Donchian Channels System - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The indicator implements a breakthrough system using Donchian_Channels.

When price exits the gray channel, the candlestick color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction.

Green for the growth of a financial asset, orange color - fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.

Figure 1. Donchian_Channels_System

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2099

