 Advantages of MQL5 Signals

It's the second time Matúš German participates in the Automated Trading Championship. By the end of the fourth week of ATC 2012 his Expert Advisor has been holding its positions in the TOP-10 having about $30 000. Matúš is from Slovakia, from the little town Bardejov. Matúš is interested in trading for about 5 years and he develops Expert Advisors for 3 years already.