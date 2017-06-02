Trading with Donchian Channels

The Donchian Channel is a technical indicator developed in early 1970s. First it was called a Moving Channel, and later was renamed after its creator Richard Donchian. This indicator measures the degree of market volatility based on a given price range using recent lows and highs. The Donchian channel is drawn as two lines, between which the price fluctuates. Sell or buy signals are formed when the price breaks the lower or upper channel border respectively. The author recommended to draw the channel using the price range equal to 20 (an average number of business days in a month) and the D1 timeframe.



I will not reinvent the wheel and will not create another program implementation of this indicator. I decided to use its Donchian Channels System modification, which perfectly characterizes the trading style based on this system. In Fig.1 pink and blue candlesticks show the areas where the channel borders are broken, market entry is supposed in this places.





Fig1. Operating principles and entry points based on the Donchian Channel.

Pay attention to red areas marked on the chart. They indicate the main disadvantage of the Donchian channel — the so-called false breakouts, after which the price rolls back into its range. Therefore, entering the market by only using the Donchian Channel without additional confirmation would be reckless. In order to have a clearer understanding of the indicator idea, let us analyze the parameters and implementation of this modification:

input uint DonchianPeriod= 20 ; input Applied_Extrem Extremes=HIGH_LOW; input uint Shift= 2 ;

Averaging period is the used price range.

Horizontal shift in bar means shifting the channel.