Enumeration for matrix and vector operations

This section describes the enumerations that are used in various matrix and vector methods.

ENUM_AVERAGE_MODE

Smoothing type enumeration.

ID Description AVERAGE_NONE No averaging. Results are provided for each label separately AVERAGE_BINARY Label 1 result for binary classification AVERAGE_MICRO Average error matrix result (confusion matrix) AVERAGE_MACRO Average result from the results of the error matrices of each label AVERAGE_WEIGHTED Weighted average result

ENUM_VECTOR_NORM

Enumeration of vector norms for vector::Norm.

ID Description VECTOR_NORM_INF Inf norm VECTOR_NORM_MINUS_INF Minus Inf norm VECTOR_NORM_P Norm P

ENUM_MATRIX_NORM

Enumeration of matrix norms for matrix::Norm and for obtaining the matrix::Cond matrix condition number.

ID Description MATRIX_NORM_FROBENIUS Frobenius norm MATRIX_NORM_SPECTRAL Spectral norm MATRIX_NORM_NUCLEAR Nuclear norm MATRIX_NORM_INF Inf norm MATRIX_NORM_P1 P1 norm MATRIX_NORM_P2 P2 norm MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_INF Minus Inf norm MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_P1 Minus P1 norm MATRIX_NORM_MINUS_P2 Minus P2 norm

ENUM_VECTOR_CONVOLVE

Enumeration for convolution vector::Convolve and cross-correlation vector::Correlate.

ID Description VECTOR_CONVOLVE_FULL Convolve full VECTOR_CONVOLVE_SAME Convolve same VECTOR_CONVOLVE_VALID Convolve valid

ENUM_REGRESSION_METRIC

Enumeration of regression metrics for vector::RegressionMetric.

ID Description REGRESSION_MAE Mean Absolute Error REGRESSION_MSE Mean Squared Error REGRESSION_RMSE Root Mean Squared Error REGRESSION_R2 R-Squared REGRESSION_MAPE Mean Absolute Percentage Error REGRESSION_MSPE Mean Squared Percentage Error REGRESSION_RMSLE Root Mean Squared Logarithmic Error REGRESSION_SMAPE Symmetric Mean Absolute Percentage Error REGRESSION_MAXE Maximal Absolute Error REGRESSION_MEDE Median Absolute Error REGRESSION_MPD Mean Poisson Deviance REGRESSION_MGD Mean Gamma Deviance REGRESSION_EXPV Explained Variance

ENUM_CLASSIFICATION_METRIC

Enumeration of metrics for classification problems.

ID Description CLASSIFICATION_ACCURACY Model quality in terms of prediction accuracy for all classes CLASSIFICATION_AVERAGE_PRECISION Average model accuracy CLASSIFICATION_BALANCED_ACCURACY Balanced prediction accuracy CLASSIFICATION_F1 F1 score. Harmonic mean between the model precision and recall CLASSIFICATION_JACCARD Jaccard score CLASSIFICATION_PRECISION Model accuracy in predicting true positives for the target class CLASSIFICATION_RECALL Model completeness CLASSIFICATION_ROC_AUC Area under the error curve CLASSIFICATION_TOP_K_ACCURACY Frequency of the correct label appearing at the top of k predicted labels

ENUM_LOSS_FUNCTION

Enumeration for loss function calculations vector::Loss.

ID Description LOSS_MSE Root mean square error LOSS_MAE Mean Absolute Error LOSS_CCE Categorical Crossentropy LOSS_BCE Binary Crossentropy LOSS_MAPE Mean Absolute Percentage Error LOSS_MSLE Mean Squared Logarithmic Error LOSS_KLD Kullback-Leibler Divergence LOSS_COSINE Cosine similarity/proximity LOSS_POISSON Poisson LOSS_HINGE Hinge LOSS_SQ_HINGE Squared Hinge LOSS_CAT_HINGE Categorical Hinge LOSS_LOG_COSH Logarithm of the Hyperbolic Cosine LOSS_HUBER Huber

ENUM_ACTIVATION_FUNCTION

Enumeration for the activation function vector::Activation and for the activation function derivative vector::Derivative.

ID Description AF_ELU Exponential Linear Unit AF_EXP Exponential AF_GELU Gaussian Error Linear Unit AF_HARD_SIGMOID Hard Sigmoid AF_LINEAR Linear AF_LRELU Leaky Rectified Linear Unit AF_RELU REctified Linear Unit AF_SELU Scaled Exponential Linear Unit AF_SIGMOID Sigmoid AF_SOFTMAX Softmax AF_SOFTPLUS Softplus AF_SOFTSIGN Softsign AF_SWISH Swish AF_TANH The hyperbolic tangent function AF_TRELU Thresholded Rectified Linear Unit

ENUM_SORT_MODE

Enumeration of sort types for the Sort function.

ID Description SORT_ASCENDING Sort ascending SORT_DESCENDING Sort descending

ENUM_MATRIX_AXIS

Enumeration for specifying the axis in all statistical functions for matrices.