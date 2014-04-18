Real author:

transport_david

Four semaphore signal indicators based RSI oscillators with different periods on one price chart.

Trend signals occur when the RSI oscillators are in the oversold and overbought areas specified in the input parameters:

input uint rsiUpperTrigger= 62 ; input uint rsiLowerTrigger= 38 ;

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 19.09.2007.

Figure 1. The X4Period_RSI_Arrows indicator