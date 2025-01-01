- Enumerations
Enumeration for matrix and vector operations
This section describes the enumerations that are used in various matrix and vector methods.
Smoothing type enumeration.
|
ID
|
Description
|
AVERAGE_NONE
|
No averaging. Results are provided for each label separately
|
AVERAGE_BINARY
|
Label 1 result for binary classification
|
AVERAGE_MICRO
|
Average error matrix result (confusion matrix)
|
AVERAGE_MACRO
|
Average result from the results of the error matrices of each label
|
AVERAGE_WEIGHTED
|
Weighted average result
Enumeration of vector norms for vector::Norm.
|
ID
|
Description
|
VECTOR_NORM_INF
|
Inf norm
|
VECTOR_NORM_MINUS_INF
|
Minus Inf norm
|
VECTOR_NORM_P
|
Norm P
Enumeration of matrix norms for matrix::Norm and for obtaining the matrix::Cond matrix condition number.
|
ID
|
Description
|
MATRIX_NORM_FROBENIUS
|
Frobenius norm
|
MATRIX_NORM_SPECTRAL
|
Spectral norm
|
MATRIX_NORM_NUCLEAR
|
Nuclear norm
|
MATRIX_NORM_INF
|
Inf norm
|
MATRIX_NORM_P1
|
P1 norm
|
MATRIX_NORM_P2
|
P2 norm
|
MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_INF
|
Minus Inf norm
|
MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_P1
|
Minus P1 norm
|
MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_P2
|
Minus P2 norm
Enumeration for convolution vector::Convolve and cross-correlation vector::Correlate.
|
ID
|
Description
|
VECTOR_CONVOLVE_FULL
|
Convolve full
|
VECTOR_CONVOLVE_SAME
|
Convolve same
|
VECTOR_CONVOLVE_VALID
|
Convolve valid
Enumeration of regression metrics for vector::RegressionMetric.
|
ID
|
Description
|
REGRESSION_MAE
|
Mean Absolute Error
|
REGRESSION_MSE
|
Mean Squared Error
|
REGRESSION_RMSE
|
Root Mean Squared Error
|
REGRESSION_R2
|
R-Squared
|
REGRESSION_MAPE
|
Mean Absolute Percentage Error
|
REGRESSION_MSPE
|
Mean Squared Percentage Error
|
REGRESSION_RMSLE
|
Root Mean Squared Logarithmic Error
|
REGRESSION_SMAPE
|
Symmetric Mean Absolute Percentage Error
|
REGRESSION_MAXE
|
Maximal Absolute Error
|
REGRESSION_MEDE
|
Median Absolute Error
|
REGRESSION_MPD
|
Mean Poisson Deviance
|
REGRESSION_MGD
|
Mean Gamma Deviance
|
REGRESSION_EXPV
|
Explained Variance
Enumeration of metrics for classification problems.
|
ID
|
Description
|
CLASSIFICATION_ACCURACY
|
Model quality in terms of prediction accuracy for all classes
|
CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION
|
Average model accuracy
|
CLASSIFICATION_BALANCED_ACCURACY
|
Balanced prediction accuracy
|
CLASSIFICATION_F1
|
F1 score. Harmonic mean between the model precision and recall
|
CLASSIFICATION_JACCARD
|
Jaccard score
|
CLASSIFICATION_PRECISION
|
Model accuracy in predicting true positives for the target class
|
CLASSIFICATION_RECALL
|
Model completeness
|
CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC
|
Area under the error curve
|
CLASSIFICATION_TOP_K_ACCURACY
|
Frequency of the correct label appearing at the top of k predicted labels
Enumeration for loss function calculations vector::Loss.
|
ID
|
Description
|
LOSS_MSE
|
Root mean square error
|
LOSS_MAE
|
Mean Absolute Error
|
LOSS_CCE
|
Categorical Crossentropy
|
LOSS_BCE
|
Binary Crossentropy
|
LOSS_MAPE
|
Mean Absolute Percentage Error
|
LOSS_MSLE
|
Mean Squared Logarithmic Error
|
LOSS_KLD
|
Kullback-Leibler Divergence
|
LOSS_COSINE
|
Cosine similarity/proximity
|
LOSS_POISSON
|
Poisson
|
LOSS_HINGE
|
Hinge
|
LOSS_SQ_HINGE
|
Squared Hinge
|
LOSS_CAT_HINGE
|
Categorical Hinge
|
LOSS_LOG_COSH
|
Logarithm of the Hyperbolic Cosine
|
LOSS_HUBER
|
Huber
Enumeration for the activation function vector::Activation and for the activation function derivative vector::Derivative.
|
ID
|
Description
|
AF_ELU
|
Exponential Linear Unit
|
AF_EXP
|
Exponential
|
AF_GELU
|
Gaussian Error Linear Unit
|
AF_HARD_SIGMOID
|
Hard Sigmoid
|
AF_LINEAR
|
Linear
|
AF_LRELU
|
Leaky Rectified Linear Unit
|
AF_RELU
|
REctified Linear Unit
|
AF_SELU
|
Scaled Exponential Linear Unit
|
AF_SIGMOID
|
Sigmoid
|
AF_SOFTMAX
|
Softmax
|
AF_SOFTPLUS
|
Softplus
|
AF_SOFTSIGN
|
Softsign
|
AF_SWISH
|
Swish
|
AF_TANH
|
The hyperbolic tangent function
|
AF_TRELU
|
Thresholded Rectified Linear Unit
Enumeration of sort types for the Sort function.
|
ID
|
Description
|
SORT_ASCENDING
|
Sort ascending
|
SORT_DESCENDING
|
Sort descending
Enumeration for specifying the axis in all statistical functions for matrices.
|
ID
|
Description
|
AXIS_NONE
|
The axis is not specified. Calculation is performed over all matrix elements, as if it were a vector (see the Flat method).
|
AXIS_HORZ
|
Horizontal axis
|
AXIS_VERT
|
Vertical axis