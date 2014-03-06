Join our fan page
Donchian Channels System - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator implements a breakthrough system using Donchian_Channels.
When price exits the gray channel, the candlestick color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction.
Green for the growth of a financial asset, orange color - fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.
Figure 1. Donchian_Channels_System
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2099
