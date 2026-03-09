#AUDCAD: Another Gap 🇦🇺🇨🇦





I see another gap on 📈AUDCAD pair.

I think that it will be filled soon.





A bullish breakout of a resistance line of a falling channel

provides a strong confirmation.





Target - 0.9528

—————————

1H time frame





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