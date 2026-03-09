Analytics & Forecasts

#AUDCAD: Another Gap

9 March 2026, 14:03
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
189

#AUDCAD: Another Gap 🇦🇺🇨🇦


I see another gap on 📈AUDCAD pair.

I think that it will be filled soon.


A bullish breakout of a resistance line of a falling channel

provides a strong confirmation.


Target - 0.9528

—————————

1H time frame


My Products:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166179&nbsp;

 

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166178&nbsp;

 

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166171&nbsp;

 

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166047&nbsp;

 

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166955&nbsp;

 

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166949&nbsp;


#audcad