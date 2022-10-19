DoEasy. Controls (Part 15): TabControl WinForms object — several rows of tab headers, tab handling methods
Contents
Concept
If a control has more tabs than the object width can fit (we assume they are located on top), then the headers that do not fit the element can be cropped and feature the scrolling buttons. Alternatively, if the multiline mode flag is set for the object, then the headers are placed in several pieces (depending on how many are included in the size of the element) and in several rows. There are three ways to set the size of the tabs arranged in rows (SizeMode):
- Normal — width of the tabs is set according to the width of the header text, the space specified in the PaddingWidth and PaddingHeight values of the header is added along the edges of the header;
- Fixed — fixed size specified in the control settings. The header text is cropped if it does not fit within its size;
- FillToRight — tabs that fit within the width of a control are stretched to its full width.
When a tab is selected in the active Multiline mode, its header, which does not border the tab field, along with the entire row it is located in, moves close to the tab field, and the headers that were adjacent to the field take the place of the row of the selected tab.
I will implement this mode in the current article. But I will do it only for the tabs located on top of the control, and for the Normal and Fixed tab size modes. The FillToRight mode and the arrangement of tabs at the bottom, left and right in all three tab size modes will be implemented in subsequent articles (as well as the scrolling mode for tabs located on the same row with the Multiline mode disabled).
To interact with the tab field, previously implemented as a container object from the CContainer class, create a new TabField object — the successor of the container object with its own properties and methods for full-fledged work with the tab field.
Improving library classes
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh library files, namely in the list of graphical element types, add the new type of an auxiliary WinForms object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The list of graphical element types | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, // Standard graphical object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, // Extended standard graphical object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, // Shadow object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, // Element GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, // Form GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, // Window //--- WinForms GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, // Panel object underlay GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, // Windows Forms Base //--- 'Container' object types are to be set below GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, // Windows Forms container base object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, // Windows Forms Panel GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, // Windows Forms GroupBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, // Windows Forms TabControl //--- 'Standard control' object types are to be set below GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, // Windows Forms base standard control GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, // Windows Forms Label GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, // Windows Forms Button GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, // Windows Forms CheckBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, // Windows Forms RadioButton GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX, // Base list object of Windows Forms elements GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX, // Windows Forms ListBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, // Windows Forms CheckedListBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, // Windows Forms ButtonListBox //--- Auxiliary elements of WinForms objects GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM, // Windows Forms ListBoxItem GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, // Windows Forms TabHeader GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD, // Windows Forms TabField }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since this object will not work as an independent unit, it is auxiliary, and works as part of the TabControl, along with the same auxiliary TabHeader object I created in the previous article.
Add a new enumeration of tab size setting modes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Location of an object inside a control | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT { CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP, // Top CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM, // Bottom CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT, // Left CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT, // Right }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Tab size setting mode | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE { CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL, // By tab header width CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FIXED, // Fixed size CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL, // By TabControl width }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Integer properties of the graphical element on the canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
At the end of the list of integer properties of a graphical element on canvas, add two new properties and increase the value of the total number of integer properties from 88 to 90:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Integer properties of the graphical element on the canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0, // Element ID CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, // Graphical element type //---... //---... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE, // Several lines of tabs in TabControl CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT, // Location of tabs inside the control CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_SIZE_MODE, // Tab size setting mode CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER, // Tab index number CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT, // Location of an object inside the control }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (90) // Total number of integer properties #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of integer properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Add two new properties to the list of possible sorting criteria of sorting graphical elements on canvas:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible sorting criteria of graphical elements on the canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0, // Sort by element ID SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Sort by graphical element type //---... //---... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_MULTILINE, // Sort by the flag of several rows of tabs in TabControl SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_ALIGNMENT, // Sort by the location of tabs inside the control SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE, // Sort by the mode of setting the tab size SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER, // Sort by the tab index number SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT, // Sort by the location of the object inside the control //--- Sort by real properties //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP,// Sort by an element object name SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, // Sort by the graphical resource name SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, // Sort by graphical element text SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DESCRIPTION, // Sort by graphical element description }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now we will be able to sort, select and search for objects by these new properties.
I will continue to add more and more new properties. However, they are not intended for every graphical object. Nevertheless, all newly added properties are available in all objects so far. Further on, we will limit their availability for objects, in which such properties are not to be present, by simply adding methods to the classes of these method objects that return the flag for maintaining one or another property. I have implemented these virtual methods long time ago in the library base classes for each object. Here we do not add them for each new object for one simple reason: when we assume that all objects have been created and it is worth putting things in order in the availability of properties, then I will do everything at once. I will make all the properties to be visible for each of the control objects on the panel of their properties created on the chart.
I have added new properties and enumerations. Now let's add texts to display their descriptions.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the library new message indices:
MSG_LIB_TEXT_TOP, // Top MSG_LIB_TEXT_BOTTOM, // Bottom MSG_LIB_TEXT_LEFT, // Left MSG_LIB_TEXT_RIGHT, // Right MSG_LIB_TEXT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL, // By tab header width MSG_LIB_TEXT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL, // By TabControl width MSG_LIB_TEXT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FIXED, // Fixed size MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // Center of coordinates at the upper left corner of the chart MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER, // Center of coordinates at the lower left corner of the chart MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER, // Center of coordinates at the lower right corner of the chart MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, // Center of coordinates at the upper right corner of the chart
...
MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, // ButtonListBox control MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, // Tab header MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD, // Tab field MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, // TabControl MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, // Graphical object belongs to a program
...
//--- CButtonListBox MSG_BUTT_LIST_ERR_FAILED_SET_GROUP_BUTTON, // Failed to set the group for the button with the index MSG_BUTT_LIST_ERR_FAILED_SET_TOGGLE_BUTTON, // Failed to set the Toggle flag to the button with the index //--- CTabControl MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_TAB_OBJ, // Failed to get TabControl tab //--- Integer properties of graphical elements
...
MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE, // Several lines of tabs in the control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT, // Location of tabs inside the control MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_SIZE_MODE, // Tab size setting mode MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER, // Tab index number MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT, // Location of an object inside the control //--- Real properties of graphical elements
and text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:
{"Сверху","Top"}, {"Снизу","Bottom"}, {"Слева","Left"}, {"Справа","Right"}, {"По ширине текста заголовка вкладки","Fit to tab header text width"}, {"По ширине элемента управления TabControl","Fit TabControl Width"}, {"Фиксированный размер","Fixed size"}, {"Центр координат в левом верхнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the upper left corner of the chart"}, {"Центр координат в левом нижнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the lower left corner of the chart"}, {"Центр координат в правом нижнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the lower right corner of the chart"}, {"Центр координат в правом верхнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the upper right corner of the chart"},
...
{"Элемент управления \"ButtonListBox\"","Control element \"ButtonListBox\""}, {"Заголовок вкладки","Tab header"}, {"Поле вкладки","Tab field"}, {"Элемент управления \"TabControl\"","Control element \"TabControl\""}, {"Графический объект принадлежит программе","The graphic object belongs to the program"},
...
//--- CButtonListBox {"Не удалось установить группу кнопке с индексом ","Failed to set group for button with index "}, {"Не удалось установить флаг \"Переключатель\" кнопке с индексом ","Failed to set the \"Toggle\" flag on the button with index "}, //--- CTabControl {"Не удалось получить вкладку элемента управления TabControl","Failed to get tab of TabControl"}, //--- Integer properties of graphical elements
...
{"Несколько рядов вкладок в элементе управления","Multiple rows of tabs in a control"}, {"Местоположение вкладок внутри элемента управления","Location of tabs inside the control"}, {"Режим установки размера вкладок","Tab Size Mode"}, {"Порядковый номер вкладки","Tab ordinal number"}, {"Местоположение объекта внутри элемента управления","Location of the object inside the control"}, //--- String properties of graphical elements
Since we have a new mode for drawing tab headers, we need to return the description of the selected mode. In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh file of the library service functions, implement the function returning the description of the tab size setting mode:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the tab size setting mode | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string TabSizeModeDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE mode) { switch(mode) { case CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL); break; case CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FIXED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FIXED); break; case CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL); break; default : return "Unknown"; break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The mode of setting the size of the tabs is passed to the function and, depending on it, the corresponding text message is returned.
In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh file of the base graphical object class, namely in the method returning the description of the graphical eleemnt type, create a section for auxiliary objects, move getting the tab header description there and add getting a description of a new type — tab field:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the graphical element type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return ( type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : //--- WinForms type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) : //--- Containers type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) : //--- Standard controls type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX) : //--- Auxiliary control objects type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
At the very end of the previous article, we discussed the possibility of slightly optimizing a method that looks for the number of objects of a certain type to create its name. We noticed that in the two methods working together, the method, creating an object name from the string representation of the enumeration constant specifying the object type, is called twice.
To avoid this, in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh file storing the methods for creating graphical element names, namely in the protected class section, add yet another method — the overloaded one. This method is to get the previously created and currently known object name for searching it among other graphical objects on the chart:
//--- Return the number of graphical elements (1) by type, (2) by name and type int GetNumGraphElements(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) const; int GetNumGraphElements(const string name,const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) const; //--- Create and return the graphical element name by its type string CreateNameGraphElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); private:
Beyond the class body, write its implementation:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the number of graphical elements by type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CGCnvElement::GetNumGraphElements(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) const { //--- Declare a variable with the number of graphical objects and //--- get the total number of graphical objects on the chart and the subwindow where the graphical element is created int n=0, total=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow()); //--- Create the name of a graphical object by its type string name=TypeGraphElementAsString(type); //--- In the loop by all chart and subwindow objects, for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the name of the next object string name_obj=::ObjectName(this.ChartID(),i,this.SubWindow()); //--- if the object name does not contain the set prefix of the names of the library graphical objects, move on - this is not the object we are looking for if(::StringFind(name_obj,this.NamePrefix())==WRONG_VALUE) continue; //--- If the name of a graphical object selected in the loop has a substring with the created object name by its type, //--- then there is a graphical object of this type - increase the counter of objects of this type if(::StringFind(name_obj,name)>0) n++; } //--- Return the number of found objects by their type return n; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the number of graphical elements by name and type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CGCnvElement::GetNumGraphElements(const string name,const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) const { //--- Declare a variable with the number of graphical objects and //--- get the total number of graphical objects on the chart and the subwindow where the graphical element is created int n=0, total=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow()); //--- In the loop by all chart and subwindow objects, for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the name of the next object string name_obj=::ObjectName(this.ChartID(),i,this.SubWindow()); //--- if the object name does not contain the set prefix of the names of the library graphical objects, move on - this is not the object we are looking for if(::StringFind(name_obj,this.NamePrefix())==WRONG_VALUE) continue; //--- If the name of a graphical object selected in the loop has a substring with the created object name by its type, //--- then there is a graphical object of this type - increase the counter of objects of this type if(::StringFind(name_obj,name)>0) n++; } //--- Return the number of found objects by their type return n; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Compared to its "pair" method, in which an object name is created from its type and searched for in a graphical object name, here we get this name in the method inputs and search for a substring, containing the name passed to the method, in the object name.
In general, nothing is too complicated. I have simply removed one call of the name creation method. Where the name is not yet known, I call the first method. Where it is known, the second one is used.
Previously, the method that creates and returns the name of a graphical element by its type would result in a double call of the method for creating an object name from its type,first time inside the method, and the second time inside the called method, in which the method for creating an object name from its type was called as well:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create and return the graphical element name by its type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGCnvElement::CreateNameGraphElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return this.NamePrefix()+TypeGraphElementAsString(type)+(string)this.GetNumGraphElements(type); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Let's make changes in this method: create an object name, use it to build the return string and send it to a new overloaded method searching for the number of such objects:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create and return the graphical element name by its type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGCnvElement::CreateNameGraphElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { string name=TypeGraphElementAsString(type); return this.NamePrefix()+name+(string)this.GetNumGraphElements(name,type); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method creating the graphical object element featured an annoying bug — if an error occurred when creating a graphical object, the method never returned an error (code 0), but the object was not created. The error causes could only be determined through indirect methods. This applies more to the development of classes of graphical elements than to their use by a library user since all errors in creating objects are already eliminated at the stage of class development. But nevertheless, we will make changes that allow us to more accurately understand the cause of the error:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the graphical element object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGCnvElement::Create(const long chart_id, // Chart ID const int wnd_num, // Chart subwindow const int x, // X coordinate const int y, // Y coordinate const int w, // Width const int h, // Height const bool redraw=false) // Flag indicating the need to redraw { ::ResetLastError(); if(this.m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),wnd_num,this.m_name,x,y,w,h,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { this.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL); this.m_canvas.Update(redraw); this.m_shift_y=(int)::ChartGetInteger((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,wnd_num); return true; } int err=::GetLastError(); int code=(err==0 ? (w<1 ? MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_FAILED_SET_WIDTH : h<1 ? MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_FAILED_SET_HEIGHT : ERR_OBJECT_ERROR) : err); string subj=(w<1 ? "Width="+(string)w+". " : h<1 ? "Height="+(string)h+". " : ""); CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE+subj,code,true); return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Set the code of the last error in the variable (it was always zero in case of an error when creating a graphical resource in the CCanvas class of the Standard Library), then check the error code, and if it is equal to zero, then check the width and height of the created object. If any of these values is less than one, set the code of the corresponding message or a general error in creating a graphical object into the error code. If the error code is not zero, set the error code in the variable. Next, create a string with an additional description of the error code also depending on the width and height passed to the method, and display a message displaying the method name with the string index, additional message and the error code description.
All objects of graphical elements are descendants of the form object class, which in turn is also a descendant of other classes. But it features the functionality for working with the mouse, so all the objects of the programs graphical interface are somehow based on it. Every object attached to its base object, i.e. the one created from the base object, inherits the properties of its creator. These properties also include activity, visibility, and accessibility. If the object, another object attached to it was created from, is not active, i.e. does not respond to the mouse cursor, then its subordinate object should also inherit this behavior (which can be changed later). If the object is not available (not active and is grayed out), then the subordinate object should also be the same. If the object is invisible, then the subordinate one should also be hidden, which is also natural.
In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh panel objecy class, namely in its method of creating a new attached element and adding it to the list of attached objects, set the inheritance of these properties for all subordinate objects (objects created from their parents):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new attached element | //| and add it to the list of bound objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity) { //--- If the type of a created graphical element is less than the "element", inform of that and return 'false' if(element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_NOT_INTENDED),::StringSubstr(::EnumToString(element_type),19)); return NULL; } //--- Specify the element index in the list int num=this.m_list_elements.Total(); //--- Create a description of the default graphical element string descript=TypeGraphElementAsString(element_type); //--- Get the screen coordinates of the object relative to the coordinate system of the base object int elm_x=x; int elm_y=y; this.GetCoords(elm_x,elm_y); //--- Create a new graphical element CGCnvElement *obj=this.CreateNewGObject(element_type,num,descript,elm_x,elm_y,w,h,colour,opacity,false,activity); if(obj==NULL) return NULL; //--- and add it to the list of bound graphical elements if(!this.AddNewElement(obj,elm_x,elm_y)) { delete obj; return NULL; } //--- Set the minimum properties for a bound graphical element obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour,true); obj.SetOpacity(opacity); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMain(this.GetMain()==NULL ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain()); obj.SetBase(this.GetObject()); obj.SetID(this.GetMaxIDAll()+1); obj.SetNumber(num); obj.SetCoordXRelative(obj.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); obj.SetCoordYRelative(obj.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); obj.SetZorder(this.Zorder(),false); obj.SetCoordXRelativeInit(obj.CoordXRelative()); obj.SetCoordYRelativeInit(obj.CoordYRelative()); obj.SetVisible(this.IsVisible(),false); obj.SetActive(this.Active()); obj.SetEnabled(this.Enabled()); return obj; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now, each newly created attached object will immediately inherit these properties from its base object. So, we will not have situations when a subordinate object of an inactive object suddenly start to show activity, or a subordinate object suddenly appears on the chart from a hidden object, etc.
Similarly, mouse event handlers should skip inactive or hidden objects.
In the same file, add the strings disabling handling for a hidden or unavailable object to the last mouse event handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Last mouse event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::OnMouseEventPostProcessing(void) { if(!this.IsVisible() || !this.Enabled()) return; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=this.GetMouseState(); switch(state) {
If this is exactly the object of that kind, simply leave the method.
I have made it so that if an object has a frame, then it is drawn only if the flag of its redrawing is set in the method of clearing it and filling it with the background color. This behavior is incorrect. It is not always necessary to draw objects with the obligatory redrawing of the entire chart. But in this case, if the redraw flag is disabled, the object frame disappears when the method is called. Moreover, there is already a condition for drawing a frame — its type is set as not missing. Therefore, in all classes where there are Erase() methods,remove the check for the redraw flag to display the object frame:
if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw)
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh, write an empty virtual method to draw the object frame:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Form object class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CWinFormBase : public CForm { protected: color m_fore_color_init; // Initial color of the control text color m_fore_state_on_color_init; // Initial color of the control text when the control is "ON" private: //--- Return the font flags uint GetFontFlags(void); public: //--- Draw a frame virtual void DrawFrame(void){} //--- Return by type the (1) list, (2) the number of bound controls, (3) the bound control by index in the list CArrayObj *GetListElementsByType(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); int ElementsTotalByType(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); CGCnvElement *GetElementByType(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type,const int index);
The method is used in descendant classes requiring a frame instead of the previousky implemented DrawFrameBevel(), DrawFrameFlat(), DrawFrameSimple() and DrawFrameStamp() methods of the form object class since these methods are mostly used to draw a certain form object frame. If we need to draw a unique frame for a certain graphical element, redefine the method declared here and draw the necessary frame.
The Erase() methods now do not check the update flags for drawing a frame:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element filling it with color and opacity | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CWinFormBase::Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); //--- If the object has a frame, draw it if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this.DrawFormFrame(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),this.Opacity(),this.BorderStyle()); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element with a gradient fill | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CWinFormBase::Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color array and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::Erase(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,redraw); //--- If the object has a frame, draw it if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this.DrawFormFrame(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),this.Opacity(),this.BorderStyle()); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now the frame is always drawn if its type is set for it. This is done in all files of all classes that have Erase methods.
At the end of the method that returns the description of the integer property of the element, add the code blocks to return the new properties of graphical elements:
property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+AlignmentDescription((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_SIZE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_SIZE_MODE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+TabSizeModeDescription((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+AlignmentDescription((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the control real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now any graphical element will be able to return a string describing the specified new property and its value.
In some protected constructors of graphical elements, at the very end of the constructor code, we now have a string that causes the created object to be redrawn:
this.Redraw(false);
This behavior is incorrect. The object should be redrawn only after its final creation, not on each next constructor of the entire inheritance hierarchy of the created object.
If we imagine the object hierarchy chain: Obj0 --> Obj1 --> Obj2 --> Obj3 --> Obj4 --> ... ... --> ObjN, where Obj0 is the very first object in the hierarchy, while ObjN is the very last, then when it is created, all constructors of the entire inheritance chain will be called in turn. And if each of them contains the specified string with the update, then each time the object will be redrawn.
So, let's remove these strings from all protected constructors of all classes.
For example, in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CommonBase.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected constructor with an object type, | //| chart ID and subwindow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CCommonBase::CCommonBase(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { //--- Set the specified graphical element type for the object and assign the library object type to the current object this.SetTypeElement(type); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this.SetCoordX(x); this.SetCoordY(y); this.SetWidth(w); this.SetHeight(h); this.Initialize(); if(this.AutoSize()) this.AutoSetWH(); this.SetWidthInit(this.Width()); this.SetHeightInit(this.Height()); this.SetCoordXInit(x); this.SetCoordYInit(y); this.Redraw(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The same changes have already been made in the following classes:
CLabel in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Label.mqh and CButton in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh.
In the same file of the CCommonBase class, implement the above changes in the Erase() methods for removing the redraw flag check:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element filling it with color and opacity | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCommonBase::Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); //--- If the object has a frame, draw it if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this.DrawFormFrame(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),255,this.BorderStyle()); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element with a gradient fill | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCommonBase::Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color array and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::Erase(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,redraw); //--- If the object has a frame, draw it if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this.DrawFormFrame(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),255,this.BorderStyle()); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Further on, we will not describe these changes in other files of other classes.
Since it is no more necessary to forcibly send the redraw flag to the method, in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh button object class file, namely in the method for redrawing the object, instead of specifying the previous true and redrawing the entire chart, pass the redraw flag, which in turn is passed to the method from the outside and which affects the need for redrawing:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Redraw the object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CButton::Redraw(bool redraw) { //--- Fill the object with the background color this.Erase(this.BackgroundColor(),this.Opacity(),redraw); //--- Declare the variables for X and Y coordinates and set their values depending on the text alignment int x=0,y=0; CLabel::SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y); //--- Draw the text within the set coordinates of the object and the binding point of the text, and update the object this.Text(x,y,this.Text(),this.ForeColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity(),this.TextAnchor()); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
At the very end of the method that sets the button state as "released" for all buttons of the same container group, add redrawing the chart the button object is created on to display changes immediately after all buttons are processed:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sets the state of the button to "released" | //| for all Buttons of the same group in the container | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CButton::UnpressOtherAll(void) { //--- Get the pointer to the base object CWinFormBase *base=this.GetBase(); if(base==NULL) return; //--- Get the list of all objects of a certain type from the base object (Button or its descendant) CArrayObj *list=base.GetListElementsByType(this.TypeGraphElement()); //--- Select all objects from the received list, except for the given one (the names of the selected objects are not equal to the name of this one) list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,this.Name(),NO_EQUAL); //--- From the received list, select only those objects whose group index matches the group of the current one list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP,this.Group(),EQUAL); //--- If the list of objects is received, if(list!=NULL) { //--- in the loop through all objects in the list for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { //--- get the next object, CButton *obj=list.At(i); if(obj==NULL) continue; //--- set the button status to "released", obj.SetState(false); //--- set the background color to the original one (the cursor is on another button outside this one) obj.SetBackgroundColor(obj.BackgroundColorInit(),false); obj.SetForeColor(obj.ForeColorInit(),false); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BorderColorInit(),false); //--- Redraw the object to display the changes obj.Redraw(false); } } ::ChartRedraw(this.ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
At the very beginning of the last mouse event, add a check for the invisibility or inaccessibility of the element, as we did for the form object above:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Last mouse event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CButton::OnMouseEventPostProcessing(void) { if(!this.IsVisible() || !this.Enabled()) return; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch(state) {
The same improvements have already been made in the following classes:
CCheckBox in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh and CTabHeader in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\TabHeader.mqh.
I will not dwell on such changes any further.
TabField object — TabControl field
In the previous article, I created the TabHeader auxiliary tab header object class. The class is inherited from the button object, since it repeats almost all of its functionality. Such a header is directly related to the field of the tabs, which together make up one tab. The control itself consists of at least two such tabs.
In the previous article, I used a container object to implement the tab field. This is the base object for all container objects in the library. The tab field should contain subordinate objects created on this field, and, accordingly, subordinate to it. The functionality of the base container object for the implementation of handling the field is, of course, insufficient. Therefore, let's create a new class of the tab field object based on on the base container object.
In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ library folder, create the new file TabField.mqh of the CTabField class. The class should be inherited from the base class of the container object. The panel object file should be included into the created class file. This will provide access to it for all files of graphical objects of the library:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TabField.mqh | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Containers\Panel.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TabHeader object class of WForms TabControl | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CTabField : public CContainer { }
In the private section, declare the method that returns the pointer to the header object corresponding to this field and the virtual method for creating graphical elements attached to the tab (to this field object):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TabHeader object class of WForms TabControl | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CTabField : public CContainer { private: //--- Find and return a pointer to the header object corresponding to the number of this tab CWinFormBase *GetHeaderObj(void); //--- Create a new graphical object virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); protected:
If we specify the type of the header object in this file exactly by its type (CTabHeader), which is visible in this class, and try to compile the entire library by compiling the main class of the CEngine library, then we will get a large number of errors and warnings about the unknown type of CTabHeader. Insetad of searching for the error, simply declare the return type as the base object of all WinForms library objects. It will be sufficient to handle it here. Outside the class, we can already get it from here with its correct type.
The virtual method for creating attached graphical elements is needed so that when we access the field, we can create subordinate objects on it.
In the protected section of the class, declare a protected constructor:
protected: //--- Protected constructor with object type, chart ID and subwindow CTabField(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public:
In the public section, declare the methods for working with the class and a parametric constructor:
public: //--- Draws a field frame depending on the location of the header virtual void DrawFrame(void); //--- (1) Set and (2) return the tab index void SetPageNumber(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER,value); } int PageNumber(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER); } //--- Clear the element filling it with color and opacity virtual void Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false); //--- Clear the element with a gradient fill virtual void Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false); //--- Constructors CTabField(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
All virtual methods here override the methods of the parent classes of the same name, while the methods for setting and returning the number of the tab the field belongs to simply set the passed value into the object property and return it.
Protected and parametric constructors:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected constructor with an object type, | //| chart ID and subwindow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTabField::CTabField(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this.SetBorderSizeAll(1); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_OPACITY,true); this.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR,true); this.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_DOWN); this.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_OVER); this.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR,true); this.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); this.SetPaddingAll(3); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTabField::CTabField(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this.SetBorderSizeAll(1); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_OPACITY,true); this.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR,true); this.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_DOWN); this.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_OVER); this.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR,true); this.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); this.SetPaddingAll(3); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The only difference between them is that the protected constructor gets the type of a created object (if inherited from it), and this type is passed to the parent object. In the public parametric constructor, the type passed to the parent class is specified explicitly — the field object.
In the constructor body, the created object is set to the desired values of some properties by default. The remaining properties of the object are set in the parent classes.
The method that finds and returns the pointer to the header corresponding to the tab index:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Find and return a pointer to the header | //| corresponding to the tab index | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CWinFormBase *CTabField::GetHeaderObj(void) { //--- Get the pointer to the base object CWinFormBase *base=this.GetBase(); if(base==NULL) return NULL; //--- From the base object, get the list of tab header objects CArrayObj *list=base.GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); //--- Leave only the object whose tab index matches this one in the obtained list list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER,this.PageNumber(),EQUAL); //--- Return the pointer to the found object from the list return(list!=NULL ? list.At(0) : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method is described in detail in the comments to the code. In short, in order to match this field with its header stored in the class the object and header objects are bound to, we need to access the base object. I already implemented this method long time ago. Get the pointer to the base object and get the list of all objects bound to it with the type of the tab title object. Sort the resulting list so that only one object remains in itwith the tab number set in the object. Thus, we have found the header corresponding to this field, and the pointer to it is stored in the resulting list. Let's return it. If the object is not found, the method returns NULL.
The method that draws the border of an element depending on the location of the header:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the element frame depending on the header position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabField::DrawFrame(void) { //--- Set the initial coordinates int x1=0; int y1=0; int x2=this.Width()-1; int y2=this.Height()-1; //--- Get the tab header corresponding to the field CTabHeader *header=this.GetHeaderObj(); if(header==NULL) return; //--- Draw a rectangle that completely outlines the field this.DrawRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,this.BorderColor(),this.Opacity()); //--- Depending on the location of the header, draw a line on the edge adjacent to the header. //--- The line size is calculated from the heading size and corresponds to it with a one-pixel indent on each side //--- thus, visually the edge will not be drawn on the adjacent side of the header switch(header.Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : this.DrawLine(header.CoordXRelative()+1,0,header.RightEdgeRelative()-2,0,this.BackgroundColor(),this.Opacity()); break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : this.DrawLine(header.CoordXRelative()+1,this.Height()-1,header.RightEdgeRelative()-2,this.Height()-1,this.BackgroundColor(),this.Opacity()); break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : // { } break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : // { } break; default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method is described in detail in the comments to the code. At the moment, the method draws a frame when the headers are located at the top and bottom. The locations at the right and left will be done in subsequent articles. In short, suppose that a header adjoins the field from above. There should be no line at the point where they meet. It was possible to draw a field border using a broken line, but there is some problem in the number of points drawn depending on the location of the header. If it is located on the left or right of the field, then the number of line points will be one less if the header is not on the edge of the field.
Therefore, it is easier to first draw a rectangle that completely outlines the field, and then, having received the coordinates of the header, draw a line with the background color of the field where the header is in contact with the field. This way we "erase" the line where the header touches the field to get the correct display of the tab.
The virtual methods that clear an element filling it with color and opacity:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element filling it with color and opacity | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabField::Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); //--- If the object has a frame, draw it if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this.DrawFrame(); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element with a gradient fill | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabField::Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color array and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::Erase(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,redraw); //--- If the object has a frame, draw it if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this.DrawFrame(); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The methods are identical to exactly the same methods in other classes or in parent classes. They have been redefined here so that the frame is drawn exactly by the method considered above.
The method creating a new graphical object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CTabField::CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element=NULL; switch(type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element=new CGCnvElement(type,this.ID(),obj_num,this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element=new CForm(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element=new CContainer(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element=new CGroupBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element=new CPanel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element=new CLabel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element=new CCheckBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element=new CRadioButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element=new CButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element=new CListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : element=new CListBoxItem(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element=new CCheckedListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element=new CButtonListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element=new CTabHeader(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element=new CTabField(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element=new CTabControl(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; default: break; } if(element==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The virtual method is also identical to methods of the same name in other classes. Here we have the new code block for creating the field object whose class is considered. I will add exactly the same blocks for creating the object in other classes in the same methods.
With this method, we will be able to create sub-objects on the tab field.
Let's improve the tab header class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\TabHeader.mqh.
From the private section, remove the method for setting the object size and shift:
//--- Sets the width, height and shift of the element depending on the state
void SetWH(void);
Also, declare the methods for setting the strings of the highlighted tab header to the correct position:
private: int m_width_off; // Object width in the released state int m_height_off; // Object height in the released state int m_width_on; // Object width in the selected state int m_height_on; // Object height in the selected state int m_col; // Header column index int m_row; // Header row index //--- Adjust the size and location of the element depending on the state bool WHProcessStateOn(void); bool WHProcessStateOff(void); //--- Draws a header frame depending on its position virtual void DrawFrame(void); //--- Set the string of the selected tab header to the correct position, (1) top, (2) bottom, (3) left and (4) right void CorrectSelectedRowTop(void); void CorrectSelectedRowBottom(void); void CorrectSelectedRowLeft(void); void CorrectSelectedRowRight(void); protected:
In the public section, declare/write new methods and improve the existing ones:
public: //--- Find and return a pointer to the field object corresponding to the tab index CWinFormBase *GetFieldObj(void); //--- Set the control size in the (1) released and (2) selected state bool SetSizeOff(void) { return(CGCnvElement::SetWidth(this.m_width_off) && CGCnvElement::SetHeight(this.m_height_off) ? true : false); } bool SetSizeOn(void) { return(CGCnvElement::SetWidth(this.m_width_on) && CGCnvElement::SetHeight(this.m_height_on) ? true : false); } //--- Sets the size of the control element void SetWidthOff(const int value) { this.m_width_off=value; } void SetHeightOff(const int value) { this.m_height_off=value; } void SetWidthOn(const int value) { this.m_width_on=value; } void SetHeightOn(const int value) { this.m_height_on=value; } //--- Set all sizes of the control element bool SetSizes(const int w,const int h); //--- Returns the control size int WidthOff(void) const { return this.m_width_off; } int HeightOff(void) const { return this.m_height_off;} int WidthOn(void) const { return this.m_width_on; } int HeightOn(void) const { return this.m_height_on; } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the index of the tab header row void SetRow(const int value) { this.m_row=value; } int Row(void) const { return this.m_row; } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the index of the tab header column void SetColumn(const int value) { this.m_col=value; } int Column(void) const { return this.m_col; } //--- Set the tab location void SetTabLocation(const int row,const int col) { this.SetRow(row); this.SetColumn(col); } //--- (1) Sets and (2) return the location of the object on the control void SetAlignment(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT alignment) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT,alignment); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT Alignment(void) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT); } //--- (1) Set and (2) get the mode of setting the tab size void SetTabSizeMode(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE mode) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_SIZE_MODE,mode); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE TabSizeMode(void)const{ return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_SIZE_MODE);} //--- (1) Set and (2) return the tab index void SetPageNumber(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER,value); } int PageNumber(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER); } //--- Sets the state of the control virtual void SetState(const bool flag); //--- Clear the element filling it with color and opacity virtual void Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false); //--- Clear the element with a gradient fill virtual void Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false); //--- Last mouse event handler virtual void OnMouseEventPostProcessing(void); //--- Set the gap (1) to the left, (2) at the top, (3) to the right, (4) at the bottom and (5) on all sides inside the control virtual void SetPaddingLeft(const uint value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT,(value<1 ? 0 : value)); } virtual void SetPaddingTop(const uint value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP,(value<1 ? 0 : value)); } virtual void SetPaddingRight(const uint value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT,(value<1 ? 0 : value)); } virtual void SetPaddingBottom(const uint value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM,(value<1 ? 0 : value)); } virtual void SetPaddingAll(const uint value) { this.SetPaddingLeft(value); this.SetPaddingTop(value); this.SetPaddingRight(value); this.SetPaddingBottom(value); } virtual void SetPadding(const int left,const int top,const int right,const int bottom) { this.SetPaddingLeft(left); this.SetPaddingTop(top); this.SetPaddingRight(right); this.SetPaddingBottom(bottom); } protected: //--- Protected constructor with object type, chart ID and subwindow
Previously, the SetAlignment() method set the frame size in addition to the property. The frame has only one size here — 1 pixel, so nothing is to be changed here. Remove the unnecessary code:
//--- (1) Sets and (2) return the location of the object on the control void SetAlignment(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT alignment) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT,alignment); if(this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP) this.SetBorderSize(1,1,1,0); if(this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM) this.SetBorderSize(1,0,1,1); if(this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT) this.SetBorderSize(1,1,0,1); if(this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT) this.SetBorderSize(0,1,1,1); }
The class constructors, protected and parametric:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected constructor with an object type, | //| chart ID and subwindow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTabHeader::CTabHeader(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this.SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this.SetToggleFlag(true); this.SetGroupButtonFlag(true); this.SetText(TypeGraphElementAsString(this.TypeGraphElement())); this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); this.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_OPACITY,true); this.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR,true); this.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_DOWN); this.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_OVER); this.SetBackgroundStateOnColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR_ON,true); this.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_DOWN_ON); this.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_OVER_ON); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR,true); this.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this.SetPadding(6,3,6,3); this.SetSizes(w,h); this.SetState(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTabHeader::CTabHeader(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this.SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this.SetToggleFlag(true); this.SetGroupButtonFlag(true); this.SetText(TypeGraphElementAsString(this.TypeGraphElement())); this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); this.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_OPACITY,true); this.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR,true); this.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_DOWN); this.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_OVER); this.SetBackgroundStateOnColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR_ON,true); this.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_DOWN_ON); this.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_OVER_ON); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR,true); this.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this.SetPadding(6,3,6,3); this.SetSizes(w,h); this.SetState(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now, instead of separately setting the header size:
this.SetWidthOff(this.Width());
this.SetHeightOff(this.Height());
this.SetWidthOn(this.Width()+4);
this.SetHeightOn(this.Height()+2);
we call the method of setting the tab header size where the size is set depending on the header size setting mode:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set all header sizes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTabHeader::SetSizes(const int w,const int h) { //--- If the passed width or height is less than 4 pixels, //--- make them equal to four pixels int width=(w<4 ? 4 : w); int height=(h<4 ? 4 : h); //--- Depending on the header size setting mode switch(this.TabSizeMode()) { //--- set the width and height for the Normal mode case CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL : this.TextSize(this.Text(),width,height); width+=this.PaddingLeft()+this.PaddingRight(); height=h+this.PaddingTop()+this.PaddingBottom(); break; //--- For the Fixed and Fill modes, the size remains //--- passed to the method and adjusted case CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FIXED : break; //---CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL default: break; } //--- Set the results of changing the width and height to 'res' bool res=true; res &=this.SetWidth(width); res &=this.SetHeight(height); //--- If there is an error in changing the width or height, return 'false' if(!res) return false; //--- Set the changed size for different button states this.SetWidthOn(this.Width()+4); this.SetHeightOn(this.Height()+2); this.SetWidthOff(this.Width()); this.SetHeightOff(this.Height()); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method logic is described in the code comments. The sizes are adjusted only for the mode where the header width matches the width of the text displayed on it. For the Fixed mode, the header size should be fixed, so it remains the one that was passed to the method in the w and h variables but adjusted if the sizes are less than four pixels (in the width and height variables). The mode of stretching the width to fit the container will be done in subsequent articles.
The method that sets the state of the control has undergone a major change:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the state of the control | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabHeader::SetState(const bool flag) { //--- Get the button state and set the new one passed to the method bool state=this.State(); CButton::SetState(flag); //--- If the previous state of the button does not match the set if(state!=this.State()) { //--- If the button is pressed if(this.State()) { //--- Call the button resizing method and bring it to the foreground this.WHProcessStateOn(); this.BringToTop(); //--- Get the base object the tab header is attached to (TabControl) CWinFormBase *base=this.GetBase(); if(base==NULL) return; //--- Set the index of the selected tab to the TabControl object base.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER,this.PageNumber()); //--- Get the list of tab field objects from the base object CArrayObj *list=base.GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); if(list==NULL) return; //--- In the loop through the received list, hide all fields that do not match the header for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { //--- get the next tab field object CWinFormBase *obj=list.At(i); //--- If the object is not received or corresponds to the selected header, move on if(obj==NULL || obj.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER)==this.PageNumber()) continue; //--- Set the ZOrder tab field as the base object and hide the field obj.SetZorder(base.Zorder(),false); obj.Hide(); } //--- Get the field object corresponding to the field header (this object) CWinFormBase *field=this.GetFieldObj(); if(field==NULL) return; //--- Display the field and set its ZOrder higher than other fields of the TabControl object, //--- draw the frame of the field object and bring it to the foreground field.Show(); field.SetZorder(base.Zorder()+1,false); field.DrawFrame(); field.BringToTop(); } //--- If the button is not pressed, call the method to restore the header size else this.WHProcessStateOff(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
If the button is selected (clicked on the tab header), then we need to increase the size of the button (header) and bring the header to the front. Then we need to hide all the tab fields that do not correspond to the selected header, while the field of this header, on the contrary, should be displayed and brought to the foreground. In addition, the displayed tab field should become clickable, so its ZOrder parameter should be made larger than that of the rest of the control objects, while for non-selected fields, on the contrary, the ZOrder should be made lower than that of the selected one. All this is done by the method.
In the method that adjusts the size and position of an element in the "selected" state depending on its position, we need to call the methods, which shift the selected header row to the position where the header will be attached to its field. If the arrangement of headers in several rows is allowed, the selected header may be located in a row that does not touch the field:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Adjust the element size and location | //| in the "selected" state depending on its location | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTabHeader::WHProcessStateOn(void) { //--- If failed to set a new size, leave if(!this.SetSizeOn()) return false; //--- Get the base object CWinFormBase *base=this.GetBase(); if(base==NULL) return false; //--- Depending on the header location, switch(this.Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : //--- Adjust the location of the row with the selected header this.CorrectSelectedRowTop(); //--- shift the header by two pixels to the new location coordinates and //--- set the new relative coordinates if(this.Move(this.CoordX()-2,this.CoordY()-2)) { this.SetCoordXRelative(this.CoordXRelative()-2); this.SetCoordYRelative(this.CoordYRelative()-2); } break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : //--- Adjust the location of the row with the selected header this.CorrectSelectedRowBottom(); //--- shift the header by two pixels to the new location coordinates and //--- set the new relative coordinates if(this.Move(this.CoordX()-2,this.CoordY())) { this.SetCoordXRelative(this.CoordXRelative()-2); this.SetCoordYRelative(this.CoordYRelative()); } case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : //--- Adjust the location of the row with the selected header this.CorrectSelectedRowLeft(); //--- shift the header by two pixels to the new location coordinates and //--- set the new relative coordinates // { } break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : //--- Adjust the location of the row with the selected header this.CorrectSelectedRowRight(); //--- shift the header by two pixels to the new location coordinates and //--- set the new relative coordinates // { } break; default: break; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
I do not handle the location of the tab headers on the left and right here. I will do that in subsequent articles.
In the method that adjusts the size and position of an element in the "released" state depending on its position, add stub code blocks to handle headers located on the left and right:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Adjust the element size and location | //| in the "released" state depending on its location | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTabHeader::WHProcessStateOff(void) { //--- If failed to set a new size, leave if(!this.SetSizeOff()) return false; //--- Depending on the header location, switch(this.Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : //--- shift the header to its original position and set the previous relative coordinates if(this.Move(this.CoordX()+2,this.CoordY()+2)) { this.SetCoordXRelative(this.CoordXRelative()+2); this.SetCoordYRelative(this.CoordYRelative()+2); } break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : //--- shift the header to its original position and set the previous relative coordinates if(this.Move(this.CoordX()+2,this.CoordY())) { this.SetCoordXRelative(this.CoordXRelative()+2); this.SetCoordYRelative(this.CoordYRelative()); } break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : //--- shift the header to its original position and set the previous relative coordinates // { } break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : //--- shift the header to its original position and set the previous relative coordinates // { } break; default: break; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
This is the basis for future improvements.
The method that sets the row of a selected tab header to the correct position at the top:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the row of a selected tab header | //| to the correct position at the top | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabHeader::CorrectSelectedRowTop(void) { int row_pressed=this.Row(); // Selected header row int y_pressed=this.CoordY(); // Coordinate where all headers with Row() equal to zero should be moved to int y0=0; // Zero row coordinate (Row == 0) //--- If the zero row is selected, then nothing needs to be done - leave if(row_pressed==0) return; //--- Get the tab field object corresponding to this header and set the Y coordinate of the zero line CWinFormBase *obj=this.GetFieldObj(); if(obj==NULL) return; y0=obj.CoordY()-this.Height()+2; //--- Get the base object (TabControl) CWinFormBase *base=this.GetBase(); if(base==NULL) return; //--- Get the list of all tab headers from the base object CArrayObj *list=base.GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); if(list==NULL) return; //--- Swap rows in the loop through all headers - //--- set the row of the selected header to the zero position, while the zero one is set to the position of the selected header row for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { CTabHeader *header=list.At(i); if(header==NULL) continue; //--- If this is a zero row if(header.Row()==0) { //--- move the header to the position of the selected row if(header.Move(header.CoordX(),y_pressed)) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()-base.CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()-base.CoordY()); //--- Set the Row value to -1. It will be used as a label of the moved zero row instead of the selected one header.SetRow(-1); } } //--- If this is the clicked header line, if(header.Row()==row_pressed) { //--- move the header to the position of the zero row if(header.Move(header.CoordX(),y0)) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()-base.CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()-base.CoordY()); //--- Set the Row value to -2. It will be used as a label of the moved selected row instead of the zero one header.SetRow(-2); } } } //--- Set the correct Row and Col for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { CTabHeader *header=list.At(i); if(header==NULL) continue; //--- If this is the former zero row moved to the place of the selected one, set Row of the selected row to it if(header.Row()==-1) header.SetRow(row_pressed); //--- If this is the selected row moved to the zero position, set Row of the zero row if(header.Row()==-2) header.SetRow(0); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method logic is fully described in the code comments. The idea is as follows: if we have selected a tab (clicked on the tab header button) located in the zero row (the zero one is in contact with the tab field, the first one is above the zero, the second one is above the first, etc.), then there is no need to move the row to a new place. If we have selected a tab, whose header is not in the zero row, then we need to move all the headers of this row to the place of the zero one, and move the zero row to the place of the one whose header was clicked. Thus, the zero row and the one featuring the selected tab header will always swap places.
This method only handles a situation, in which the tab headers are on top. They can also be located below, left and right. I will implement the appropriate handlers in subsequent articles. For now, I will just implement stub methods for them:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the row of a selected tab header | //| to the correct position at the bottom | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabHeader::CorrectSelectedRowBottom(void) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the row of a selected tab header | //| to the correct position on the left | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabHeader::CorrectSelectedRowLeft(void) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the row of a selected tab header | //| to the correct position on the right | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabHeader::CorrectSelectedRowRight(void) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method searching and returning the pointer to the field object corresponding to the tab index:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Find and return a pointer to the field object | //| corresponding to the tab index | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CWinFormBase *CTabHeader::GetFieldObj(void) { CWinFormBase *base=this.GetBase(); if(base==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=base.GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER,this.PageNumber(),EQUAL); return(list!=NULL ? list.At(0) : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method is identical to the GetHeaderObj() method, which searches for and returns the pointer to the tab header, which I considered above in the tab field object class. This method looks for the tab field that matches the header.
In the "The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked" event, add the code block where the corresponding tab field is searched for and displayed for the clicked header:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 'The cursor is inside the active area, | //| left mouse button released | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabHeader::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam) { //--- The mouse button released outside the element means refusal to interact with the element if(lparam<this.CoordX() || lparam>this.RightEdge() || dparam<this.CoordY() || dparam>this.BottomEdge()) { //--- If this is a simple button, set the initial background and text color if(!this.Toggle()) { this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorInit(),false); this.SetForeColor(this.ForeColorInit(),false); } //--- If this is the toggle button, set the initial background and text color depending on whether the button is pressed or not else { this.SetBackgroundColor(!this.State() ? this.BackgroundColorInit() : this.BackgroundStateOnColorInit(),false); this.SetForeColor(!this.State() ? this.ForeColorInit() : this.ForeStateOnColorInit(),false); } //--- Set the initial frame color this.SetBorderColor(this.BorderColorInit(),false); //--- Send the test message to the journal Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Отмена","Cancel")); } //--- The mouse button released within the element means a click on the control else { //--- If this is a simple button, set the background and text color for "The cursor is over the active area" status if(!this.Toggle()) { this.SetBackgroundColor(this.BackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetForeColor(this.ForeColorMouseOver(),false); this.Redraw(true); } //--- If this is the toggle button, else { //--- if the button does not work in the group, set its state to the opposite, if(!this.GroupButtonFlag()) this.SetState(!this.State()); //--- if the button is not pressed yet, set it to the pressed state else if(!this.State()) this.SetState(true); //--- set the background and text color for "The cursor is over the active area" status depending on whether the button is clicked or not this.SetBackgroundColor(this.State() ? this.BackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver() : this.BackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetForeColor(this.State() ? this.ForeStateOnColorMouseOver() : this.ForeColorMouseOver(),false); //--- Get the field object corresponding to the header CWinFormBase *field=this.GetFieldObj(); if(field!=NULL) { //--- Display the field, bring it to the front and draw a frame field.Show(); field.BringToTop(); field.DrawFrame(); } //--- Redraw an object and a chart this.Redraw(true); } //--- Send the test message to the journal Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Щелчок","Click"),", this.State()=",this.State(),", ID=",this.ID(),", Group=",this.Group()); //--- Set the frame color for "The cursor is over the active area" status this.SetBorderColor(this.BorderColorMouseOver(),false); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
If we click the header, the result should be the display of the corresponding tab field. The highlighted code block does exactly that. Add the chart redraw for a simple button (later, I will implement the header appearance, including a display in the form of buttons). Honestly, I do not remember, which of the experiments resulted in this string. But for now, let it be — we do not get here yet.
All control of headers and tab fields should be done from the TabControl class.
Let's improve the class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\TabControl.mqh.
Include the file of the newly written tab field object class and declare new variables and methods in the private section:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TabControl.mqh | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Container.mqh" #include "GroupBox.mqh" #include "..\TabHeader.mqh" #include "..\TabField.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TabHeader object class of WForms TabControl | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CTabControl : public CContainer { private: int m_item_width; // Fixed width of tab headers int m_item_height; // Fixed height of tab headers int m_header_padding_x; // Additional header width if DrawMode==Fixed int m_header_padding_y; // Additional header height if DrawMode==Fixed int m_field_padding_top; // Padding of top tab fields int m_field_padding_bottom; // Padding of bottom tab fields int m_field_padding_left; // Padding of left tab fields int m_field_padding_right; // Padding of right tab fields //--- Create a new graphical object virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); //--- Return the list of (1) headers and (2) tab fields CArrayObj *GetListHeaders(void) { return this.GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); } CArrayObj *GetListFields(void) { return this.GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); } //--- Set the tab as selected void SetSelected(const int index); //--- Set the tab as released void SetUnselected(const int index); //--- Set the number of a selected tab void SetSelectedTabPageNum(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER,value); } //--- Arrange the tab headers according to the set modes void ArrangeTabHeaders(void); //--- Arrange the tab headers at the (1) top, (2) bottom, (3) left and (4) right void ArrangeTabHeadersTop(void); void ArrangeTabHeadersBottom(void); void ArrangeTabHeadersLeft(void); void ArrangeTabHeadersRight(void); public:
In the public section of the class, declare the new methods:
public: //--- Create the specified number of tabs bool CreateTabPages(const int total,const int selected_page,const int tab_w=0,const int tab_h=0,const string header_text=""); //--- Create a new attached element bool CreateNewElement(const int tab_page, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw); //--- Return the number of (1) bound elements and (2) the bound element by the index in the list int TabElementsTotal(const int tab_page); CGCnvElement *GetTabElement(const int tab_page,const int index); //--- Return by type the (1) list, (2) the number of bound controls, (3) the bound control by index in the list in the specified tab CArrayObj *GetListTabElementsByType(const int tab_page,const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); int TabElementsTotalByType(const int tab_page,const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); CGCnvElement *GetTabElementByType(const int tab_page,const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type,const int index); //--- Return a pointer to the (1) tab header, (2) field and (3) the number of tabs CTabHeader *GetTabHeader(const int index) { return this.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,index); } CWinFormBase *GetTabField(const int index) { return this.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,index); } int TabPages(void) { return(this.GetListHeaders()!=NULL ? this.GetListHeaders().Total() : 0); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the location of tabs on the control void SetAlignment(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT alignment) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT,alignment); CArrayObj *list=this.GetListHeaders(); if(list==NULL) return; for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { CTabHeader *header=list.At(i); if(header==NULL) continue; header.SetAlignment(alignment); } } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT Alignment(void) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT); } //--- (1) Set and (2) get the mode of setting the tab size void SetTabSizeMode(const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE mode) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_SIZE_MODE,mode); CArrayObj *list=this.GetListHeaders(); if(list==NULL) return; for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { CTabHeader *header=list.At(i); if(header==NULL) continue; header.SetTabSizeMode(mode); } } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE TabSizeMode(void)const{ return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_SIZE_MODE);} //--- Sets all tab headers to the PaddingWidth and PaddingHeight values void SetHeaderPadding(const int w,const int h); //--- Set all tab fields to Padding values void SetFieldPadding(const int top,const int bottom,const int left,const int right); //--- Return the PaddingWidth and PaddingHeight values of the tab headers int HeaderPaddingWidth(void) const { return this.m_header_padding_x; } int HeaderPaddingHeight(void) const { return this.m_header_padding_y; } //--- Return the Padding values of the tab fields int FieldPaddingTop(void) const { return this.m_field_padding_top; } int FieldPaddingBottom(void) const { return this.m_field_padding_bottom; } int FieldPaddingLeft(void) const { return this.m_field_padding_left; } int FieldPaddingRight(void) const { return this.m_field_padding_right; } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the flag allowing multiple rows of tab headers on the control void SetMultiline(const bool flag) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE,flag); } bool Multiline(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the fixed width of tab headers void SetItemWidth(const int value) { this.m_item_width=value; } int ItemWidth(void) const { return this.m_item_width; } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the fixed height of tab headers void SetItemHeight(const int value) { this.m_item_height=value; } int ItemHeight(void) const { return this.m_item_height; } //--- Set a fixed tab size void SetItemSize(const int w,const int h) { if(this.ItemWidth()!=w) this.SetItemWidth(w); if(this.ItemHeight()!=h) this.SetItemHeight(h); } //--- Set the header text (1) of the specified tab and (2) by index void SetHeaderText(CTabHeader *header,const string text); void SetHeaderText(const int index,const string text); //--- Set the tab specified by index to selected/not selected void Select(const int index,const bool flag); //--- Returns the (1) index, (2) the pointer to the selected tab int SelectedTabPageNum(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER);} CWinFormBase *SelectedTabPage(void) { return this.GetTabField(this.SelectedTabPageNum()); } //--- Constructor CTabControl(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the class constructor, set default values for tab sizing mode and set Padding values for headings and fields:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor indicating the chart and subwindow ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTabControl::CTabControl(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this.SetBorderSizeAll(0); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this.SetOpacity(0,true); this.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true); this.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_CANV_NULL); this.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_CANV_NULL); this.SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true); this.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_CANV_NULL); this.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_CANV_NULL); this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); this.SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this.SetItemSize(58,18); this.SetTabSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL); this.SetHeaderPadding(6,3); this.SetFieldPadding(3,3,3,3); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the method that creates the specified number of tabs, set the pointer to a base object, tab index and group to the created objects of headers and fields. Set the Padding value for headers and fields, add the tab text if the method received an empty text for the tab headers, set the mode of specifying the header size and set their size:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the specified number of tabs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTabControl::CreateTabPages(const int total,const int selected_page,const int tab_w=0,const int tab_h=0,const string header_text="") { //--- Calculate the size and initial coordinates of the tab header int w=(tab_w==0 ? this.ItemWidth() : tab_w); int h=(tab_h==0 ? this.ItemHeight() : tab_h); //--- In the loop by the number of tabs CTabHeader *header=NULL; CTabField *field=NULL; for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- Depending on the location of tab headers, set their initial coordinates int header_x=2; int header_y=0; if(this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP) header_y=0; if(this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM) header_y=this.Height()-h; //--- Set the current X coordinate header_x=(header==NULL ? header_x : header.RightEdgeRelative()); //--- Create the TabHeader object if(!this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,header_x,header_y,w,h,clrNONE,255,this.Active(),false)) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER),string(i+1)); return false; } header=this.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,i); if(header==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER),string(i+1)); return false; } header.SetBase(this.GetObject()); header.SetPageNumber(i); header.SetGroup(this.Group()+1); header.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR,true); header.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_DOWN); header.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_OVER); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR_ON,true); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_DOWN_ON); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_OVER_ON); header.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); header.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR,true); header.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); header.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); header.SetAlignment(this.Alignment()); header.SetPadding(this.HeaderPaddingWidth(),this.HeaderPaddingHeight(),this.HeaderPaddingWidth(),this.HeaderPaddingHeight()); if(header_text!="" && header_text!=NULL) this.SetHeaderText(header,header_text+string(i+1)); else this.SetHeaderText(header,"TabPage"+string(i+1)); header.SetTabSizeMode(this.TabSizeMode()); header.SetSizes(w,h); //--- Depending on the location of the tab headers, set the initial coordinates of the tab fields int field_x=0; int field_y=0; int field_h=this.Height()-header.Height(); if(this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP) field_y=header.BottomEdgeRelative(); if(this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM) field_y=0; //--- Create the TabField object (tab field) if(!this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,field_x,field_y,this.Width(),field_h,clrNONE,255,true,false)) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD),string(i+1)); return false; } field=this.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,i); if(field==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD),string(i+1)); return false; } field.SetBase(this.GetObject()); field.SetPageNumber(i); field.SetGroup(this.Group()+1); field.SetBorderSizeAll(1); field.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); field.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_OPACITY,true); field.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR,true); field.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_DOWN); field.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_OVER); field.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR,true); field.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); field.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); field.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); field.SetPadding(this.FieldPaddingLeft(),this.FieldPaddingTop(),this.FieldPaddingRight(),this.FieldPaddingBottom()); field.Hide(); } //--- Arrange all headers in accordance with the specified display modes and select the specified tab this.ArrangeTabHeaders(); this.Select(selected_page,true); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After creating the specified number of tabs, call the method arranging the headers according to the specified display modes.
The method that creates a new attached element:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new attached element | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTabControl::CreateNewElement(const int tab_page, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { CTabField *field=this.GetTabField(tab_page); if(field==NULL) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_TAB_OBJ); ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_TAB_OBJ)," (Tab",(string)tab_page,")"); return false; } return field.CreateNewElement(element_type,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Get the tab field object by the specified tab index and return the result of calling its method of creating a newly bound element.
The method that arranges tab headers according to the specified modes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Arrange the tab headers | //| according to the specified modes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::ArrangeTabHeaders(void) { switch(this.Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : this.ArrangeTabHeadersTop(); break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : this.ArrangeTabHeadersBottom(); break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : this.ArrangeTabHeadersLeft(); break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : this.ArrangeTabHeadersRight(); break; default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Depending on the specified tab arrangement mode, call the appropriate methods.
The method arranging the tab headers on top:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Arrange tab headers on top | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::ArrangeTabHeadersTop(void) { //--- Get the list of tab headers CArrayObj *list=this.GetListHeaders(); if(list==NULL) return; //--- Declare the variables int col=0; // Column int row=0; // Row int x1_base=2; // Initial X coordinate int x2_base=this.RightEdgeRelative()-2; // Final X coordinate int x_shift=0; // Shift the tab set for calculating their exit beyond the container int n=0; // The variable for calculating the column index relative to the loop index //--- In a loop by the list of headers, for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { //--- get the next tab header object CTabHeader *header=list.At(i); if(header==NULL) continue; //--- If the flag for positioning headers in several rows is set if(this.Multiline()) { //--- CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FIXED and CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL if(this.TabSizeMode()<CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL) { //--- Calculate the value of the right edge of the header, taking into account that //--- the origin always comes from the left edge of TabControl + 2 pixels int x2=header.RightEdgeRelative()-x_shift; //--- If the calculated value does not go beyond the right edge of the TabControl - 2 pixels, //--- set the column number equal to the loop index minus the value in the n variable if(x2<x2_base) col=i-n; //--- If the calculated value goes beyond the right edge of the TabControl - 2 pixels, else { //--- Increase the row index, calculate the new shift (so that the next object is compared with the TabControl left edge + 2 pixels), //--- set the loop index for the n variable, while the column index is set to zero, this is the start of the new row row++; x_shift=header.CoordXRelative()-2; n=i; col=0; } //--- Assign the row and column indices to the tab header and shift it to the calculated coordinates header.SetTabLocation(row,col); if(header.Move(header.CoordX()-x_shift,header.CoordY()-header.Row()*header.Height())) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); } } //--- Stretch the headers along the container width //--- CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL else { } } //--- If only one row of headers is allowed else { } } //--- The location of all tab headers is set. Now place them all together with the fields //--- according to the header row and column indices //--- Get the last header in the list CTabHeader *last=this.GetTabHeader(list.Total()-1); //--- If the object is received and its row value is greater than zero if(last!=NULL && last.Row()>0) { //--- Calculate the offset of the tab field Y coordinate int y_shift=last.Row()*last.Height(); //--- In a loop by the list of headers, for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { //--- get the next object CTabHeader *header=list.At(i); if(header==NULL) continue; //--- get the tab field corresponding to the received header CTabField *field=header.GetFieldObj(); if(field==NULL) continue; //--- shift the tab header by the calculated row coordinates if(header.Move(header.CoordX(),header.CoordY()+y_shift)) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); } //--- shift the tab field by the calculated shift if(field.Move(field.CoordX(),field.CoordY()+y_shift)) { field.SetCoordXRelative(field.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); field.SetCoordYRelative(field.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); //--- change the size of the shifted field by the value of its shift field.Resize(field.Width(),field.Height()-y_shift,false); } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method logic is fully described in the code comments. The method has so far been implemented only for placing headers at the top of the container in several rows. Here we check whether each next header is placed in the loop for the next position in the row so that it does not go beyond the edge of the container. If it does, then start a new row above the previous one. Recalculate the reference coordinates so that when referring to the coordinates of the object minus the calculated offset, the row starts from the left edge of the container again. Then calculate whether the objects fit inside the container and, if not, then again move on to a new row. After each new row, the increased Row values are set into the objects, while the calculation of the Col (column) values starts anew. At the end of the loop, we have a list of values of the rows and columns that are to feature the headers.
Next, in a new loop through the list of headers, place them in new coordinates corresponding to the values of the row and column set in the object, and the corresponding tab field objects are moved a distance calculated from the maximum value of the row and are decreased in height by the same amount. After the loop is completed, we get correctly placed headers and their corresponding fields.
In subsequent articles, we will supplement the method with the location of headers in other modes.
The remaining similar methods are implemented as stub methods so far:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Arrange tab headers at the bottom | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::ArrangeTabHeadersBottom(void) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Arrange tab headers on the left | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::ArrangeTabHeadersLeft(void) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Arrange tab headers to the right | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::ArrangeTabHeadersRight(void) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method that sets all tab headers to Padding values:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set all tab headers to Padding values | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::SetHeaderPadding(const int w,const int h) { this.m_header_padding_x=w; this.m_header_padding_y=h; CArrayObj *list=this.GetListHeaders(); if(list==NULL) return; for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { CTabHeader *header=list.At(i); if(header==NULL) continue; header.SetPadding(this.m_header_padding_x,this.m_header_padding_y,this.m_header_padding_x,this.m_header_padding_y); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method receives the values, which are additionally added to the width and height of the header in the Normal size setting mode. The values passed to the method are immediately set into the corresponding variables. Next, we get a list of all headers and, in a loop through the resulting list, set each header from the list to the Padding values passed to the method.
The method setting the Padding values to all tab fields:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set all tab fields to Padding | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::SetFieldPadding(const int top,const int bottom,const int left,const int right) { this.m_field_padding_top=top; this.m_field_padding_bottom=bottom; this.m_field_padding_left=left; this.m_field_padding_right=right; CArrayObj *list=this.GetListFields(); if(list==NULL) return; for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { CTabField *field=list.At(i); if(field==NULL) continue; field.SetPadding(left,top,right,bottom); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method is the same as above. But here the Padding values are passed to it from the top, bottom, right and left of the tab margin. These values are set to the corresponding variables, and then in a loop - to each tab field object.
The method that sets the tab as selected has been redesigned:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the tab as selected | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::SetSelected(const int index) { //--- Get the header by index and CTabHeader *header=this.GetTabHeader(index); if(header==NULL) return; //--- set it to the "selected" state if(!header.State()) header.SetState(true); //--- save the index of the selected tab this.SetSelectedTabPageNum(index); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now all manipulations with moving the object to the foreground and selecting the corresponding field are performed in the SetState() method of the tab header object class considered above.
The method that sets the tab as unselected has been redesigned the same way:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Select the tab as released | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::SetUnselected(const int index) { //--- Get the header by index and CTabHeader *header=this.GetTabHeader(index); if(header==NULL) return; //--- set it to the "released" state if(header.State()) header.SetState(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method that returns the number of bound elements in the specified tab:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get the number of bound elements in the specified tab | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CTabControl::TabElementsTotal(const int tab_page) { CTabField *field=this.GetTabField(tab_page); return(field!=NULL ? field.ElementsTotal() : 0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Get the tab field object at the specified index and return the number of objects bound to it.
The method allows finding out how many objects are attached to the tab with the specified index.
The method that returns the bound element by index in the list in the specified tab:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns the bound element by index in the list | //| in the specified tab | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CTabControl::GetTabElement(const int tab_page,const int index) { CTabField *field=this.GetTabField(tab_page); return(field!=NULL ? field.GetElement(index) : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Get the field object by the specified index number and return a pointer to the attached element from the list at the specified index.
The method allows getting a pointer to the desired element by its index on the specified tab.
The method returning the list of bound objects in the specified tab by an object type:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of bound controls by type | //| in the specified tab | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CTabControl::GetListTabElementsByType(const int tab_page,const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { CTabField *field=this.GetTabField(tab_page); return(field!=NULL ? field.GetListElementsByType(type) : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Get the field object by the specified index and return the list of bound elements by the specified type.
The method allows getting the list of elements of a single specified type from the required tab.
The method returning the number of bound elements in the specified tab by an object type:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get the list of bound elements by type | //| in the specified tab | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CTabControl::TabElementsTotalByType(const int tab_page,const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { CTabField *field=this.GetTabField(tab_page); return(field!=NULL ? field.ElementsTotalByType(type) : 0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
We get the field object by the specified number and return the number of elements of the specified type located on the tab.
The method allows finding out how many elements of the specified type are placed on the specified tab.
The method returning the bound element by index in the list in the specified tab by object type:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get (by type) the bound element by index in the list | //| in the specified tab | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CTabControl::GetTabElementByType(const int tab_page,const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type,const int index) { CTabField *field=this.GetTabField(tab_page); return(field!=NULL ? field.GetElementByType(type,index) : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Get the field object by the specified index number and return the element of the required type by the specified index in the list.
The method allows getting an element of the required type by its number from the specified tab.
At the very end of the method creating a new graphical object, add the code block for creating a tab field object (extract):
case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element=new CTabHeader(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element=new CTabField(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element=new CTabControl(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; default: break; } if(element==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh panel object class file receives the file of the tab field object class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Panel.mqh | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Container.mqh" #include "..\TabField.mqh" #include "GroupBox.mqh" #include "TabControl.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ListBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\CheckedListBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ButtonListBox.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
At the end of the method that creates a new graphical object, set the code block for creating a tab field object:
case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element=new CTabHeader(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element=new CTabField(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element=new CTabControl(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; default: break; } if(element==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now it will be possible to create objects of this type in the panel object and its descendants.
In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh file of the base container object class, namely in the method setting the parameters for a bound object, add setting parameters of the tab field object to the code block for setting the Button, TabHeader and ListBoxItem object parameters (extract):
//--- For "Label", "CheckBox" and "RadioButton" WinForms objects case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : //--- set the object text color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- either the container text color, or the one passed to the method. //--- The frame color is set equal to the text color //--- Set the background color to transparent obj.SetForeColor(colour==clrNONE ? this.ForeColor() : colour,true); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(),true); obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true); obj.SetOpacity(0,false); break; //--- For "Button", "TabHeader", TabField and "ListBoxItem" WinForms objects case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : //--- set the object text color as a container text color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- set the background color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- either the default standard control background color, or the one passed to the method. //--- The frame color is set equal to the text color obj.SetForeColor(this.ForeColor(),true); obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour,true); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(),true); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break; //--- For "ListBox", "CheckedListBox" and "ButtonListBox" WinForms object case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX :
After the object is created in this method, the properties specified here will be assigned to it. They can be changed later.
In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh file of the GroupBox object class, make the method for drawing a frame virtual:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GroupBox object class of the WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGroupBox : public CContainer { private: //--- Draw a frame virtual void DrawFrame(void); //--- Create a new graphical object
Since we declared such a method in the base object of all WinForms objects as virtual, now all such methods of the same name in the descendant classes should also be made virtual in order to correctly redefine them and access them from other classes.
In the method of creating a new graphical object, also add the code block for creating a tab field object:
case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element=new CTabHeader(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element=new CTabField(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element=new CTabControl(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; default: break; } if(element==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the collection class of graphical objects in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh, namely in the methods of creating graphical elements on canvas, the variables names containing "name" were replaced with "descript" due to changes in the algorithm of naming graphical elements in the previous article. The variable type is string, so no errors were expected, but I still decided to replace the names for the sake of clarity in the names of formal method parameters. Let's consider the following example:
//--- Create a graphical form object on canvas on a specified chart and subwindow with the cyclic horizontal gradient filling int CreateFormHGradientCicle(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow=false, const bool redraw=false) { int id=this.GetMaxID()+1; CForm *obj=new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h); ENUM_ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE res=this.AddOrGetCanvElmToCollection(obj,id); if(res==ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE_ERROR) return WRONG_VALUE; obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetBackgroundColors(clr,true); obj.SetBorderColor(clr[0],true); obj.SetOpacity(opacity,false); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle(0,0,obj.Width()-1,obj.Height()-1,obj.BorderColor(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity,false,true,redraw); return obj.ID(); } //--- Create the 'GroupBox' WinForms graphical object on canvas on the specified chart and subwindow
I will not consider the rest of the changes here. They are identical and have already been implemented into the library file attached below.
In the method searching for interaction objects, add a check for the visibility and accessibility of an object. If it is invisible or unavailable, such an object cannot be handled. It should be unavailable for interaction with the mouse:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Search for interaction objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::SearchInteractObj(CForm *form,const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam) { //--- If a non-empty pointer is passed if(form!=NULL) { //--- Create the list of interaction objects int total=form.CreateListInteractObj(); //--- In the loop by the created list for(int i=total-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--) { //--- get the next form object CForm *obj=form.GetInteractForm(i); //--- If the object is received and the mouse cursor is located above the object, return the pointer to the found object if(obj==NULL) continue; if(!obj.IsVisible()) { continue; } if(!obj.Enabled()) { continue; } if(obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) { CTabControl *tab_ctrl=obj; CForm *elm=tab_ctrl.SelectedTabPage(); if(elm!=NULL && elm.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return elm; } if(obj.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return obj; } } //--- Return the same pointer return form; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here, if the object is hidden or unavailable, skip it. If this is TabControl, get a selected tab from it.
If the cursor is above the selected tab, return the pointer to the tab field object.
In the method for post-processing a former active form under the cursor, skip all hidden and inaccessible objects. They should not be handled:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Post-processing of the former active form under the cursor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGraphElementsCollection::FormPostProcessing(CForm *form,const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Get the main object the form is attached to CForm *main=form.GetMain(); if(main==NULL) main=form; //--- Get all the elements attached to the form CArrayObj *list=main.GetListElements(); if(list==NULL) return; //--- In the loop by the list of received elements int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the pointer to the object CForm *obj=list.At(i); //--- if failed to get the pointer, move on to the next one in the list if(obj==NULL) continue; obj.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); //--- Create the list of interaction objects and get their number int count=obj.CreateListInteractObj(); //--- In the loop by the obtained list for(int j=0;j<count;j++) { //--- get the next object CWinFormBase *elm=obj.GetInteractForm(j); if(elm==NULL || !elm.IsVisible() || !elm.Enabled()) continue; //--- determine the location of the cursor relative to the object //--- and call the mouse event handling method for the object elm.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); elm.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); } } ::ChartRedraw(main.ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh file of the main library object, rename the GetWFPanel() method returning the object by name to GetWFPanelByName(), while the GetWFPanel() method is made to return the object by its description:
//--- Return the WForm Panel object by object name on the current chart CPanel *GetWFPanelByName(const string name) { string nm=(::StringFind(name,this.m_name_prefix)<0 ? this.m_name_prefix : "")+name; CArrayObj *list=GetListCanvElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,::ChartID(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,nm,EQUAL); return(list!=NULL ? list.At(0) : NULL); } //--- Return the WForm Panel object according to the description of the object on the current chart CPanel *GetWFPanel(const string descript) { CArrayObj *list=GetListCanvElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,::ChartID(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,descript,EQUAL); return(list!=NULL ? list.At(0) : NULL); } //--- Return the WForm Panel object by chart ID and object name
Since both methods had formal parameters of the same type, method overloading is not possible in this situation. This is why I have renamed one of the methods.
Just like in the collection class of graphical elements, all instances of "name" in the formal parameters of the methods creating WinForms objects have been renamed to "descript".
For example:
//--- Create the WinForm Element object CGCnvElement *CreateWFElement(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool v_gradient=true, const bool c_gradient=false, const bool redraw=false) { //--- Get the created object ID int obj_id= ( //--- In case of a vertical gradient: v_gradient ? ( //--- if not a cyclic gradient, create an object with the vertical gradient filling !c_gradient ? this.m_graph_objects.CreateElementVGradient(chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h,clr,opacity,false,true,redraw) : //--- otherwise, create an object with the cyclic vertical gradient filling this.m_graph_objects.CreateElementVGradientCicle(chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h,clr,opacity,false,true,redraw) ) : //--- If this is not a vertical gradient: !v_gradient ? ( //--- if not a cyclic gradient, create an object with the horizontal gradient filling !c_gradient ? this.m_graph_objects.CreateElementHGradient(chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h,clr,opacity,false,true,redraw) : //--- otherwise, create an object with the cyclic horizontal gradient filling this.m_graph_objects.CreateElementHGradientCicle(chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h,clr,opacity,false,true,redraw) ) : WRONG_VALUE ); //--- return the pointer to an object by its ID return this.GetWFElement(obj_id); } //--- Create the WinForm Element object in the specified subwindow on the current chart
These are all the changes and improvements I have planned for the current article.
Test
To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part115\ as TestDoEasy115.mq5.
Let's create the new enumerations for the conditional compilation to be able to choose the mode of setting the size of the header tabs:
enum ENUM_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT { ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP, // Top ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM, // Bottom ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT, // Left ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT, // Right }; enum ENUM_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE { ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL=CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL, // Fit to tab header text width ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FIXED=CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FIXED, // Fixed size ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL=CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL, // Fit TabControl Width }; #else enum ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE { AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, // Increase only AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK // Increase and decrease }; enum ENUM_BORDER_STYLE { BORDER_STYLE_NONE=FRAME_STYLE_NONE, // No frame BORDER_STYLE_SIMPLE=FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, // Simple frame BORDER_STYLE_FLAT=FRAME_STYLE_FLAT, // Flat frame BORDER_STYLE_BEVEL=FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, // Embossed (convex) BORDER_STYLE_STAMP=FRAME_STYLE_STAMP, // Embossed (concave) }; enum ENUM_CHEK_STATE { CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED=CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED, // Unchecked CHEK_STATE_CHECKED=CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED, // Checked CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE=CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE, // Undefined }; enum ENUM_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT { ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP, // Top ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM, // Bottom ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT, // Left ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT, // Right }; enum ENUM_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE { ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL=CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL, // By tab header width ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FIXED=CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FIXED, // Fixed size ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL=CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL, // By TabControl width }; #endif //--- input parameters
In the EA inputs, add a new variable setting the mode of setting the size of tab headers:
//--- input parameters sinput bool InpMovable = true; // Panel Movable flag sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpAutoSize = INPUT_YES; // Panel Autosize sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpAutoSizeMode = AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; // Panel Autosize mode sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_SIMPLE; // Label border style sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpTextAlign = ANCHOR_CENTER; // Label text align sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpTextAutoSize = INPUT_NO; // Label autosize sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT; // Check flag align sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckTextAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT; // Check label text align sinput ENUM_CHEK_STATE InpCheckState = CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED; // Check flag state sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpCheckAutoSize = INPUT_YES; // CheckBox autosize sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpCheckFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; // CheckBox border style sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpButtonTextAlign = ANCHOR_CENTER; // Button text align sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpButtonAutoSize = INPUT_YES; // Button autosize sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpButtonAutoSizeMode= AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; // Button Autosize mode sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpButtonFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; // Button border style sinput bool InpButtonToggle = true ; // Button toggle flag sinput bool InpListBoxMColumn = true; // ListBox MultiColumn flag sinput bool InpButtListMSelect = false; // ButtonListBox Button MultiSelect flag //sinput ENUM_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT InpHeaderAlignment = ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP; // TabHeader Alignment sinput ENUM_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE InpTabPageSizeMode = ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL; // TabHeader Size Mode //--- global variables
Creation of WinForms objects in the EA's OnInit() handler will now look as follows:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set EA global variables ArrayResize(array_clr,2); // Array of gradient filling colors array_clr[0]=C'26,100,128'; // Original ≈Dark-azure color array_clr[1]=C'35,133,169'; // Lightened original color //--- Create the array with the current symbol and set it to be used in the library string array[1]={Symbol()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); //--- Create the timeseries object for the current symbol and period, and show its description in the journal engine.SeriesCreate(Symbol(),Period()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort(false); // Short descriptions //--- Create WinForms Panel object CPanel *pnl=NULL; pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel("WFPanel",50,50,400,200,array_clr,200,true,true,false,-1,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL,true,false); if(pnl!=NULL) { //--- Set Padding to 4 pnl.SetPaddingAll(4); //--- Set the flags of relocation, auto resizing and auto changing mode from the inputs pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize,false); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode,false); //--- In the loop, create 2 bound panel objects CPanel *obj=NULL; for(int i=0;i<2;i++) { //--- create the panel object with calculated coordinates, width of 90 and height of 40 CPanel *prev=pnl.GetElement(i-1); int xb=0, yb=0; int x=(prev==NULL ? xb : xb+prev.Width()+20); int y=0; if(pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,x,y,90,40,C'0xCD,0xDA,0xD7',200,true,false)) { obj=pnl.GetElement(i); if(obj==NULL) continue; obj.SetBorderSizeAll(3); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); obj.SetBackgroundColor(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),4*i),true); obj.SetForeColor(clrRed,true); //--- Calculate the width and height of the future text label object int w=obj.Width()-obj.BorderSizeLeft()-obj.BorderSizeRight(); int h=obj.Height()-obj.BorderSizeTop()-obj.BorderSizeBottom(); //--- Create a text label object obj.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,0,0,w,h,clrNONE,255,false,false); //--- Get the pointer to a newly created object CLabel *lbl=obj.GetElement(0); if(lbl!=NULL) { //--- If the object has an even or zero index in the list, set the default text color for it if(i % 2==0) lbl.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); //--- If the object index in the list is odd, set the object opacity to 127 else lbl.SetForeColorOpacity(127); //--- Set the font Black width type and //--- specify the text alignment from the EA settings lbl.SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_BLACK); lbl.SetTextAlign(InpTextAlign); lbl.SetAutoSize((bool)InpTextAutoSize,false); //--- For an object with an even or zero index, specify the Bid price for the text, otherwise - the Ask price of the symbol lbl.SetText(GetPrice(i % 2==0 ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK)); //--- Set the frame width, type and color for a text label and update the modified object lbl.SetBorderSizeAll(1); lbl.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpFrameStyle); lbl.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true); lbl.Update(true); } } } //--- Create the WinForms GroupBox1 object CGroupBox *gbox1=NULL; //--- The indent from the attached panels by 6 pixels will be the Y coordinate of GrotupBox1 int w=pnl.GetUnderlay().Width(); int y=obj.BottomEdgeRelative()+6; //--- If the attached GroupBox object is created if(pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,0,y,200,150,C'0x91,0xAA,0xAE',0,true,false)) { //--- get the pointer to the GroupBox object by its index in the list of bound GroupBox type objects gbox1=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,0); if(gbox1!=NULL) { //--- set the "indented frame" type, the frame color matches the main panel background color, //--- while the text color is the background color of the last attached panel darkened by 1 gbox1.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_STAMP); gbox1.SetBorderColor(pnl.BackgroundColor(),true); gbox1.SetForeColor(gbox1.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),-1),true); gbox1.SetText("GroupBox1"); //--- Create the CheckBox object gbox1.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX,2,10,50,20,clrNONE,255,true,false); //--- get the pointer to the CheckBox object by its index in the list of bound CheckBox type objects CCheckBox *cbox=gbox1.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX,0); //--- If CheckBox is created and the pointer to it is received if(cbox!=NULL) { //--- Set the CheckBox parameters from the EA inputs cbox.SetAutoSize((bool)InpCheckAutoSize,false); cbox.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); cbox.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); //--- Set the displayed text, frame style and color, as well as checkbox status cbox.SetText("CheckBox"); cbox.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); cbox.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true); cbox.SetChecked(true); cbox.SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)InpCheckState); } //--- Create 4 RadioButton WinForms objects CRadioButton *rbtn=NULL; for(int i=0;i<4;i++) { //--- Create the RadioButton object int yrb=(rbtn==NULL ? cbox.BottomEdgeRelative() : rbtn.BottomEdgeRelative()); gbox1.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,2,yrb+4,50,20,clrNONE,255,true,false); //--- get the pointer to the RadioButton object by its index in the list of bound RadioButton type objects rbtn=gbox1.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,i); //--- If RadioButton1 is created and the pointer to it is received if(rbtn!=NULL) { //--- Set the RadioButton parameters from the EA inputs rbtn.SetAutoSize((bool)InpCheckAutoSize,false); rbtn.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); rbtn.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); //--- Set the displayed text, frame style and color, as well as checkbox status rbtn.SetText("RadioButton"+string(i+1)); rbtn.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); rbtn.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true); rbtn.SetChecked(!i); rbtn.SetGroup(2); } } //--- Create 3 Button WinForms objects CButton *butt=NULL; for(int i=0;i<3;i++) { //--- Create the Button object int ybtn=(butt==NULL ? 12 : butt.BottomEdgeRelative()+4); gbox1.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,(int)fmax(rbtn.RightEdgeRelative(),cbox.RightEdgeRelative())+20,ybtn,78,18,clrNONE,255,true,false); //--- get the pointer to the Button object by its index in the list of bound Button type objects butt=gbox1.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,i); //--- If Button is created and the pointer to it is received if(butt!=NULL) { //--- Set the Button parameters from the EA inputs butt.SetAutoSize((bool)InpButtonAutoSize,false); butt.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpButtonAutoSizeMode,false); butt.SetTextAlign(InpButtonTextAlign); //--- Set the text color, as well as frame style and color butt.SetForeColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,2),true); butt.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpButtonFrameStyle); butt.SetBorderColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),-10),true); //--- Set the 'toggle' mode depending on the settings butt.SetToggleFlag(InpButtonToggle); //--- Set the displayed text on the button depending on the 'toggle' flag string txt="Button"+string(i+1); if(butt.Toggle()) butt.SetText("Toggle-"+txt); else butt.SetText(txt); if(i<2) { butt.SetGroup(2); if(butt.Toggle()) { butt.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),-5)); butt.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),-10)); butt.SetBackgroundStateOnColor(C'0xE2,0xC5,0xB1',true); butt.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundStateOnColor(),-5)); butt.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundStateOnColor(),-10)); } } } } //--- Create 2 RadioButton WinForms objects rbtn=NULL; for(int i=0;i<2;i++) { //--- Create the RadioButton object int yrb=(rbtn==NULL ? butt.BottomEdgeRelative() : rbtn.BottomEdgeRelative()); gbox1.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,butt.CoordXRelative()-4,yrb+3,50,20,clrNONE,255,true,false); //--- get the pointer to the RadioButton object by its index in the list of bound RadioButton type objects rbtn=gbox1.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,i+4); //--- If RadioButton1 is created and the pointer to it is received if(rbtn!=NULL) { //--- Set the RadioButton parameters from the EA inputs rbtn.SetAutoSize((bool)InpCheckAutoSize,false); rbtn.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); rbtn.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); //--- Set the displayed text, frame style and color, as well as checkbox status rbtn.SetText("RadioButton"+string(i+5)); rbtn.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); rbtn.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true); rbtn.SetChecked(!i); rbtn.SetGroup(3); } } } } //--- Create the GroupBox2 WinForms object CGroupBox *gbox2=NULL; //--- The indent from the attached panels by 6 pixels will be the Y coordinate of GrotupBox2 w=gbox1.Width()-1; int x=gbox1.RightEdgeRelative()+1; int h=gbox1.BottomEdgeRelative()-6; //--- If the attached GroupBox object is created if(pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,x,2,w,h,C'0x91,0xAA,0xAE',0,true,false)) { //--- get the pointer to the GroupBox object by its index in the list of bound GroupBox type objects gbox2=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,1); if(gbox2!=NULL) { //--- set the "indented frame" type, the frame color matches the main panel background color, //--- while the text color is the background color of the last attached panel darkened by 1 gbox2.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_STAMP); gbox2.SetBorderColor(pnl.BackgroundColor(),true); gbox2.SetForeColor(gbox2.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),-1),true); gbox2.SetText("GroupBox2"); //--- Create the TabControl object gbox2.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,4,12,gbox2.Width()-12,gbox2.Height()-20,clrNONE,255,true,false); //--- get the pointer to the TabControl object by its index in the list of bound objects of the TabControl type CTabControl *tab_ctrl=gbox2.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,0); //--- If TabControl is created and the pointer to it is received if(tab_ctrl!=NULL) { //--- Set the location of the tab headers on the element and the tab text, as well as create nine tabs tab_ctrl.SetTabSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE)InpTabPageSizeMode); tab_ctrl.SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP/*(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT)InpHeaderAlignment*/); tab_ctrl.SetMultiline(true); tab_ctrl.SetHeaderPadding(6,0); tab_ctrl.CreateTabPages(9,0,50,16,TextByLanguage("Вкладка","TabPage")); //--- Create the CheckedListBox object on the first tab tab_ctrl.CreateNewElement(0,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX,4,12,160,20,clrNONE,255,true,false); //--- get the pointer to the CheckedListBox object from the first tab by its index in the list of bound objects of the CheckBox type CCheckedListBox *check_lbox=tab_ctrl.GetTabElementByType(0,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX,0); //--- If CheckedListBox is created and the pointer to it is received if(check_lbox!=NULL) { check_lbox.SetBackgroundColor(tab_ctrl.BackgroundColor(),true); check_lbox.SetMultiColumn(InpListBoxMColumn); check_lbox.SetColumnWidth(0); check_lbox.CreateCheckBox(4,66); } //--- Create the ButtonListBox object on the second tab tab_ctrl.CreateNewElement(1,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX,4,12,160,30,clrNONE,255,true,false); //--- get the pointer to the ButtonListBox object from the first tab by its index in the list of attached objects of the Button type CButtonListBox *butt_lbox=tab_ctrl.GetTabElementByType(1,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX,0); //--- If ButtonListBox is created and the pointer to it is received if(butt_lbox!=NULL) { butt_lbox.SetBackgroundColor(tab_ctrl.BackgroundColor(),true); butt_lbox.SetMultiColumn(true); butt_lbox.SetColumnWidth(0); butt_lbox.CreateButton(4,66,16); butt_lbox.SetMultiSelect(InpButtListMSelect); butt_lbox.SetToggle(InpButtonToggle); for(int i=0;i<butt_lbox.ElementsTotal();i++) { butt_lbox.SetButtonGroup(i,(i % 2==0 ? butt_lbox.Group()+1 : butt_lbox.Group()+2)); butt_lbox.SetButtonGroupFlag(i,(i % 2==0 ? true : false)); } } //--- Create the ListBox object on the third tab int lbw=146; if(!InpListBoxMColumn) lbw=100; tab_ctrl.CreateNewElement(2,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX,4,12,lbw,60,clrNONE,255,true,false); //--- get the pointer to the ListBox object from the third tab by its index in the list of attached objects of the ListBox type CListBox *list_box=tab_ctrl.GetTabElementByType(2,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX,0); //--- If ListBox has been created and the pointer to it has been received if(list_box!=NULL) { list_box.SetBackgroundColor(tab_ctrl.BackgroundColor(),true); list_box.SetMultiColumn(InpListBoxMColumn); list_box.CreateList(8,68); } //--- On the remaining tabs (3 - 8), place text labels with the name of the tab for(int i=3;i<9;i++) { CTabField *field=tab_ctrl.GetTabField(i); if(field==NULL) continue; tab_ctrl.CreateNewElement(i,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,1,1,field.Width()-2,field.Height()-2,clrNONE,255,true,false); CLabel *label=tab_ctrl.GetTabElementByType(i,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL,0); if(label!=NULL) { label.SetTextAlign(ANCHOR_CENTER); label.SetText(tab_ctrl.GetTabHeader(i).Text()); } } } } } //--- Redraw all objects according to their hierarchy pnl.Redraw(true); } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
I hope that the entire sequence of creating objects is clearly described in the comments to the code. Here we create a TabControl with nine tabs on the second GroupBox container — specifically to check how they will be arranged in rows. On the first three tabs, let's create the objects we previously created on the GroupBox2 container. Now all these three controls will be placed each on its own tab. On the remaining tabs, we will place text labels with a description of the tab taken from the text on their headers.
Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:
Creation of the objects takes quite a long time. Soon it will be necessary to change the logic of displaying objects during their bulk creation. I will deal with this shortly. When choosing a fixed size for the tab headers and a size that adjusts to the font width, we can see that the sizes of the tabs are different. Selecting the desired tab and rearranging the rows of tabs work correctly. The objects on the tabs are available for mouse interaction. So far, everything is correct, which means that we can continue the development of the control functionality.
What's next?
In the next article, I will continue my work on the TabControl WinForms object.
*Previous articles within the series:
DoEasy. Controls (Part 10): WinForms objects — Animating the interface
DoEasy. Controls (Part 11): WinForms objects — groups, CheckedListBox WinForms object
DoEasy. Controls (Part 12): Base list object, ListBox and ButtonListBox WinForms objects
DoEasy. Controls (Part 13): Optimizing interaction of WinForms objects with the mouse, starting the development of the TabControl WinForms object
DoEasy. Controls (Part 14): New algorithm for naming graphical elements. Continuing work on the TabControl WinForms object
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/11316
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Hi @Artyom Trishkin
thanks for your amazing libraries,
I found a little bug or missing parameters about market event logs, you can see the STATUS UNKNOWN appears for orders or positions modification,
you can see the yellow highlighted lines in picture
I think you forgot to put this line to CEvent::StatusDescription
Hi @Artyom Trishkin
thanks for your amazing libraries,
I found a little bug or missing parameters about market event logs, you can see the STATUS UNKNOWN appears for orders or positions modification,
you can see the yellow highlighted lines in picture
I think you forgot to put this line to CEvent::StatusDescription
Thank you. I'll take a look in a week - I'm on holiday.