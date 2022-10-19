DoEasy. Controls (Part 15): TabControl WinForms object — several rows of tab headers, tab handling methods

Contents

Concept

If a control has more tabs than the object width can fit (we assume they are located on top), then the headers that do not fit the element can be cropped and feature the scrolling buttons. Alternatively, if the multiline mode flag is set for the object, then the headers are placed in several pieces (depending on how many are included in the size of the element) and in several rows. There are three ways to set the size of the tabs arranged in rows (SizeMode):

Normal — width of the tabs is set according to the width of the header text, the space specified in the PaddingWidth and PaddingHeight values of the header is added along the edges of the header;



— width of the tabs is set according to the width of the header text, the space specified in the PaddingWidth and PaddingHeight values of the header is added along the edges of the header; Fixed — fixed size specified in the control settings. The header text is cropped if it does not fit within its size;



— fixed size specified in the control settings. The header text is cropped if it does not fit within its size; FillToRight — tabs that fit within the width of a control are stretched to its full width.

When a tab is selected in the active Multiline mode, its header, which does not border the tab field, along with the entire row it is located in, moves close to the tab field, and the headers that were adjacent to the field take the place of the row of the selected tab.

I will implement this mode in the current article. But I will do it only for the tabs located on top of the control, and for the Normal and Fixed tab size modes. The FillToRight mode and the arrangement of tabs at the bottom, left and right in all three tab size modes will be implemented in subsequent articles (as well as the scrolling mode for tabs located on the same row with the Multiline mode disabled).

To interact with the tab field, previously implemented as a container object from the CContainer class, create a new TabField object — the successor of the container object with its own properties and methods for full-fledged work with the tab field.







Improving library classes

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh library files, namely in the list of graphical element types, add the new type of an auxiliary WinForms object:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD, };

Since this object will not work as an independent unit, it is auxiliary, and works as part of the TabControl, along with the same auxiliary TabHeader object I created in the previous article.

Add a new enumeration of tab size setting modes:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT { CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT, }; enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE { CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL, CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FIXED, CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL, };





At the end of the list of integer properties of a graphical element on canvas, add two new properties and increase the value of the total number of integer properties from 88 to 90:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_SIZE_MODE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 90 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )





Add two new properties to the list of possible sorting criteria of sorting graphical elements on canvas:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_MULTILINE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_ALIGNMENT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DESCRIPTION, };

Now we will be able to sort, select and search for objects by these new properties.

I will continue to add more and more new properties. However, they are not intended for every graphical object. Nevertheless, all newly added properties are available in all objects so far. Further on, we will limit their availability for objects, in which such properties are not to be present, by simply adding methods to the classes of these method objects that return the flag for maintaining one or another property. I have implemented these virtual methods long time ago in the library base classes for each object. Here we do not add them for each new object for one simple reason: when we assume that all objects have been created and it is worth putting things in order in the availability of properties, then I will do everything at once. I will make all the properties to be visible for each of the control objects on the panel of their properties created on the chart.





I have added new properties and enumerations. Now let's add texts to display their descriptions.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the library new message indices:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_TOP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BOTTOM, MSG_LIB_TEXT_LEFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_RIGHT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FIXED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER,

...

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM,

...

MSG_BUTT_LIST_ERR_FAILED_SET_GROUP_BUTTON, MSG_BUTT_LIST_ERR_FAILED_SET_TOGGLE_BUTTON, MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_TAB_OBJ,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_SIZE_MODE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT,

and text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:

{ "Сверху" , "Top" }, { "Снизу" , "Bottom" }, { "Слева" , "Left" }, { "Справа" , "Right" }, { "По ширине текста заголовка вкладки" , "Fit to tab header text width" }, { "По ширине элемента управления TabControl" , "Fit TabControl Width" }, { "Фиксированный размер" , "Fixed size" }, { "Центр координат в левом верхнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the upper left corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в левом нижнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the lower left corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в правом нижнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the lower right corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в правом верхнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the upper right corner of the chart" },

...

{ "Элемент управления \"ButtonListBox\"" , "Control element \"ButtonListBox\"" }, { "Заголовок вкладки" , "Tab header" }, { "Поле вкладки" , "Tab field" }, { "Элемент управления \"TabControl\"" , "Control element \"TabControl\"" }, { "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" },

...

{ "Не удалось установить группу кнопке с индексом " , "Failed to set group for button with index " }, { "Не удалось установить флаг \"Переключатель\" кнопке с индексом " , "Failed to set the \"Toggle\" flag on the button with index " }, { "Не удалось получить вкладку элемента управления TabControl" , "Failed to get tab of TabControl" },

...

{ "Несколько рядов вкладок в элементе управления" , "Multiple rows of tabs in a control" }, { "Местоположение вкладок внутри элемента управления" , "Location of tabs inside the control" }, { "Режим установки размера вкладок" , "Tab Size Mode" }, { "Порядковый номер вкладки" , "Tab ordinal number" }, { "Местоположение объекта внутри элемента управления" , "Location of the object inside the control" },





Since we have a new mode for drawing tab headers, we need to return the description of the selected mode. In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh file of the library service functions, implement the function returning the description of the tab size setting mode:

string TabSizeModeDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE mode) { switch (mode) { case CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FIXED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FIXED); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL); break ; default : return "Unknown" ; break ; } }

The mode of setting the size of the tabs is passed to the function and, depending on it, the corresponding text message is returned.





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh file of the base graphical object class, namely in the method returning the description of the graphical eleemnt type, create a section for auxiliary objects, move getting the tab header description there and add getting a description of a new type — tab field:

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return ( type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD) : "Unknown" ); }





At the very end of the previous article, we discussed the possibility of slightly optimizing a method that looks for the number of objects of a certain type to create its name. We noticed that in the two methods working together, the method, creating an object name from the string representation of the enumeration constant specifying the object type, is called twice.

To avoid this, in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh file storing the methods for creating graphical element names, namely in the protected class section, add yet another method — the overloaded one. This method is to get the previously created and currently known object name for searching it among other graphical objects on the chart:

int GetNumGraphElements( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) const ; int GetNumGraphElements( const string name, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) const ; string CreateNameGraphElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); private :





Beyond the class body, write its implementation:

int CGCnvElement::GetNumGraphElements( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) const { int n= 0 , total=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow()); string name=TypeGraphElementAsString(type); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name_obj=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),i, this .SubWindow()); if (:: StringFind (name_obj, this .NamePrefix())== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; if (:: StringFind (name_obj, name )> 0 ) n++; } return n; } int CGCnvElement::GetNumGraphElements( const string name , const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) const { int n= 0 , total=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow()); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name_obj=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),i, this .SubWindow()); if (:: StringFind (name_obj, this .NamePrefix())== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; if (:: StringFind (name_obj, name )> 0 ) n++; } return n; }

Compared to its "pair" method, in which an object name is created from its type and searched for in a graphical object name, here we get this name in the method inputs and search for a substring, containing the name passed to the method, in the object name.



In general, nothing is too complicated. I have simply removed one call of the name creation method. Where the name is not yet known, I call the first method. Where it is known, the second one is used.

Previously, the method that creates and returns the name of a graphical element by its type would result in a double call of the method for creating an object name from its type,first time inside the method, and the second time inside the called method, in which the method for creating an object name from its type was called as well:

string CGCnvElement::CreateNameGraphElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return this .NamePrefix()+ TypeGraphElementAsString(type) +( string ) this .GetNumGraphElements(type) ; }

Let's make changes in this method: create an object name, use it to build the return string and send it to a new overloaded method searching for the number of such objects:

string CGCnvElement::CreateNameGraphElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { string name=TypeGraphElementAsString(type); return this .NamePrefix()+ name +( string ) this .GetNumGraphElements( name ,type) ; }





The method creating the graphical object element featured an annoying bug — if an error occurred when creating a graphical object, the method never returned an error (code 0), but the object was not created. The error causes could only be determined through indirect methods. This applies more to the development of classes of graphical elements than to their use by a library user since all errors in creating objects are already eliminated at the stage of class development. But nevertheless, we will make changes that allow us to more accurately understand the cause of the error:

bool CGCnvElement::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id),wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } int err=:: GetLastError (); int code=( err== 0 ? (w< 1 ? MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_FAILED_SET_WIDTH : h< 1 ? MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_FAILED_SET_HEIGHT : ERR_OBJECT_ERROR ) : err ); string subj=(w< 1 ? "Width=" +( string )w+ ". " : h< 1 ? "Height=" +( string )h+ ". " : "" ); CMessage::ToLog( DFUN_ERR_LINE +subj , code , true ); return false ; }

Set the code of the last error in the variable (it was always zero in case of an error when creating a graphical resource in the CCanvas class of the Standard Library), then check the error code, and if it is equal to zero, then check the width and height of the created object. If any of these values is less than one, set the code of the corresponding message or a general error in creating a graphical object into the error code. If the error code is not zero, set the error code in the variable. Next, create a string with an additional description of the error code also depending on the width and height passed to the method, and display a message displaying the method name with the string index, additional message and the error code description.





All objects of graphical elements are descendants of the form object class, which in turn is also a descendant of other classes. But it features the functionality for working with the mouse, so all the objects of the programs graphical interface are somehow based on it. Every object attached to its base object, i.e. the one created from the base object, inherits the properties of its creator. These properties also include activity, visibility, and accessibility. If the object, another object attached to it was created from, is not active, i.e. does not respond to the mouse cursor, then its subordinate object should also inherit this behavior (which can be changed later). If the object is not available (not active and is grayed out), then the subordinate object should also be the same. If the object is invisible, then the subordinate one should also be hidden, which is also natural.



In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh panel objecy class, namely in its method of creating a new attached element and adding it to the list of attached objects, set the inheritance of these properties for all subordinate objects (objects created from their parents):

CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_NOT_INTENDED),:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (element_type), 19 )); return NULL ; } int num= this .m_list_elements.Total(); string descript=TypeGraphElementAsString(element_type); int elm_x=x; int elm_y=y; this .GetCoords(elm_x,elm_y); CGCnvElement *obj= this .CreateNewGObject(element_type,num,descript,elm_x,elm_y,w,h,colour,opacity, false ,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; if (! this .AddNewElement(obj,elm_x,elm_y)) { delete obj; return NULL ; } obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour, true ); obj.SetOpacity(opacity); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMain( this .GetMain()== NULL ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); obj.SetBase( this .GetObject()); obj.SetID( this .GetMaxIDAll()+ 1 ); obj.SetNumber(num); obj.SetCoordXRelative(obj.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); obj.SetCoordYRelative(obj.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); obj.SetZorder( this .Zorder(), false ); obj.SetCoordXRelativeInit(obj.CoordXRelative()); obj.SetCoordYRelativeInit(obj.CoordYRelative()); obj.SetVisible( this .IsVisible(), false ); obj.SetActive( this .Active()); obj.SetEnabled( this .Enabled()); return obj; }

Now, each newly created attached object will immediately inherit these properties from its base object. So, we will not have situations when a subordinate object of an inactive object suddenly start to show activity, or a subordinate object suddenly appears on the chart from a hidden object, etc.

Similarly, mouse event handlers should skip inactive or hidden objects.

In the same file, add the strings disabling handling for a hidden or unavailable object to the last mouse event handler:



void CForm::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { if (! this .IsVisible() || ! this .Enabled()) return ; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state= this .GetMouseState(); switch (state) {

If this is exactly the object of that kind, simply leave the method.





I have made it so that if an object has a frame, then it is drawn only if the flag of its redrawing is set in the method of clearing it and filling it with the background color. This behavior is incorrect. It is not always necessary to draw objects with the obligatory redrawing of the entire chart. But in this case, if the redraw flag is disabled, the object frame disappears when the method is called. Moreover, there is already a condition for drawing a frame — its type is set as not missing. Therefore, in all classes where there are Erase() methods,remove the check for the redraw flag to display the object frame:

if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE && redraw )

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh, write an empty virtual method to draw the object frame:

class CWinFormBase : public CForm { protected : color m_fore_color_init; color m_fore_state_on_color_init; private : uint GetFontFlags( void ); public : virtual void DrawFrame( void ){} CArrayObj *GetListElementsByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); int ElementsTotalByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); CGCnvElement *GetElementByType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int index);

The method is used in descendant classes requiring a frame instead of the previousky implemented DrawFrameBevel(), DrawFrameFlat(), DrawFrameSimple() and DrawFrameStamp() methods of the form object class since these methods are mostly used to draw a certain form object frame. If we need to draw a unique frame for a certain graphical element, redefine the method declared here and draw the necessary frame.







The Erase() methods now do not check the update flags for drawing a frame:

void CWinFormBase::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFormFrame( this .BorderSizeTop(), this .BorderSizeBottom(), this .BorderSizeLeft(), this .BorderSizeRight(), this .BorderColor(), this .Opacity(), this .BorderStyle()); this .Update(redraw); } void CWinFormBase::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFormFrame( this .BorderSizeTop(), this .BorderSizeBottom(), this .BorderSizeLeft(), this .BorderSizeRight(), this .BorderColor(), this .Opacity(), this .BorderStyle()); this .Update(redraw); }

Now the frame is always drawn if its type is set for it. This is done in all files of all classes that have Erase methods.







At the end of the method that returns the description of the integer property of the element, add the code blocks to return the new properties of graphical elements:

property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignmentDescription((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_SIZE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_SIZE_MODE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TabSizeModeDescription((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignmentDescription((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : "" ); }

Now any graphical element will be able to return a string describing the specified new property and its value.







In some protected constructors of graphical elements, at the very end of the constructor code, we now have a string that causes the created object to be redrawn:

this .Redraw( false );

This behavior is incorrect. The object should be redrawn only after its final creation, not on each next constructor of the entire inheritance hierarchy of the created object.

If we imagine the object hierarchy chain: Obj0 --> Obj1 --> Obj2 --> Obj3 --> Obj4 --> ... ... --> ObjN, where Obj0 is the very first object in the hierarchy, while ObjN is the very last, then when it is created, all constructors of the entire inheritance chain will be called in turn. And if each of them contains the specified string with the update, then each time the object will be redrawn.

So, let's remove these strings from all protected constructors of all classes.

For example, in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CommonBase.mqh:

CCommonBase::CCommonBase( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CWinFormBase(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetCoordX(x); this .SetCoordY(y); this .SetWidth(w); this .SetHeight(h); this .Initialize(); if ( this .AutoSize()) this .AutoSetWH(); this .SetWidthInit( this .Width()); this .SetHeightInit( this .Height()); this .SetCoordXInit(x); this .SetCoordYInit(y); this .Redraw( false ); }

The same changes have already been made in the following classes:

CLabel in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Label.mqh and CButton in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh.





In the same file of the CCommonBase class, implement the above changes in the Erase() methods for removing the redraw flag check:

void CCommonBase::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFormFrame( this .BorderSizeTop(), this .BorderSizeBottom(), this .BorderSizeLeft(), this .BorderSizeRight(), this .BorderColor(), 255 , this .BorderStyle()); this .Update(redraw); } void CCommonBase::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFormFrame( this .BorderSizeTop(), this .BorderSizeBottom(), this .BorderSizeLeft(), this .BorderSizeRight(), this .BorderColor(), 255 , this .BorderStyle()); this .Update(redraw); }

Further on, we will not describe these changes in other files of other classes.







Since it is no more necessary to forcibly send the redraw flag to the method, in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh button object class file, namely in the method for redrawing the object, instead of specifying the previous true and redrawing the entire chart, pass the redraw flag, which in turn is passed to the method from the outside and which affects the need for redrawing:

void CButton::Redraw( bool redraw ) { this .Erase( this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity(), redraw ); int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; CLabel::SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y); this .Text(x,y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .Update(redraw); }





At the very end of the method that sets the button state as "released" for all buttons of the same container group, add redrawing the chart the button object is created on to display changes immediately after all buttons are processed:

void CButton::UnpressOtherAll( void ) { CWinFormBase *base= this .GetBase(); if (base== NULL ) return ; CArrayObj *list=base.GetListElementsByType( this .TypeGraphElement()); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ, this .Name(),NO_EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, this .Group(),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CButton *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetState( false ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(obj.BackgroundColorInit(), false ); obj.SetForeColor(obj.ForeColorInit(), false ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BorderColorInit(), false ); obj.Redraw( false ); } } :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID () ); }





At the very beginning of the last mouse event, add a check for the invisibility or inaccessibility of the element, as we did for the form object above:

void CButton::OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ) { if (! this .IsVisible() || ! this .Enabled()) return ; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE state=GetMouseState(); switch (state) {

The same improvements have already been made in the following classes:

CCheckBox in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh and CTabHeader in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\TabHeader.mqh.

I will not dwell on such changes any further.





TabField object — TabControl field



In the previous article, I created the TabHeader auxiliary tab header object class. The class is inherited from the button object, since it repeats almost all of its functionality. Such a header is directly related to the field of the tabs, which together make up one tab. The control itself consists of at least two such tabs.

In the previous article, I used a container object to implement the tab field. This is the base object for all container objects in the library. The tab field should contain subordinate objects created on this field, and, accordingly, subordinate to it. The functionality of the base container object for the implementation of handling the field is, of course, insufficient. Therefore, let's create a new class of the tab field object based on on the base container object.

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ library folder, create the new file TabField.mqh of the CTabField class. The class should be inherited from the base class of the container object. The panel object file should be included into the created class file. This will provide access to it for all files of graphical objects of the library:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Containers\Panel.mqh" class CTabField : public CContainer { }





In the private section, declare the method that returns the pointer to the header object corresponding to this field and the virtual method for creating graphical elements attached to the tab (to this field object):



class CTabField : public CContainer { private : CWinFormBase *GetHeaderObj( void ); virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); protected :

If we specify the type of the header object in this file exactly by its type (CTabHeader), which is visible in this class, and try to compile the entire library by compiling the main class of the CEngine library, then we will get a large number of errors and warnings about the unknown type of CTabHeader. Insetad of searching for the error, simply declare the return type as the base object of all WinForms library objects. It will be sufficient to handle it here. Outside the class, we can already get it from here with its correct type.

The virtual method for creating attached graphical elements is needed so that when we access the field, we can create subordinate objects on it.

In the protected section of the class, declare a protected constructor:

protected : CTabField( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public :





In the public section, declare the methods for working with the class and a parametric constructor:

public : virtual void DrawFrame( void ); void SetPageNumber( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER,value); } int PageNumber( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER); } virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); CTabField( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };

All virtual methods here override the methods of the parent classes of the same name, while the methods for setting and returning the number of the tab the field belongs to simply set the passed value into the object property and return it.







Protected and parametric constructors:

CTabField::CTabField ( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type , const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer( type ,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_OPACITY, true ); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetPaddingAll( 3 ); } CTabField::CTabField ( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD ,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_OPACITY, true ); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetPaddingAll( 3 ); }

The only difference between them is that the protected constructor gets the type of a created object (if inherited from it), and this type is passed to the parent object. In the public parametric constructor, the type passed to the parent class is specified explicitly — the field object.



In the constructor body, the created object is set to the desired values of some properties by default. The remaining properties of the object are set in the parent classes.



The method that finds and returns the pointer to the header corresponding to the tab index:

CWinFormBase *CTabField::GetHeaderObj( void ) { CWinFormBase *base= this .GetBase(); if (base== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= base.GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER, this .PageNumber() ,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

The method is described in detail in the comments to the code. In short, in order to match this field with its header stored in the class the object and header objects are bound to, we need to access the base object. I already implemented this method long time ago. Get the pointer to the base object and get the list of all objects bound to it with the type of the tab title object. Sort the resulting list so that only one object remains in itwith the tab number set in the object. Thus, we have found the header corresponding to this field, and the pointer to it is stored in the resulting list. Let's return it. If the object is not found, the method returns NULL.







The method that draws the border of an element depending on the location of the header:

void CTabField::DrawFrame( void ) { int x1= 0 ; int y1= 0 ; int x2= this .Width()- 1 ; int y2= this .Height()- 1 ; CTabHeader *header= this .GetHeaderObj(); if (header== NULL ) return ; this .DrawRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2, this .BorderColor(), this .Opacity()); switch (header.Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : this .DrawLine(header.CoordXRelative()+ 1 , 0 ,header.RightEdgeRelative()- 2 , 0 , this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity()); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : this .DrawLine(header.CoordXRelative()+ 1 , this .Height()- 1 ,header.RightEdgeRelative()- 2 , this .Height()- 1 , this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity()); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : break ; default : break ; } }

The method is described in detail in the comments to the code. At the moment, the method draws a frame when the headers are located at the top and bottom. The locations at the right and left will be done in subsequent articles. In short, suppose that a header adjoins the field from above. There should be no line at the point where they meet. It was possible to draw a field border using a broken line, but there is some problem in the number of points drawn depending on the location of the header. If it is located on the left or right of the field, then the number of line points will be one less if the header is not on the edge of the field.

Therefore, it is easier to first draw a rectangle that completely outlines the field, and then, having received the coordinates of the header, draw a line with the background color of the field where the header is in contact with the field. This way we "erase" the line where the header touches the field to get the correct display of the tab.



The virtual methods that clear an element filling it with color and opacity:

void CTabField::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colour,opacity,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFrame(); this .Update(redraw); } void CTabField::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::Erase(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,redraw); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFrame(); this .Update(redraw); }

The methods are identical to exactly the same methods in other classes or in parent classes. They have been redefined here so that the frame is drawn exactly by the method considered above.



The method creating a new graphical object:

CGCnvElement *CTabField::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element= new CListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : element= new CListBoxItem( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element= new CButtonListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element= new CTabField( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }

The virtual method is also identical to methods of the same name in other classes. Here we have the new code block for creating the field object whose class is considered. I will add exactly the same blocks for creating the object in other classes in the same methods.



With this method, we will be able to create sub-objects on the tab field.





Let's improve the tab header class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\TabHeader.mqh.

From the private section, remove the method for setting the object size and shift:

void SetWH( void );





Also, declare the methods for setting the strings of the highlighted tab header to the correct position:

private : int m_width_off; int m_height_off; int m_width_on; int m_height_on; int m_col; int m_row; bool WHProcessStateOn( void ); bool WHProcessStateOff( void ); virtual void DrawFrame( void ); void CorrectSelectedRowTop( void ); void CorrectSelectedRowBottom( void ); void CorrectSelectedRowLeft( void ); void CorrectSelectedRowRight( void ); protected :





In the public section, declare/write new methods and improve the existing ones:

public : CWinFormBase *GetFieldObj( void ); bool SetSizeOff( void ) { return (CGCnvElement::SetWidth( this .m_width_off) && CGCnvElement::SetHeight( this .m_height_off) ? true : false ); } bool SetSizeOn( void ) { return (CGCnvElement::SetWidth( this .m_width_on) && CGCnvElement::SetHeight( this .m_height_on) ? true : false ); } void SetWidthOff( const int value ) { this .m_width_off= value ; } void SetHeightOff( const int value ) { this .m_height_off= value ; } void SetWidthOn( const int value ) { this .m_width_on= value ; } void SetHeightOn( const int value ) { this .m_height_on= value ; } bool SetSizes( const int w, const int h); int WidthOff( void ) const { return this .m_width_off; } int HeightOff( void ) const { return this .m_height_off;} int WidthOn( void ) const { return this .m_width_on; } int HeightOn( void ) const { return this .m_height_on; } void SetRow( const int value ) { this .m_row= value ; } int Row( void ) const { return this .m_row; } void SetColumn( const int value ) { this .m_col= value ; } int Column( void ) const { return this .m_col; } void SetTabLocation( const int row, const int col) { this .SetRow(row); this .SetColumn(col); } void SetAlignment( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT alignment) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT,alignment); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT Alignment( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT); } void SetTabSizeMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE mode) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_SIZE_MODE,mode); } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE TabSizeMode( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_SIZE_MODE);} void SetPageNumber( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER, value ); } int PageNumber( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER); } virtual void SetState( const bool flag); virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase(color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void OnMouseEventPostProcessing( void ); virtual void SetPaddingLeft( const uint value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_LEFT,( value < 1 ? 0 : value )); } virtual void SetPaddingTop( const uint value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_TOP,( value < 1 ? 0 : value )); } virtual void SetPaddingRight( const uint value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_RIGHT,( value < 1 ? 0 : value )); } virtual void SetPaddingBottom( const uint value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_PADDING_BOTTOM,( value < 1 ? 0 : value )); } virtual void SetPaddingAll( const uint value ) { this .SetPaddingLeft( value ); this .SetPaddingTop( value ); this .SetPaddingRight( value ); this .SetPaddingBottom( value ); } virtual void SetPadding( const int left, const int top, const int right, const int bottom) { this .SetPaddingLeft(left); this .SetPaddingTop(top); this .SetPaddingRight(right); this .SetPaddingBottom(bottom); } protected :

Previously, the SetAlignment() method set the frame size in addition to the property. The frame has only one size here — 1 pixel, so nothing is to be changed here. Remove the unnecessary code:



void SetAlignment( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT alignment) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT,alignment); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP) this .SetBorderSize( 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 ); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM) this .SetBorderSize( 1 , 0 , 1 , 1 ); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT) this .SetBorderSize( 1 , 1 , 0 , 1 ); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT) this .SetBorderSize( 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 ); }





The class constructors, protected and parametric:

CTabHeader::CTabHeader( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetToggleFlag( true ); this .SetGroupButtonFlag( true ); this .SetText(TypeGraphElementAsString( this .TypeGraphElement())); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_OPACITY, true ); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR_ON, true ); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_DOWN_ON); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_OVER_ON); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetPadding( 6 , 3 , 6 , 3 ); this .SetSizes(w,h); this .SetState( false ); } CTabHeader::CTabHeader( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON; this .SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetToggleFlag( true ); this .SetGroupButtonFlag( true ); this .SetText(TypeGraphElementAsString( this .TypeGraphElement())); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_OPACITY, true ); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR_ON, true ); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_DOWN_ON); this .SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_OVER_ON); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); this .SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); this .SetPadding( 6 , 3 , 6 , 3 ); this .SetSizes(w,h); this .SetState( false ); }

Now, instead of separately setting the header size:

this .SetWidthOff( this .Width()); this .SetHeightOff( this .Height()); this .SetWidthOn( this .Width()+ 4 ); this .SetHeightOn( this .Height()+ 2 );

we call the method of setting the tab header size where the size is set depending on the header size setting mode:



bool CTabHeader::SetSizes( const int w, const int h) { int width=(w< 4 ? 4 : w); int height=(h< 4 ? 4 : h); switch ( this .TabSizeMode()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL : this .TextSize( this .Text(),width,height); width+= this .PaddingLeft()+ this .PaddingRight(); height=h+ this .PaddingTop()+ this .PaddingBottom(); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FIXED : break ; default : break ; } bool res= true ; res &= this .SetWidth(width); res &= this .SetHeight(height); if (!res) return false ; this .SetWidthOn( this .Width()+ 4 ); this .SetHeightOn( this .Height()+ 2 ); this .SetWidthOff( this .Width()); this .SetHeightOff( this .Height()); return true ; }

The method logic is described in the code comments. The sizes are adjusted only for the mode where the header width matches the width of the text displayed on it. For the Fixed mode, the header size should be fixed, so it remains the one that was passed to the method in the w and h variables but adjusted if the sizes are less than four pixels (in the width and height variables). The mode of stretching the width to fit the container will be done in subsequent articles.

The method that sets the state of the control has undergone a major change:

void CTabHeader::SetState( const bool flag) { bool state= this .State(); CButton::SetState(flag); if (state!= this .State()) { if ( this .State()) { this .WHProcessStateOn(); this .BringToTop(); CWinFormBase * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; base .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER, this .PageNumber()); CArrayObj *list= base .GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); if (list==NULL) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CWinFormBase *obj=list.At(i); if (obj==NULL || obj.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER)== this .PageNumber()) continue ; obj.SetZorder( base .Zorder(), false ); obj.Hide(); } CWinFormBase *field= this .GetFieldObj(); if (field==NULL) return ; field.Show(); field.SetZorder( base .Zorder()+ 1 , false ); field.DrawFrame(); field.BringToTop(); } else this .WHProcessStateOff(); } }

If the button is selected (clicked on the tab header), then we need to increase the size of the button (header) and bring the header to the front. Then we need to hide all the tab fields that do not correspond to the selected header, while the field of this header, on the contrary, should be displayed and brought to the foreground. In addition, the displayed tab field should become clickable, so its ZOrder parameter should be made larger than that of the rest of the control objects, while for non-selected fields, on the contrary, the ZOrder should be made lower than that of the selected one. All this is done by the method.





In the method that adjusts the size and position of an element in the "selected" state depending on its position, we need to call the methods, which shift the selected header row to the position where the header will be attached to its field. If the arrangement of headers in several rows is allowed, the selected header may be located in a row that does not touch the field:

bool CTabHeader::WHProcessStateOn( void ) { if (! this .SetSizeOn()) return false ; CWinFormBase * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return false ; switch ( this .Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : this .CorrectSelectedRowTop(); if ( this .Move( this .CoordX()- 2 , this .CoordY()- 2 )) { this .SetCoordXRelative( this .CoordXRelative()- 2 ); this .SetCoordYRelative( this .CoordYRelative()- 2 ); } break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : this .CorrectSelectedRowBottom(); if ( this .Move( this .CoordX()- 2 , this .CoordY())) { this .SetCoordXRelative( this .CoordXRelative()- 2 ); this .SetCoordYRelative( this .CoordYRelative()); } case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : this .CorrectSelectedRowLeft(); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : this .CorrectSelectedRowRight(); break ; default : break ; } return true ; }

I do not handle the location of the tab headers on the left and right here. I will do that in subsequent articles.





In the method that adjusts the size and position of an element in the "released" state depending on its position, add stub code blocks to handle headers located on the left and right:

bool CTabHeader::WHProcessStateOff( void ) { if (! this .SetSizeOff()) return false ; switch ( this .Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : if ( this .Move( this .CoordX()+ 2 , this .CoordY()+ 2 )) { this .SetCoordXRelative( this .CoordXRelative()+ 2 ); this .SetCoordYRelative( this .CoordYRelative()+ 2 ); } break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : if ( this .Move( this .CoordX()+ 2 , this .CoordY())) { this .SetCoordXRelative( this .CoordXRelative()+ 2 ); this .SetCoordYRelative( this .CoordYRelative()); } break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : break ; default : break ; } return true ; }

This is the basis for future improvements.





The method that sets the row of a selected tab header to the correct position at the top:

void CTabHeader::CorrectSelectedRowTop( void ) { int row_pressed= this .Row(); int y_pressed= this .CoordY(); int y0= 0 ; if (row_pressed== 0 ) return ; CWinFormBase *obj= this .GetFieldObj(); if (obj==NULL) return ; y0=obj.CoordY()- this .Height()+ 2 ; CWinFormBase * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; CArrayObj *list= base .GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); if (list==NULL) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CTabHeader *header=list.At(i); if (header==NULL) continue ; if (header.Row()== 0 ) { if (header.Move(header.CoordX(),y_pressed)) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()- base .CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()- base .CoordY()); header.SetRow(- 1 ); } } if (header.Row()==row_pressed) { if (header.Move(header.CoordX(),y0)) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()- base .CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()- base .CoordY()); header.SetRow(- 2 ); } } } for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CTabHeader *header=list.At(i); if (header==NULL) continue ; if (header.Row()==- 1 ) header.SetRow(row_pressed); if (header.Row()==- 2 ) header.SetRow( 0 ); } }

The method logic is fully described in the code comments. The idea is as follows: if we have selected a tab (clicked on the tab header button) located in the zero row (the zero one is in contact with the tab field, the first one is above the zero, the second one is above the first, etc.), then there is no need to move the row to a new place. If we have selected a tab, whose header is not in the zero row, then we need to move all the headers of this row to the place of the zero one, and move the zero row to the place of the one whose header was clicked. Thus, the zero row and the one featuring the selected tab header will always swap places.

This method only handles a situation, in which the tab headers are on top. They can also be located below, left and right. I will implement the appropriate handlers in subsequent articles. For now, I will just implement stub methods for them:

void CTabHeader::CorrectSelectedRowBottom( void ) { } void CTabHeader::CorrectSelectedRowLeft( void ) { } void CTabHeader::CorrectSelectedRowRight( void ) { }





The method searching and returning the pointer to the field object corresponding to the tab index:

CWinFormBase *CTabHeader::GetFieldObj( void ) { CWinFormBase *base= this .GetBase(); if (base== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list=base.GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER, this .PageNumber(),EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

The method is identical to the GetHeaderObj() method, which searches for and returns the pointer to the tab header, which I considered above in the tab field object class. This method looks for the tab field that matches the header.







In the "The cursor is inside the active area, the left mouse button is clicked" event, add the code block where the corresponding tab field is searched for and displayed for the clicked header:



void CTabHeader::MouseActiveAreaReleasedHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (lparam< this .CoordX() || lparam> this .RightEdge() || dparam< this .CoordY() || dparam> this .BottomEdge()) { if (! this .Toggle()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorInit(), false ); } else { this .SetBackgroundColor(! this .State() ? this .BackgroundColorInit() : this .BackgroundStateOnColorInit(), false ); this .SetForeColor(! this .State() ? this .ForeColorInit() : this .ForeStateOnColorInit(), false ); } this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorInit(), false ); Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Cancel" )); } else { if (! this .Toggle()) { this .SetBackgroundColor( this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); this .Redraw( true ); } else { if (! this .GroupButtonFlag()) this .SetState(! this .State()); else if (! this .State()) this .SetState( true ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .State() ? this .ForeStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); CWinFormBase *field= this .GetFieldObj(); if (field!= NULL ) { field.Show(); field.BringToTop(); field.DrawFrame(); } this .Redraw( true ); } Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" ), ", this.State()=" , this .State(), ", ID=" , this .ID(), ", Group=" , this .Group()); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseOver(), false ); } }

If we click the header, the result should be the display of the corresponding tab field. The highlighted code block does exactly that. Add the chart redraw for a simple button (later, I will implement the header appearance, including a display in the form of buttons). Honestly, I do not remember, which of the experiments resulted in this string. But for now, let it be — we do not get here yet.







All control of headers and tab fields should be done from the TabControl class.



Let's improve the class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\TabControl.mqh.



Include the file of the newly written tab field object class and declare new variables and methods in the private section:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Container.mqh" #include "GroupBox.mqh" #include "..\TabHeader.mqh" #include "..\TabField.mqh" class CTabControl : public CContainer { private : int m_item_width; int m_item_height; int m_header_padding_x; int m_header_padding_y; int m_field_padding_top; int m_field_padding_bottom; int m_field_padding_left; int m_field_padding_right; virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); CArrayObj *GetListHeaders( void ) { return this .GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); } CArrayObj *GetListFields( void ) { return this .GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); } void SetSelected( const int index); void SetUnselected( const int index); void SetSelectedTabPageNum( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER,value); } void ArrangeTabHeaders( void ); void ArrangeTabHeadersTop( void ); void ArrangeTabHeadersBottom( void ); void ArrangeTabHeadersLeft( void ); void ArrangeTabHeadersRight( void ); public :





In the public section of the class, declare the new methods:

public : bool CreateTabPages( const int total, const int selected_page, const int tab_w= 0 , const int tab_h= 0 , const string header_text= "" ); bool CreateNewElement( const int tab_page, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw); int TabElementsTotal( const int tab_page); CGCnvElement *GetTabElement( const int tab_page, const int index); CArrayObj *GetListTabElementsByType( const int tab_page, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); int TabElementsTotalByType( const int tab_page, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type); CGCnvElement *GetTabElementByType( const int tab_page, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int index); CTabHeader *GetTabHeader( const int index) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,index); } CWinFormBase *GetTabField( const int index) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,index); } int TabPages( void ) { return ( this .GetListHeaders()!= NULL ? this .GetListHeaders().Total() : 0 ); } void SetAlignment( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT alignment) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT,alignment); CArrayObj *list= this .GetListHeaders(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CTabHeader *header=list.At(i); if (header== NULL ) continue ; header.SetAlignment(alignment); } } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT Alignment( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT); } void SetTabSizeMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE mode) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_SIZE_MODE,mode); CArrayObj *list= this .GetListHeaders(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CTabHeader *header=list.At(i); if (header== NULL ) continue ; header.SetTabSizeMode(mode); } } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE TabSizeMode( void ) const { return (ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_SIZE_MODE);} void SetHeaderPadding( const int w, const int h); void SetFieldPadding( const int top, const int bottom, const int left, const int right); int HeaderPaddingWidth( void ) const { return this .m_header_padding_x; } int HeaderPaddingHeight( void ) const { return this .m_header_padding_y; } int FieldPaddingTop( void ) const { return this .m_field_padding_top; } int FieldPaddingBottom( void ) const { return this .m_field_padding_bottom; } int FieldPaddingLeft( void ) const { return this .m_field_padding_left; } int FieldPaddingRight( void ) const { return this .m_field_padding_right; } void SetMultiline( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE,flag); } bool Multiline( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_MULTILINE); } void SetItemWidth( const int value) { this .m_item_width=value; } int ItemWidth( void ) const { return this .m_item_width; } void SetItemHeight( const int value) { this .m_item_height=value; } int ItemHeight( void ) const { return this .m_item_height; } void SetItemSize( const int w, const int h) { if ( this .ItemWidth()!=w) this .SetItemWidth(w); if ( this .ItemHeight()!=h) this .SetItemHeight(h); } void SetHeaderText(CTabHeader *header, const string text); void SetHeaderText( const int index, const string text); void Select( const int index, const bool flag); int SelectedTabPageNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER);} CWinFormBase *SelectedTabPage( void ) { return this .GetTabField( this .SelectedTabPageNum()); } CTabControl( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };





In the class constructor, set default values for tab sizing mode and set Padding values for headings and fields:

CTabControl::CTabControl( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetOpacity( 0 , true ); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetItemSize( 58 , 18 ); this .SetTabSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL); this .SetHeaderPadding( 6 , 3 ); this .SetFieldPadding( 3 , 3 , 3 , 3 ); }





In the method that creates the specified number of tabs, set the pointer to a base object, tab index and group to the created objects of headers and fields. Set the Padding value for headers and fields, add the tab text if the method received an empty text for the tab headers, set the mode of specifying the header size and set their size:



bool CTabControl::CreateTabPages( const int total, const int selected_page, const int tab_w= 0 , const int tab_h= 0 , const string header_text= "" ) { int w=(tab_w== 0 ? this .ItemWidth() : tab_w); int h=(tab_h== 0 ? this .ItemHeight() : tab_h); CTabHeader *header= NULL ; CTabField *field= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int header_x= 2 ; int header_y= 0 ; if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP) header_y= 0 ; if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM) header_y= this .Height()-h; header_x=(header== NULL ? header_x : header.RightEdgeRelative()); if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,header_x,header_y,w,h, clrNONE , 255 , this .Active(), false )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER), string (i+ 1 )); return false ; } header= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,i); if (header== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER), string (i+ 1 )); return false ; } header.SetBase( this .GetObject()); header.SetPageNumber(i); header.SetGroup( this .Group()+ 1 ); header.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR, true ); header.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_DOWN); header.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_OVER); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR_ON, true ); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_DOWN_ON); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_OVER_ON); header.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); header.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR, true ); header.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); header.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); header.SetAlignment( this .Alignment()); header.SetPadding( this .HeaderPaddingWidth(), this .HeaderPaddingHeight(), this .HeaderPaddingWidth(), this .HeaderPaddingHeight()); if (header_text!= "" && header_text!= NULL ) this .SetHeaderText(header,header_text+ string (i+ 1 )); else this .SetHeaderText(header, "TabPage" + string (i+ 1 )); header.SetTabSizeMode( this .TabSizeMode()); header.SetSizes(w,h); int field_x= 0 ; int field_y= 0 ; int field_h= this .Height()-header.Height(); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP) field_y=header.BottomEdgeRelative(); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM) field_y= 0 ; if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,field_x,field_y, this .Width(),field_h, clrNONE , 255 , true , false )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD), string (i+ 1 )); return false ; } field= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,i); if (field== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD), string (i+ 1 )); return false ; } field.SetBase( this .GetObject()); field.SetPageNumber(i); field.SetGroup( this .Group()+ 1 ); field.SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); field.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); field.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_OPACITY, true ); field.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR, true ); field.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_DOWN); field.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_OVER); field.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR, true ); field.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); field.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); field.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); field.SetPadding( this .FieldPaddingLeft(), this .FieldPaddingTop(), this .FieldPaddingRight(), this .FieldPaddingBottom()); field.Hide(); } this .ArrangeTabHeaders(); this .Select(selected_page, true ); return true ; }

After creating the specified number of tabs, call the method arranging the headers according to the specified display modes.





The method that creates a new attached element:

bool CTabControl::CreateNewElement( const int tab_page, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { CTabField *field= this .GetTabField( tab_page ); if (field== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_TAB_OBJ); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_TAB_OBJ), " (Tab" ,( string )tab_page, ")" ); return false ; } return field.CreateNewElement(element_type,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity,redraw); }

Get the tab field object by the specified tab index and return the result of calling its method of creating a newly bound element.







The method that arranges tab headers according to the specified modes:

void CTabControl::ArrangeTabHeaders( void ) { switch ( this .Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : this .ArrangeTabHeadersTop(); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : this .ArrangeTabHeadersBottom(); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : this .ArrangeTabHeadersLeft(); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : this .ArrangeTabHeadersRight(); break ; default : break ; } }

Depending on the specified tab arrangement mode, call the appropriate methods.







The method arranging the tab headers on top:

void CTabControl::ArrangeTabHeadersTop( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListHeaders(); if (list== NULL ) return ; int col= 0 ; int row= 0 ; int x1_base= 2 ; int x2_base= this .RightEdgeRelative()- 2 ; int x_shift= 0 ; int n= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CTabHeader *header=list.At(i); if (header== NULL ) continue ; if ( this .Multiline()) { if ( this .TabSizeMode()<CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL) { int x2=header.RightEdgeRelative()-x_shift; if (x2<x2_base) col=i-n; else { row++; x_shift=header.CoordXRelative()- 2 ; n=i; col= 0 ; } header.SetTabLocation(row,col); if (header.Move(header.CoordX()-x_shift,header.CoordY()-header.Row()*header.Height())) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } } else { } } else { } } CTabHeader *last= this .GetTabHeader(list.Total()- 1 ); if (last!= NULL && last.Row()> 0 ) { int y_shift=last.Row()*last.Height(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CTabHeader *header=list.At(i); if (header== NULL ) continue ; CTabField *field=header.GetFieldObj(); if (field== NULL ) continue ; if (header.Move(header.CoordX(),header.CoordY()+y_shift)) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } if (field.Move(field.CoordX(),field.CoordY()+y_shift)) { field.SetCoordXRelative(field.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); field.SetCoordYRelative(field.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); field.Resize(field.Width(),field.Height()-y_shift, false ); } } } }

The method logic is fully described in the code comments. The method has so far been implemented only for placing headers at the top of the container in several rows. Here we check whether each next header is placed in the loop for the next position in the row so that it does not go beyond the edge of the container. If it does, then start a new row above the previous one. Recalculate the reference coordinates so that when referring to the coordinates of the object minus the calculated offset, the row starts from the left edge of the container again. Then calculate whether the objects fit inside the container and, if not, then again move on to a new row. After each new row, the increased Row values are set into the objects, while the calculation of the Col (column) values starts anew. At the end of the loop, we have a list of values of the rows and columns that are to feature the headers.

Next, in a new loop through the list of headers, place them in new coordinates corresponding to the values of the row and column set in the object, and the corresponding tab field objects are moved a distance calculated from the maximum value of the row and are decreased in height by the same amount. After the loop is completed, we get correctly placed headers and their corresponding fields.

In subsequent articles, we will supplement the method with the location of headers in other modes.

The remaining similar methods are implemented as stub methods so far:

void CTabControl::ArrangeTabHeadersBottom( void ) { } void CTabControl::ArrangeTabHeadersLeft( void ) { } void CTabControl::ArrangeTabHeadersRight( void ) { }





The method that sets all tab headers to Padding values:

void CTabControl::SetHeaderPadding( const int w, const int h) { this .m_header_padding_x=w; this .m_header_padding_y=h; CArrayObj *list= this .GetListHeaders(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CTabHeader *header=list.At(i); if (header== NULL ) continue ; header.SetPadding( this .m_header_padding_x, this .m_header_padding_y, this .m_header_padding_x, this .m_header_padding_y); } }

The method receives the values, which are additionally added to the width and height of the header in the Normal size setting mode. The values passed to the method are immediately set into the corresponding variables. Next, we get a list of all headers and, in a loop through the resulting list, set each header from the list to the Padding values passed to the method.





The method setting the Padding values to all tab fields:

void CTabControl::SetFieldPadding( const int top, const int bottom, const int left, const int right) { this .m_field_padding_top=top; this .m_field_padding_bottom=bottom; this .m_field_padding_left=left; this .m_field_padding_right=right; CArrayObj *list= this .GetListFields(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CTabField *field=list.At(i); if (field== NULL ) continue ; field.SetPadding(left,top,right,bottom); } }

The method is the same as above. But here the Padding values are passed to it from the top, bottom, right and left of the tab margin. These values are set to the corresponding variables, and then in a loop - to each tab field object.





The method that sets the tab as selected has been redesigned:

void CTabControl::SetSelected( const int index) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetTabHeader(index); if (header== NULL ) return ; if (!header.State()) header.SetState( true ); this .SetSelectedTabPageNum(index); }

Now all manipulations with moving the object to the foreground and selecting the corresponding field are performed in the SetState() method of the tab header object class considered above.





The method that sets the tab as unselected has been redesigned the same way:

void CTabControl::SetUnselected( const int index) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetTabHeader(index); if (header== NULL ) return ; if (header.State()) header.SetState( false ); }





The method that returns the number of bound elements in the specified tab:

int CTabControl::TabElementsTotal( const int tab_page) { CTabField *field= this .GetTabField(tab_page); return (field!= NULL ? field.ElementsTotal() : 0 ); }

Get the tab field object at the specified index and return the number of objects bound to it.

The method allows finding out how many objects are attached to the tab with the specified index.







The method that returns the bound element by index in the list in the specified tab:



CGCnvElement *CTabControl::GetTabElement( const int tab_page, const int index) { CTabField *field= this .GetTabField(tab_page); return (field!= NULL ? field.GetElement(index) : NULL ); }

Get the field object by the specified index number and return a pointer to the attached element from the list at the specified index.

The method allows getting a pointer to the desired element by its index on the specified tab.







The method returning the list of bound objects in the specified tab by an object type:

CArrayObj *CTabControl::GetListTabElementsByType( const int tab_page, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { CTabField *field= this .GetTabField(tab_page); return (field!= NULL ? field.GetListElementsByType(type) : NULL ); }

Get the field object by the specified index and return the list of bound elements by the specified type.

The method allows getting the list of elements of a single specified type from the required tab.





The method returning the number of bound elements in the specified tab by an object type:

int CTabControl::TabElementsTotalByType( const int tab_page, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { CTabField *field= this .GetTabField(tab_page); return (field!= NULL ? field.ElementsTotalByType(type) : 0 ); }

We get the field object by the specified number and return the number of elements of the specified type located on the tab.

The method allows finding out how many elements of the specified type are placed on the specified tab.





The method returning the bound element by index in the list in the specified tab by object type:

CGCnvElement *CTabControl::GetTabElementByType( const int tab_page, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int index) { CTabField *field= this .GetTabField(tab_page); return (field!= NULL ? field.GetElementByType(type,index) : NULL ); }

Get the field object by the specified index number and return the element of the required type by the specified index in the list.

The method allows getting an element of the required type by its number from the specified tab.





At the very end of the method creating a new graphical object, add the code block for creating a tab field object (extract):

case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element= new CTabField( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }





The \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh panel object class file receives the file of the tab field object class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Container.mqh" #include "..\TabField.mqh" #include "GroupBox.mqh" #include "TabControl.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ListBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\CheckedListBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ButtonListBox.mqh"





At the end of the method that creates a new graphical object, set the code block for creating a tab field object:

case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element= new CTabField( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }

Now it will be possible to create objects of this type in the panel object and its descendants.





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh file of the base container object class, namely in the method setting the parameters for a bound object, add setting parameters of the tab field object to the code block for setting the Button, TabHeader and ListBoxItem object parameters (extract):

case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : obj.SetForeColor(colour== clrNONE ? this .ForeColor() : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetOpacity( 0 , false ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX :

After the object is created in this method, the properties specified here will be assigned to it. They can be changed later.





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh file of the GroupBox object class, make the method for drawing a frame virtual:

class CGroupBox : public CContainer { private : virtual void DrawFrame( void );

Since we declared such a method in the base object of all WinForms objects as virtual, now all such methods of the same name in the descendant classes should also be made virtual in order to correctly redefine them and access them from other classes.





In the method of creating a new graphical object, also add the code block for creating a tab field object:

case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element= new CTabField( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }





In the collection class of graphical objects in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh, namely in the methods of creating graphical elements on canvas, the variables names containing "name" were replaced with "descript" due to changes in the algorithm of naming graphical elements in the previous article. The variable type is string, so no errors were expected, but I still decided to replace the names for the sake of clarity in the names of formal method parameters. Let's consider the following example:

int CreateFormHGradientCicle( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript , const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .GetMaxID()+ 1 ; CForm *obj= new CForm(chart_id,subwindow, descript ,x,y,w,h); ENUM_ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE res= this .AddOrGetCanvElmToCollection(obj,id); if (res==ADD_OBJ_RET_CODE_ERROR) return WRONG_VALUE ; obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetBackgroundColors(clr, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(clr[ 0 ], true ); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.BorderColor(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity, false , true ,redraw); return obj.ID(); }

I will not consider the rest of the changes here. They are identical and have already been implemented into the library file attached below.



In the method searching for interaction objects, add a check for the visibility and accessibility of an object. If it is invisible or unavailable, such an object cannot be handled. It should be unavailable for interaction with the mouse:

CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::SearchInteractObj(CForm *form, const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (form!= NULL ) { int total=form.CreateListInteractObj(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CForm *obj=form.GetInteractForm(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (!obj.IsVisible()) { continue ; } if (!obj.Enabled()) { continue ; } if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) { CTabControl *tab_ctrl=obj; CForm *elm=tab_ctrl.SelectedTabPage(); if (elm!= NULL && elm.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return elm; } if (obj.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return obj; } } return form; }

Here, if the object is hidden or unavailable, skip it. If this is TabControl, get a selected tab from it.

If the cursor is above the selected tab, return the pointer to the tab field object.







In the method for post-processing a former active form under the cursor, skip all hidden and inaccessible objects. They should not be handled:



void CGraphElementsCollection::FormPostProcessing(CForm *form, const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CForm *main=form.GetMain(); if (main== NULL ) main=form; CArrayObj *list=main.GetListElements(); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CForm *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); int count=obj.CreateListInteractObj(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<count;j++) { CWinFormBase *elm=obj.GetInteractForm(j); if (elm== NULL || !elm.IsVisible() || !elm.Enabled() ) continue ; elm.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); elm.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); } } :: ChartRedraw (main. ChartID ()); }





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh file of the main library object, rename the GetWFPanel() method returning the object by name to GetWFPanelByName(), while the GetWFPanel() method is made to return the object by its description:

CPanel *GetWFPanelByName( const string name) { string nm=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; CArrayObj *list=GetListCanvElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,:: ChartID (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,nm,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); } CPanel *GetWFPanel( const string descript) { CArrayObj *list=GetListCanvElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,:: ChartID (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,descript,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Since both methods had formal parameters of the same type, method overloading is not possible in this situation. This is why I have renamed one of the methods.

Just like in the collection class of graphical elements, all instances of "name" in the formal parameters of the methods creating WinForms objects have been renamed to "descript".

For example:

CGCnvElement *CreateWFElement( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript , const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool v_gradient= true , const bool c_gradient= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int obj_id= ( v_gradient ? ( !c_gradient ? this .m_graph_objects.CreateElementVGradient(chart_id,subwindow, descript ,x,y,w,h,clr,opacity, false , true ,redraw) : this .m_graph_objects.CreateElementVGradientCicle(chart_id,subwindow, descript ,x,y,w,h,clr,opacity, false , true ,redraw) ) : !v_gradient ? ( !c_gradient ? this .m_graph_objects.CreateElementHGradient(chart_id,subwindow, descript ,x,y,w,h,clr,opacity, false , true ,redraw) : this .m_graph_objects.CreateElementHGradientCicle(chart_id,subwindow, descript ,x,y,w,h,clr,opacity, false , true ,redraw) ) : WRONG_VALUE ); return this .GetWFElement(obj_id); }

These are all the changes and improvements I have planned for the current article.







Test

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part115\ as TestDoEasy115.mq5.

Let's create the new enumerations for the conditional compilation to be able to choose the mode of setting the size of the header tabs:

enum ENUM_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT { ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP, ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM, ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT, ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT, }; enum ENUM_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE { ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL=CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL, ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FIXED=CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FIXED, ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL=CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL, }; #else enum ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE { AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK=CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK }; enum ENUM_BORDER_STYLE { BORDER_STYLE_NONE=FRAME_STYLE_NONE, BORDER_STYLE_SIMPLE=FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, BORDER_STYLE_FLAT=FRAME_STYLE_FLAT, BORDER_STYLE_BEVEL=FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, BORDER_STYLE_STAMP=FRAME_STYLE_STAMP, }; enum ENUM_CHEK_STATE { CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED=CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED, CHEK_STATE_CHECKED=CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_CHECKED, CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE=CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE_INDETERMINATE, }; enum ENUM_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT { ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP, ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM, ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT, ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT=CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT, }; enum ENUM_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE { ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL=CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL, ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FIXED=CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FIXED, ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL=CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_FILL, }; #endif





In the EA inputs, add a new variable setting the mode of setting the size of tab headers:

sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpAutoSizeMode = AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_SIMPLE; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpTextAlign = ANCHOR_CENTER ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpTextAutoSize = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT ; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckTextAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT ; sinput ENUM_CHEK_STATE InpCheckState = CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpCheckAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpCheckFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpButtonTextAlign = ANCHOR_CENTER ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpButtonAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpButtonAutoSizeMode= AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpButtonFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; sinput bool InpButtonToggle = true ; sinput bool InpListBoxMColumn = true ; sinput bool InpButtListMSelect = false ; sinput ENUM_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE InpTabPageSizeMode = ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL;





Creation of WinForms objects in the EA's OnInit() handler will now look as follows:

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CPanel *pnl= NULL ; pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WFPanel" , 50 , 50 , 400 , 200 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true , false ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.SetPaddingAll( 4 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); CPanel *obj= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 2 ;i++) { CPanel *prev=pnl.GetElement(i- 1 ); int xb= 0 , yb= 0 ; int x=(prev== NULL ? xb : xb+prev.Width()+ 20 ); int y= 0 ; if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL,x,y, 90 , 40 , C'0xCD,0xDA,0xD7' , 200 , true , false )) { obj=pnl.GetElement(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetBorderSizeAll( 3 ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); obj.SetBackgroundColor(obj.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(), 4 *i), true ); obj.SetForeColor( clrRed , true ); int w=obj.Width()-obj.BorderSizeLeft()-obj.BorderSizeRight(); int h=obj.Height()-obj.BorderSizeTop()-obj.BorderSizeBottom(); obj.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 0 , 0 ,w,h, clrNONE , 255 , false , false ); CLabel *lbl=obj.GetElement( 0 ); if (lbl!= NULL ) { if (i % 2 == 0 ) lbl.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); else lbl.SetForeColorOpacity( 127 ); lbl.SetFontBoldType(FW_TYPE_BLACK); lbl.SetTextAlign(InpTextAlign); lbl.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpTextAutoSize, false ); lbl.SetText(GetPrice(i % 2 == 0 ? SYMBOL_BID : SYMBOL_ASK )); lbl.SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); lbl.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpFrameStyle); lbl.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); lbl.Update( true ); } } } CGroupBox *gbox1= NULL ; int w=pnl.GetUnderlay().Width(); int y=obj.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 6 ; if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, 0 ,y, 200 , 150 , C'0x91,0xAA,0xAE' , 0 , true , false )) { gbox1=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, 0 ); if (gbox1!= NULL ) { gbox1.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_STAMP); gbox1.SetBorderColor(pnl.BackgroundColor(), true ); gbox1.SetForeColor(gbox1.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),- 1 ), true ); gbox1.SetText( "GroupBox1" ); gbox1.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, 2 , 10 , 50 , 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CCheckBox *cbox=gbox1.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, 0 ); if (cbox!= NULL ) { cbox.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpCheckAutoSize, false ); cbox.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); cbox.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); cbox.SetText( "CheckBox" ); cbox.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); cbox.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); cbox.SetChecked( true ); cbox.SetCheckState((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_CHEK_STATE)InpCheckState); } CRadioButton *rbtn= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 4 ;i++) { int yrb=(rbtn== NULL ? cbox.BottomEdgeRelative() : rbtn.BottomEdgeRelative()); gbox1.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, 2 ,yrb+ 4 , 50 , 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); rbtn=gbox1.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,i); if (rbtn!= NULL ) { rbtn.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpCheckAutoSize, false ); rbtn.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); rbtn.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); rbtn.SetText( "RadioButton" + string (i+ 1 )); rbtn.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); rbtn.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); rbtn.SetChecked(!i); rbtn.SetGroup( 2 ); } } CButton *butt= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 3 ;i++) { int ybtn=(butt== NULL ? 12 : butt.BottomEdgeRelative()+ 4 ); gbox1.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,( int ) fmax (rbtn.RightEdgeRelative(),cbox.RightEdgeRelative())+ 20 ,ybtn, 78 , 18 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); butt=gbox1.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON,i); if (butt!= NULL ) { butt.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpButtonAutoSize, false ); butt.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpButtonAutoSizeMode, false ); butt.SetTextAlign(InpButtonTextAlign); butt.SetForeColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, 2 ), true ); butt.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpButtonFrameStyle); butt.SetBorderColor(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),- 10 ), true ); butt.SetToggleFlag(InpButtonToggle); string txt= "Button" + string (i+ 1 ); if (butt.Toggle()) butt.SetText( "Toggle-" +txt); else butt.SetText(txt); if (i< 2 ) { butt.SetGroup( 2 ); if (butt.Toggle()) { butt.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),- 5 )); butt.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundColor(),- 10 )); butt.SetBackgroundStateOnColor( C'0xE2,0xC5,0xB1' , true ); butt.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundStateOnColor(),- 5 )); butt.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(butt.ChangeColorLightness(butt.BackgroundStateOnColor(),- 10 )); } } } } rbtn= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< 2 ;i++) { int yrb=(rbtn== NULL ? butt.BottomEdgeRelative() : rbtn.BottomEdgeRelative()); gbox1.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,butt.CoordXRelative()- 4 ,yrb+ 3 , 50 , 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); rbtn=gbox1.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON,i+ 4 ); if (rbtn!= NULL ) { rbtn.SetAutoSize(( bool )InpCheckAutoSize, false ); rbtn.SetCheckAlign(InpCheckAlign); rbtn.SetTextAlign(InpCheckTextAlign); rbtn.SetText( "RadioButton" + string (i+ 5 )); rbtn.SetBorderStyle((ENUM_FRAME_STYLE)InpCheckFrameStyle); rbtn.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); rbtn.SetChecked(!i); rbtn.SetGroup( 3 ); } } } } CGroupBox *gbox2= NULL ; w=gbox1.Width()- 1 ; int x=gbox1.RightEdgeRelative()+ 1 ; int h=gbox1.BottomEdgeRelative()- 6 ; if (pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX,x, 2 ,w,h, C'0x91,0xAA,0xAE' , 0 , true , false )) { gbox2=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, 1 ); if (gbox2!= NULL ) { gbox2.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_STAMP); gbox2.SetBorderColor(pnl.BackgroundColor(), true ); gbox2.SetForeColor(gbox2.ChangeColorLightness(obj.BackgroundColor(),- 1 ), true ); gbox2.SetText( "GroupBox2" ); gbox2.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, 4 , 12 ,gbox2.Width()- 12 ,gbox2.Height()- 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CTabControl *tab_ctrl=gbox2.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, 0 ); if (tab_ctrl!= NULL ) { tab_ctrl.SetTabSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE)InpTabPageSizeMode); tab_ctrl.SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP ); tab_ctrl.SetMultiline( true ); tab_ctrl.SetHeaderPadding( 6 , 0 ); tab_ctrl.CreateTabPages( 9 , 0 , 50 , 16 ,TextByLanguage( "Вкладка" , "TabPage" )); tab_ctrl.CreateNewElement( 0 ,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, 4 , 12 , 160 , 20 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CCheckedListBox *check_lbox=tab_ctrl.GetTabElementByType( 0 ,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, 0 ); if (check_lbox!= NULL ) { check_lbox.SetBackgroundColor(tab_ctrl.BackgroundColor(), true ); check_lbox.SetMultiColumn(InpListBoxMColumn); check_lbox.SetColumnWidth( 0 ); check_lbox.CreateCheckBox( 4 , 66 ); } tab_ctrl.CreateNewElement( 1 ,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, 4 , 12 , 160 , 30 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CButtonListBox *butt_lbox=tab_ctrl.GetTabElementByType( 1 ,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, 0 ); if (butt_lbox!= NULL ) { butt_lbox.SetBackgroundColor(tab_ctrl.BackgroundColor(), true ); butt_lbox.SetMultiColumn( true ); butt_lbox.SetColumnWidth( 0 ); butt_lbox.CreateButton( 4 , 66 , 16 ); butt_lbox.SetMultiSelect(InpButtListMSelect); butt_lbox.SetToggle(InpButtonToggle); for ( int i= 0 ;i<butt_lbox.ElementsTotal();i++) { butt_lbox.SetButtonGroup(i,(i % 2 == 0 ? butt_lbox.Group()+ 1 : butt_lbox.Group()+ 2 )); butt_lbox.SetButtonGroupFlag(i,(i % 2 == 0 ? true : false )); } } int lbw= 146 ; if (!InpListBoxMColumn) lbw= 100 ; tab_ctrl.CreateNewElement( 2 ,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX, 4 , 12 ,lbw, 60 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CListBox *list_box=tab_ctrl.GetTabElementByType( 2 ,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX, 0 ); if (list_box!= NULL ) { list_box.SetBackgroundColor(tab_ctrl.BackgroundColor(), true ); list_box.SetMultiColumn(InpListBoxMColumn); list_box.CreateList( 8 , 68 ); } for ( int i= 3 ;i< 9 ;i++) { CTabField *field=tab_ctrl.GetTabField(i); if (field== NULL ) continue ; tab_ctrl.CreateNewElement(i,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 1 , 1 ,field.Width()- 2 ,field.Height()- 2 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CLabel *label=tab_ctrl.GetTabElementByType(i,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 0 ); if (label!= NULL ) { label.SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_CENTER ); label.SetText(tab_ctrl.GetTabHeader(i).Text()); } } } } } pnl.Redraw( true ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

I hope that the entire sequence of creating objects is clearly described in the comments to the code. Here we create a TabControl with nine tabs on the second GroupBox container — specifically to check how they will be arranged in rows. On the first three tabs, let's create the objects we previously created on the GroupBox2 container. Now all these three controls will be placed each on its own tab. On the remaining tabs, we will place text labels with a description of the tab taken from the text on their headers.

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





Creation of the objects takes quite a long time. Soon it will be necessary to change the logic of displaying objects during their bulk creation. I will deal with this shortly. When choosing a fixed size for the tab headers and a size that adjusts to the font width, we can see that the sizes of the tabs are different. Selecting the desired tab and rearranging the rows of tabs work correctly. The objects on the tabs are available for mouse interaction. So far, everything is correct, which means that we can continue the development of the control functionality.



What's next?

In the next article, I will continue my work on the TabControl WinForms object.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:



DoEasy. Controls (Part 10): WinForms objects — Animating the interface

DoEasy. Controls (Part 11): WinForms objects — groups, CheckedListBox WinForms object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 12): Base list object, ListBox and ButtonListBox WinForms objects

DoEasy. Controls (Part 13): Optimizing interaction of WinForms objects with the mouse, starting the development of the TabControl WinForms object

DoEasy. Controls (Part 14): New algorithm for naming graphical elements. Continuing work on the TabControl WinForms object





