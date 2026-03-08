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"Caution Scalping" indicator,is designed to inform the trader of most potential Caution - Warnings during trading, particularly concerning Smart Money concepts and Understanding the logic of price movements ICT.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168055
It will also display structures for potential forecasts of the next chart movement.
It is primarily useful for scalping trades and quick speculations that rely on seizing opportunities.
It is primarily useful for scalping trades and quick speculations that rely on seizing opportunities.
The comprehensive analysis provided by the indicator consists of warnings for most contingencies that may arise in the market.
The distinctive features of the "Caution Scalping" indicator are:
-Display structures for potential forecasts of the next chart movement
-Deep and precise analysis of the chart and market, including Fair Value Gaps (FVG), order blocks, support and resistance levels.
-Detection of significant highs and lows (HH, HL, LL, LH).
-Identification of Change in Character of Market (CHoCH) and Break of Structure (BOS) points.
-Detection of double tops/bottoms with visual alerts on the chart.
-Institutional Liquidity Zones, liquidity zones, and breakaway zones
-Identification of liquidity pools targeted by institutions
-Breaker Blocks and Mitigation Blocks detection
-Institutional Accumulation/Distribution Zones
-Structure Break Retest Zones (RETEST BOS Zones)
This indicator is a radical development of my previous indicator, King Smart Liquidity MT5.
To complete the overall picture and general understanding of the trading landscape:Shock Pullback v 3.6 + AI/ML forecasts + Alerts:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145042
AI Forecasts MT5 + Alerts
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154838
Suleiman Levels:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128183
read more:
To complete the overall picture and general understanding of the trading landscape:
I preferable to use "Caution Scalping" indicator alongside the Shock Pullback v 3.6 + AI/ML forecasts + Alerts indicator, or with the AI Forecasts MT5 + Alerts indicator, or with the Suleiman Levels indicator.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145042
AI Forecasts MT5 + Alerts
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154838
Suleiman Levels:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128183
read more:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168055
I wish everyone all the best and success.