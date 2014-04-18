CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

X4Period_RSI_Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6026
Rating:
(33)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

transport_david

Four semaphore signal indicators based RSI oscillators with different periods on one price chart.

Trend signals occur when the RSI oscillators are in the oversold and overbought areas specified in the input parameters:

input uint rsiUpperTrigger=62;   // Overbought level
input uint rsiLowerTrigger=38// Oversold level

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 19.09.2007.

Figure 1. The X4Period_RSI_Arrows indicator

Figure 1. The X4Period_RSI_Arrows indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2237

Exp_FisherCGOscillator Exp_FisherCGOscillator

The Exp_FisherCGOscillator EA is based on the signals generated by the FisherCGOscillator oscillator.

Spread Spread

Trader's simple assistant. The MQL5 Spread indicator shows the current spread of the currency pair on a chart.

X4Period_RVI_Arrows X4Period_RVI_Arrows

Four semaphore signal indicators based RVI oscillators with different periods on one price chart.

X4Period_Stochastic_Arrows X4Period_Stochastic_Arrows

Four semaphore signal indicators based on stochastic oscillators with different periods on one price chart.