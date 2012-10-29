Advantages of MQL5 Signals
MetaTrader 5 — Trading |
9 411 7
Trading Signals service recently introduced in MetaTrader 5 allows traders to copy trading operations of any signals provider. Users can select any signal, subscribe to it and all deals will be copied at their accounts. Signals providers can set their subscription prices and receive a fixed monthly fee from their subscribers.
What Is So Special About MQL5 Signals?
- It is a simple and ready-made solution. Subscription is
performed in a few clicks. All deals are copied automatically without
trader's intervention. Signals providers will also be able to start
easily – it will take less than a minute to add a signal to the base and set a subscription fee.
- High security for all the participants. Careful
selection is performed among signals providers – they work in a test
mode within a month. If the test is passed, they can offer their signals on MQL5.com.
- Subscription and signals purchase rate. No agreements
between subscribers and providers are required. Signals providers put
their products up for sale while subscribers choose the most suitable
ones. That's all. There is no excessive bureaucracy. There is no tedious
work with bunches of papers – all processes are performed strictly
inside the system avoiding any kind of paperwork.
- Signal subscription can be purchased easily. If you are interested in any signal available for a paid subscription, you can subscribe to it easily. Multiple payment systems supported by MQL5.com simplify the process greatly. WebMoney, PayPal, bank card – select any payment method you like!
- No commission. Signals service does not charge commission from the subscriber's traded volume.
- Access to the largest financial market. Signals providers
gain access to all MetaTrader 5 users. All traders using the trading
platform in their activity can choose and quickly subscribe to any
signal available in their terminals
Investors wishing to subscribe to the signals can find a detailed step-by-step description in the article «How to Subscribe to Trading Signals».
Some articles dedicated to signals which can be useful to you:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/577
Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.
How Secure Is It to Buy MQL5 Market Products?
We have launched the service for selling MetaTrader 5 trading applications paying much attention to security issues. We have minimized all associated risks to allow you to concentrate on more important matters - searching for the most suitable trading robot!
Interview with Egidijus Bockus (ATC 2012)
"I examined many indicators before realizing that they are not necessary for making money on Forex" - our present interviewee Egidijus Bockus (Egidijus) told us boldly. We have all reasons to take his words seriously, as his Expert Advisor occupies the third place with more than $32 000 beginning from the third week of the Automated Trading Championship 2012.
Interview with Matúš German (ATC 2012)
It's the second time Matúš German participates in the Automated Trading Championship. By the end of the fourth week of ATC 2012 his Expert Advisor has been holding its positions in the TOP-10 having about $30 000. Matúš is from Slovakia, from the little town Bardejov. Matúš is interested in trading for about 5 years and he develops Expert Advisors for 3 years already.
Interview with Alexander Prishchenko (ATC 2012)
What can be more complicated than a multicurrency trading robot? Surely, it is an automated strategy based on Elliott Wave Principle. Can we imagine something more complicated than that? Yes, we can. It is a multicurrency Expert Advisor using Elliott Waves on each currency pair! Alexander Prishchenko (Crucian) believes that even a newcomer can learn the rules.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
All demo and real accounts are displayed on the signals tab. Give an opportunity to display only demo or only real or all signals in the settings.
why we dont have bonus (prize) for best trader of week, of month... have many follower of week, of month.. and dont care about demo or real acc, free or paid...
why we dont have bonus (prize) for best trader of week, of month... have many follower of week, of month.. and dont care about demo or real acc, free or paid...
as Signal Provider, he must be able to manage investors/followers money, not just make high profits and the next day to lose money quickly.
One way of prevent this is to put the "Stop Loss" level.
Maybe, in report system should be added warning signal, for example, "Signal Providers at higher risk for not using SL" or "placement SL unreasonable" for SL too wide.