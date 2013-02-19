Join our fan page
Average Speed - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator's output is calculated base on mathematical approach.
Calculate Price Speed:
Galileo defined speed as the distance covered per unit of time. (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Speed)
where v is speed, d is distance and t is time. In this indicator we will define d as distance between price series and t is in minute. We use minute instead of second because second is to fast while sometime we found no price movement for minutes. This could be annoying for some peoples.
Calculate Average Speed of Price:
Indicator calculate Average Speed using Arithmetical Mean. (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Average, http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arithmetical_mean)
Equation:
If n numbers are given, each number denoted by ai, where i = 1, ..., n, the arithmetic mean is the [sum] of the ai's divided by n or
in this indicator n is days, a is speed and AM is output of indicator buffer calculated in point/minute.
