–5100 support zone

✔ Continued upward pressure after the support reaction

This type of structure often indicates that institutional buyers are accumulating positions and preparing the market for another move higher.

🔵 Major Support Zone

📍 Key Technical Zones

5080 – 5100

This area previously acted as resistance before the market broke above it. After the breakout, the zone turned into a support flip level, which is one of the most reliable areas traders watch for trend continuation.

The recent price action confirmed this zone as a valid demand area:

• Price dipped into the zone

• A strong rejection wick appeared

• Buyers pushed the market back upward

As long as price remains above this support, the bullish structure remains intact.

🔵 Intermediate Resistance Zone

5200 – 5250

Price is currently approaching a minor resistance area where short-term consolidation could occur. If buyers manage to break this level with momentum, it could open the path for further upside.

🔵 Major Resistance / Liquidity Target

5400 Area

The 5400 level represents the next major objective for the market.

This zone previously acted as resistance and also represents a weak high, meaning liquidity is resting above it. In trending markets, these highs often become targets before the market decides whether to continue or consolidate.

📈 Possible Market Scenario

Based on the current structure and price behavior, the most likely scenario could be:

➡ Price stabilizes above support

➡ Break above the minor resistance zone

➡ Gradual bullish momentum builds

➡ Market moves toward the 5400 liquidity area

However, traders should always keep risk management in mind.

⚠ If price breaks and closes below 5080, the bullish structure could weaken and a deeper correction may follow.

🧠 Professional Trading Insight

One of the most reliable trading patterns appears when the market:

1️⃣ Breaks structure (BOS)

2️⃣ Returns to retest the breakout level

3️⃣ Continues moving in the direction of the trend

This exact pattern recently appeared on XAUUSD, which explains the strong reaction from the support zone and the continuation of bullish momentum.

These setups often provide high-probability trading opportunities when confirmed properly.

✅ Previous Analysis Played Out

As highlighted in our previous market outlook, the 5080–5100 support zone was expected to act as a key level for buyers.

The market respected that zone perfectly, took support, and moved higher toward its next destination.

This reaction confirms the importance of market structure and key demand zones in understanding price behavior.

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More market insights and technical breakdowns will be shared regularly.



Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/structured_fx_trades