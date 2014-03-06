The indicator implements a breakthrough system using Donchian_Channels.



When price exits the gray channel, the candlestick color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction.



Green for the growth of a financial asset, orange color - fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.

Figure 1. Donchian_Channels_System