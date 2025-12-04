Implementing Practical Modules from Other Languages in MQL5 (Part 05): The Logging module from Python, Log Like a Pro

Contents





Introduction

Logging is very crucial in any modern device, program, or software. It is simply the process of keeping records of everything that has happened in the lifetime of a particular operation.

Computers keep records of software usage, connections, and system events.

Our browsers keep the history of the sites we visit and how we interact with them.

Keeping these records is essential for many important reasons, including troubleshooting, debugging, auditing, monitoring performance, and understanding the behavior of our systems over time.

In the algorithmic trading space, logging is very important as well as it helps us:

Monitor trading decisions, we can see what happened and when Expert Advisors opened, modified, or closed a position — and why, etc. Validate and ensure our logic is firing exactly as intended during all market conditions. Track down complex logic to see where a calculation went wrong or why a trade was rejected, and more.

MetaTrader 5 has a built-in logging mechanism, which is quite decent and works just fine, but it has several limitations.





Problems with the MetaTrader 5 Logging Mechanism

All logs are mixed together with system-generated logs

The experts tab doesn't display information about a specific program; all logs and printed in the same console and stored within the same log file for a particular day.

This makes it difficult to monitor logs for a specific program or functionality.

They are hard to format

Since there is no specified or particular way to print the information in MQL5, all logs can be different. This inconsistency makes it challenging to spot errors and identify flaws.

You have little to no-control over verbosity

Unless you explicitly put a couple of if statements before every "Print function call", there is no way to control the information that comes out of the experts tab.

These are just a few of the limitations of the built-in MetaTrader 5 logging. In Python, there is a built-in module named logging, which addresses some of the limitations outlined above. In this article, we will see what this module is about and implement a very similar library in the MQL5 programming language.





The Logging Facility for Python in MQL5



According to the Python documentation:

The module named logging defines functions and classes that implement a flexible event logging system for applications and libraries.

This module focuses on flexibility while maintaining the same core principles of logging, enabling users to have a simple and universal way to keep records of the events in their Python applications.

Example.

import logging logger = logging.getLogger(__name__) def do_something(): logger.info( 'Doing something important' ) def main(): logging.basicConfig( filename= 'myapp.log' , level=logging.INFO) logger.info( 'Started' ) do_something() logger.info( 'Finished' ) if __name__ == '__main__' : main()

Outputs (myapp.log).

INFO:__main__:Finished INFO:__main__:Started INFO:__main__:Doing something important INFO:__main__:Finished

In just a few lines of code, we were able to specify the file we'll use to store the logs and log some information into that file.

But, the similar MQL5 class, we don't need the function named getLogger because all it does is retrieve (or create) a logger with a specific name.

This can be handled in our class constructor, with an option to assign a name. A class constructor can return the CLogger object.

class CLogger { private : string m_name; LogLevels m_loglevel; string m_filename; int m_filehandle; bool m_iscommon; string m_logs_format; bool m_console_on; int m_fileflags; bool is_configured; public : void CLogger( const string name); void CLogger( void ); void ~CLogger( void ); }; CLogger::CLogger( void ): m_filename( "logs.log" ), is_configured( false ), m_filehandle(- 1 ), m_console_on( true ), m_iscommon( false ), m_logs_format(DEFAULT_MSG_FORMAT), m_loglevel(LOG_LEVEL_INFO) { } CLogger::CLogger( const string name): m_name(name) { CLogger(); }

One of the most important functions in this class is a function named basicConfig.





Basic Configurations for a Logger



The ability to specify what to expect from your logs is crucial, and it can only be done inside this function. Below are several things (variables) we have to configure.

The file name (filename)

This is the name of the file you want to write all the logs inside.

The file name extension must either be .txt or .log.

bool CLogger::basicConfig(LogLevels log_level = LOG_LEVEL_INFO, string filename = "logs.log" , bool console_on = true , string format = DEFAULT_MSG_FORMAT, bool file_common = false ) { m_filename = filename; m_logs_format = format; m_console_on = console_on; m_iscommon = file_common; m_loglevel = log_level; if (!checkFileExtenstion(filename)) { is_configured = false ; return false ; }

File name extension checking.

bool CLogger::checkFileExtenstion( string filename) { if ( StringFind (filename, ".txt" ) > 0 || StringFind (filename, ".log" ) > 0 ) return true ; printf ( "Unsupported file extension, the logger expects a file [.txt, .log] file extensions (types)" ); return false ; }

Again, logging is a process of storing information in a specified file. Let us open a specified text file.

bool CLogger::basicConfig(LogLevels log_level = LOG_LEVEL_INFO, string filename = "logs.log" , bool console_on = true , string format = DEFAULT_MSG_FORMAT, bool file_common = false ) { m_filename = filename; m_logs_format = format; m_console_on = console_on; m_iscommon = file_common; m_loglevel = log_level; if (!checkFileExtenstion(filename)) { is_configured = false ; return false ; } m_fileflags = FILE_READ | FILE_WRITE | FILE_SHARE_WRITE | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI ; if (m_iscommon) m_fileflags |= FILE_COMMON ; m_filehandle = FileOpen (filename, m_fileflags); if (m_filehandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { printf ( "func=%s line=%d, failed to open a '%s'. Error = %d" , __FUNCTION__ , __LINE__ , filename, GetLastError ()); is_configured = false ; return false ; } FileSeek (m_filehandle, 0 , SEEK_END ); fileRotate(m_filehandle, m_filename, m_fileflags, m_iscommon); is_configured = true ; return true ; }

For efficiency and faster logging, we have to optimize the process of reading and writing to a log file. We must be strict on how big a log file can be (big text files are harder to read and write as they consume too much of the memory).

#define MAX_FILE_SIZEMB 10 #define MAX_LOG_FILES 1000

The default value is 10 Megabytes. As you might know, a text file larger than 10 MB is huge. Too big for a plain text file with a few bytes of information per line.

Every time a file exceeds this limit, a new log file will be created automatically with the same base name + _[existing log files with the same name++]. For example, if there is an existing log file called mylogs.log a new file with the name mylogs_1.log will be created. Also, there is a limit on how many files for a particular basename can be created, the limit is 1000 files (by default).

The function named fileRotate is up for this task.

void CLogger::fileRotate( int &handle, string &filename, int flags, bool is_common) { if (!isFileSizeLimitReached(handle)) return ; FileClose (handle); if (!checkFileExtenstion(filename)) return ; string extension = StringFind (filename, ".log" ) < 0 ? ".txt" : ".log" ; int ext_start = MathMax ( StringFind (filename, ".log" ), StringFind (filename, ".txt" )); string base_name = StringSubstr (filename, 0 , ext_start); string new_name = "" ; for ( int i = 1 ; i <= MAX_LOG_FILES; i++) { new_name = base_name + "_" + string (i) + extension; if (! FileIsExist (new_name, is_common)) { handle = FileOpen (new_name, flags); if (handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { printf ( "Failed to rotate into a new file" ); return ; } break ; } else { int temp_handle = FileOpen (new_name, flags); if (temp_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) continue ; if (!isFileSizeLimitReached(temp_handle)) { handle = temp_handle; break ; } else FileClose (temp_handle); } } FileSeek (handle, 0 , SEEK_END ); }

bool isFileSizeLimitReached( int handle) { int size = ( int ) FileSize (handle); if (size <= MAX_FILE_SIZEMB * 1000000 ) return false ; return true ; }

Example outputs.

File size estimation might not be the most accurate, but it is very close. When a file is close to the 10 MegaBytes mark, a new one is created, and new logs are written inside it.

console_on

When set to true, all the logs will be printed in the console (Experts Tab) after they have been saved in a specified log file.

This helps us avoid writing an additional line of code just for printing the information.

file_common

This boolean variable tells whether a specified "log file" is located under the Common directory (when set to true) or the regular MQL5 data path (when set to false).

m_fileflags = FILE_READ | FILE_WRITE | FILE_SHARE_WRITE | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI ; if (m_iscommon) m_fileflags |= FILE_COMMON ;

log_level

This variable tells the logger about how far/deep we want to print the information.

enum LogLevels { LOG_LEVEL_DEBUG = 10 , LOG_LEVEL_INFO = 20 , LOG_LEVEL_WARNING = 30 , LOG_LEVEL_ERROR = 40 , LOG_LEVEL_CRITICAL = 50 };

What LOG_LEVEL Does to a Class?

This variable is important, as many people might think, as it dictates the minimum severity that the logger will actually write to the file or print, It acts as a filter.

Suppose the user has selected LOG_LEVEL_INFO, this means that all levels below this log level will be ignored.

Function Level Will it Log/Print? CLogger.debug() 10 NO CLogger.info() 20 YES CLogger.warning() 30 YES CLogger.error() 40 YES CLogger.critical() 50 YES

So, despite the function named debug() running it, it does nothing because the level is lower than the minimum allowed.

This is very useful as it allows you to control the verbosity by configuration. For example, when you are in development mode, you might select LOG_LEVEL_DEBUG, which will make the class log everything, helping you debug your programs effectively on the contrast you might select LOG_LEVEL_WARNING in live trading mode just to log warnings, errors, and the most critical/fatal errors that must be logged.

format

The format variable is one of the most important variables in the class, it is the only place where you can control how the logs would appear in the experts tab and when stored within the files.

The table below has a description of format placeholders and their outputs.

Placeholder Description Notes & Example %(asctime)s A local timestamp of the log entry TimeLocal, formatted as YYY.MM.DD HH:MM:SS. A datetime value of: 2025.01.01 00:00:05. %(levelname)s Log level name as text It can be INFO, DEBUG, ERROR, WARNING, CRITICAL %(programname)s The name of the program or component. It can be set via an optional class constructor with the argument name. Example, My Indicator. %(functionname)s Name of the function where a log is generated. Can be provided manually through the logging functions, for example, OnTick, OnInit %(linenumber)d Code line number where the log is generated. For example, line 118. Only if the line number is parsed, otherwise it returns empty. %(programtype)s

The type of a program running, this can be set using a custom constructor. It depends on ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE.



CLogger::CLogger( const string name, ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE program_type): m_name(name), m_program_type(ProgramTypeToSTring(program_type)) { } string CLogger::ProgramTypeToSTring( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE prog_type) { switch (prog_type) { case PROGRAM_SCRIPT : return "Script" ; case PROGRAM_EXPERT : return "EA" ; case PROGRAM_INDICATOR : return "Indicator" ; case PROGRAM_SERVICE : return "Service" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } } It can be Script, EA, Indicator, Service, or Unknown. %(message)s The log message itself. For example, Failed to create a pending order.

We'll see in detail how the formats interact with the logs in the later sections of this post.

Example format.

string format = "%(asctime)s: %(levelname)s:%(programname)s:%(programtype)s:%(functionname)s:%(linenumber)d:%(message)s" ; logger.basicConfig(LOG_LEVEL_DEBUG, "logs.log" , false , format);

Outputs.

2025.12 . 02 09 : 13 : 54 :INFO:Logging Test:Script: OnStart : 36 :The script has started 2025.12 . 02 09 : 13 : 54 :ERROR:Logging Test:Script: OnStart : 40 :Some operation has failed Error = 0

Example format.

string format = "%(asctime)s | [%(levelname)s] [%(programname)s] [%(programtype)s] func:%(functionname)s line:%(linenumber)d --> [%(message)s]" ; logger.basicConfig(LOG_LEVEL_DEBUG, "logs.log" , false , format);

Outputs.

2025.12 . 02 09 : 15 : 41 | [INFO] [Logging Test] [Script] func: OnStart line: 37 --> [The script has started] 2025.12 . 02 09 : 15 : 41 | [ERROR] [Logging Test] [Script] func: OnStart line: 41 --> [Some operation has failed Error = 0 ]





Logging Some Information



A private function in the class called Log is the one responsible for formatting, crafting, writing a message (log) to a file, not to mention displaying the information under the Experts tab (printing).

void Log(LogLevels level, string msg, string func_name = "" , int line_no = - 1 );

Since all class constructors are optional, it allows users to start logging without much configuration unless needed.

The function basicConfig, which does the configurations, is an optional method as well. We have to reinforce default configurations (if a user hasn't offered theirs) before attempting to write (log) some information or values.

void CLogger::Log(LogLevels level, string msg, string func_name = "" , int line_no = - 1 ) { if (!is_configured) basicConfig();

As described previously about Log levels, we have to check if the current level of a log is not below the required level set by the user.

if (level < m_loglevel) return ;

Formatting the logs

We have to remove all placeholders and replace them with a desired value.

StringReplace (entry, "%(asctime)s" , t); StringReplace (entry, "%(levelname)s" , LevelToString(level)); StringReplace (entry, "%(message)s" , msg); if (m_name != "" ) StringReplace (entry, "%(programname)s" , m_name); else StringReplace (entry, "%(programname)s" , "" ); if (func_name != "" ) StringReplace (entry, "%(functionname)s" , func_name); else StringReplace (entry, "%(functionname)s" , "" ); if (m_program_type != "" ) StringReplace (entry, "%(programtype)s" , m_program_type); else StringReplace (entry, "%(programtype)s" , "" ); if (line_no >= 0 ) StringReplace (entry, "%(linenumber)d" , IntegerToString (line_no)); else StringReplace (entry, "%(linenumber)d" , "" ); entry += "

" ;

Handling file rotations

Since any file can reach the 10MB maximum size (by default), we have to check for this condition every time before attempting to add new information into the file.

fileRotate(m_filehandle, m_filename, m_fileflags, m_iscommon);

Writing and Printing the logs

FileWriteString (m_filehandle, entry); FileFlush (m_filehandle); if (m_console_on) Print (entry);

The function named Log isn't accessible outside of the class, as it is meant to populate other functions for very specific log messages. A section below represents those functions.





Specific Function for each Log Message



Logs for debugging purposes

void debug( string msg, string func_name = "" , int line_no = - 1 ) { this .Log(LOG_LEVEL_DEBUG, msg, func_name, line_no); }

This function is aimed at printing the message at the lowest level, usually intended for developers who want to understand the entire behaviour of some lines of code and functions.

Example usage.

string format = "%(asctime)s | [%(levelname)s] [%(programname)s] [%(programtype)s] func:%(functionname)s line:%(linenumber)d --> [%(message)s]" ; logger.basicConfig(LOG_LEVEL_DEBUG, "logs.log" , false , format); bool num_a = 10 ; bool num_b = - 10 ; logger.debug( "num_a>num_b " +( string ) bool (num_a>num_b), __FUNCTION__ , __LINE__ );

Outputs.

2025.12 . 02 09 : 26 : 06 | [DEBUG] [Logging Test] [Script] func: OnStart line: 43 --> [num_a>num_b false ]

Informative logs

These are often the type of message used for indicating some ongoing process or activity.

void OnStart () { logger.info( "The script has started" ); logger.info( "End of the script!" ); }

Outputs.

2025.12 . 02 09 : 26 : 06 | [ INFO ] [Logging Test] [Script] func: OnStart line: 38 --> [The script has started] 2025.12 . 02 09 : 26 : 06 | [ INFO ] [Logging Test] [Script] func: line: --> [End of the script!]

Displaying errors to users

These are logs intended to display a malfunction in the program.

void error( string msg, string func_name = "" , int line_no = - 1 ) { this .Log(LOG_LEVEL_ERROR, msg, func_name, line_no); }

Output.

void OnStart () { if (!doSomething()) { logger.error( StringFormat ( "Some operation has failed Error = %d" , GetLastError ()), __FUNCTION__ , __LINE__ ); } } bool doSomething() { return false ; }

Outputs.

2025.12 . 02 09 : 29 : 26 | [ ERROR ] [Logging Test] [Script] func: OnStart line: 47 --> [Some operation has failed Error = 0 ]

Logging some warnings

These logs are used to warn users about something that might not be fatal to the program, but has to be acknowledged.

Example usage.

input int risk_per_trade = 50 ; void OnStart () { string format = "%(asctime)s | [%(levelname)s] [%(programname)s] [%(programtype)s] func:%(functionname)s line:%(linenumber)d --> [%(message)s]" ; logger.basicConfig(LOG_LEVEL_DEBUG, "logs.log" , false , format); logger.info( "The script has started" , __FUNCTION__ , __LINE__ ); if (risk_per_trade> 10 ) logger.warning( StringFormat ( "You have risked too much for a single trade. Risk percentage = %d" , risk_per_trade)); }

Outputs.

2025.12 . 02 09 : 15 : 41 | [ WARNING ] [Logging Test] [Script] func: line: --> [You have risked too much for a single trade. Risk percentage = 50 ]

Fatal or critical logs

These are the most important logs due to their severity. They are often used to display a huge flaw in the system that usually signifies the program can't proceed in execution until a specific issue is addressed.

void critical( string msg, string func_name = "" , int line_no = - 1 ) { this .Log(LOG_LEVEL_CRITICAL, msg, func_name, line_no); }

Suppose you have an indicator so useful to your strategy, once the program fails to load it, the whole program should break

#include <PyMQL5\logging.mqh> CLogger logger(PROG_NAME, PROG_TYPE); int important_indicator_handle; void OnStart () { string format = "%(asctime)s | [%(levelname)s] [%(programname)s] [%(programtype)s] func:%(functionname)s line:%(linenumber)d --> [%(message)s]" ; logger.basicConfig(LOG_LEVEL_DEBUG, "logs.log" , false , format); important_indicator_handle = iMA ( Symbol (), Period (), - 1 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (important_indicator_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { logger.critical( "Failed to load the Moving Average indicator, Error = " +( string ) GetLastError (), __FUNCTION__ , __LINE__ ); return ; } }

Outputs.

2025.12 . 02 09 : 34 : 54 | [ CRITICAL ] [Logging Test] [Script] func: OnStart line: 56 --> [Failed to load the Moving Average indicator, Error = 4002 ]





Optimizing the Logging Process



The process of reading and writing to text files (I/O operations) is one of the most expensive processes in the MQL5 language, not to mention a built-in function named Print we use for displaying the information on the Experts tab.

Instead of writing to a text file very often (in a matter of seconds), we can give users an option to store the logs temporarily in memory (cache) before they decide whether to save that information to some specified file.

The process is simple: have a global array we are going to write the logs to, and have a function that writes the whole array to a specified file.

class CLogger { private : bool m_cache_mode; string m_logs_cache[]; uint m_logs_count; public : void CLogger( const string name); void CLogger( const string name, ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE program_type); void CLogger( void ); void ~CLogger( void ); bool basicConfig(LogLevels log_level = LOG_LEVEL_INFO, string filename = "logs.log" , bool console_on = true , string format = DEFAULT_MSG_FORMAT, bool file_common = false , bool cache_mode = false ); void WriteCache() { for ( uint i= 0 ; i<m_logs_count; i++) { if (m_filehandle== INVALID_HANDLE ) DebugBreak (); fileRotate(m_filehandle, m_filename, m_fileflags, m_iscommon); FileWriteString (m_filehandle, m_logs_cache[i]); FileFlush (m_filehandle); } } }; bool CLogger::basicConfig(LogLevels log_level = LOG_LEVEL_INFO, string filename = "logs.log" , bool console_on = true , string format = DEFAULT_MSG_FORMAT, bool file_common = false , bool cache_mode = false ) { m_filename = filename; m_logs_format = format; m_console_on = console_on; m_iscommon = file_common; m_loglevel = log_level; m_cache_mode = cache_mode; return true ; } void CLogger::Log(LogLevels level, string msg, string func_name = "" , int line_no = - 1 ) { if (m_cache_mode) { this .m_logs_count++; if (m_logs_count>m_logs_cache.Size()) ArrayResize (m_logs_cache, m_logs_count+MAX_CACHE_SIZE); m_logs_cache[m_logs_count- 1 ] = entry; } else { FileWriteString (m_filehandle, entry); FileFlush (m_filehandle); } if (m_console_on) Print (entry); }

The function named WriteCache writes all the information stored in the array m_logs_cache to a desired file, similarly to how the information is written automatically to the files when variable cache_mode is set to false inside the function basicConfig.

Since users are capable of calling this function as they would like, let's make things much simpler by introducing a boolean variable named write_cache_automaticallyto the basicConfig function, when this variable is set to true all the information stored in a temporary cached array will be written to a specified file in the destructor of the class.

Assuming that we want to save the logs after all operations are complete. i.e., An expert advisor is removed from the chart, or the strategy tester operation has ended.

bool CLogger::basicConfig(LogLevels log_level = LOG_LEVEL_INFO, string filename = "logs.log" , bool console_on = true , string format = DEFAULT_MSG_FORMAT, bool file_common = false , bool cache_mode = false , bool write_cache_automatically = false ) { m_filename = filename; m_logs_format = format; m_console_on = console_on; m_iscommon = file_common; m_loglevel = log_level; m_cache_mode = cache_mode; m_write_cache_automatically = write_cache_automatically;

CLogger::~CLogger( void ) { if (m_cache_mode && m_write_cache_automatically) WriteCache(); if (m_filehandle != INVALID_HANDLE ) FileClose (m_filehandle); }

Finally, I was able to see some improvements in the strategy tester (about a 50% decrease in testing time) compared to the non-caching version.

This was also after several changes were made in the function responsible for rotating the files.

void CLogger::fileRotate( int &handle, string &filename, int flags, bool is_common) { if (handle == - 1 ) { handle = OpenFile(filename, flags); if (handle == - 1 ) return ; } if (!isFileSizeLimitReached(handle)) return ; FileClose (handle); for ( int i = 1 ; i <= MAX_LOG_FILES; i++) { string new_name = m_base_name + "_" + ( string )i + m_file_extension; if (is_common? FileIsExist (new_name, FILE_COMMON ): FileIsExist (new_name)) { int temp = OpenFile(filename, flags); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_DEBUG )) printf ( "Filename %s size MB = %f" ,new_name, FileSize (temp)/ 1 e6); if (temp != - 1 ) { bool too_big = isFileSizeLimitReached(temp); FileClose (temp); if (too_big) continue ; } } if (filename == new_name) return ; filename = new_name; handle = OpenFile(filename, flags); if (handle == - 1 ) DebugBreak (); FileSeek (handle, 0 , SEEK_END ); return ; } }

Optimal strategy testing with logging

After ensuring the caching mode is set to true, you need to prevent printing by setting console_on variable to false in the strategy tester unless you have a solid reason to do so, this might help to lower the overall tester runtime.

#define PROG_NAME MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ) #define PROG_TYPE ( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ) MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ) #include <PyMQL5\logging.mqh> CLogger logger(PROG_NAME, PROG_TYPE); int OnInit () { string format = "%(asctime)s:%(programname)s:%(programtype)s:%(functionname)s:%(linenumber)d:%(message)s" ; bool is_tester = ( bool ) MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); logger.basicConfig(LOG_LEVEL_DEBUG, "logs.log" , !is_tester, format, is_tester, true , true ); logger.info( "Program started!" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Since the Strategy Tester stores all the information stored in files in a different data path, we have to set the variable file_common to true so that we can get all logs stored under the common folder.

The rest of an EA.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { logger.info( "Program stopped. Reason = " +UninitializeReasonDescription(reason), __FUNCTION__ , __LINE__ ); } void OnTick () { logger.info( "Program running" ); } string UninitializeReasonDescription( const int reason) { switch (reason) { case REASON_PROGRAM : return ( "Expert Advisor terminated its operation by calling the ExpertRemove() function" ); case REASON_REMOVE : return ( "Program has been deleted from the chart" ); case REASON_RECOMPILE : return ( "Program has been recompiled" ); case REASON_CHARTCHANGE : return ( "Symbol or chart period has been changed" ); case REASON_CHARTCLOSE : return ( "Chart has been closed" ); case REASON_PARAMETERS : return ( "Input parameters have been changed by a user" ); case REASON_ACCOUNT : return ( "Another account has been activated or reconnection to the trade server has occurred due to changes in the account settings" ); case REASON_TEMPLATE : return ( "A new template has been applied" ); case REASON_INITFAILED : return ( "This value means that OnInit() handler has returned a nonzero value" ); case REASON_CLOSE : return ( "Terminal has been closed" ); } return ( "Unknown reason" ); }

Output.

Several files were created under the common directory as expected, each file with a size close to 10 MB.





Making Logging Much Easier — The Python Way



If you are familiar with the logging module in Python, you might notice that it doesn't require you to parse the name of the function and a specific line of code that produces an error.

import logging logger = logging.getLogger(__name__) logging.basicConfig(filename= 'myapp.log' , level=logging.INFO, format = '%(asctime)s - %(levelname)s - %(message)s - file:%(filename)s - line:%(lineno)d - func:%(funcName)s' ) def some_function(): logger.info( 'Doing something' ) some_function()

Output.

2025 - 12 - 01 20 : 01 : 42 , 542 - INFO - Doing something - file: log .py - line: 9 - func:some_function

In MQL5, we have to hardcode most of the values (a line and function name for every log message, program name(filename) in the class constructor). To avoid this tiresome/repetitive process, we can use the #define macros.

#define logger_info(msg) logger.info(msg, __FUNCTION__ , __LINE__ ) #define logger_debug(msg) logger.debug(msg, __FUNCTION__ , __LINE__ ) #define logger_warning(msg) logger.warning(msg, __FUNCTION__ , __LINE__ ) #define logger_error(msg) logger.error(msg, __FUNCTION__ , __LINE__ ) #define logger_critical(msg) logger.critical(msg, __FUNCTION__ , __LINE__ )

Usage.

void OnStart () { string format = "%(asctime)s | [%(levelname)s] [%(programname)s] [%(programtype)s] func:%(functionname)s line:%(linenumber)d --> [%(message)s]" ; logger.basicConfig(LOG_LEVEL_DEBUG, "logs.log" , false , format); logger_info( "The script has started" ); bool num_a = 10 ; bool num_b = - 10 ; logger_info( "num_a>num_b " +( string ) bool (num_a>num_b)); if (!doSomething()) { logger_error( StringFormat ( "Some operation has failed Error = %d" , GetLastError ())); } if (risk_per_trade> 10 ) logger_warning( StringFormat ( "You have risked too much for a single trade. Risk percentage = %d" , risk_per_trade)); important_indicator_handle = iMA ( Symbol (), Period (), - 1 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (important_indicator_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { logger_critical( "Failed to load the Moving Average indicator, Error = " +( string ) GetLastError ()); } logger_info( "End of the script!" ); }

Outputs.

2025.12 . 02 09 : 47 : 49 | [INFO] [Logging Test] [Script] func: OnStart line: 43 --> [The script has started] 2025.12 . 02 09 : 47 : 49 | [INFO] [Logging Test] [Script] func: OnStart line: 48 --> [num_a>num_b false ] 2025.12 . 02 09 : 47 : 49 | [ERROR] [Logging Test] [Script] func: OnStart line: 52 --> [Some operation has failed Error = 0 ] 2025.12 . 02 09 : 47 : 49 | [WARNING] [Logging Test] [Script] func: OnStart line: 56 --> [You have risked too much for a single trade. Risk percentage = 50 ] 2025.12 . 02 09 : 47 : 49 | [CRITICAL] [Logging Test] [Script] func: OnStart line: 62 --> [Failed to load the Moving Average indicator, Error = 4002 ] 2025.12 . 02 09 : 47 : 49 | [INFO] [Logging Test] [Script] func: OnStart line: 68 --> [End of the script!]





Final Thoughts

Logging is more than just printing plain text into the Experts tab. It is a fundamental part of software development, helping us understand how our program behaves, diagnose problems, and trace events over time.

By implementing a structured and reusable logging module in MQL5, similar to Python’s logging library. We bring modern development practices into our trading systems. This makes our code easier to maintain, easier to debug, and more consistent with how professional developers worldwide store and interpret logs in Python-based systems, web servers, etc.



A reliable logging module is not just a convenience; it is a tool that helps to keep us organized, efficient, and aligned with industry-standard programming practices.

A repository containing all the code discussed in this article series can be found here: https://github.com/MegaJoctan/PyMQL5 for contributions and bug fixes.





