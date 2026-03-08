

"Caution Scalping" indicator,is designed to inform the trader of most potential Caution - Warnings during trading, particularly concerning Smart Money concepts and Understanding the logic of price movements ICT.



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168055



"Caution Scalping" indicator,is designed to inform the trader of most potential Caution - Warnings during trading, particularly concerning Smart Money concepts and Understanding the logic of price movements ICT.

It will also display structures for potential forecasts of the next chart movement .







It is primarily useful for scalping trades and quick speculations that rely on seizing opportunities. It is primarily useful for scalping trades and quick speculations that rely on seizing opportunities.

The comprehensive analysis provided by the indicator consists of warnings for most contingencies that may arise in the market.

The distinctive features of the "Caution Scalping" indicator are:





-Display structures for potential forecasts of the next chart movement

-Deep and precise analysis of the chart and market, including Fair Value Gaps (FVG), order blocks, support and resistance levels.

-Detection of significant highs and lows (HH, HL, LL, LH).

-Identification of Change in Character of Market (CHoCH) and Break of Structure (BOS) points.

-Detection of double tops/bottoms with visual alerts on the chart.

-Institutional Liquidity Zones , liquidity zones, and breakaway zones -Identification of liquidity pools targeted by institutions -Breaker Blocks and Mitigation Blocks detection -Institutional Accumulation/Distribution Zones -Structure Break Retest Zones (RETEST BOS Zones)