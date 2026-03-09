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#AUDCAD: Another Gap 🇦🇺🇨🇦
I see another gap on 📈AUDCAD pair.
I think that it will be filled soon.
A bullish breakout of a resistance line of a falling channel
provides a strong confirmation.
Target - 0.9528
—————————
1H time frame
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