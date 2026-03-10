Official 'Golden Ideal Pro' Install Guide
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Official 'Golden Ideal Pro' Install Guide

10 March 2026, 12:42
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
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Golden Ideal Pro operates using a highly optimized core GOLD strategy designed for maximum capital efficiency and consistent performance. New STRATEGY PZ440 added to align with updated and evolving gold market conditions.

👉 Golden Ideal Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548


🔥 GOLD PZ440


Margin requirements:

  • Recommended lot size: 0.01 lot per $100
  • For more conservative settings: 0.01 lot per $150–$200

💡 For best long-term performance, always adapt lot size to your broker conditions and personal risk management plan.


Live Trading Setup:

  • Open XAUUSD chart (Select any timeframe, e.g., H1).
  • Attach Golden Ideal Pro.
  • Select your desired Risk Type.
  • Select the Lot Size you prefer.
  • Make sure the Status on the panel is 'Active'.
  • Everything is ready for trading to start.

    Advanced Risk Protection:

    • News Filter: Automatically pauses trading during high-impact news events to avoid slippage and volatility.
    • Daily Drawdown Limit: A dedicated safety feature that stops trading if the daily loss reaches a specific Percentage (%) or Absolute value.
    • Monthly Drawdown Limit: A safeguard that monitors performance over the calendar month. If your defined loss limit is reached, the EA pauses until the new month begins.
    • Equity Drawdown Limit: A 'hard stop' protection that secures the total account equity, preventing the drawdown from exceeding your defined global limit.








    ⚠️ Important – Use a Low Spread Account

    It is strongly recommended to use a low spread / raw spread account. Wide spreads can significantly affect entries and exits, potentially turning a profitable strategy into a losing one over time. For any question do not hesitate to contact us.




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