CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Average Speed - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Totom Sukopratomo | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
22642
Rating:
(41)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator's output is calculated base on mathematical approach.


Calculate Price Speed:

Galileo defined speed as the distance covered per unit of time. (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Speed)

Equation:
                    
where v is speed, d is distance and t is time. In this indicator we will define d as distance between price series and t is in minute. We use minute instead of second because second is to fast while sometime we found no price movement for minutes. This could be annoying for some peoples.


Calculate Average Speed of Price:

Indicator calculate Average Speed using Arithmetical  Mean. (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Average, http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arithmetical_mean)

Equation:

If n numbers are given, each number denoted by ai, where i = 1, ..., n, the arithmetic mean is the [sum] of the ai's divided by n or

in this indicator n is days, a is speed and AM is output of indicator buffer calculated in point/minute.


GBPUSD 1H

OneSideGaussianMA OneSideGaussianMA

The Moving Average drawn on the basis of Gauss algorithm

The asymmetry indicator The asymmetry indicator

The indicator which defines the moments when the market becomes asymmetric and there are strong trend changes

TrendPower TrendPower

The trend indicator drawn on the basis of a comparison of six levels of simple Moving Averages with High and Low of the current candlestick

FX_Sniper_Ergodic_CCI FX_Sniper_Ergodic_CCI

The ergodic CCI.