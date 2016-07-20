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Experts

Universal trailing stop - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Khlystov
Vladimir Khlystov

Vladimir Khlystov

3.8 (31)
I am an MQL programmer (MT4 and MT5 terminals)
If you are interested in auto trading on forex, then I can offer you ready-made products or write a work for you on your strategy.
my site https://cmillion.ru
36 products 192 codes 1 topic 1099 comments
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The Expert Advisor works both in normal mode with one positions, and in the HEDGE mode with multiple positions.

Trailing can be performed based on the fractals, bar extremums, Parabolic MA and ATR indicators, or by the specified number of points. It is also possible to trail orders based on the profit percentage.

Parameters:

Example of operation based on Parabolic:

Example of operation based on MA:

The Expert Advisor works both in normal mode with one positions, and in the HEDGE mode with multiple positions.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15848

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