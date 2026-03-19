MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 24): Depth-Perception Upgrades with 3D Curves, Pan Mode, and ViewCube Navigation

Introduction

You have a three-dimensional binomial distribution viewer with rotation and zoom, but without a depth-accurate curve, a way to shift the scene's focus point, or quick orientation resets, inspecting probability mass function shapes requires constant manual rotation, off-center regions stay out of reach, and returning to a standard view means dragging blindly. This article is for MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developers and algorithmic traders looking to extend interactive three-dimensional statistical tools with intuitive navigation controls for deeper probabilistic analysis.

In our previous article (Part 23), we integrated Direct3D into the MQL5 binomial distribution viewer, enabling switchable 2D/3D modes and camera control for rotation, zoom, and auto-fit. In Part 24, we enhance the tool by adding a segmented three-dimensional curve for improved depth perception of the probability mass function, integrating pan mode for view target shifting, and implementing an interactive view cube with hover zones and animated camera transitions for quick orientation changes. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have an advanced MQL5 tool with enhanced 3D navigation for distribution analysis, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Understanding the 3D Curve, Pan Mode, and ViewCube Framework

Representing the probability mass function as a flat projected line in three-dimensional space loses the depth that makes three-dimensional rendering valuable — a segmented tubular curve, built from oriented box primitives aligned to consecutive data points, gives the curve physical presence in the scene so height differences between bins read naturally in perspective. Pan mode addresses a different limitation: rotation and zoom keep the scene anchored to a fixed target, so off-center distributions or wide trial counts push the region of interest toward the edge; shifting the view target via camera-relative vector arithmetic lets us explore the full scene without disturbing the current angle or zoom level. The view cube is a compact orientation widget that mirrors the camera's current rotation in real time, subdivided into clickable faces, edges, and corners that each map to a predefined angle pair, triggering a smooth interpolated transition rather than an instant jump.

In the market, use the depth-accurate curve alongside the histogram to judge whether the probability mass function peak aligns with the highest-frequency bin, signaling a well-calibrated model. Pan to center low-probability tails for closer inspection before sizing positions near extreme outcomes. Use the view cube's top view to compare bar heights across all bins simultaneously, and the front view to read individual bar values cleanly.

We will extend the tool by creating box-based curve segments scaled and rotated to form a continuous tube, implement pan logic using camera-relative vector calculations, and render the view cube with projected vertices, face sorting for correct drawing order, and bilinear interpolation for subdivided hover zones. We will also integrate timer-driven animations for view transitions, blended pixel overlays for icons and the cube, and event handling for clicks and hovers to make the interface fully responsive. Have a look below at our objectives.





Implementation in MQL5

Extending Inputs, Constants, and Class Members for Pan and View Cube Support

To support the new pan mode and view cube widget, we first extend the inputs with a view cube background toggle, define constants that govern icon and cube sizing, introduce new protected member variables into the visualizer class for hover states, curve segments, panning, and animation tracking, initialize them all in the constructor, and update the destructor to cleanly release the new curve segment array alongside the existing scene objects.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict input group "=== VIEW CUBE SETTINGS ===" input bool showViewCubeBackground = false ; const int PAN_ICON_SIZE = 24 ; const int PAN_ICON_MARGIN = 6 ; const int VCUBE_SIZE = 70 ; const int VCUBE_MARGIN = 6 ; class DistributionVisualizer { protected : bool m_isHoveringPanIcon; bool m_isHoveringViewCube; int m_lastMouseX; int m_lastMouseY; int m_previousMouseButtonState; ViewModeType m_currentViewMode; bool m_are3DObjectsCreated; CDXBox m_histogramBars[]; CDXBox m_groundPlane; CDXBox m_axisX; CDXBox m_axisY; CDXBox m_axisZ; CDXBox m_curveSegments[]; int m_curveSegmentCount; double m_cameraDistance; double m_cameraAngleX; double m_cameraAngleY; int m_mouse3DStartX; int m_mouse3DStartY; bool m_isRotating3D; bool m_panMode; bool m_isPanning; int m_panStartX; int m_panStartY; DXVector3 m_viewTarget; double m_sampleData[]; double m_histogramIntervals[]; double m_histogramFrequencies[]; double m_theoreticalXValues[]; double m_theoreticalYValues[]; double m_minDataValue; double m_maxDataValue; double m_maxFrequency; double m_maxTheoreticalValue; bool m_isDataLoaded; double m_sampleMean; double m_sampleStandardDeviation; double m_sampleSkewness; double m_sampleKurtosis; double m_percentile25; double m_percentile50; double m_percentile75; double m_confidenceInterval95Lower; double m_confidenceInterval95Upper; double m_confidenceInterval99Lower; double m_confidenceInterval99Upper; double m_targetAngleX; double m_targetAngleY; bool m_isAnimating; int m_animSteps; int m_animStep; double m_animStartAngleX; double m_animStartAngleY; string m_vcubeHoverZone; int m_vcubeCenterX; int m_vcubeCenterY; public : DistributionVisualizer( void ) { m_isHoveringCanvas = false ; m_isHoveringHeader = false ; m_isHoveringResizeZone = false ; m_isHoveringSwitchIcon = false ; m_isHoveringPanIcon = false ; m_isHoveringViewCube = false ; m_lastMouseX = 0 ; m_lastMouseY = 0 ; m_previousMouseButtonState = 0 ; m_currentViewMode = viewMode; m_are3DObjectsCreated = false ; m_cameraDistance = initialCameraDistance; m_cameraAngleX = initialCameraAngleX; m_cameraAngleY = initialCameraAngleY; m_mouse3DStartX = - 1 ; m_mouse3DStartY = - 1 ; m_isRotating3D = false ; m_panMode = false ; m_isPanning = false ; m_panStartX = 0 ; m_panStartY = 0 ; m_viewTarget = DXVector3( 0.0 f, 0.0 f, 0.0 f); m_minDataValue = 0.0 ; m_maxDataValue = 0.0 ; m_maxFrequency = 0.0 ; m_maxTheoreticalValue = 0.0 ; m_isDataLoaded = false ; m_sampleMean = 0.0 ; m_sampleStandardDeviation = 0.0 ; m_sampleSkewness = 0.0 ; m_sampleKurtosis = 0.0 ; m_percentile25 = 0.0 ; m_percentile50 = 0.0 ; m_percentile75 = 0.0 ; m_confidenceInterval95Lower = 0.0 ; m_confidenceInterval95Upper = 0.0 ; m_confidenceInterval99Lower = 0.0 ; m_confidenceInterval99Upper = 0.0 ; m_targetAngleX = 0.0 ; m_targetAngleY = 0.0 ; m_isAnimating = false ; m_animSteps = 20 ; m_animStep = 0 ; m_animStartAngleX = 0.0 ; m_animStartAngleY = 0.0 ; m_vcubeHoverZone = "" ; m_vcubeCenterX = 0 ; m_vcubeCenterY = 0 ; m_curveSegmentCount = 0 ; } ~DistributionVisualizer( void ) { int count = ArraySize (m_histogramBars); for ( int i = 0 ; i < count; i++) m_histogramBars[i].Shutdown(); for ( int i = 0 ; i < m_curveSegmentCount; i++) m_curveSegments[i].Shutdown(); m_groundPlane.Shutdown(); m_axisX.Shutdown(); m_axisY.Shutdown(); m_axisZ.Shutdown(); } }

First, we add a new input group "=== VIEW CUBE SETTINGS ===" with "showViewCubeBackground" defaulting to false, allowing us to toggle a background for the view cube overlay. Next, we define constants for the pan icon and the view cube: "PAN_ICON_SIZE" and "PAN_ICON_MARGIN" for the pan toggle dimensions, "VCUBE_SIZE" and "VCUBE_MARGIN" for the view cube placement. In the "DistributionVisualizer" class protected section, we introduce members for enhanced interactions: "m_isHoveringPanIcon" and "m_isHoveringViewCube" for hover detection, "m_curveSegments" array and "m_curveSegmentCount" for 3D curve management, "m_panMode" and "m_isPanning" booleans with "m_panStartX" and "m_panStartY" for panning state, "m_viewTarget" as DXVector3 for camera focus, "m_targetAngleX" and "m_targetAngleY" for animation targets, "m_isAnimating" with "m_animSteps", "m_animStep", "m_animStartAngleX", and "m_animStartAngleY" for smooth transitions, "m_vcubeHoverZone" string for detected cube areas, and "m_vcubeCenterX" and "m_vcubeCenterY" for cube positioning.

In the constructor, we initialize these: set "m_isHoveringPanIcon" and "m_isHoveringViewCube" to false, "m_curveSegmentCount" to 0, "m_panMode" and "m_isPanning" to false, "m_panStartX" and "m_panStartY" to 0, "m_viewTarget" to origin vector, target angles to 0.0, "m_isAnimating" to false, "m_animSteps" to 20, "m_animStep" to 0, start angles to 0.0, "m_vcubeHoverZone" to empty string, and cube centers to 0. We update the destructor to shut down the new "m_curveSegments" array by looping through "m_curveSegmentCount" and calling "Shutdown" on each, alongside existing cleanups for bars, plane, and axes. With that done, we update the three-dimensional context initialization to use the new member variable as follows. We have highlighted the specific change for clarity.

Updating the Three-Dimensional Context Initialization for Dynamic View Target

The single change here replaces the hard-coded origin vector passed to "ViewTargetSet" with the "m_viewTarget" member variable, so that pan operations which update "m_viewTarget" are reflected immediately when the camera is repositioned.

bool initialize3DContext() { m_mainCanvas.ProjectionMatrixSet(( float )(DX_PI / 6.0 ), ( float )m_currentWidth / ( float )m_currentHeight, 0.1 f, 1000.0 f); m_mainCanvas.ViewTargetSet(m_viewTarget); m_mainCanvas.ViewUpDirectionSet(DXVector3( 0.0 f, 1.0 f, 0.0 f)); m_mainCanvas.LightColorSet(DXColor( 1.0 f, 1.0 f, 1.0 f, 0.9 f)); m_mainCanvas.AmbientColorSet(DXColor( 0.6 f, 0.6 f, 0.6 f, 0.5 f)); if (autoFitCamera && m_isDataLoaded) autoFitCameraPosition(); updateCameraPosition(); Print ( "SUCCESS: 3D context initialized" ); return true ; }

With the context updated, we now create the three-dimensional curve segments to replace the flat projected spline.

Creating the Three-Dimensional Curve Segments

Rather than projecting the probability mass function as a flat line onto the scene, we build a series of oriented box primitives that form a continuous tube aligned to consecutive theoretical data points, giving the curve physical depth in the three-dimensional scene so height differences between bins read naturally in perspective.

bool create3DCurveSegments() { int numPoints = ArraySize (m_theoreticalXValues); Print ( "DEBUG: create3DCurveSegments called, numPoints=" , numPoints); if (numPoints < 2 ) return false ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < m_curveSegmentCount; i++) m_curveSegments[i].Shutdown(); m_curveSegmentCount = numPoints - 1 ; ArrayResize (m_curveSegments, m_curveSegmentCount); uchar cr = ( uchar )((theoreticalCurveColor) & 0xFF ); uchar cg = ( uchar )((theoreticalCurveColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar cb = ( uchar )((theoreticalCurveColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < m_curveSegmentCount; i++) { if (!m_curveSegments[i].Create(m_mainCanvas.DXDispatcher(), m_mainCanvas.InputScene(), DXVector3( 0.0 f, - 0.5 f, - 0.5 f), DXVector3( 1.0 f, 0.5 f, 0.5 f))) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create curve segment " , i); return false ; } m_curveSegments[i].DiffuseColorSet(DXColor(cr / 255.0 f, cg / 255.0 f, cb / 255.0 f, 1.0 f)); m_curveSegments[i].SpecularColorSet(DXColor( 0.3 f, 0.3 f, 0.3 f, 0.5 f)); m_curveSegments[i].SpecularPowerSet( 32.0 f); m_curveSegments[i].EmissionColorSet(DXColor(cr / 255.0 f * 0.25 f, cg / 255.0 f * 0.25 f, cb / 255.0 f * 0.25 f, 1.0 f)); m_mainCanvas.ObjectAdd( GetPointer (m_curveSegments[i])); } Print ( "DEBUG: Created " , m_curveSegmentCount, " curve segments successfully" ); return true ; }

Here, we define the "create3DCurveSegments" function to generate a series of 3D box primitives that form a tubular representation of the theoretical probability mass function curve. In this context, the tubular approach means representing the curve as a sequence of connected box-shaped segments that together resemble a continuous tube, giving the curve depth and smooth visual continuity in the 3D scene. The tubular approach is the best straightforward way we thought of for this presentation. You can use any approach you like. We first retrieve the number of theoretical points with ArraySize on "m_theoreticalXValues" and print a debug message. If fewer than two points, return false as no segments can be created. We loop to shut down any existing segments in "m_curveSegments" using "Shutdown", set "m_curveSegmentCount" to points minus one, and resize the array with the ArrayResize function.

Next, extract RGB components from "theoreticalCurveColor" via bit operations. In a loop for each segment, we call the "Create" method on the box with the DX dispatcher, input scene, and vector dimensions for a unit cylinder-like shape, handling failure with error print and false return. We set material properties: diffuse color with "DiffuseColorSet" using normalized RGB, specular via "SpecularColorSet" for shine, power with "SpecularPowerSet" at 32.0f, and emission slightly tinted for glow using "EmissionColorSet". Add each segment to the canvas with "ObjectAdd" passing a pointer, print debug success, and return true.

This segmented approach approximates the curve as connected tubes, where each box is later transformed to match curve points, enabling rotation and depth perception without complex geometry, which is key for visualizing smooth probability transitions in three dimensions while keeping performance efficient. With the segments created, we now need to position and orient them to match the actual curve data.

Updating Curve Segment Transforms to Follow Data Points

With the segment boxes created as unit primitives, this function computes and applies a custom transform matrix to each one, stretching it to the correct length, rotating it to align with the direction between consecutive probability mass function points, and placing it at the right position in the three-dimensional scene.

void update3DCurveSegments() { if (!m_isDataLoaded || m_curveSegmentCount == 0 ) return ; double rangeX = m_maxDataValue - m_minDataValue; double rangeY = m_maxTheoreticalValue; if (rangeX == 0 ) rangeX = 1 ; if (rangeY == 0 ) rangeY = 1 ; float totalWidth = 30.0 f; float offsetX = -totalWidth / 2.0 f; float barSpacing = totalWidth / ( float )histogramCells; float bw = barSpacing * 0.8 f; float tubeRadius = 0.2 f; float zPos = bw / 2.0 f + 0.5 f; static bool firstDebug = true ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < m_curveSegmentCount; i++) { float x1 = offsetX + ( float )((m_theoreticalXValues[i] - m_minDataValue) / rangeX * totalWidth); float y1 = ( float )(m_theoreticalYValues[i] / rangeY * 15.0 ); float x2 = offsetX + ( float )((m_theoreticalXValues[i + 1 ] - m_minDataValue) / rangeX * totalWidth); float y2 = ( float )(m_theoreticalYValues[i + 1 ] / rangeY * 15.0 ); float dx = x2 - x1; float dy = y2 - y1; float segLen = ( float ) MathSqrt (dx * dx + dy * dy); if (segLen < 0.0001 f) segLen = 0.0001 f; float dirX = dx / segLen; float dirY = dy / segLen; if (firstDebug && i == 0 ) Print ( "DEBUG curve seg0: x1=" , x1, " y1=" , y1, " x2=" , x2, " y2=" , y2, " len=" , segLen, " z=" , zPos); DXMatrix transform; transform.m[ 0 ][ 0 ] = dirX * segLen; transform.m[ 0 ][ 1 ] = dirY * segLen; transform.m[ 0 ][ 2 ] = 0.0 f; transform.m[ 0 ][ 3 ] = 0.0 f; transform.m[ 1 ][ 0 ] = -dirY * tubeRadius; transform.m[ 1 ][ 1 ] = dirX * tubeRadius; transform.m[ 1 ][ 2 ] = 0.0 f; transform.m[ 1 ][ 3 ] = 0.0 f; transform.m[ 2 ][ 0 ] = 0.0 f; transform.m[ 2 ][ 1 ] = 0.0 f; transform.m[ 2 ][ 2 ] = tubeRadius; transform.m[ 2 ][ 3 ] = 0.0 f; transform.m[ 3 ][ 0 ] = x1; transform.m[ 3 ][ 1 ] = y1; transform.m[ 3 ][ 2 ] = zPos; transform.m[ 3 ][ 3 ] = 1.0 f; m_curveSegments[i].TransformMatrixSet(transform); } firstDebug = false ; }

Here, we define the "update3DCurveSegments" function to dynamically position and orient each 3D box segment representing the probability mass function curve, ensuring it follows the data points with a tubular appearance for enhanced depth. We return early if data is unloaded or no segments exist, then compute X and Y ranges with minimum safeguards, set a total width matching the histogram for alignment, and derive offset, bar spacing, width, tube radius, and a z-position slightly behind bars for layering. In a loop over "m_curveSegmentCount", we scale coordinates x1, y1, x2, y2 to fit the 3D space up to 15.0f height, calculate direction vector from deltas normalized by segment length (with a tiny minimum to avoid zero division), and optionally print debug info for the first segment on initial call using a static flag.

To transform each unit box into an oriented tube, we construct a "DXMatrix" transform: row 0 stretches along the direction by length, row 1 rotates perpendicular for radius thickness, row 2 sets depth radius, and row 3 translates to the starting position at zPos, then apply it with "TransformMatrixSet" for precise placement. Finally, we reset the debug flag after the first run, completing the update that turns flat curve data into a rotatable three-dimensional structure, improving perception of probability variations across the distribution. With both creation and update functions ready, we wire them into the existing scene setup as follows.

Wiring Curve Segment Creation and Updates into the Scene Pipeline

Three targeted additions connect the new curve functions to the existing setup: segments are created during initial object construction if data is already loaded, recreated when entering three-dimensional mode if none exist, and updated alongside the histogram bars each time distribution data is reloaded.

if (m_isDataLoaded && !create3DCurveSegments()) Print ( "WARNING: Failed to create 3D curve segments" ); if (m_isDataLoaded && m_curveSegmentCount == 0 ) create3DCurveSegments(); if (m_curveSegmentCount == 0 ) create3DCurveSegments(); update3DCurveSegments();

Upon compilation, the three-dimensional curve segments appear alongside the histogram bars as follows.

With the curve in place, we now add the pan icon overlay that lets the user toggle pan mode on and off directly from the three-dimensional view.

Drawing the Pan Mode Toggle Icon

To give the user a visible control for activating pan mode, we render a circular icon positioned just below the mode switch button. The icon fills green when pan mode is active, darkens on hover, and displays a cross-with-arrows symbol drawn from blended pixels to communicate its drag-to-pan purpose.

void drawPanIconOverlay() { if (m_currentViewMode != VIEW_3D_MODE) return ; int iconX = m_currentWidth - PAN_ICON_SIZE - PAN_ICON_MARGIN; int iconY = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + PAN_ICON_MARGIN; int cx = iconX + PAN_ICON_SIZE / 2 ; int cy = iconY + PAN_ICON_SIZE / 2 ; int rad = PAN_ICON_SIZE / 2 ; color iconBgColor; if (m_panMode) iconBgColor = clrGreen ; else if (m_isHoveringPanIcon) iconBgColor = DarkenColor(themeColor, 0.1 ); else iconBgColor = LightenColor(themeColor, 0.5 ); uint argbBg = ColorToARGB (iconBgColor, 220 ); uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (themeColor, 255 ); uint argbWhite = ColorToARGB ( clrWhite , 255 ); for ( int py = cy - rad; py <= cy + rad; py++) for ( int px = cx - rad; px <= cx + rad; px++) { int dx = px - cx; int dy = py - cy; if (dx * dx + dy * dy <= rad * rad) blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, px, py, argbBg); } for ( int py = cy - rad; py <= cy + rad; py++) for ( int px = cx - rad; px <= cx + rad; px++) { int dx = px - cx; int dy = py - cy; int distSq = dx * dx + dy * dy; if (distSq <= rad * rad && distSq >= (rad - 1 ) * (rad - 1 )) blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, px, py, argbBorder); } int arrLen = 4 ; int arrHead = 2 ; for ( int i = -arrLen; i <= arrLen; i++) blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, cx + i, cy, argbWhite); for ( int i = -arrLen; i <= arrLen; i++) blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, cx, cy + i, argbWhite); for ( int i = 0 ; i <= arrHead; i++) { blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, cx + arrLen - i, cy - i, argbWhite); blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, cx + arrLen - i, cy + i, argbWhite); blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, cx - arrLen + i, cy - i, argbWhite); blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, cx - arrLen + i, cy + i, argbWhite); blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, cx - i, cy - arrLen + i, argbWhite); blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, cx + i, cy - arrLen + i, argbWhite); blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, cx - i, cy + arrLen - i, argbWhite); blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, cx + i, cy + arrLen - i, argbWhite); } }

We define the "drawPanIconOverlay" function to render a circular toggle icon for pan mode in the 3D view, positioned below the header using constants like "PAN_ICON_SIZE" and "PAN_ICON_MARGIN". We select the background color: green if "m_panMode" is active, darkened "themeColor" on hover with "DarkenColor", or lightened otherwise via "LightenColor", then convert to ARGB with partial opacity. To create the button, we loop over a square area and blend pixels inside the radius with "blendPixelSet" for the fill, and separately for the border by checking the outer ring, using the theme ARGB for outline.

For the icon graphics, we set arrow length and head size, draw horizontal and vertical lines through the center with "blendPixelSet" in white ARGB, and add triangular arrowheads at each end by blending offset pixels, forming a cross with pointers for intuitive pan indication. This overlay provides visual feedback and toggle access, drawn after the three-dimensional scene render so it sits on top without interfering with DirectX output. Upon calling the function, the pan overlay renders as follows.

With the pan overlay in place, we now build the view cube overlay that mirrors the camera orientation and provides clickable navigation zones.

Projecting and Rendering the View Cube Overlay

The view cube is drawn as a two-dimensional overlay by projecting a unit cube's eight vertices through the current camera angles, sorting its six faces back-to-front for correct occlusion, subdividing each visible face into a three-by-three grid of clickable sub-zones with bilinear interpolation, filling each sub-quad with brightness-based shading, and drawing colored axis lines from the projected origin for orientation reference.

void vcubeProject( double x, double y, double z, double angX, double angY, int &sx, int &sy) { double cosAX = MathCos (angX), sinAX = MathSin (angX); double cosAY = MathCos (angY), sinAY = MathSin (angY); double y2 = y * cosAX - z * sinAX; double z2 = y * sinAX + z * cosAX; double x2 = x * cosAY + z2 * sinAY; double scale = VCUBE_SIZE * 0.30 ; sx = m_vcubeCenterX + ( int )(x2 * scale); sy = m_vcubeCenterY - ( int )(y2 * scale); } void drawViewCubeOverlay() { if (m_currentViewMode != VIEW_3D_MODE) return ; int areaX = m_currentWidth - VCUBE_SIZE - VCUBE_MARGIN; int areaY = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + PAN_ICON_MARGIN + PAN_ICON_SIZE + VCUBE_MARGIN; m_vcubeCenterX = areaX + VCUBE_SIZE / 2 ; m_vcubeCenterY = areaY + VCUBE_SIZE / 2 ; if (showViewCubeBackground) { uint argbPanelBg = ColorToARGB (LightenColor(themeColor, 0.92 ), 200 ); uint argbPanelBorder = ColorToARGB (themeColor, 200 ); for ( int py = areaY; py < areaY + VCUBE_SIZE; py++) for ( int px = areaX; px < areaX + VCUBE_SIZE; px++) blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, px, py, argbPanelBg); for ( int px = areaX; px < areaX + VCUBE_SIZE; px++) { blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, px, areaY, argbPanelBorder); blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, px, areaY + VCUBE_SIZE - 1 , argbPanelBorder); } for ( int py = areaY; py < areaY + VCUBE_SIZE; py++) { blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, areaX, py, argbPanelBorder); blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, areaX + VCUBE_SIZE - 1 , py, argbPanelBorder); } } double angX = m_cameraAngleX; double angY = m_cameraAngleY; double verts[ 8 ][ 3 ]; verts[ 0 ][ 0 ] = - 1 ; verts[ 0 ][ 1 ] = - 1 ; verts[ 0 ][ 2 ] = - 1 ; verts[ 1 ][ 0 ] = 1 ; verts[ 1 ][ 1 ] = - 1 ; verts[ 1 ][ 2 ] = - 1 ; verts[ 2 ][ 0 ] = 1 ; verts[ 2 ][ 1 ] = 1 ; verts[ 2 ][ 2 ] = - 1 ; verts[ 3 ][ 0 ] = - 1 ; verts[ 3 ][ 1 ] = 1 ; verts[ 3 ][ 2 ] = - 1 ; verts[ 4 ][ 0 ] = - 1 ; verts[ 4 ][ 1 ] = - 1 ; verts[ 4 ][ 2 ] = 1 ; verts[ 5 ][ 0 ] = 1 ; verts[ 5 ][ 1 ] = - 1 ; verts[ 5 ][ 2 ] = 1 ; verts[ 6 ][ 0 ] = 1 ; verts[ 6 ][ 1 ] = 1 ; verts[ 6 ][ 2 ] = 1 ; verts[ 7 ][ 0 ] = - 1 ; verts[ 7 ][ 1 ] = 1 ; verts[ 7 ][ 2 ] = 1 ; int sv[ 8 ][ 2 ]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 8 ; i++) vcubeProject(verts[i][ 0 ], verts[i][ 1 ], verts[i][ 2 ], angX, angY, sv[i][ 0 ], sv[i][ 1 ]); int faces[ 6 ][ 4 ]; faces[ 0 ][ 0 ]= 0 ; faces[ 0 ][ 1 ]= 1 ; faces[ 0 ][ 2 ]= 2 ; faces[ 0 ][ 3 ]= 3 ; faces[ 1 ][ 0 ]= 5 ; faces[ 1 ][ 1 ]= 4 ; faces[ 1 ][ 2 ]= 7 ; faces[ 1 ][ 3 ]= 6 ; faces[ 2 ][ 0 ]= 3 ; faces[ 2 ][ 1 ]= 2 ; faces[ 2 ][ 2 ]= 6 ; faces[ 2 ][ 3 ]= 7 ; faces[ 3 ][ 0 ]= 0 ; faces[ 3 ][ 1 ]= 1 ; faces[ 3 ][ 2 ]= 5 ; faces[ 3 ][ 3 ]= 4 ; faces[ 4 ][ 0 ]= 1 ; faces[ 4 ][ 1 ]= 5 ; faces[ 4 ][ 2 ]= 6 ; faces[ 4 ][ 3 ]= 2 ; faces[ 5 ][ 0 ]= 4 ; faces[ 5 ][ 1 ]= 0 ; faces[ 5 ][ 2 ]= 3 ; faces[ 5 ][ 3 ]= 7 ; string faceNames[ 6 ]; faceNames[ 0 ] = "Front" ; faceNames[ 1 ] = "Back" ; faceNames[ 2 ] = "Top" ; faceNames[ 3 ] = "Bottom" ; faceNames[ 4 ] = "Right" ; faceNames[ 5 ] = "Left" ; double faceNormals[ 6 ][ 3 ]; faceNormals[ 0 ][ 0 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 0 ][ 1 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 0 ][ 2 ]=- 1 ; faceNormals[ 1 ][ 0 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 1 ][ 1 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 1 ][ 2 ]= 1 ; faceNormals[ 2 ][ 0 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 2 ][ 1 ]= 1 ; faceNormals[ 2 ][ 2 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 3 ][ 0 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 3 ][ 1 ]=- 1 ; faceNormals[ 3 ][ 2 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 4 ][ 0 ]= 1 ; faceNormals[ 4 ][ 1 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 4 ][ 2 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 5 ][ 0 ]=- 1 ; faceNormals[ 5 ][ 1 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 5 ][ 2 ]= 0 ; double camDir[ 3 ]; camDir[ 0 ] = MathCos (angX) * MathSin (angY); camDir[ 1 ] = - MathSin (angX); camDir[ 2 ] = - MathCos (angX) * MathCos (angY); int faceOrder[ 6 ]; double faceDepth[ 6 ]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 6 ; i++) { faceOrder[i] = i; double cx = 0 , cy2 = 0 , cz = 0 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 4 ; j++) { cx += verts[faces[i][j]][ 0 ]; cy2 += verts[faces[i][j]][ 1 ]; cz += verts[faces[i][j]][ 2 ]; } cx /= 4.0 ; cy2 /= 4.0 ; cz /= 4.0 ; faceDepth[i] = cx * camDir[ 0 ] + cy2 * camDir[ 1 ] + cz * camDir[ 2 ]; } for ( int i = 0 ; i < 5 ; i++) for ( int j = i + 1 ; j < 6 ; j++) if (faceDepth[faceOrder[i]] > faceDepth[faceOrder[j]]) { int tmp = faceOrder[i]; faceOrder[i] = faceOrder[j]; faceOrder[j] = tmp; } color faceColors[ 6 ]; faceColors[ 0 ] = clrCornflowerBlue ; faceColors[ 1 ] = clrSteelBlue ; faceColors[ 2 ] = clrLimeGreen ; faceColors[ 3 ] = clrDarkGreen ; faceColors[ 4 ] = clrOrangeRed ; faceColors[ 5 ] = clrDarkOrange ; string faceSubNames[ 6 ][ 3 ][ 3 ]; faceSubNames[ 0 ][ 0 ][ 0 ] = "BottomFrontLeft" ; faceSubNames[ 0 ][ 1 ][ 0 ] = "BottomFront" ; faceSubNames[ 0 ][ 2 ][ 0 ] = "BottomFrontRight" ; faceSubNames[ 0 ][ 0 ][ 1 ] = "FrontLeft" ; faceSubNames[ 0 ][ 1 ][ 1 ] = "Front" ; faceSubNames[ 0 ][ 2 ][ 1 ] = "FrontRight" ; faceSubNames[ 0 ][ 0 ][ 2 ] = "TopFrontLeft" ; faceSubNames[ 0 ][ 1 ][ 2 ] = "TopFront" ; faceSubNames[ 0 ][ 2 ][ 2 ] = "TopFrontRight" ; faceSubNames[ 1 ][ 0 ][ 0 ] = "BottomBackLeft" ; faceSubNames[ 1 ][ 1 ][ 0 ] = "BottomBack" ; faceSubNames[ 1 ][ 2 ][ 0 ] = "BottomBackRight" ; faceSubNames[ 1 ][ 0 ][ 1 ] = "BackLeft" ; faceSubNames[ 1 ][ 1 ][ 1 ] = "Back" ; faceSubNames[ 1 ][ 2 ][ 1 ] = "BackRight" ; faceSubNames[ 1 ][ 0 ][ 2 ] = "TopBackLeft" ; faceSubNames[ 1 ][ 1 ][ 2 ] = "TopBack" ; faceSubNames[ 1 ][ 2 ][ 2 ] = "TopBackRight" ; faceSubNames[ 2 ][ 0 ][ 0 ] = "TopFrontLeft" ; faceSubNames[ 2 ][ 1 ][ 0 ] = "TopFront" ; faceSubNames[ 2 ][ 2 ][ 0 ] = "TopFrontRight" ; faceSubNames[ 2 ][ 0 ][ 1 ] = "TopLeft" ; faceSubNames[ 2 ][ 1 ][ 1 ] = "Top" ; faceSubNames[ 2 ][ 2 ][ 1 ] = "TopRight" ; faceSubNames[ 2 ][ 0 ][ 2 ] = "TopBackLeft" ; faceSubNames[ 2 ][ 1 ][ 2 ] = "TopBack" ; faceSubNames[ 2 ][ 2 ][ 2 ] = "TopBackRight" ; faceSubNames[ 3 ][ 0 ][ 0 ] = "BottomFrontLeft" ; faceSubNames[ 3 ][ 1 ][ 0 ] = "BottomFront" ; faceSubNames[ 3 ][ 2 ][ 0 ] = "BottomFrontRight" ; faceSubNames[ 3 ][ 0 ][ 1 ] = "BottomLeft" ; faceSubNames[ 3 ][ 1 ][ 1 ] = "Bottom" ; faceSubNames[ 3 ][ 2 ][ 1 ] = "BottomRight" ; faceSubNames[ 3 ][ 0 ][ 2 ] = "BottomBackLeft" ; faceSubNames[ 3 ][ 1 ][ 2 ] = "BottomBack" ; faceSubNames[ 3 ][ 2 ][ 2 ] = "BottomBackRight" ; faceSubNames[ 4 ][ 0 ][ 0 ] = "BottomFrontRight" ; faceSubNames[ 4 ][ 1 ][ 0 ] = "BottomRight" ; faceSubNames[ 4 ][ 2 ][ 0 ] = "BottomBackRight" ; faceSubNames[ 4 ][ 0 ][ 1 ] = "FrontRight" ; faceSubNames[ 4 ][ 1 ][ 1 ] = "Right" ; faceSubNames[ 4 ][ 2 ][ 1 ] = "BackRight" ; faceSubNames[ 4 ][ 0 ][ 2 ] = "TopFrontRight" ; faceSubNames[ 4 ][ 1 ][ 2 ] = "TopRight" ; faceSubNames[ 4 ][ 2 ][ 2 ] = "TopBackRight" ; faceSubNames[ 5 ][ 0 ][ 0 ] = "BottomFrontLeft" ; faceSubNames[ 5 ][ 1 ][ 0 ] = "BottomLeft" ; faceSubNames[ 5 ][ 2 ][ 0 ] = "BottomBackLeft" ; faceSubNames[ 5 ][ 0 ][ 1 ] = "FrontLeft" ; faceSubNames[ 5 ][ 1 ][ 1 ] = "Left" ; faceSubNames[ 5 ][ 2 ][ 1 ] = "BackLeft" ; faceSubNames[ 5 ][ 0 ][ 2 ] = "TopFrontLeft" ; faceSubNames[ 5 ][ 1 ][ 2 ] = "TopLeft" ; faceSubNames[ 5 ][ 2 ][ 2 ] = "TopBackLeft" ; double shrink = 0.03 ; for ( int fi = 0 ; fi < 6 ; fi++) { int f = faceOrder[fi]; double dot = faceNormals[f][ 0 ] * camDir[ 0 ] + faceNormals[f][ 1 ] * camDir[ 1 ] + faceNormals[f][ 2 ] * camDir[ 2 ]; if (dot >= 0 ) continue ; double brightness = MathAbs (dot); brightness = 0.4 + 0.6 * brightness; color fc = faceColors[f]; uchar fr_base = ( uchar ) MathMin ( 255 , ( int )(((fc >> 16 ) & 0xFF ) * brightness)); uchar fg_base = ( uchar ) MathMin ( 255 , ( int )(((fc >> 8 ) & 0xFF ) * brightness)); uchar fb_base = ( uchar ) MathMin ( 255 , ( int )(( fc & 0xFF ) * brightness)); uchar alpha = 180 ; int fx[ 4 ], fy[ 4 ]; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 4 ; j++) { fx[j] = sv[faces[f][j]][ 0 ]; fy[j] = sv[faces[f][j]][ 1 ]; } for ( int i = 0 ; i < 3 ; i++) for ( int j = 0 ; j < 3 ; j++) { double u1 = i / 3.0 + shrink; double u2 = (i + 1 ) / 3.0 - shrink; double v1 = j / 3.0 + shrink; double v2 = (j + 1 ) / 3.0 - shrink; if (u1 >= u2 || v1 >= v2) continue ; int sub_fx[ 4 ], sub_fy[ 4 ]; sub_fx[ 0 ] = ( int )bilinear(fx[ 0 ], fx[ 1 ], fx[ 3 ], fx[ 2 ], u1, v1); sub_fy[ 0 ] = ( int )bilinear(fy[ 0 ], fy[ 1 ], fy[ 3 ], fy[ 2 ], u1, v1); sub_fx[ 1 ] = ( int )bilinear(fx[ 0 ], fx[ 1 ], fx[ 3 ], fx[ 2 ], u2, v1); sub_fy[ 1 ] = ( int )bilinear(fy[ 0 ], fy[ 1 ], fy[ 3 ], fy[ 2 ], u2, v1); sub_fx[ 2 ] = ( int )bilinear(fx[ 0 ], fx[ 1 ], fx[ 3 ], fx[ 2 ], u2, v2); sub_fy[ 2 ] = ( int )bilinear(fy[ 0 ], fy[ 1 ], fy[ 3 ], fy[ 2 ], u2, v2); sub_fx[ 3 ] = ( int )bilinear(fx[ 0 ], fx[ 1 ], fx[ 3 ], fx[ 2 ], u1, v2); sub_fy[ 3 ] = ( int )bilinear(fy[ 0 ], fy[ 1 ], fy[ 3 ], fy[ 2 ], u1, v2); string subZone = faceSubNames[f][i][j]; bool isHovered = (m_vcubeHoverZone == subZone); uchar fr = fr_base; uchar fg = fg_base; uchar fb = fb_base; uchar subAlpha = isHovered ? ( uchar ) 240 : alpha; if (isHovered) { fr = ( uchar ) MathMin ( 255 , fr + 40 ); fg = ( uchar ) MathMin ( 255 , fg + 40 ); fb = ( uchar ) MathMin ( 255 , fb + 40 ); } uint argbFace = (( uint )subAlpha << 24 ) | (( uint )fr << 16 ) | (( uint )fg << 8 ) | ( uint )fb; fillQuad(sub_fx, sub_fy, argbFace); } uint argbEdge = ColorToARGB ( clrBlack , 200 ); for ( int j = 0 ; j < 4 ; j++) { int next = (j + 1 ) % 4 ; m_mainCanvas.LineAA(fx[j], fy[j], fx[next], fy[next], argbEdge); } int fcx = (fx[ 0 ] + fx[ 1 ] + fx[ 2 ] + fx[ 3 ]) / 4 ; int fcy = (fy[ 0 ] + fy[ 1 ] + fy[ 2 ] + fy[ 3 ]) / 4 ; if (brightness > 0.5 ) { m_mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , 7 ); uint textCol = ColorToARGB ( clrWhite , 220 ); m_mainCanvas. TextOut (fcx, fcy - 4 , faceNames[f], textCol, TA_CENTER ); } } uint argbAxis; int ox, oy; vcubeProject( 0 , 0 , 0 , angX, angY, ox, oy); int axEnd; argbAxis = ColorToARGB ( clrRed , 220 ); vcubeProject( 1.4 , 0 , 0 , angX, angY, axEnd, oy); m_mainCanvas.LineAA(ox, oy, axEnd, oy, argbAxis); m_mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , 7 ); m_mainCanvas. TextOut (axEnd + 2 , oy - 4 , "X" , ColorToARGB ( clrRed , 255 ), TA_LEFT ); int dummy; argbAxis = ColorToARGB ( clrGreen , 220 ); vcubeProject( 0 , 1.4 , 0 , angX, angY, dummy, axEnd); m_mainCanvas.LineAA(ox, oy, dummy, axEnd, argbAxis); m_mainCanvas. TextOut (dummy + 2 , axEnd - 4 , "Y" , ColorToARGB ( clrGreen , 255 ), TA_LEFT ); argbAxis = ColorToARGB ( clrBlue , 220 ); vcubeProject( 0 , 0 , 1.4 , angX, angY, axEnd, dummy); m_mainCanvas.LineAA(ox, oy, axEnd, dummy, argbAxis); m_mainCanvas. TextOut (axEnd + 2 , dummy - 4 , "Z" , ColorToARGB ( clrBlue , 255 ), TA_LEFT ); } double bilinear( double p00, double p10, double p01, double p11, double u, double v) { return ( 1 - u) * ( 1 - v) * p00 + u * ( 1 - v) * p10 + ( 1 - u) * v * p01 + u * v * p11; } void fillQuad( int &px[], int &py[], uint clr) { int minY = py[ 0 ], maxY = py[ 0 ]; for ( int i = 1 ; i < 4 ; i++) { if (py[i] < minY) minY = py[i]; if (py[i] > maxY) maxY = py[i]; } for ( int y = minY; y <= maxY; y++) { int minX = 99999 , maxX = - 99999 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 4 ; i++) { int j = (i + 1 ) % 4 ; int y1 = py[i], y2 = py[j]; int x1 = px[i], x2 = px[j]; if ((y1 <= y && y2 >= y) || (y2 <= y && y1 >= y)) { if (y1 == y2) { if (x1 < minX) minX = x1; if (x2 < minX) minX = x2; if (x1 > maxX) maxX = x1; if (x2 > maxX) maxX = x2; } else { int ix = x1 + (y - y1) * (x2 - x1) / (y2 - y1); if (ix < minX) minX = ix; if (ix > maxX) maxX = ix; } } } for ( int x = minX; x <= maxX; x++) blendPixelSet(m_mainCanvas, x, y, clr); } }

First, we define the "vcubeProject" function to project a 3D point (x, y, z) to 2D screen coordinates (sx, sy) based on rotation angles angX and angY, simulating an isometric view for the view cube. We compute cosines and sines with MathCos and MathSin, rotate around X by transforming y and z to y2 and z2, then around Y by adjusting x with z2 to x2, scale by a factor derived from "VCUBE_SIZE", and offset by "m_vcubeCenterX" and "m_vcubeCenterY" for centering, enabling accurate 2D mapping of cube vertices.

To render the interactive view cube as an overlay in 3D mode, we implement the "drawViewCubeOverlay" function, positioning it below the pan icon using constants like "VCUBE_SIZE" and "VCUBE_MARGIN", and setting centers "m_vcubeCenterX" and "m_vcubeCenterY". If "showViewCubeBackground" is true, we blend a semi-transparent panel with "blendPixelSet" for fill and borders using lightened "themeColor". We sync angles to the current camera, define cube vertices as an array of doubles, project each with "vcubeProject" to integer pairs in sv. We set up face indices, names, normals, compute camera direction vector from angles, calculate depth for each face by averaging projected centers and dot product with normals, sort faceOrder by ascending depth for back-to-front drawing to handle occlusion. For colors, we assign distinct clrs to faces, adjust brightness based on absolute dot for shading.

With a shrink factor for subdivisions, we loop 3x3 grid per face, compute sub-quad coordinates using "bilinear", check hover on subZone from "faceSubNames" array (a large static 6x3x3 string array defining zones like "TopFrontLeft"), brighten and increase alpha if hovered, compose ARGB, and fill with "fillQuad". We add black edges via LineAA loops, center labels on brighter faces with TextOut and small bold font, then project and draw colored axis lines from the origin with labels "X", "Y", "Z" for orientation.

We create the "bilinear" function for interpolating 2D quad values at (u,v) from corners p00 to p11, using weighted sums, which supports smooth subdivision in the view cube for precise hover detection without jagged edges. Finally, we define the "fillQuad" function to rasterize and fill arbitrary quadrilaterals given px and py arrays, finding min/max Y, scanning horizontal lines to compute min/max X via edge intersections (handling horizontal edges separately), and blending each pixel in the row with "blendPixelSet", enabling solid face rendering in the cube overlay. When we call this function, the view cube renders as follows.

With the view cube rendering correctly, we now implement the interaction logic for zone detection, click handling, and camera animation.

Detecting Hover Zones and Handling View Cube Clicks

Zone detection works by projecting the centers of all faces, edges, and corners and finding whichever projected point sits closest to the cursor within a zone-specific distance threshold, storing the result in "m_vcubeHoverZone". A click on any detected zone maps that zone name to a target angle pair and launches a timer-driven animation toward that orientation.

void detectViewCubeZone( int localX, int localY) { double angX = m_cameraAngleX; double angY = m_cameraAngleY; double camDir[ 3 ]; camDir[ 0 ] = MathCos (angX) * MathSin (angY); camDir[ 1 ] = - MathSin (angX); camDir[ 2 ] = - MathCos (angX) * MathCos (angY); string faceNames[ 6 ]; faceNames[ 0 ] = "Front" ; faceNames[ 1 ] = "Back" ; faceNames[ 2 ] = "Top" ; faceNames[ 3 ] = "Bottom" ; faceNames[ 4 ] = "Right" ; faceNames[ 5 ] = "Left" ; double faceNormals[ 6 ][ 3 ]; faceNormals[ 0 ][ 0 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 0 ][ 1 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 0 ][ 2 ]=- 1 ; faceNormals[ 1 ][ 0 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 1 ][ 1 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 1 ][ 2 ]= 1 ; faceNormals[ 2 ][ 0 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 2 ][ 1 ]= 1 ; faceNormals[ 2 ][ 2 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 3 ][ 0 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 3 ][ 1 ]=- 1 ; faceNormals[ 3 ][ 2 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 4 ][ 0 ]= 1 ; faceNormals[ 4 ][ 1 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 4 ][ 2 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 5 ][ 0 ]=- 1 ; faceNormals[ 5 ][ 1 ]= 0 ; faceNormals[ 5 ][ 2 ]= 0 ; double faceCenters[ 6 ][ 3 ]; faceCenters[ 0 ][ 0 ]= 0 ; faceCenters[ 0 ][ 1 ]= 0 ; faceCenters[ 0 ][ 2 ]=- 1 ; faceCenters[ 1 ][ 0 ]= 0 ; faceCenters[ 1 ][ 1 ]= 0 ; faceCenters[ 1 ][ 2 ]= 1 ; faceCenters[ 2 ][ 0 ]= 0 ; faceCenters[ 2 ][ 1 ]= 1 ; faceCenters[ 2 ][ 2 ]= 0 ; faceCenters[ 3 ][ 0 ]= 0 ; faceCenters[ 3 ][ 1 ]=- 1 ; faceCenters[ 3 ][ 2 ]= 0 ; faceCenters[ 4 ][ 0 ]= 1 ; faceCenters[ 4 ][ 1 ]= 0 ; faceCenters[ 4 ][ 2 ]= 0 ; faceCenters[ 5 ][ 0 ]=- 1 ; faceCenters[ 5 ][ 1 ]= 0 ; faceCenters[ 5 ][ 2 ]= 0 ; double bestDist = 99999 ; m_vcubeHoverZone = "" ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 6 ; i++) { double dot = faceNormals[i][ 0 ] * camDir[ 0 ] + faceNormals[i][ 1 ] * camDir[ 1 ] + faceNormals[i][ 2 ] * camDir[ 2 ]; if (dot >= 0 ) continue ; int sx, sy; vcubeProject(faceCenters[i][ 0 ], faceCenters[i][ 1 ], faceCenters[i][ 2 ], angX, angY, sx, sy); double dx = localX - sx; double dy = localY - sy; double d = MathSqrt (dx * dx + dy * dy); if (d < 15 && d < bestDist) { bestDist = d; m_vcubeHoverZone = faceNames[i]; } } double edgeCenters[ 12 ][ 3 ]; string edgeNames[ 12 ]; edgeCenters[ 0 ][ 0 ]= 0 ; edgeCenters[ 0 ][ 1 ]= 1 ; edgeCenters[ 0 ][ 2 ]=- 1 ; edgeNames[ 0 ] = "TopFront" ; edgeCenters[ 1 ][ 0 ]= 0 ; edgeCenters[ 1 ][ 1 ]= 1 ; edgeCenters[ 1 ][ 2 ]= 1 ; edgeNames[ 1 ] = "TopBack" ; edgeCenters[ 2 ][ 0 ]= 1 ; edgeCenters[ 2 ][ 1 ]= 1 ; edgeCenters[ 2 ][ 2 ]= 0 ; edgeNames[ 2 ] = "TopRight" ; edgeCenters[ 3 ][ 0 ]=- 1 ; edgeCenters[ 3 ][ 1 ]= 1 ; edgeCenters[ 3 ][ 2 ]= 0 ; edgeNames[ 3 ] = "TopLeft" ; edgeCenters[ 4 ][ 0 ]= 0 ; edgeCenters[ 4 ][ 1 ]=- 1 ; edgeCenters[ 4 ][ 2 ]=- 1 ; edgeNames[ 4 ] = "BottomFront" ; edgeCenters[ 5 ][ 0 ]= 0 ; edgeCenters[ 5 ][ 1 ]=- 1 ; edgeCenters[ 5 ][ 2 ]= 1 ; edgeNames[ 5 ] = "BottomBack" ; edgeCenters[ 6 ][ 0 ]= 1 ; edgeCenters[ 6 ][ 1 ]=- 1 ; edgeCenters[ 6 ][ 2 ]= 0 ; edgeNames[ 6 ] = "BottomRight" ; edgeCenters[ 7 ][ 0 ]=- 1 ; edgeCenters[ 7 ][ 1 ]=- 1 ; edgeCenters[ 7 ][ 2 ]= 0 ; edgeNames[ 7 ] = "BottomLeft" ; edgeCenters[ 8 ][ 0 ]= 1 ; edgeCenters[ 8 ][ 1 ]= 0 ; edgeCenters[ 8 ][ 2 ]=- 1 ; edgeNames[ 8 ] = "FrontRight" ; edgeCenters[ 9 ][ 0 ]=- 1 ; edgeCenters[ 9 ][ 1 ]= 0 ; edgeCenters[ 9 ][ 2 ]=- 1 ; edgeNames[ 9 ] = "FrontLeft" ; edgeCenters[ 10 ][ 0 ]= 1 ; edgeCenters[ 10 ][ 1 ]= 0 ; edgeCenters[ 10 ][ 2 ]= 1 ; edgeNames[ 10 ] = "BackRight" ; edgeCenters[ 11 ][ 0 ]=- 1 ; edgeCenters[ 11 ][ 1 ]= 0 ; edgeCenters[ 11 ][ 2 ]= 1 ; edgeNames[ 11 ] = "BackLeft" ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 12 ; i++) { int sx, sy; vcubeProject(edgeCenters[i][ 0 ], edgeCenters[i][ 1 ], edgeCenters[i][ 2 ], angX, angY, sx, sy); double dx = localX - sx; double dy = localY - sy; double d = MathSqrt (dx * dx + dy * dy); if (d < 10 && d < bestDist) { bestDist = d; m_vcubeHoverZone = edgeNames[i]; } } double cornerCenters[ 8 ][ 3 ]; string cornerNames[ 8 ]; cornerCenters[ 0 ][ 0 ]=- 1 ; cornerCenters[ 0 ][ 1 ]= 1 ; cornerCenters[ 0 ][ 2 ]=- 1 ; cornerNames[ 0 ]= "TopFrontLeft" ; cornerCenters[ 1 ][ 0 ]= 1 ; cornerCenters[ 1 ][ 1 ]= 1 ; cornerCenters[ 1 ][ 2 ]=- 1 ; cornerNames[ 1 ]= "TopFrontRight" ; cornerCenters[ 2 ][ 0 ]= 1 ; cornerCenters[ 2 ][ 1 ]= 1 ; cornerCenters[ 2 ][ 2 ]= 1 ; cornerNames[ 2 ]= "TopBackRight" ; cornerCenters[ 3 ][ 0 ]=- 1 ; cornerCenters[ 3 ][ 1 ]= 1 ; cornerCenters[ 3 ][ 2 ]= 1 ; cornerNames[ 3 ]= "TopBackLeft" ; cornerCenters[ 4 ][ 0 ]=- 1 ; cornerCenters[ 4 ][ 1 ]=- 1 ; cornerCenters[ 4 ][ 2 ]=- 1 ; cornerNames[ 4 ]= "BottomFrontLeft" ; cornerCenters[ 5 ][ 0 ]= 1 ; cornerCenters[ 5 ][ 1 ]=- 1 ; cornerCenters[ 5 ][ 2 ]=- 1 ; cornerNames[ 5 ]= "BottomFrontRight" ; cornerCenters[ 6 ][ 0 ]= 1 ; cornerCenters[ 6 ][ 1 ]=- 1 ; cornerCenters[ 6 ][ 2 ]= 1 ; cornerNames[ 6 ]= "BottomBackRight" ; cornerCenters[ 7 ][ 0 ]=- 1 ; cornerCenters[ 7 ][ 1 ]=- 1 ; cornerCenters[ 7 ][ 2 ]= 1 ; cornerNames[ 7 ]= "BottomBackLeft" ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 8 ; i++) { int sx, sy; vcubeProject(cornerCenters[i][ 0 ], cornerCenters[i][ 1 ], cornerCenters[i][ 2 ], angX, angY, sx, sy); double dx = localX - sx; double dy = localY - sy; double d = MathSqrt (dx * dx + dy * dy); if (d < 8 && d < bestDist) { bestDist = d; m_vcubeHoverZone = cornerNames[i]; } } } void handleViewCubeClick( int mouseX, int mouseY) { if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "" ) return ; double isoTilt = MathArctan ( 1.0 / MathSqrt ( 2.0 )); double nearPole = DX_PI / 2.0 - 0.0001 ; double tX = 0 , tY = 0 ; if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "Front" ) { tX = 0.0 ; tY = 0.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "Back" ) { tX = 0.0 ; tY = DX_PI; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "Top" ) { tX = nearPole; tY = 0.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "Bottom" ) { tX = -nearPole; tY = 0.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "Right" ) { tX = 0.0 ; tY = DX_PI / 2.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "Left" ) { tX = 0.0 ; tY = -DX_PI / 2.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "TopFront" ) { tX = isoTilt; tY = 0.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "TopBack" ) { tX = isoTilt; tY = DX_PI; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "TopRight" ) { tX = isoTilt; tY = DX_PI / 2.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "TopLeft" ) { tX = isoTilt; tY = -DX_PI / 2.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "BottomFront" ) { tX = -isoTilt; tY = 0.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "BottomBack" ) { tX = -isoTilt; tY = DX_PI; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "BottomRight" ) { tX = -isoTilt; tY = DX_PI / 2.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "BottomLeft" ) { tX = -isoTilt; tY = -DX_PI / 2.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "FrontRight" ) { tX = 0.0 ; tY = DX_PI / 4.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "FrontLeft" ) { tX = 0.0 ; tY = -DX_PI / 4.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "BackRight" ) { tX = 0.0 ; tY = DX_PI * 3.0 / 4.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "BackLeft" ) { tX = 0.0 ; tY = -DX_PI * 3.0 / 4.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "TopFrontRight" ) { tX = isoTilt; tY = DX_PI / 4.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "TopFrontLeft" ) { tX = isoTilt; tY = -DX_PI / 4.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "TopBackRight" ) { tX = isoTilt; tY = DX_PI * 3.0 / 4.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "TopBackLeft" ) { tX = isoTilt; tY = -DX_PI * 3.0 / 4.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "BottomFrontRight" ) { tX = -isoTilt; tY = DX_PI / 4.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "BottomFrontLeft" ) { tX = -isoTilt; tY = -DX_PI / 4.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "BottomBackRight" ) { tX = -isoTilt; tY = DX_PI * 3.0 / 4.0 ; } else if (m_vcubeHoverZone == "BottomBackLeft" ) { tX = -isoTilt; tY = -DX_PI * 3.0 / 4.0 ; } else return ; m_targetAngleX = tX; m_targetAngleY = tY; m_animStartAngleX = m_cameraAngleX; m_animStartAngleY = m_cameraAngleY; m_animStep = 0 ; m_animSteps = 20 ; m_isAnimating = true ; EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 30 ); }

We define the "detectViewCubeZone" function to identify the specific sub-zone (face, edge, or corner) under the mouse cursor in local coordinates for interactive feedback on the view cube. We sync angles to the current camera, compute the camera direction vector using MathCos and MathSin, define arrays for face names, normals, and centers as fixed cube properties, and initialize best distance high while resetting "m_vcubeHoverZone". Looping over faces, we skip back-facing ones via dot product with normals, project centers with "vcubeProject", calculate Euclidean distance to cursor, and update zone if closest within 15 units.

Similarly, for 12 edges with predefined centers and names like "TopFront", checking within 10 units, and 8 corners like "TopFrontLeft" within 8 units, prioritizing the smallest distance to accurately detect fine-grained hover areas for precise navigation. This zone detection is crucial for user-friendly interaction, as it divides the cube into clickable regions using simple distance thresholds without ray casting, enabling quick identification of orientation targets while handling perspective projection.

To respond to clicks, we implement the "handleViewCubeClick" function, returning early if there is no zone. We precompute isometric tilt with MathArctan on 1/sqrt(2) for 35-degree views and near-pole value close to PI/2, then map "m_vcubeHoverZone" to target angles tX and tY via a large conditional chain for standard orientations (e.g., "Front" at (0,0), "Top" at near-pole on X, edges at PI/4 variants, corners at isoTilt combined with quadrants). We set "m_targetAngleX" and "m_targetAngleY", capture current angles as animation starts, reset step to 0 with "m_animSteps" at 20, enable "m_isAnimating", and start a 30ms timer using EventSetMillisecondTimer to drive smooth transitions. This click handler facilitates intuitive view resets by animating to predefined angles, enhancing usability in 3D navigation without abrupt jumps. With click handling in place, we now add the animation tick and update the mouse event handler to route pan and view cube interactions correctly.

Animating Camera Transitions and Routing Pan and View Cube Mouse Events

The animation tick advances the camera angles each timer interval using a smooth-step curve so transitions decelerate naturally. The mouse event handler is extended to track pan icon and view cube hover states, branch between rotation and pan drag based on "m_panMode", and route left-click presses to the view cube handler or pan toggle before falling through to the existing drag and resize logic.

void tickAnimation() { if (!m_isAnimating) return ; m_animStep++; double t = ( double )m_animStep / ( double )m_animSteps; t = t * t * ( 3.0 - 2.0 * t); m_cameraAngleX = m_animStartAngleX + (m_targetAngleX - m_animStartAngleX) * t; m_cameraAngleY = m_animStartAngleY + (m_targetAngleY - m_animStartAngleY) * t; if (m_animStep >= m_animSteps) { m_cameraAngleX = m_targetAngleX; m_cameraAngleY = m_targetAngleY; m_isAnimating = false ; } renderVisualization(); ChartRedraw (); } bool previousPanHoverState = m_isHoveringPanIcon; bool previousVCubeHoverState = m_isHoveringViewCube; string previousVCubeZone = m_vcubeHoverZone; m_isHoveringCanvas = (mouseX >= m_currentPositionX && mouseX <= m_currentPositionX + m_currentWidth && mouseY >= m_currentPositionY && mouseY <= m_currentPositionY + m_currentHeight); m_isHoveringHeader = isMouseOverHeaderBar(mouseX, mouseY); m_isHoveringSwitchIcon = isMouseOverSwitchIcon(mouseX, mouseY); m_isHoveringPanIcon = isMouseOverPanIcon(mouseX, mouseY); m_isHoveringResizeZone = isMouseInResizeZone(mouseX, mouseY, m_hoverResizeMode); if (m_currentViewMode == VIEW_3D_MODE) m_isHoveringViewCube = isMouseOverViewCube(mouseX, mouseY); else m_isHoveringViewCube = false ; bool needRedraw = (previousHoverState != m_isHoveringCanvas || previousHeaderHoverState != m_isHoveringHeader || previousResizeHoverState != m_isHoveringResizeZone || previousSwitchHoverState != m_isHoveringSwitchIcon || previousPanHoverState != m_isHoveringPanIcon || previousVCubeHoverState != m_isHoveringViewCube || previousVCubeZone != m_vcubeHoverZone); if (m_currentViewMode == VIEW_3D_MODE && m_isHoveringCanvas && !m_isHoveringHeader && !m_isHoveringViewCube) { if (!m_panMode) { if (mouseState == 1 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 0 ) { m_isRotating3D = true ; m_mouse3DStartX = mouseX; m_mouse3DStartY = mouseY; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); } else if (mouseState == 1 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 1 && m_isRotating3D) { m_cameraAngleY += (mouseX - m_mouse3DStartX) / 300.0 ; m_cameraAngleX += (mouseY - m_mouse3DStartY) / 300.0 ; if (m_cameraAngleX < -DX_PI * 0.499 ) m_cameraAngleX = -DX_PI * 0.499 ; if (m_cameraAngleX > DX_PI * 0.499 ) m_cameraAngleX = DX_PI * 0.499 ; m_mouse3DStartX = mouseX; m_mouse3DStartY = mouseY; m_isAnimating = false ; needRedraw = true ; } else if (mouseState == 0 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 1 ) { m_isRotating3D = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } } else { if (mouseState == 1 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 0 ) { m_isPanning = true ; m_panStartX = mouseX; m_panStartY = mouseY; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); } else if (mouseState == 1 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 1 && m_isPanning) { int deltaX = mouseX - m_panStartX; int deltaY = mouseY - m_panStartY; DXVector4 camera( 0.0 f, 0.0 f, ( float )-m_cameraDistance, 1.0 f); DXMatrix rotX; DXMatrixRotationX(rotX, ( float )m_cameraAngleX); DXVec4Transform(camera, camera, rotX); DXMatrix rotY; DXMatrixRotationY(rotY, ( float )m_cameraAngleY); DXVec4Transform(camera, camera, rotY); DXVector3 cameraPos(camera.x, camera.y, camera.z); DXVector3 forward; DXVec3Subtract(forward, m_viewTarget, cameraPos); float len = DXVec3Length(forward); if (len > 0.0 f) DXVec3Scale(forward, forward, 1.0 f / len); DXVector3 worldUp( 0.0 f, 1.0 f, 0.0 f); DXVector3 right; DXVec3Cross(right, worldUp, forward); len = DXVec3Length(right); if (len > 0.0 f) DXVec3Scale(right, right, 1.0 f / len); DXVector3 camUp; DXVec3Cross(camUp, forward, right); len = DXVec3Length(camUp); if (len > 0.0 f) DXVec3Scale(camUp, camUp, 1.0 f / len); float panFactor = ( float )m_cameraDistance / 500.0 f; DXVector3 moveRight; DXVec3Scale(moveRight, right, ( float )(-deltaX) * panFactor); DXVector3 moveUp; DXVec3Scale(moveUp, camUp, ( float )( deltaY) * panFactor); DXVector3 temp; DXVec3Add(temp, m_viewTarget, moveRight); DXVec3Add(m_viewTarget, temp, moveUp); m_panStartX = mouseX; m_panStartY = mouseY; needRedraw = true ; } else if (mouseState == 0 && m_previousMouseButtonState == 1 ) { m_isPanning = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } } } if (m_isHoveringViewCube && m_currentViewMode == VIEW_3D_MODE && m_vcubeHoverZone != "" ) { handleViewCubeClick(mouseX, mouseY); needRedraw = true ; m_previousMouseButtonState = mouseState; return ; } else if (m_isHoveringPanIcon && m_currentViewMode == VIEW_3D_MODE) { m_panMode = !m_panMode; needRedraw = true ; m_previousMouseButtonState = mouseState; return ; } bool isMouseOverPanIcon( int mouseX, int mouseY) { if (m_currentViewMode != VIEW_3D_MODE) return false ; int iconX = m_currentPositionX + m_currentWidth - PAN_ICON_SIZE - PAN_ICON_MARGIN; int iconY = m_currentPositionY + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + PAN_ICON_MARGIN; return (mouseX >= iconX && mouseX <= iconX + PAN_ICON_SIZE && mouseY >= iconY && mouseY <= iconY + PAN_ICON_SIZE); } bool isMouseOverViewCube( int mouseX, int mouseY) { if (m_currentViewMode != VIEW_3D_MODE) return false ; int cubeAreaX = m_currentPositionX + m_currentWidth - VCUBE_SIZE - VCUBE_MARGIN; int cubeAreaY = m_currentPositionY + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + PAN_ICON_MARGIN + PAN_ICON_SIZE + VCUBE_MARGIN; int cubeAreaW = VCUBE_SIZE; int cubeAreaH = VCUBE_SIZE; if (mouseX >= cubeAreaX && mouseX <= cubeAreaX + cubeAreaW && mouseY >= cubeAreaY && mouseY <= cubeAreaY + cubeAreaH) { detectViewCubeZone(mouseX - m_currentPositionX, mouseY - m_currentPositionY); return (m_vcubeHoverZone != "" ); } m_vcubeHoverZone = "" ; return false ; } void exitPanMode() { if (m_panMode) { m_panMode = false ; renderVisualization(); ChartRedraw (); } }

To pinpoint the hovered sub-zone on the view cube using local coordinates, we define the "detectViewCubeZone" function. We align angles to the current camera, compute direction vector with "MathCos" and "MathSin", define arrays for face names, normals, and centers as cube facets. Starting with the highest distance and an empty "m_vcubeHoverZone", we loop faces, skip back-facing via dot product, project centers using "vcubeProject", calculate distance to cursor with MathSqrt, and update if closest within 15 units. We repeat for 12 edges with predefined centers and names like "TopFront", checking within 10 units, and 8 corners like "TopFrontLeft" within 8 units, selecting the nearest to enable granular interaction.

In "handleMouseEvent", we add previous states for pan and view cube hovers, including zone, update "m_isHoveringPanIcon" via "isMouseOverPanIcon" and "m_isHoveringViewCube" with "isMouseOverViewCube" (resetting if not 3D), and include these in needRedraw checks. For 3D canvas hover without header or cube, if "m_panMode" off, retain rotation logic; if on, on press set "m_isPanning" true with starts and disable scroll; on drag, compute deltas, transform camera vector through rotations, derive normalized forward, right via "DXVec3Cross" and "DXVec3Length", camUp similarly, scale movements by pan factor from distance, add to "m_viewTarget" with "DXVec3Add", update starts, flag redraw; on release, reset panning and enable scroll. In press block, if over view cube in 3D with zone, call "handleViewCubeClick", flag redraw, update state, return; if over pan icon in 3D, toggle "m_panMode", flag redraw, update state, return.

We create the "isMouseOverPanIcon" function to detect hover over the pan toggle, returning false if not 3D, else computing icon bounds from position and constants, and checking if the mouse is inside. Next, "isMouseOverViewCube" checks 3D mode or returns false, computes area from position and margins, if the mouse is inside, calls "detectViewCubeZone" with local offsets, returns true if zone set, else resets zone to empty and returns false. To disable panning, we define "exitPanMode," which, if "m_panMode" is active, resets it, re-renders with "renderVisualization", and redraws the chart, allowing escape key exit as per event handling. To enable the animations, we will call the animations function in the timer event handler.

Wiring the Timer, Deinitialization, and Chart Event Handlers

The final step connects the animation tick to the timer event handler, adds timer cleanup to deinitialization, and extends the chart event handler with a keyboard branch that calls "exitPanMode" when the Escape key is pressed.

void OnTimer () { if (distributionVisualizer != NULL ) distributionVisualizer.tickAnimation(); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (distributionVisualizer != NULL ) { delete distributionVisualizer; distributionVisualizer = NULL ; } ChartRedraw (); Print ( "Distribution window deinitialized" ); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (distributionVisualizer == NULL ) return ; if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int mouseX = ( int )lparam; int mouseY = ( int )dparam; int mouseState = ( int )sparam; distributionVisualizer.handleMouseEvent(mouseX, mouseY, mouseState); } if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ) { int mouseX = ( int )( short ) lparam; int mouseY = ( int )( short )(lparam >> 16 ); distributionVisualizer.handleMouseWheel(mouseX, mouseY, dparam); } if (id == CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam == 27 ) distributionVisualizer.exitPanMode(); }

Here, we define the OnTimer event handler to advance animations periodically. We check if "distributionVisualizer" is not NULL, then call "tickAnimation" on it to update the view cube transition or other timed effects. In OnDeinit, we add EventKillTimer to stop the timer, ensuring no lingering events after deinitialization. We update OnChartEvent to include key handling: if id is CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN and lparam is 27 (ESC key), call "exitPanMode" on the visualizer to toggle off pan mode if active, providing a keyboard shortcut for convenience. With that, the implementation is complete. What remains is testing the system, covered in the next section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) image.

During testing, the segmented three-dimensional curve aligned consistently with histogram bar peaks across varying trial counts, pan mode shifted the view target smoothly without disrupting the current rotation or zoom level, and view cube clicks animated the camera cleanly to the correct standard orientation for all tested face, edge, and corner zones.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we have enhanced the three-dimensional binomial distribution viewer in MQL5 by adding a segmented tubular curve for depth-accurate probability mass function visualization, integrating pan mode for camera-relative view target shifting, and implementing an interactive view cube with face, edge, and corner hover zones that animate the camera to standard orientations. The implementation covered box-based curve segment construction and transform-matrix orientation, bilinear subdivision for hover zone detection, timer-driven smooth-step camera transitions, and updated event handling for clicks, panning, and keyboard shortcuts. After the article, you will be able to:

Use the three-dimensional curve to visually confirm whether the probability mass function peak aligns with the highest-frequency histogram bin, identifying model fit directly from the scene without switching to two-dimensional mode

Activate pan mode to shift the scene focus toward low-probability tails or wide off-center trial ranges without losing your current rotation angle or zoom level

Click any face, edge, or corner on the view cube to animate the camera to a standard orientation, using top view for full bar height comparison and front view for reading individual bin values cleanly

In the next parts, we will embark on the 2D statistical distributions and plot more of the distributions. Stay tuned!