DoEasy. Controls (Part 17): Cropping invisible object parts, auxiliary arrow buttons WinForms objects

Contents

Concept

Each graphical element attached to its container can only be seen within its container. If any part of the element protrudes beyond the boundaries of the container, then this protruding part should be hidden. Instead of the entire object, we should only hide the part located outside the visibility boundaries of the parent object it is attached to. The edges of the container are usually used as the visibility boundaries. But if the object has a frame, then this frame should not be overlapped by the attached object, and the visibility boundary for the protruding object will in this case be the inner edge of the container frame.

MQL features special graphical object properties for cropping graphical elements based on a bmp image (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL and OBJ_BITMAP). These properties allow displaying only a part of the image outlined by the rectangular visibility scope:

In case of the OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL and OBJ_BITMAP objects, we can set a special image display mode. This mode allows displaying only the part of the original image, on which the rectangular visibility area is superimposed. The rest of the image becomes invisible. The scope size should be set using the OBJPROP_XSIZE and OBJPROP_YSIZE properties. The visibility area can only be "moved" within the source image using the OBJPROP_XOFFSET and OBJPROP_YOFFSET properties.

Unfortunately, cropping and positioning of the visible part of an object inside the rectangular scope does not work when using canvas. Although the resource for the canvas is created as a bitmap image in memory, "something does not allow" using this method meant for objects based on physical bmp files with images built in memory as a resource.



Therefore, I will go my own way — I will create such a scope on my own and cut off parts of the object that go beyond the scope of their containers. Initially, the rectangular scope will be equal to the width and height of the container, or be inside the object frame (if it has a frame). Each graphical element will have a method that will read its own position relative to its container and cut off its excess visible part (simply painting its background with a transparent color with full transparency).



In addition to the implementation of the mentioned functionality of graphical elements, I will also create several classes of auxiliary graphical elements. These will be arrowed button objects. Such buttons are needed to implement controls, such as scrollbars, drop-down lists and other similar controls.

If we talk about the TabControl under development, then it needs such buttons to move tab headers located in one row, in case there are too many of them to fit all to the control. The tabs that go beyond the control should be hidden (which is what I am implementing today), and just two buttons with left-right arrows are used to scroll the header bar to find and display the desired tab header. Therefore, after creating such button objects with arrows, I will create two more objects — with two buttons "left-right" and "up-down". I will use these objects in the next article to find the hidden tab in the TabControl object.



Improving library classes

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add a macro substitution specifying the default size of the arrow button sides:

#define DEF_FONT ( "Calibri" ) #define DEF_FONT_SIZE ( 8 ) #define DEF_CHECK_SIZE ( 12 ) #define DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ( 15 ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) #define DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE ( 3 )

We can always specify any other size for the button sides when creating such a button object, but the default size will be 15 pixels.





Add a new type — auxiliary object to the list of library object types, namely to the WinForms object section:

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER, }

Subsequently, we will be able to select only auxiliary objects according to this type of graphical objects for carrying out any actions with them.

Let's add the new types, whose object classes I am going to create in the current article, to the list of graphical element types:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, };





In the list of integer properties of a graphical element on canvas, add four new properties to specify the coordinates and dimensions of the visibility area of the graphical element, as well as increase the total number of integer properties from 92 to 96:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 96 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )





Add new properties to the list of possible criteria of sorting graphical elements on canvas:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_GROUP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_PAGE_COLUMN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DESCRIPTION, };

Now we will be able to select and sort graphical elements by newly added properties.





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the new message indices:

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,

and the text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:

{ "Поле вкладки элемента управления \"TabControl\"" , "Tab field of the Control element \"TabControl\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"TabControl\"" , "Control element \"TabControl\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"ArrowButton\"" , "Control element \"ArrowButton\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"UpArrowButton\"" , "Control element \"UpArrowButton\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"DownArrowButton\"" , "Control element \"DownArrowButton\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"LeftArrowButton\"" , "Control element \"LeftArrowButton\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"RightArrowButton\"" , "Control element \"RightArrowButton\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"UpDownArrowBox\"" , "Control element \"UpDownArrowBox\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"LeftRightArrowBox\"" , "Control element \"LeftRightArrowBox\"" }, { "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" }, { "Графический объект не принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object does not belong to the program" },

...

{ "Правая граница активной зоны элемента" , "Right border of the element's active area" }, { "Нижняя граница активной зоны элемента" , "Bottom border of the element's active area" }, { "Координата X области видимости" , "X-coordinate of object visibility area" }, { "Координата Y области видимости" , "Y-coordinate of object visibility area" }, { "Ширина области видимости" , "Width of object visibility area" }, { "Высота области видимости" , "Height of object visibility area" }, { "Флаг доступности элемента" , "Element Availability Flag" }, { "Цвет текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления" , "Default text color for all objects in the control" },





Let's introduce some minor improvements in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh library service functions file, namely in the function that returns the type of the graphical object as 'string':

string TypeGraphElementAsString( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { ushort array[]; int total= StringToShortArray ( StringSubstr ( EnumToString (type), 18 ),array); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total- 1 ;i++) { if (array[i]== 95 ) { i+= 1 ; continue ; } else array[i]+= 0x20 ; } string txt= ShortArrayToString (array); StringReplace (txt, "_Wf_Base" , "WFBase" ); StringReplace (txt, "_Wf_" , "" ); StringReplace (txt, "_Obj" , "" ); StringReplace (txt, "_" , "" ); StringReplace (txt, "Groupbox" , "GroupBox" ); StringReplace (txt, "Buttons UdB ox" , "ButtonsUDBox" ); StringReplace (txt, "Buttons LrB ox" , "ButtonsLRBox" ); return txt; }

Since I am going to create new graphical elements, I need to slightly change the automatically generated name of a graphical object in order to create it. When creating a name string, the function does not initially allow two or more consecutive capital characters. At the same time, the object name should contain three such characters. Therefore, we simply replace the automatically generated name string with the one we need.

Now the names of the new objects created today will be correct.





In the class constructors of the ListBoxItem auxiliary object, namely in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ListBoxItem.mqh, enter the library graphical object type as the "auxiliary WinForms object":

CListBoxItem::CListBoxItem( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); this .SetTextShiftSpace( 1 ); } CListBoxItem::CListBoxItem( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); this .SetTextShiftSpace( 1 ); }





When working with canvas, there may be issues with using standard means of displaying only the visible part of a graphical object, outlined by a rectangular scope. So I am going to do it myself. However, graphical objects still have such properties, and therefore we need to create a functionality for setting and getting these properties into a graphical object. This functionality will also be used to create a visibility scope for graphical elements on canvas.



In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh file of the library base graphical object, add virtual methods for setting and getting new properties of graphical objects, while the method for setting the visibility flag is renamed so that it is clear that the flag is set by the method:

virtual bool SetZorder( const long value, const bool only_prop) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,value)) || only_prop) { this .m_zorder=value; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } virtual bool SetXOffset( const long value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_XOFFSET ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } virtual int XOffset( void ) const { return ( int ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_XOFFSET ); } virtual bool SetYOffset( const long value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_YOFFSET ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } virtual int YOffset( void ) const { return ( int ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_YOFFSET ); } virtual bool SetXSize( const long value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } virtual int XSize( void ) const { return ( int ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); } virtual bool SetYSize( const long value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } virtual int YSize( void ) const { return ( int ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); } bool SetVisible Flag ( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) || only_prop) { this .m_visible=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

The methods for setting properties return the flag of successful placement of a specified property value of the graphical object in the chart queue. In other words, the function is asynchronous and returns only the flag of successful setting of the command in the queue, and not the successful setting of the required property. To perform a check, we need to read the changed property from the object and check its value. This has been done for all ObjectSetXXX functions, but when using the library, no delays in the execution of the command queue have been noticed, so for now I am going to use this construction for setting the properties of graphical objects.



In the method returning the graphical element type description, let's add returning the description of new objects — arrow buttons I am going to implement in the current article:

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return ( type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX) : "Unknown" ); }

Now we can get descriptions of new types of auxiliary objects when they are ready and we can create them.







In the base object file of the library standard graphical objects \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh, fix calling the visibility flag setting method, as this method has now been renamed:

bool Visible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 ); } bool SetFlagVisible( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { if (! CGBaseObj::SetVisibleFlag (flag,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 ,flag); return true ; }





In the MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh file of the graphical element object on canvas, namely in the object private structure, add new integer properties:



private : int m_shift_coord_x; int m_shift_coord_y; struct SData { int id; int type; int tab_alignment; int alignment; int visible_area_x; int visible_area_y; int visible_area_w; int visible_area_h; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; uchar text[ 256 ]; uchar descript[ 256 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj;

We need the structure of object properties to correctly save and read the properties of an object from the file.



All methods that access the previously renamed method in the base graphical object file now should refer to this method by its new name:

virtual void BringToTop( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisibleFlag ( false , false ); CGBaseObj::SetVisibleFlag ( true , false );} virtual void Show( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisibleFlag ( true , false ); } virtual void Hide( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisibleFlag ( false , false ); }





Let's implement virtual methods for working with new graphical element properties:

virtual int Group( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP); } virtual void SetGroup( const int value ) { CGBaseObj::SetGroup( value ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, value ); } virtual int XOffset( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X); } virtual bool SetXOffset( const int value , const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if ((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetXOffset( value )) || only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X, value ); return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(), true ); return false ; } virtual int YOffset( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y); } virtual bool SetYOffset( const int value , const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if ((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetYOffset( value )) || only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y, value ); return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(), true ); return false ; } virtual int XSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH); } virtual bool SetXSize( const int value , const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if ((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetXSize( value )) || only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, value ); return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(), true ); return false ; } virtual int YSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT); } virtual bool SetYSize( const int value , const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if ((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetYSize( value )) || only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, value ); return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(), true ); return false ; } virtual int VisibleAreaX( void ) const { return this .XOffset(); } virtual bool SetVisibleAreaX( const int value , const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if ((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetXOffset( value )) || only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X, value ); return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(), true ); return false ; } virtual int VisibleAreaY( void ) const { return this .YOffset(); } virtual bool SetVisibleAreaY( const int value , const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if ((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetYOffset( value )) || only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y, value ); return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(), true ); return false ; } virtual int VisibleAreaWidth( void ) const { return this .XSize(); } virtual bool SetVisibleAreaWidth( const int value , const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if ((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetXSize( value )) || only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, value ); return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(), true ); return false ; } virtual int VisibleAreaHeight( void ) const { return this .YSize(); } virtual bool SetVisibleAreaHeight( const int value , const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if ((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetYSize( value )) || only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, value ); return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(), true ); return false ; } int CoordXVisibleArea( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .VisibleAreaX(); } int RightEdgeVisibleArea( void ) const { return this .CoordXVisibleArea()+ this .VisibleAreaWidth(); } int RightEdgeVisibleAreaRelative( void ) const { return this .VisibleAreaX()+ this .VisibleAreaWidth(); } int CoordYVisibleArea( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .VisibleAreaY(); } int BottomEdgeVisibleArea( void ) const { return this .CoordYVisibleArea()+ this .VisibleAreaHeight(); } int BottomEdgeVisibleAreaRelative( void ) const { return this .VisibleAreaY()+ this .VisibleAreaHeight(); }

The methods for setting a property value first set the property directly into the graphical object itself. If the operation is successful, they set the value to the object class property. The values are returned from the object properties that were previously set there by property setting methods.

Auxiliary methods return the calculated value of the desired edge or the coordinate of the upper left corner of the object visibility scope, and simplify the access to reading the required properties of the visibility scope borders, as they are named in accordance with similar methods of graphical elements and return the desired values without the need to independently calculate them.

When a graphic element object is created, it should be filled with the color set for it, the necessary labels or images should be drawn on it, and then the object should calculate its location inside the container and cut off its protruding parts outside the container. Cropping will occur by filling the areas that should be hidden with a transparent color. So, first we need to call the Erase() method, which fills the background with a color and in which something else is drawn on the object, and then erase the invisible parts of the image. All this should be again placed in the Erase() method. This means that the first filling with color should occur without cropping the hidden areas. Let's call this method EraseNoCrop(). Besides, create the Crop() method to crop hidden areas. Call these methods sequentially to the existing Erase() method.

Let's declare new methods in the protected and public sections of the class:

virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( const bool redraw= false ); protected : virtual void EraseNoCrop( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void EraseNoCrop( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); public : void Crop( const uint coord_x, const uint coord_y, const uint width, const uint height); virtual void Crop( void ); void Update( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); }





In both class constructors, set the default values for coordinates and object visibility scope sizes so that the rectangular visibility scope is the size of the entire object. After setting all the properties, set the object visibility flag as "hidden". This frees us from the need to observe how all program GUI element objects are gradually constructed (along with hiding the main form object and then displaying it after building all graphical objects on it in the program itself when building its graphical component):

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .SetTypeElement(element_type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_element_main= NULL ; this .m_element_base= NULL ; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .SetBackgroundColor(colour, true ); this .SetOpacity(opacity); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT,CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, "" ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,descript); this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } } CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_element_main= NULL ; this .m_element_base= NULL ; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h, false )) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT,CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT,CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, "" ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,descript); this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } }





In the method that creates the structure of the object, add setting the scope visibility properties:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X); this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y); this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_w=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_h=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.zorder= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); this .m_struct_obj.enabled=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED); this .m_struct_obj.tab_alignment=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT); this .m_struct_obj.alignment=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT), this .m_struct_obj.text); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION), this .m_struct_obj.descript); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, true ); return false ; } return true ; }





In the method that creates an object from a structure, implement setting the scope visibility properties to the object properties:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X, this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y, this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, this .m_struct_obj.zorder); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, this .m_struct_obj.enabled); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT, this .m_struct_obj.tab_alignment); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT, this .m_struct_obj.alignment); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.text)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.descript)); }





Add setting the rectangular scope visibility properties to the methods of setting control width and height:

bool CGCnvElement::SetWidth( const int width) { if ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH)==width) return true ; if (! this .m_canvas.Resize(width, this .m_canvas.Height())) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+ this .TypeElementDescription()+ ": width=" +( string )width+ ": " ,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_FAILED_SET_WIDTH); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,width); this .SetVisibleAreaX( 0 , true ); this .SetVisibleAreaWidth(width, true ); return true ; } bool CGCnvElement::SetHeight( const int height) { if ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT)==height) return true ; if (! this .m_canvas.Resize( this .m_canvas.Width(),height)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+ this .TypeElementDescription()+ ": height=" +( string )height+ ": " ,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_FAILED_SET_HEIGHT); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,height); this .SetVisibleAreaY( 0 , true ); this .SetVisibleAreaHeight(height, true ); return true ; }

If the size of the graphical element changes, then the visibility scope should change accordingly so that it covers the entire object, which is what we are doing here. After each change in the size of the object, we set a new corresponding size of the visibility scope with its start coordinate equal to zero in the upper left corner of the graphical object.

Now the Erase() methods will look like this:

void CGCnvElement::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { this .EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity, false ); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); } void CGCnvElement::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { this .EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle , false ); this .Crop(); this .Update( redraw ); }

First, we call the EraseNoCrop() method clearing the element using a specified color with the update disabled. Next, we call the Crop() method cropping hidden areas and the canvas with the specified chart update flag is updated.







The methods of filling the canvas using the color without cropping hidden areas:

void CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .SaveColorsBG(arr); this .m_canvas.Erase(:: ColorToARGB (colour,opacity)); this .Update(redraw); } void CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_gradient_v=vgradient; this .m_gradient_c=cycle; int size=:: ArraySize (colors); if (size< 2 ) { if (size== 0 ) { this .Erase(redraw); return ; } this .EraseNoCrop(colors[ 0 ],opacity,redraw); return ; } color out[]; int total=(vgradient ? this .Height() : this .Width()); CColors::Gradient(colors,out,total,cycle); total=:: ArraySize (out); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { switch (vgradient) { case false : DrawLineVertical(i, 0 , this .Height()- 1 ,out[i],opacity); break ; default : DrawLineHorizontal( 0 , this .Width()- 1 ,i,out[i],opacity); break ; } } this .SaveColorsBG(colors); this .Update(redraw); }

In fact, these are the past Erase() methods, which are now supplemented with a method for cropping hidden areas, while the new Erase() methods now feature calling these methods and cropping the areas that go beyond the container.





The method that crops the image outlined by a specified rectangular visibility scope:

void CGCnvElement::Crop( const uint coord_x, const uint coord_y, const uint width, const uint height) { if (coord_x== 0 && coord_y== 0 && width== this .Width() && height== this .Height()) return ; this .SetVisibleAreaX(coord_x, true ); this .SetVisibleAreaY(coord_y, true ); this .SetVisibleAreaWidth(width, true ); this .SetVisibleAreaHeight(height, true ); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_duplicate_res)== 0 ) this .ResourceStamp(DFUN); for ( int y= 0 ;y< this .Height();y++) { for ( int x= 0 ;x< this .Width();x++) { if (y>= this .VisibleAreaY() && y<= this .BottomEdgeVisibleAreaRelative() && x>= this .VisibleAreaX() && x<= this .RightEdgeVisibleAreaRelative()) continue ; this .SetPixel(x,y,CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ); } } }

The initial coordinates of the visible area of the object relative to its container and the size of this area are passed to the method. The passed values are set to the properties of the object, and then the erasing (filling with a transparent color) of those image pixels that go beyond the set visible area occurs in two loops.





The method that crops the image outlined by the calculated rectangular visibility scope:

void CGCnvElement::Crop( void ) { CGCnvElement * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; int vis_x= 0 ; int vis_y= 0 ; int vis_w= this .Width(); int vis_h= this .Height(); int crop_top= 0 ; int crop_bottom= 0 ; int crop_left= 0 ; int crop_right= 0 ; int top=fmax( base .CoordY()+( int ) base .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP), base .CoordYVisibleArea()); int bottom=fmin( base .BottomEdge()-( int ) base .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM), base .BottomEdgeVisibleArea()+ 1 ); int left=fmax( base .CoordX()+( int ) base .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT), base .CoordXVisibleArea()); int right=fmin( base .RightEdge()-( int ) base .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT), base .RightEdgeVisibleArea()+ 1 ); crop_top= this .CoordY()-top; if (crop_top< 0 ) vis_y=-crop_top; crop_bottom=bottom- this .BottomEdge()- 1 ; if (crop_bottom< 0 ) vis_h= this .Height()+crop_bottom-vis_y; crop_left= this .CoordX()-left; if (crop_left< 0 ) vis_x=-crop_left; crop_right=right- this .RightEdge()- 1 ; if (crop_right< 0 ) vis_w= this .Width()+crop_right-vis_x; if (crop_top< 0 || crop_bottom< 0 || crop_left< 0 || crop_right< 0 ) this .Crop(vis_x,vis_y,vis_w,vis_h); }

The method logic is fully described in the code comments. First, we get a pointer to the container object this graphical element is attached to. Depending on the size of the container and its edges of the area, in which the attached objects are visible, calculate how much the object attached to the container goes beyond the boundaries of this container area. If the object goes beyond the limits on either side, we call the method for cropping the areas of the image that should be hidden.







Let's make some improvements in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqh shadow object class file.

In the class constructor, set the visibility flag as "hidden" for the created object:

CShadowObj::CShadowObj( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW; CGCnvElement::SetBackgroundColor( clrNONE , true ); CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( 0 ); CGCnvElement::SetActive( false ); this .m_opacity=CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY; this .m_blur=DEF_SHADOW_BLUR; color gray=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorSaturation( this .ChartBackgroundColor(),- 100 ); this .m_color=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness(gray,- 50 ); this .m_shadow= false ; this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); CGCnvElement::Erase(); }





In the shadow drawing method, first check the object visibility. If the object is hidden, then there is nothing to draw — leave:

void CShadowObj::Draw( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const uchar blur_value, const bool redraw) { if (! this .IsVisible()) return ; this .SetCoordXRelative(shift_x); this .SetCoordYRelative(shift_y); int w= this .Width()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; int h= this .Height()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; this .DrawShadowFigureRect(w,h); this .m_blur=(blur_value>OUTER_AREA_SIZE/ 4 ? OUTER_AREA_SIZE/ 4 : blur_value); if (! this .GaussianBlur( this .m_blur)) return ; CGCnvElement::Move( this .CoordX()+ this .CoordXRelative(), this .CoordY()+ this .CoordYRelative(),redraw); CGCnvElement::Update(redraw); }





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh form object class file, namely in the method creating a new bound element and adding it to the list of bound objects, fix the name of the previously renamed method:

CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_NOT_INTENDED),:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (element_type), 19 )); return NULL ; } int num= this .m_list_elements.Total(); string descript=TypeGraphElementAsString(element_type); int elm_x=x; int elm_y=y; this .GetCoords(elm_x,elm_y); CGCnvElement *obj= this .CreateNewGObject(element_type,num,descript,elm_x,elm_y,w,h,colour,opacity, false ,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; if (! this .AddNewElement(obj,elm_x,elm_y)) { delete obj; return NULL ; } obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour, true ); obj.SetOpacity(opacity); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMain( this .GetMain()== NULL ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); obj.SetBase( this .GetObject()); obj.SetID( this .GetMaxIDAll()+ 1 ); obj.SetNumber(num); obj.SetCoordXRelative(obj.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); obj.SetCoordYRelative(obj.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); obj.SetZorder( this .Zorder(), false ); obj.SetCoordXRelativeInit(obj.CoordXRelative()); obj.SetCoordYRelativeInit(obj.CoordYRelative()); obj.SetVisibleFlag ( this .IsVisible(), false ); obj.SetActive( this .Active()); obj.SetEnabled( this .Enabled()); return obj; }





Since the shadow is now drawn only if it has the visibility flag enabled, swap shadow rendering and enabling the visibility flag in the shadow drawing method:

void CForm::DrawShadow( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const color colour, const uchar opacity= 127 , const uchar blur=DEF_SHADOW_BLUR) { if (! this .m_shadow) return ; if ( this .m_shadow_obj== NULL ) this .CreateShadowObj(colour,opacity); if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) { this .m_shadow_obj.SetVisibleFlag( true , false ); this .m_shadow_obj.Draw(shift_x,shift_y,blur, true ); this .BringToTop(); } }

Previously, these methods were called in reverse order, and the shadow was not drawn.





Improve the Erase() methods, in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh file of the class of the base object for all WinForms objects:

void CWinFormBase::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFormFrame( this .BorderSizeTop(), this .BorderSizeBottom(), this .BorderSizeLeft(), this .BorderSizeRight(), this .BorderColor(), this .Opacity(), this .BorderStyle()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); } void CWinFormBase::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) t his .DrawFormFrame( this .BorderSizeTop(), this .BorderSizeBottom(), this .BorderSizeLeft(), this .BorderSizeRight(), this .BorderColor(), this .Opacity(), this .BorderStyle()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

Now we first call the EraseNoCrop() method of the graphical element object, then draw the frame and crop hidden areas.







In the method that returns the description of the element integer property, add a code block to return the description of the object new properties — the coordinates and size of its visibility scope:

string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, bool only_prop= false ) { return ( property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeElementDescription() ) : //---... //---... property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : //---... //---... property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_COLUMN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_COLUMN)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignmentDescription((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : "" ); }

The object will now be able to display the name of the new properties created in the current article.





Improve the Erase() methods according to the new concept of their construction in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CommonBase.mqh standard control base object class file:

void CCommonBase::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFormFrame( this .BorderSizeTop(), this .BorderSizeBottom(), this .BorderSizeLeft(), this .BorderSizeRight(), this .BorderColor(), 255 , this .BorderStyle()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); } void CCommonBase::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFormFrame( this .BorderSizeTop(), this .BorderSizeBottom(), this .BorderSizeLeft(), this .BorderSizeRight(), this .BorderColor(), 255 , this .BorderStyle()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

Here we first call the EraseNoCrop() method of the graphical element object, then draw the frame and crop hidden areas.







Improve the Redraw() method in the CheckBox \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh WinForms object class file:

void CCheckBox::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .EraseNoCrop( this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity(), true ); this .SetCorrectTextCoords(); this .Text( this .m_text_x, this .m_text_y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .ShowControlFlag( this .CheckState()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

Here we first clear the image with the object color without cropping hidden areas, then we draw everything we need on the canvas (as we did before) and call the method of cropping hidden areas of the image.







In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Label.mqh file of the Label WinForms object class, namely in the method of setting the element text, after it has been set, call the method of cropping hidden areas, so that the drawn text was cropped along the boundaries of the visible area:

virtual void SetText( const string text) { CWinFormBase::SetText(text); if ( this .AutoSize()) this .AutoSetWH(); this .Crop(); }





In the method redrawing the object, replace calling the Erase() method with calling the EraseNoCrop() method. After all the manipulations with building the appearance of the object, call the method of cropping hidden areas of the image:

void CLabel::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .EraseNoCrop( this .BackgroundColor(), 0 ,redraw); int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; this .SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y); this .Text(x,y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }





Improve the object redraw method in the same way in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh Button WinForms object file:

void CButton::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .EraseNoCrop( this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity(),redraw); int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; CLabel::SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y); this .Text(x,y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }





Classes of auxiliary arrow button objects

If the WinForms object has one-line layout of tab headers, and there are more tabs than can fit in the width or height of the object, then the tab headers going beyond their containers will be hidden.In order for us to move the header bar, we need to create arrow buttons. Clicking on them will move the header bar left-right or up-down. We will need such buttons in other controls, so they will be in the list of auxiliary WinForms objects — they are not independent controls, but are used to build others.

Such button objects with arrows will be arranged as follows: we will create a base object of all such buttons, which will contain methods for setting its properties. Descendant objects will create a specific button: with an arrow left, right, up or down.

In addition, based on the created objects, we will create two more — they will be used to build the WinForms TabControl object, namely, these will be objects with two buttons: one will have two buttons located horizontally with left-right arrows, and the second will have two buttons arranged vertically with up and down arrows. These objects will serve for horizontal and vertical scrolling of the tab header bar.

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ library folder, create the new file ArrowButton.mqh of the CArrowButton class.

The class should be derived from the button object class, while its file should be included into the file of the created class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Common Controls\Button.mqh" class CArrowButton : public CButton { }





In the private section, we will declare a variable to store the color of the arrow. In the protected section, we will declare a virtual method for drawing the arrow and a protected constructor. In the public section, declare methods for setting and returning the color of the arrow, a parametric constructor, and methods for redrawing the object and drawing its frame:

class CArrowButton : public CButton { private : color m_arrow_color; protected : virtual void DrawArrow( void ){ return ;} CArrowButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : void SetArrowColor( const color clr) { this .m_arrow_color=clr; } color ArrowColor( void ) const { return this .m_arrow_color; } CArrowButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); virtual void Redraw( bool redraw); virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void DrawFrame( void ); };

The DrawArrow() virtual method draws nothing in the class. Since it is virtual, it will be redefined in inherited classes, each of which will create its own method for drawing arrows — left, right, up and down.



I think, the purpose of other methods is clear. They are all located in other library objects, and we have considered them many times.

The protected constructor specifying the object type, chart ID and subwindow:

CArrowButton::CArrowButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetArrowColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); }

The type of the created object is passed to the constructor, which in turn is passed along the chain to the rest of the parent objects. The body of the constructor sets the type of the graphical element, the type of the graphical object of the library, zero values of Padding and Margin, the size of the frame of one pixel and the color of the arrow as the default text color of the controls.

After creating an object, all these parameters (except for object types) can be changed.

In the parametric constructor, we do the same except that the type of the object being created is not passed to it, while in the initialization string, the "Arrow button" type is passed to the parent object constructor:



CArrowButton::CArrowButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON ,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetArrowColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); }





The method redrawing an object:

void CArrowButton::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .Erase( this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity(), true ); }

The Erase() method, where we do the redrawing, is called here:

void CArrowButton::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFrame(); this .DrawArrow(); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

Here everything is exactly the same as in all other objects in accordance with the new concept of cropping hidden areas of the image: the EraseNoCrop() method (where the object is filled with the background color) is called first, next draw the frame and the arrow, as well as crop hidden areas.







The method that clears an element with a gradient fill:

void CArrowButton::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFrame(); this .DrawArrow(); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

Everything is exactly the same as in the above method. The overloaded EraeNoCrop() method is called here. It fills the background with a gradient color.







The method that draws the border of an element:

void CArrowButton::DrawFrame( void ) { this .DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 , this .Width()- 1 , this .Height()- 1 , this .BorderColor(), this .Opacity()); }

Here we simply draw a rectangle around the object borders with the specified background color and opacity.

If we create this object, then a regular button without labels and arrows will simply be drawn. The arrows will be drawn in the derived objects of the class.





Left arrow button object.

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ library folder, create the new file ArrowLeftButton.mqh of the CArrowLeftButton class. The class should be derived from the newly created arrow button base class and its file should be included into the created class file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "ArrowButton.mqh" class CArrowLeftButton : public CArrowButton { }





In the protected section of the class, declare the method for drawing the arrow and the protected constructor, while in the public section, declare the parametric constructor:

class CArrowLeftButton : public CArrowButton { private : protected : virtual void DrawArrow( void ); CArrowLeftButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CArrowLeftButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };





In the protected constructor, set the type of the graphical element passed to the method, while in the parametric constructor, pass the object type as the "left arrow button" in the initialization string to the parent class constructor and set the same type to the object:

CArrowLeftButton::CArrowLeftButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type , const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); } CArrowLeftButton::CArrowLeftButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT ,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT); }





The method for drawing an arrow:

void CArrowLeftButton::DrawArrow( void ) { double x=( double ) this .Width()/ 2 ; double y=( double ) this .Height()/ 2 ; double w=( double ) this .Width(); double h=( double ) this .Height(); int array_x[]={ int (w* 0.7 ), int (w* 0.7 ), int (w* 0.3 )}; int array_y[]={ int (h* 0.3 ), int (h* 0.7 ), int (h* 0.5 )}; this .DrawTriangleFill(array_x[ 0 ],array_y[ 0 ],array_x[ 1 ],array_y[ 1 ],array_x[ 2 ],array_y[ 2 ], this .ArrowColor()); this .DrawTriangleWu(array_x[ 0 ],array_y[ 0 ],array_x[ 1 ],array_y[ 1 ],array_x[ 2 ],array_y[ 2 ], this .ArrowColor()); }

This virtual method will be different for each of the objects that draw arrows in different directions. But they will differ only in the coordinates of drawn triangle vertices. The difference between this class and others that draw arrows on buttons in other directions lies only in the type of graphical element and the virtual method that draws an arrow according to its individual coordinates.

Let's consider them in their entirety without explanation, since the above class is completely identical to the rest, and all these classes are located in the same library folder \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\.





The right arrow button object class in the ArrowRightButton.mqh file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "ArrowButton.mqh" class CArrowRightButton : public CArrowButton { private : protected : virtual void DrawArrow( void ); CArrowRightButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CArrowRightButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; CArrowRightButton::CArrowRightButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); } CArrowRightButton::CArrowRightButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT); } void CArrowRightButton::DrawArrow( void ) { double x=( double ) this .Width()/ 2 ; double y=( double ) this .Height()/ 2 ; double w=( double ) this .Width(); double h=( double ) this .Height(); int array_x[]={ int (w* 0.3 ), int (w* 0.7 ), int (w* 0.3 )}; int array_y[]={ int (h* 0.3 ), int (h* 0.5 ), int (h* 0.7 )}; this .DrawTriangleFill(array_x[ 0 ],array_y[ 0 ],array_x[ 1 ],array_y[ 1 ],array_x[ 2 ],array_y[ 2 ], this .ArrowColor()); this .DrawTriangleWu(array_x[ 0 ],array_y[ 0 ],array_x[ 1 ],array_y[ 1 ],array_x[ 2 ],array_y[ 2 ], this .ArrowColor()); }





Up arrow button object class in the ArrowUpButton.mqh file:



#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "ArrowButton.mqh" class CArrowUpButton : public CArrowButton { private : protected : virtual void DrawArrow( void ); CArrowUpButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CArrowUpButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; CArrowUpButton::CArrowUpButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); } CArrowUpButton::CArrowUpButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP); } void CArrowUpButton::DrawArrow( void ) { double x=( double ) this .Width()/ 2 ; double y=( double ) this .Height()/ 2 ; double w=( double ) this .Width(); double h=( double ) this .Height(); int array_x[]={ int (w* 0.3 ), int (w* 0.5 ), int (w* 0.7 )}; int array_y[]={ int (h* 0.7 ), int (h* 0.3 ), int (h* 0.7 )}; this .DrawTriangleFill(array_x[ 0 ],array_y[ 0 ],array_x[ 1 ],array_y[ 1 ],array_x[ 2 ],array_y[ 2 ], this .ArrowColor()); this .DrawTriangleWu(array_x[ 0 ],array_y[ 0 ],array_x[ 1 ],array_y[ 1 ],array_x[ 2 ],array_y[ 2 ], this .ArrowColor()); }





Down arrow button object class in the ArrowDownButton.mqh file:



#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "ArrowButton.mqh" class CArrowDownButton : public CArrowButton { private : protected : virtual void DrawArrow( void ); CArrowDownButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CArrowDownButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; CArrowDownButton::CArrowDownButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); } CArrowDownButton::CArrowDownButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN); } void CArrowDownButton::DrawArrow( void ) { double x=( double ) this .Width()/ 2 ; double y=( double ) this .Height()/ 2 ; double w=( double ) this .Width(); double h=( double ) this .Height(); int array_x[]={ int (w* 0.3 ), int (w* 0.5 ), int (w* 0.7 )}; int array_y[]={ int (h* 0.3 ), int (h* 0.7 ), int (h* 0.3 )}; this .DrawTriangleFill(array_x[ 0 ],array_y[ 0 ],array_x[ 1 ],array_y[ 1 ],array_x[ 2 ],array_y[ 2 ], this .ArrowColor()); this .DrawTriangleWu(array_x[ 0 ],array_y[ 0 ],array_x[ 1 ],array_y[ 1 ],array_x[ 2 ],array_y[ 2 ], this .ArrowColor()); }





All these classes are identical. We can notice the difference only in the types of objects set in the class constructors and the difference in the values of the coordinates of the vertices in the DrawArrow() methods.





Two more auxiliary classes based on the created classes of button objects with arrows. Each of them will have a container two buttons will be attached to. The first class features the left and right buttons located horizontally, the second class has the up and down buttons located vertically.

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ library folder, create a new file ArrowLeftRightBox.mqh of the CArrowLeftRightBox

class.The class should be derived from the container object WinForms class, while the CPanel class file should be included to the file of the created class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Containers\Panel.mqh" class CArrowLeftRightBox : public CContainer { }





In the private section of the class, declare a virtual method for creating a graphical object and a method for creating two arrow buttons. In the protected section of the class, declare a protected constructor, while in the public section, write two methods to get pointers to button objects with arrows and declare a parametric constructor:



class CArrowLeftRightBox : public CContainer { private : virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateArrowButtons( const int width, const int height); protected : CArrowLeftRightBox( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CArrowLeftButton *GetArrowUpButton( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, 0 ); } CArrowRightButton*GetArrowDownButton( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, 0 ); } CArrowLeftRightBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };





Let's consider the implementation of the declared methods.

The protected constructor specifying the object type, chart ID and subwindow:

CArrowLeftRightBox::CArrowLeftRightBox( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .CreateArrowButtons((w<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? w : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE),(h<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? h : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE)); }

Here we set the type of the graphical element passed to the constructor, set the type of the graphical object of the library as an "auxiliary object", set the size of the object frame to one pixel, the frame type is flat, the frame color is default, the default color of the arrows is to match the default text color of WinForms objects and call the method for creating two arrow buttons. In this case, if the width and height passed to the constructor are less than the specified size of the button object with default arrows, then the object is built with the specified dimensions, otherwise, it is built with the default dimensions. Thus, the default button size set is the maximum possible value for arrow button objects.





The parametric constructor with chart and subwindow ID:

CArrowLeftRightBox::CArrowLeftRightBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .CreateArrowButtons((w<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? w : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE),(h<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? h : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE)); }

Everything here is the same as in the protected constructor, except that here the type of the graphical element is not passed to the constructor but hard-coded as ArrowLeftRightButtonBox.







The method that creates the ArrowButton Left and Right objects:

void CArrowLeftRightBox::CreateArrowButtons( const int width, const int height) { int w=width* 2 + this .BorderSizeLeft()+ this .BorderSizeRight(); int h=height+ this .BorderSizeTop()+ this .BorderSizeBottom(); if (w> this .Width() || h> this .Height()) this .Resize((w> this .Width() ? w : this .Width()),(h> this .Height() ? h : this .Height()), false ); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, 0 , 0 ,width,height, clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT,width, 0 ,width,height, clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); }

The sizes of the buttons to be created are passed to the method. Based on the size of the buttons, the width of the container is calculated as the size of the width of two buttons, taking into account the size of the object frame. The height of the container is taken from the height of the button taking into account the size of the container frame. If the calculated size of the buttons is larger than the size of the container, then its size is increased up to the calculated sizes, while the methods are called to create buttons arranged horizontally — one next to the other.

The method creating a new graphical object:

CGCnvElement *CArrowLeftRightBox::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element= new CArrowLeftButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element= new CArrowRightButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }

The virtual method allows creating only two objects — the left and right arrow buttons.





The class for creating a container with two vertically located buttons is identical to the one considered above.

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ library folder, create the new file ArrowUpDownBox.mqh of the CArrowUpDownBox class.

The class should be derived from the container object WinForms class, while the CPanel class file should be included to the file of the created class:



#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Containers\Panel.mqh" class CArrowUpDownBox : public CContainer { private : virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateArrowButtons( const int width, const int height); protected : CArrowUpDownBox( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CArrowUpButton *GetArrowUpButton( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, 0 ); } CArrowDownButton *GetArrowDownButton( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, 0 ); } CArrowUpDownBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; CArrowUpDownBox::CArrowUpDownBox( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .CreateArrowButtons((w<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? w : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE),(h<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? h : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE)); } CArrowUpDownBox::CArrowUpDownBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .CreateArrowButtons((w<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? w : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE),(h<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? h : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE)); } void CArrowUpDownBox::CreateArrowButtons( const int width, const int height) { int w=width+ this .BorderSizeLeft()+ this .BorderSizeRight(); int h=height* 2 + this .BorderSizeTop()+ this .BorderSizeBottom(); if (w> this .Width() || h> this .Height()) this .Resize((w> this .Width() ? w : this .Width()),(h> this .Height() ? h : this .Height()), false ); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, 0 , 0 ,width,height, clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, 0 ,height,width,height, clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); } CGCnvElement *CArrowUpDownBox::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element= new CArrowUpButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element= new CArrowDownButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }

The difference in the above two classes is only in the types of graphical elements set in the class constructors and in their methods for creating two buttons. In the second class, the method creates vertically positioned buttons and resizes the container to match the height of the two buttons. Both methods are quite fully commented right in the listing and, I hope, do not need additional explanations.



Both of these objects will be used in the next article to scroll the header bar of the tabs when they are horizontally and vertically arranged in one line, go beyond the control and are, accordingly, hidden.







Now that we have created new graphical elements, we need to refine the container objects so that they know about the new objects and can create them.

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh container object class file, rename the methods returning the size and coordinates of the working area so that their names correspond to the names of similar methods — remove the "Get" prefix:

public : int WidthWorkspace( void ) const { return this .Width()-:: fmax ( this .BorderSizeLeft(), this .PaddingLeft())-:: fmax ( this .BorderSizeRight(), this .PaddingRight()); } int HeightWorkspace( void ) const { return this .Height()-:: fmax ( this .BorderSizeTop(), this .PaddingTop())-:: fmax ( this .BorderSizeBottom(), this .PaddingBottom()); } int CoordXWorkspace( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+:: fmax ( this .BorderSizeLeft(), this .PaddingLeft()); } int CoordYWorkspace( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+:: fmax ( this .BorderSizeTop(), this .PaddingTop()); } int RightEdgeWorkspace( void ) const { return this .RightEdge()-:: fmax ( this .BorderSizeRight(), this .PaddingRight()); } int BottomEdgeWorkspace( void ) const { return this .BottomEdge()-:: fmax ( this .BorderSizeBottom(), this .PaddingBottom()); }





Declare the virtual method for cropping hidden object areas:

virtual void SetBorderSizeBottom( const uint value ) { CForm::SetBorderSizeBottom( value ); if ( this .PaddingBottom()< this .BorderSizeBottom()) this .SetPaddingBottom( this .BorderSizeBottom()); } virtual void Crop( void ); protected :

Such methods should be in all key WinForms objects of the library.





In the method that creates a new bound element, add calling the Crop() method for a newly created object:

bool CContainer::CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE); return false ; } CWinFormBase *obj=CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; this .SetObjParams(obj,colour); if ( this .AutoSize() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); obj.Crop(); return true ; }

After creating a new object and resizing the container to fit the objects created inside it (with the container auto-resizing flag set), the newly created object should be checked for going beyond the container area, inside which the objects should be visible. Besides, we should crop those parts of the image of the new object that go outside this area.



In the method setting parameters to the bound object, add implementing the pointers to the base and main objects, as well as write the code block for setting parameters for the arrow button objects created and bound to the container:

void CContainer::SetObjParams(CWinFormBase *obj, const color colour) { obj.SetMain( this .GetMain()== NULL ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); obj.SetBase( this .GetObject()); obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER || obj.TypeGraphElement()>GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) obj.SetGroup( this .Group()); switch (obj.TypeGraphElement()) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor(), true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : obj.SetForeColor(colour== clrNONE ? this .ForeColor() : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetOpacity( 0 , false ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_OPACITY); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; default : break ; } obj.Crop(); }

At the end of the method, crop the hidden areas of the created object.

It is likely that calling the Crop() methods may be redundant when creating the attached element in the previous method and after setting default properties in that method. Further testing will show the method, from which it will be possible to remove the call of the Crop() method.



Let's write an implementation of the method that crops the image outlined by the calculated rectangular visibility scope:

void CContainer::Crop( void ) { CContainer * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; int vis_x= 0 ; int vis_y= 0 ; int vis_w= this .Width(); int vis_h= this .Height(); int crop_top= 0 ; int crop_bottom= 0 ; int crop_left= 0 ; int crop_right= 0 ; int top=fmax( base .CoordYWorkspace() , base .CoordYVisibleArea()); int bottom=fmin( base .BottomEdgeWorkspace() , base .BottomEdgeVisibleArea()+ 1 ); int left=fmax( base .CoordXWorkspace() , base .CoordXVisibleArea()); int right=fmin( base .RightEdgeWorkspace() , base .RightEdgeVisibleArea()+ 1 ); crop_top= this .CoordY()-top; if (crop_top< 0 ) vis_y=-crop_top; crop_bottom=bottom- this .BottomEdge()- 1 ; if (crop_bottom< 0 ) vis_h= this .Height()+crop_bottom-vis_y; crop_left= this .CoordX()-left; if (crop_left< 0 ) vis_x=-crop_left; crop_right=right- this .RightEdge()- 1 ; if (crop_right< 0 ) vis_w= this .Width()+crop_right-vis_x; if (crop_top< 0 || crop_bottom< 0 || crop_left< 0 || crop_right< 0 ) this .Crop(vis_x,vis_y,vis_w,vis_h); }

The method is identical to what I wrote in the CGCnvElement graphical element object class, but instead of getting the base object type as CGCnvElement, we get the base object with the CContainer container object type. In order to calculate the boundaries of the container area, inside which the object is fully visible, use the methods that return the boundaries of the container working area, which are not present in the base graphical element.



In the ArrangeObjects() method, the names of the previously renamed methods, with their "Get" prefix already removed, have already been replaced with the current names.

For example:

bool CContainer::ArrangeObjects( const bool redraw) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListWinFormsObj(); CWinFormBase *prev= NULL , *obj= NULL , *elm= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj=list.At(i); prev=list.At(i- 1 ); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP) { if (!obj.Resize( this . WidthWorkspace (),obj.GetHeightInit(), false )) continue ; x= this . CoordXWorkspace (); y=(prev!= NULL ? prev.BottomEdge()+ 1 : this . CoordYWorkspace ()); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; }

There are many such and similar replacements in the method, they have all already been made, and it makes no sense to describe them here. These are just improvements from the category of Intellisense usability when writing code, and they do not affect its logic.







Improve the panel object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh.

Include to it the files of all new classes created today:

#include "Container.mqh" #include "..\TabField.mqh" #include "..\ArrowButton.mqh" #include "..\ArrowUpButton.mqh" #include "..\ArrowDownButton.mqh" #include "..\ArrowLeftButton.mqh" #include "..\ArrowRightButton.mqh" #include "..\ArrowUpDownBox.mqh" #include "..\ArrowLeftRightBox.mqh" #include "GroupBox.mqh" #include "TabControl.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ListBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\CheckedListBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ButtonListBox.mqh"

Now these classes will be visible in all graphical objects of the library where they can be created.



Add code blocks for creating all newly created objects in the method creating a new graphical object:

CGCnvElement *CPanel::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element= new CListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : element= new CListBoxItem( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element= new CButtonListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element= new CTabField( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : element= new CArrowButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element= new CArrowUpButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element= new CArrowDownButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element= new CArrowLeftButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element= new CArrowRightButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX : element= new CArrowUpDownBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX : element= new CArrowLeftRightBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }





In the method that creates the underlay object, change the names of the called previously renamed methods:

bool CPanel::CreateUnderlayObj( void ) { this .m_underlay= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, this .ID(), this .Number(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), this .NameObj()+ "Underlay" , this . CoordXWorkspace (), this . CoordYWorkspace (), this . WidthWorkspace (), this . HeightWorkspace (), CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 , false , false ); if (m_underlay== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_UNDERLAY_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_tmp.Add( this .m_underlay)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete this .m_underlay; return false ; } this .SetUnderlayParams(); return true ; }





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh GroupBox control class file, namely in the method creating a new graphical object, add code blocks for creating all new objects I have created here just like in the previous class:

CGCnvElement *CGroupBox::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element= new CListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : element= new CListBoxItem( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element= new CButtonListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element= new CTabField( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : element= new CArrowButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element= new CArrowUpButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element= new CArrowDownButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element= new CArrowLeftButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element= new CArrowRightButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX : element= new CArrowUpDownBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX : element= new CArrowLeftRightBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }





The methods for clearing an element have been improved in accordance with the same previously finalized methods of other classes:

void CGroupBox::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity, false ); this .DrawFrame(); CGCnvElement::Text( 6 , 0 , this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); } void CGroupBox::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle, false ); this .DrawFrame(); CGCnvElement::Text( 6 , 0 , this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

As usual, fill with the background color, draw the necessary design elements and crop excessive elements outside the visible area.







Improve the header object class of the TabControl tab in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\TabHeader.mqh.

In the public section of the class, declare the method for redrawing the object:

virtual void SetState( const bool flag); virtual void Redraw( bool redraw);





In the class constructors, set the type of the graphical object of the library for the element as an "auxiliary WinForms object":

CTabHeader::CTabHeader( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); this .m_type= OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER ; this .SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetToggleFlag( true ); //---... //---... this .SetSizes(w,h); this .SetState( false ); } CTabHeader::CTabHeader( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); this .m_type= OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER ; this .SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetToggleFlag( true ); //---... //---... this .SetSizes(w,h); this .SetState( false ); }





In the method that sets the state of the control, add the header to the foreground only if the object is visible. In the same way, handle the tab field object — display it, bring it to the foreground, draw design elements on it and crop it only if the object is visible:



void CTabHeader::SetState( const bool flag) { bool state= this .State(); CButton::SetState(flag); if (state!= this .State()) { if ( this .State()) { this .WHProcessStateOn(); if ( this .IsVisible()) this .BringToTop(); CWinFormBase * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; base .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER, this .PageNumber()); CArrayObj *list= base .GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); if (list==NULL) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CWinFormBase *obj=list.At(i); if (obj==NULL || obj.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER)== this .PageNumber()) continue ; obj.SetZorder( base .Zorder(), false ); obj.Hide(); } CWinFormBase *field= this .GetFieldObj(); if (field==NULL) return ; field.SetZorder( base .Zorder()+ 1 , false ); if ( this .IsVisible()) { field.Show(); field.DrawFrame(); field.Crop(); field.BringToTop(); } } else { this .WHProcessStateOff(); CWinFormBase *field= this .GetFieldObj(); field.Hide(); } } }

If the button is not pressed, the tab field object is hidden.



The element cleaning methods have been improved in accordance with the new concept for all graphical elements:

void CTabHeader::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFrame(); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); } void CTabHeader::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFrame(); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

Fill with color, draw design elements and crop the excess.







The method redrawing an object:

void CTabHeader::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .Erase( this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity(), false ); int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; CLabel::SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y); this .Text(x,y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

Here we call the method of filling the object with color, set the text output parameters, draw the text, then crop the areas of the image that go beyond the container.

In the "The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked" event handler (the MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler() method),

add cropping the tab field when displaying it on the element after clicking on the tab header:

else { if (! this .GroupButtonFlag()) this .SetState(! this .State()); else if (! this .State()) this .SetState( true ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .State() ? this .ForeStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); CWinFormBase *field= this .GetFieldObj(); if (field!= NULL ) { field.Show(); field.BringToTop(); field.DrawFrame(); field.Crop(); } this .Redraw( true ); } Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" ), ", this.State()=" , this .State(), ", ID=" , this .ID(), ", Group=" , this .Group()); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseOver(), false ); } }





Improve the tab field object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\TabField.mqh.

In the class constructors, set the type of the library graphical object as "auxiliary WinForms object":

CTabField::CTabField( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); //---... //---... this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetPaddingAll( 3 ); } CTabField::CTabField( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); //---... //---... this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetPaddingAll( 3 ); }





The element clearing methods have been improved in the same way as in all previous classes of WinForms objects:

void CTabField::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFrame(); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); } void CTabField::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFrame(); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }





Add code blocks for constructing all new objects created here to the method creating a new graphical object:

CGCnvElement *CTabField::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element= new CListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : element= new CListBoxItem( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element= new CButtonListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element= new CTabField( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : element= new CArrowButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element= new CArrowUpButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element= new CArrowDownButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element= new CArrowLeftButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element= new CArrowRightButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX : element= new CArrowUpDownBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX : element= new CArrowLeftRightBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }





Let's improve the TabControl WinForms object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\TabControl.mqh.

For this object, we need to create custom methods to bring it to the foreground and display it. Such methods of parent classes move in a loop through all objects attached to the container bringing them all to the foreground and displaying them all. The logic is not suitable for the TabControl — it contains hidden fields that are displayed and brought to the foreground by the methods of parent classes, which is unacceptable. Here we need to first check that the field belongs to the selected tab, and only this field should be displayed and brought to the foreground, leaving all others hidden.

Let's declare these two virtual methods in the public section of the class:

int SelectedTabPageNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER);} CWinFormBase *SelectedTabPage( void ) { return this .GetTabField( this .SelectedTabPageNum()); } virtual void BringToTop( void ); virtual void Show( void );





In the class constructor, be sure to set Padding to zero, otherwise the size of the area, inside which the bound objects should be visible is cropped by three pixels on each side (by default, Padding was equal to three pixels) and the tab fields are cropped at wrong places — along the outline of the container, three pixels in size:

CTabControl::CTabControl( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetOpacity( 0 , true ); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetItemSize( 58 , 18 ); this .SetTabSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetHeaderPadding( 6 , 3 ); this .SetFieldPadding( 3 , 3 , 3 , 3 ); }





In the method that creates the specified number of tabs, adjust the coordinates of the header and the size of the tab fields by two pixels. Besides, the visibility flag of the tab header should match that of the control. In this case, the tab headers will not be displayed for a hidden object:



bool CTabControl::CreateTabPages( const int total, const int selected_page, const int tab_w= 0 , const int tab_h= 0 , const string header_text= "" ) { int w=(tab_w== 0 ? this .ItemWidth() : tab_w); int h=(tab_h== 0 ? this .ItemHeight() : tab_h); CTabHeader *header= NULL ; CTabField *field= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int header_x= 2 ; int header_y= 2 ; int header_w=w; int header_h=h; switch ( this .Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : header_w=w; header_h=h; header_x=(header== NULL ? 2 : header.RightEdgeRelative()); header_y= 2 ; break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : header_w=w; header_h=h; header_x=(header== NULL ? 2 : header.RightEdgeRelative()); header_y= this .Height()-header_h; break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : header_w=h; header_h=w; header_x= 2 ; header_y=(header== NULL ? this .Height()-header_h- 2 : header.CoordYRelative()-header_h); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : header_w=h; header_h=w; header_x= this .Width()-header_w- 2 ; header_y=(header== NULL ? 2 : header.BottomEdgeRelative()); break ; default : break ; } if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,header_x,header_y,header_w,header_h, clrNONE , 255 , this .Active(), false )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER), string (i+ 1 )); return false ; } header= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,i); if (header== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER), string (i+ 1 )); return false ; } header.SetBase( this .GetObject()); header.SetPageNumber(i); header.SetGroup( this .Group()+ 1 ); header.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR, true ); header.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_DOWN); header.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_OVER); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR_ON, true ); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_DOWN_ON); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_OVER_ON); header.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); header.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR, true ); header.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); header.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); header.SetAlignment( this .Alignment()); header.SetPadding( this .HeaderPaddingWidth(), this .HeaderPaddingHeight(), this .HeaderPaddingWidth(), this .HeaderPaddingHeight()); if (header_text!= "" && header_text!= NULL ) this .SetHeaderText(header,header_text+ string (i+ 1 )); else this .SetHeaderText(header, "TabPage" + string (i+ 1 )); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT) header.SetFontAngle( 90 ); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT) header.SetFontAngle( 270 ); header.SetTabSizeMode( this .TabSizeMode()); int h_prev=header_h; header.SetSizes(header_w,header_h); int y_shift=header.Height()-h_prev; if (header.Move(header.CoordX(),header.CoordY()-( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT ? y_shift : 0 ))) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } header.SetVisibleFlag( this .IsVisible(), false ); int field_x= 0 ; int field_y= 0 ; int field_w= this .Width(); int field_h= this .Height()-header.Height()- 2 ; int header_shift= 0 ; switch ( this .Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : field_x= 0 ; field_y=header.BottomEdgeRelative(); field_w= this .Width(); field_h= this .Height()-header.Height()- 2 ; break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : field_x= 0 ; field_y= 0 ; field_w= this .Width(); field_h= this .Height()-header.Height(); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : field_x=header.RightEdgeRelative(); field_y= 0 ; field_h= this .Height(); field_w= this .Width()-header.Width()- 2 ; break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : field_x= 0 ; field_y= 0 ; field_h= this .Height(); field_w= this .Width()-header.Width()- 2 ; break ; default : break ; } if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,field_x,field_y,field_w,field_h, clrNONE , 255 , true , false )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD), string (i+ 1 )); return false ; } field= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,i); if (field== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD), string (i+ 1 )); return false ; } field.SetBase( this .GetObject()); field.SetPageNumber(i); field.SetGroup( this .Group()+ 1 ); field.SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); field.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); field.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_OPACITY, true ); field.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR, true ); field.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_DOWN); field.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_OVER); field.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR, true ); field.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); field.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); field.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); field.SetPadding( this .FieldPaddingLeft(), this .FieldPaddingTop(), this .FieldPaddingRight(), this .FieldPaddingBottom()); field.Hide(); } this .ArrangeTabHeaders(); this .Select(selected_page, true ); return true ; }

Offsetting the headers by two pixels places them inside the container, as the selected header is increased by two pixels, thereby going outside the container. Then it is safely cropped, since its part increased by two pixels goes beyond its container and should become invisible. Shifting the header coordinates solves this issue, but at the same time, the tab field should also be reduced by two pixels in order for it to fit inside the container, since the tab field takes its coordinates from the coordinates of the header now shifted by two pixels.







In the method that stretches the tab headers to fit the width of the control (StretchHeadersByWidth()), change the header width calculation. Now their width will be calculated with rounding to the nearest integer, which makes their alignment in the row a little nicer to look at:

int base_size= this .Width()- 4 ; int num=list_row.Total(); int w=( int ) round (( double )base_size/ double (num> 0 ? num : 1 )); for ( int j= 0 ;j<list_row.Total();j++) {





In the method setting the tab as selected, the remaining tabs are forcibly set as released:

void CTabControl::SetSelected( const int index) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetTabHeader(index); if (header== NULL ) return ; if (!header.State()) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListHeaders(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { if (i==index) continue ; this .SetUnselected(i); } header.SetState( true ); } this .SetSelectedTabPageNum(index); }

The index of the selected tab is passed to the method. In the loop by the list of all tab headers, check the loop index. If it is equal to the selected tab index, the loop is sent to the next iteration. If the loop index is not equal to the index of the selected tab, then call the method for setting the tab specified by the loop index to the released state.







After setting the text, call the method for cropping the hidden areas of the header in the method that sets the header text of the specified tab:

void CTabControl::SetHeaderText(CTabHeader *header, const string text) { if (header== NULL ) return ; header.SetText(text); header.Crop(); }

This will crop the text on the header if it is partially out of scope.







Add code blocks for constructing all new objects created here to the method creating a new graphical object:

CGCnvElement *CTabControl::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element= new CListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : element= new CListBoxItem( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element= new CButtonListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element= new CTabField( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : element= new CArrowButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element= new CArrowUpButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element= new CArrowDownButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element= new CArrowLeftButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element= new CArrowRightButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX : element= new CArrowUpDownBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX : element= new CArrowLeftRightBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }





The method displaying the control:

void CTabControl::Show( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListHeaders(); if (list== NULL ) return ; if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) this .m_shadow_obj.Show(); CGCnvElement::Show(); this .BringToTop(); }

First, the container of the object is displayed (in the normal state it has a transparent color, but can have any color specified by a user), then the method that brings all elements of the object to the foreground is called. I will consider this method below.







The method that sets the object above all (to the foreground):

void CTabControl::BringToTop( void ) { CForm::BringToTop(); int selected= this .SelectedTabPageNum(); CTabHeader *header= NULL ; CTabField *field= NULL ; CArrayObj *list= this .GetListHeaders(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { header=list.At(i); if (header== NULL || header.PageNumber()==selected) continue ; header.BringToTop(); field=header.GetFieldObj(); if (field== NULL ) continue ; field.Hide(); } header= this .GetTabHeader(selected); if (header!= NULL ) { header.BringToTop(); field=header.GetFieldObj(); if (field!= NULL ) field.BringToTop(); } }

The method logic has been described in the code comments in detail. In short, we need to bring to the foreground all the tab headers and the field of the tab that is currently selected. To do this, bring all the headers to the foreground in a loop, except for the header of the selected tab, as well as hide the fields of these tabs.

At the end, we bring the header of the selected tab and its field to the foreground.



With these tweaks, the TabControl will work without erroneously switching the fields of unselected tabs to the foreground, and will be displayed correctly when switching from hidden to visible.







In the collection class of graphical elements in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh, namely in the method returning the pointer to the form under the cursor, add checking the object visibility flag to avoid selection of hidden objects:

CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id, int &form_index) { obj_ext_id= WRONG_VALUE ; form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; CGCnvElement *elm= NULL ; CForm *form= NULL ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, true ,EQUAL); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ) { elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE && elm.IsVisible() ) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { form= this .SearchInteractObj(form,id,lparam,dparam,sparam); return form; } } } int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { elm= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (elm== NULL || !elm.IsVisible() || !elm.Enabled() ) continue ; if (elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { form= this .SearchInteractObj(form,id,lparam,dparam,sparam); return form; } } } return NULL ; }





In the method of post-processing the former active form under the cursor add checking the visibility flag and handling the TabControl object:

void CGraphElementsCollection::FormPostProcessing(CForm *form, const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CForm *main=form.GetMain(); if (main== NULL ) main=form; CArrayObj *list=main.GetListElements(); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CForm *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL || !obj.IsVisible() || !obj.Enabled() ) continue ; obj.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); int count=obj.CreateListInteractObj(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<count;j++) { CWinFormBase *elm=obj.GetInteractForm(j); if (elm== NULL || !elm.IsVisible() || !elm.Enabled()) continue ; if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) { CTabControl *tab_ctrl=elm; CForm *selected=tab_ctrl.SelectedTabPage(); if (selected!= NULL ) elm=selected; } elm.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); elm.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); } } :: ChartRedraw (main. ChartID ()); }

If the current object in the loop is TabControl, we need to find only its selected tab for processing. After finding it and assigning the pointer to it, only the selected tab will be processed by the mouse event handler.



Currently, these are all the improvements and changes of the library classes.



Test

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part117\ as TestDoEasy117.mq5.



Let's create one TabControl on the main panel. On its first tab, place all the objects of the arrow button object classes created here. The horizontal double left-right arrows will be smaller compared to the default width to see if they can be resized. Let's add two input variables for the location coordinates of TabControl. Then we can set the initial coordinates so that the created object can go outside of its container in order to test methods for cropping an image that goes out of the visibility scope. However, we will already be able to see this from the tab headers. There will be 11 of them and they will not fit in the size of the control when placed in one row.

Declare two new variables in the inputs block:

sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpAutoSizeMode = AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_SIMPLE; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpTextAlign = ANCHOR_CENTER ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpTextAutoSize = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT ; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckTextAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT ; sinput ENUM_CHEK_STATE InpCheckState = CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpCheckAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpCheckFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpButtonTextAlign = ANCHOR_CENTER ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpButtonAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpButtonAutoSizeMode= AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpButtonFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; sinput bool InpButtonToggle = true ; sinput bool InpButtListMSelect = false ; sinput bool InpListBoxMColumn = true ; sinput bool InpTabCtrlMultiline = true ; sinput ENUM_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT InpHeaderAlignment = ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP; sinput ENUM_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE InpTabPageSizeMode = ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL; sinput int InpTabControlX = 10 ; sinput int InpTabControlY = 20 ; CEngine engine; color array_clr[];





In the OnInit() EA handler, implement the following code for creating the panel and attaching TabControl to it:

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CPanel *pnl= NULL ; pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WFPanel" , 50 , 50 , 410 , 200 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true , false ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.Hide(); Print (DFUN, "Panel visibility: " ,pnl.IsVisible(), ": " ,pnl.TypeElementDescription(), " " ,pnl.Name()); pnl.SetPaddingAll( 3 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,InpTabControlX,InpTabControlY,pnl.Width()- 30 ,pnl.Height()- 40 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CTabControl *tc=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, 0 ); if (tc!= NULL ) { tc.SetTabSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE)InpTabPageSizeMode); tc.SetAlignment((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT)InpHeaderAlignment); tc.SetMultiline(InpTabCtrlMultiline); tc.SetHeaderPadding( 6 , 0 ); tc.CreateTabPages( 11 , 0 , 56 , 16 ,TextByLanguage( "Вкладка" , "TabPage" )); tc.CreateNewElement( 0 ,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, 10 , 10 , 15 , 15 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); tc.CreateNewElement( 0 ,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, 30 , 10 , 15 , 15 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); tc.CreateNewElement( 0 ,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, 50 , 10 , 15 , 15 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); tc.CreateNewElement( 0 ,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, 70 , 10 , 15 , 15 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); tc.CreateNewElement( 0 ,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, 10 , 30 , 13 , 13 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); tc.CreateNewElement( 0 ,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, 40 , 30 , 9 , 13 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); } pnl.Show(); pnl.Redraw( true ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Immediately after creating the panel, we hide it. All other constructions on it occur in the hidden mode: creating TabControl on the panel, creating 11 tabs, as well as creating all arrow button objects, whose classes I have added here, on its first tab. After adding all the necessary elements, display the panel and redraw it.

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





Cropping areas that go beyond the visibility scope works correctly, headers that go beyond the container are cropped along its edge, and if we set the coordinates of the TabControl so that the element goes beyond the container on the left, then everything is cropped correctly here, too - the element itself is cropped along the edges of the panel, and buttons located on the control are also cropped by the edge of the panel visibility scope, rather than their containers. Everything works correctly here. Horizontal left-right buttons have a width that is smaller than the default one (9 pixels). Despite this, they are displayed correctly.

What needs to be fixed? The shadow object appears before the panel that casts it. I will deal with this later.







What's next?

In the next article, I will continue working on TabControl. Besides, I will implement scrolling the tab headers extending beyond the control.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:



DoEasy. Controls (Part 10): WinForms objects — Animating the interface

DoEasy. Controls (Part 11): WinForms objects — groups, CheckedListBox WinForms object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 12): Base list object, ListBox and ButtonListBox WinForms objects

DoEasy. Controls (Part 13): Optimizing interaction of WinForms objects with the mouse, starting the development of the TabControl WinForms object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 14): New algorithm for naming graphical elements. Continuing work on the TabControl WinForms object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 15): TabControl WinForms object — several rows of tab headers, tab handling methods

DoEasy. Controls (Part 16): TabControl WinForms object — several rows of tab headers, stretching headers to fit the container

