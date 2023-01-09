DoEasy. 控件 (第 17 部分): 裁剪对象不可见部分、辅助箭头按钮 WinForms 对象

内容

概述

附加于容器当中的每个图形元素只能在其容器内可见。 如果元素的任何部分超出容器边界之外，则应把突出部分隐藏。 我们应该只隐藏超出其所附着父对象的可视边界之外的部分，替代隐藏整个对象。 容器的边缘通常作为可视性边界。 但如果对象拥有边框，那么此边框不应与附着对象重叠，并且在这种情况下，突出对象的可视边界应为容器边框的内边缘。

MQL 具有特殊的图形对象属性，可根据 bmp 图像类型 (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL 和 OBJ_BITMAP) 裁剪图形元素。 这些属性允许仅显示矩形可视范围勾勒的图像一部分：

若是 OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL OBJ_BITMAP 对象的情况下， 我们可以设置特殊的图像显示模式。 此模式允许仅显示原始图像的一部分，其上叠加了矩形可视区域。 图像的其余部分则变得不可见。 应利用 OBJPROP_XSIZE 和 OBJPROP_YSIZE 属性设置区域大小。 可视区域只能利用 OBJPROP_XOFFSET 和 OBJPROP_YOFFSET 属性在源图像中“移动”。

不幸的是，使用画布时，在矩形范围内裁剪和定位对象的可视部分不起作用。 尽管画布的资源是在内存中作为位图图像创建的，但用此方法则意味着“某些内容不允许”应用在基于物理 bmp 文件的对象，即在内存中构建的图像资源。



因此，我将走自己的路 — 我要自己创建这样一个区域，并剪切超出其容器区域的对象部分。 最初，矩形范围将等于容器的宽度和高度，或者位于对象边框内（如果有边框）。 每个图形元素都已有了一个方法，该方法将读取其相对于其容器的位置，并剪切其多余的可视部分（简单地以完全透明的颜色绘制其背景）。



除了实现上述图形元素的功能外，我还将创建几类辅助图形元素。 这些就是箭头按钮对象。 需要此类按钮来实现某些控件，例如滚动条、下拉列表和其它类似控件。

如果我们谈论正在开发的 TabControl，那么它需要这样的按钮来移动位于一行中的选项卡标题，在某些情况下它们太多了，控件无法全部容纳。 超出控件的选项卡应该被隐藏（这就是我今天要实现的内容），并且仅用左右两个箭头按钮来滚动标题栏，如此查找和显示所需的选项卡标题。 因此，创建此类箭头按钮对象后，我将再创建两个对象 — 两个“左右”和“上下”按钮。 我将在下一篇文章中使用这些对象来查找 TabControl 对象中的隐藏选项卡。



改进库类

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 里，添加一个宏替换，指定箭头按钮两侧的默认大小：

#define DEF_FONT ( "Calibri" ) #define DEF_FONT_SIZE ( 8 ) #define DEF_CHECK_SIZE ( 12 ) #define DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ( 15 ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) #define DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE ( 3 )

在创建这样的按钮对象时，我们始终可以为按钮侧边指定任何其它大小，但默认大小为 15 像素。





加入一个新类型 — 辅助对象至函数库对象类型列表，即 WinForms 对象部分：

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER, }

随后，我们就能够根据这种类型的图形对象，仅仅选择辅助对象，并针对它们执行任何操作。

我们加入新类型，及我在本文中创建的对象类，至图形元素类型列表当中：

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, };





在画布上的图形元素整数型属性列表中，添加四个新属性来指定图形元素可视区域的坐标和尺寸，以及将整数型属性的总数从 92 增加到 96：

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 96 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )





将新属性添加到画布上图形元素的可能排序准则列表中：

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_GROUP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_PAGE_COLUMN, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DESCRIPTION, };

现在，我们就能够按新添加的属性选择和排序图形元素。





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 里，添加新的消息索引:

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,

以及与新添加的索引对应的文本消息：

{ "Поле вкладки элемента управления \"TabControl\"" , "Tab field of the Control element \"TabControl\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"TabControl\"" , "Control element \"TabControl\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"ArrowButton\"" , "Control element \"ArrowButton\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"UpArrowButton\"" , "Control element \"UpArrowButton\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"DownArrowButton\"" , "Control element \"DownArrowButton\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"LeftArrowButton\"" , "Control element \"LeftArrowButton\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"RightArrowButton\"" , "Control element \"RightArrowButton\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"UpDownArrowBox\"" , "Control element \"UpDownArrowBox\"" }, { "Элемент управления \"LeftRightArrowBox\"" , "Control element \"LeftRightArrowBox\"" }, { "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" }, { "Графический объект не принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object does not belong to the program" },

...

{ "Правая граница активной зоны элемента" , "Right border of the element's active area" }, { "Нижняя граница активной зоны элемента" , "Bottom border of the element's active area" }, { "Координата X области видимости" , "X-coordinate of object visibility area" }, { "Координата Y области видимости" , "Y-coordinate of object visibility area" }, { "Ширина области видимости" , "Width of object visibility area" }, { "Высота области видимости" , "Height of object visibility area" }, { "Флаг доступности элемента" , "Element Availability Flag" }, { "Цвет текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления" , "Default text color for all objects in the control" },





我们在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh 函数库服务函数文件中引入一些小的改进，即在返回图形对象类型 'string' 的函数中：

string TypeGraphElementAsString( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { ushort array[]; int total= StringToShortArray ( StringSubstr ( EnumToString (type), 18 ),array); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total- 1 ;i++) { if (array[i]== 95 ) { i+= 1 ; continue ; } else array[i]+= 0x20 ; } string txt= ShortArrayToString (array); StringReplace (txt, "_Wf_Base" , "WFBase" ); StringReplace (txt, "_Wf_" , "" ); StringReplace (txt, "_Obj" , "" ); StringReplace (txt, "_" , "" ); StringReplace (txt, "Groupbox" , "GroupBox" ); StringReplace (txt, "Buttons UdB ox" , "ButtonsUDBox" ); StringReplace (txt, "Buttons LrB ox" , "ButtonsLRBox" ); return txt; }

由于我要创建新的图形元素，我需要略微修改自动生成的图形对象名称才能创建它。 当创建名称的字符串时，该函数最初不允许两个或多个连续的大写字符。 与此同时，对象名称应包含三个此类字符。 因此，我们只需将自动生成的名称字符串替换为我们需要的名称字符串。现在，新创建的对象名称才是正确的。





在 ListBoxItem 辅助对象的类构造函数中，即在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ListBoxItem.mqh 中，输入函数库图形对象类型作为“辅助 WinForms 对象”：

CListBoxItem::CListBoxItem( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); this .SetTextShiftSpace( 1 ); } CListBoxItem::CListBoxItem( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetTextAlign( ANCHOR_LEFT ); this .SetTextShiftSpace( 1 ); }





当用到画布时，仅显示由矩形区域勾勒的图形对象的可视部分的标准方法可能存在问题。 故此，我只好自己来做。 然而，图形对象仍然具有这样的属性，因此我们需要创建一个功能来设置这些属性，并在图形对象中获取这些属性。 此功能还将用于为画布上的图形元素创建可视区域。



在函数库基准图形对象的 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh 文件中，添加设置和获取图形对象新属性的虚拟方法，同时重命名设置可视标志的方法，以便清楚地表明该标志是由该方法设置的：

virtual bool SetZorder( const long value, const bool only_prop) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,value)) || only_prop) { this .m_zorder=value; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } virtual bool SetXOffset( const long value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_XOFFSET ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } virtual int XOffset( void ) const { return ( int ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_XOFFSET ); } virtual bool SetYOffset( const long value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_YOFFSET ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } virtual int YOffset( void ) const { return ( int ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_YOFFSET ); } virtual bool SetXSize( const long value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } virtual int XSize( void ) const { return ( int ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); } virtual bool SetYSize( const long value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } virtual int YSize( void ) const { return ( int ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); } bool SetVisible Flag ( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) || only_prop) { this .m_visible=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

设置属性的方法返回在图表队列中成功放置图形对象指定属性值的标志。 换言之，该函数是异步的，仅返回队列中命令设置成功的标志，而非所需属性成功设置。 为了执行检查，我们需要从对象中读取变化的属性，并检查其值。 所有 ObjectSetXXX 函数都是执行此类操作，但在调用函数库时，已注意到命令队列执行时没有延迟，故此现在我计划使用此构造来设置图形对象属性。



在返回图形元素类型描述的方法中，我们添加返回新对象的描述 — 我将在本文中实现的箭头按钮：

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return ( type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX) : "Unknown" ); }

现在我们就可在辅助对象的新类型描述准备好或是创建完毕之后获取它们。







在函数库标准图形对象 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh 的基准对象文件中，修复了调用可视标志设置方法的问题，由此该方法现已重命名：

bool Visible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 ); } bool SetFlagVisible( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { if (! CGBaseObj::SetVisibleFlag (flag,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 ,flag); return true ; }





在画布上图形元素对象的 MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh 文件中，即在对象私密结构中，添加新的整数型属性：



private : int m_shift_coord_x; int m_shift_coord_y; struct SData { int id; int type; int tab_alignment; int alignment; int visible_area_x; int visible_area_y; int visible_area_w; int visible_area_h; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; uchar text[ 256 ]; uchar descript[ 256 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj;

我们需要对象属性的结构来正确保存和读取文件中对象的属性。



现在，在基准图形对象文件中访问以前重命名的方法的所有方法都应以其新名称引用此方法：

virtual void BringToTop( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisibleFlag ( false , false ); CGBaseObj::SetVisibleFlag ( true , false );} virtual void Show( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisibleFlag ( true , false ); } virtual void Hide( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisibleFlag ( false , false ); }





我们实现处理新图形元素属性的虚拟方法:

virtual int Group( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP); } virtual void SetGroup( const int value ) { CGBaseObj::SetGroup( value ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, value ); } virtual int XOffset( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X); } virtual bool SetXOffset( const int value , const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if ((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetXOffset( value )) || only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X, value ); return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(), true ); return false ; } virtual int YOffset( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y); } virtual bool SetYOffset( const int value , const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if ((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetYOffset( value )) || only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y, value ); return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(), true ); return false ; } virtual int XSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH); } virtual bool SetXSize( const int value , const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if ((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetXSize( value )) || only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, value ); return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(), true ); return false ; } virtual int YSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT); } virtual bool SetYSize( const int value , const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if ((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetYSize( value )) || only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, value ); return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(), true ); return false ; } virtual int VisibleAreaX( void ) const { return this .XOffset(); } virtual bool SetVisibleAreaX( const int value , const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if ((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetXOffset( value )) || only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X, value ); return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(), true ); return false ; } virtual int VisibleAreaY( void ) const { return this .YOffset(); } virtual bool SetVisibleAreaY( const int value , const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if ((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetYOffset( value )) || only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y, value ); return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(), true ); return false ; } virtual int VisibleAreaWidth( void ) const { return this .XSize(); } virtual bool SetVisibleAreaWidth( const int value , const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if ((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetXSize( value )) || only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, value ); return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(), true ); return false ; } virtual int VisibleAreaHeight( void ) const { return this .YSize(); } virtual bool SetVisibleAreaHeight( const int value , const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if ((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetYSize( value )) || only_prop) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, value ); return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(), true ); return false ; } int CoordXVisibleArea( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .VisibleAreaX(); } int RightEdgeVisibleArea( void ) const { return this .CoordXVisibleArea()+ this .VisibleAreaWidth(); } int RightEdgeVisibleAreaRelative( void ) const { return this .VisibleAreaX()+ this .VisibleAreaWidth(); } int CoordYVisibleArea( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .VisibleAreaY(); } int BottomEdgeVisibleArea( void ) const { return this .CoordYVisibleArea()+ this .VisibleAreaHeight(); } int BottomEdgeVisibleAreaRelative( void ) const { return this .VisibleAreaY()+ this .VisibleAreaHeight(); }

设置属性值的方法首先在图形对象本身中直接设置属性。 如果操作成功，则将值设置到对象类属性。 从对象属性返回这些值，则是从以前由属性设置方法设定的。辅助方法返回期望边缘的计算值，或对象可视区域左上角坐标，并简化了读取可视区域边界所需属性的访问，因为它们是按照图形元素的类似方法命名的，且返回的所需值无需再单独计算它们。

创建图形元素对象时，应采用为其设置的颜色来填充它，在其上绘制必要的标签或图像，然后对象应计算其在容器内的位置，并剪切其在容器外的突出部分。 发生的裁剪是用透明颜色填充应隐藏的区域。 故此，首先我们需要调用 Erase() 方法，它用颜色填充背景，并在对象上绘制其它内容，然后擦除图像的不可见部分。 所有这些都应再次放置于 Erase() 方法当中。 着第一次填充颜色时，应并未裁剪隐藏区域。 我们称此方法为 EraseNoCrop()。 此外，创建 Crop() 方法来裁剪隐藏区域。 在现有的 Erase() 方法里按顺序调用这些方法 。

我们在类的受保护部分和公开部分中声明新方法：

virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( const bool redraw= false ); protected : virtual void EraseNoCrop( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void EraseNoCrop( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); public : void Crop( const uint coord_x, const uint coord_y, const uint width, const uint height); virtual void Crop( void ); void Update( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); }





在这两个类的构造函数中，设置坐标和对象可视区域大小的默认值，如此矩形可视区域便是整个对象的大小。 所有属性设置之后，将对象可见性标志设置为“隐藏”。 这令我们无需观察所有程序 GUI 元素对象是如何逐层构建的（同时隐藏主窗体对象，并在构建其图形组件时，于程序本身中构建所有图形对象后显示它）：

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .SetTypeElement(element_type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_element_main= NULL ; this .m_element_base= NULL ; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .SetBackgroundColor(colour, true ); this .SetOpacity(opacity); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT,CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, "" ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,descript); this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } } CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_element_main= NULL ; this .m_element_base= NULL ; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h, false )) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT,CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT,CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, "" ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,descript); this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } }





在创建对象结构的方法中，添加设置可视区域属性：

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X); this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y); this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_w=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_h=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.zorder= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); this .m_struct_obj.enabled=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED); this .m_struct_obj.tab_alignment=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT); this .m_struct_obj.alignment=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT), this .m_struct_obj.text); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION), this .m_struct_obj.descript); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, true ); return false ; } return true ; }





在从结构创建对象的方法中，实现将可视区域属性设置到对象属性：

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X, this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y, this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.visible_area_h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, this .m_struct_obj.zorder); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, this .m_struct_obj.enabled); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY, this .m_struct_obj.fore_color_opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT, this .m_struct_obj.tab_alignment); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT, this .m_struct_obj.alignment); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.text)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.descript)); }





将设置矩形可视区域属性添加到设置控件宽度和高度的方法之中：

bool CGCnvElement::SetWidth( const int width) { if ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH)==width) return true ; if (! this .m_canvas.Resize(width, this .m_canvas.Height())) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+ this .TypeElementDescription()+ ": width=" +( string )width+ ": " ,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_FAILED_SET_WIDTH); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,width); this .SetVisibleAreaX( 0 , true ); this .SetVisibleAreaWidth(width, true ); return true ; } bool CGCnvElement::SetHeight( const int height) { if ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT)==height) return true ; if (! this .m_canvas.Resize( this .m_canvas.Width(),height)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+ this .TypeElementDescription()+ ": height=" +( string )height+ ": " ,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_FAILED_SET_HEIGHT); return false ; } this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,height); this .SetVisibleAreaY( 0 , true ); this .SetVisibleAreaHeight(height, true ); return true ; }

如果图形元素的大小发生了变化，那么可视区域应该相应地改变，以便它能覆盖整个对象，这就是我们在这里所要做的。 每次更改对象大小之后，我们在图形对象的左上角设置一个相应的新可视区域大小，其起始坐标等于零。

现在 Erase() 方法如下所示：

void CGCnvElement::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { this .EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity, false ); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); } void CGCnvElement::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { this .EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle , false ); this .Crop(); this .Update( redraw ); }

首先，我们调用 EraseNoCrop() 方法，在禁用刷新的情况下采用指定颜色清除元素。 接下来，我们调用 Crop() 方法来裁剪隐藏区域，并更新具有指定图表更新标志的画布。







该方法用颜色填充画布，且不裁剪隐藏区域：

void CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .SaveColorsBG(arr); this .m_canvas.Erase(:: ColorToARGB (colour,opacity)); this .Update(redraw); } void CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_gradient_v=vgradient; this .m_gradient_c=cycle; int size=:: ArraySize (colors); if (size< 2 ) { if (size== 0 ) { this .Erase(redraw); return ; } this .EraseNoCrop(colors[ 0 ],opacity,redraw); return ; } color out[]; int total=(vgradient ? this .Height() : this .Width()); CColors::Gradient(colors,out,total,cycle); total=:: ArraySize (out); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { switch (vgradient) { case false : DrawLineVertical(i, 0 , this .Height()- 1 ,out[i],opacity); break ; default : DrawLineHorizontal( 0 , this .Width()- 1 ,i,out[i],opacity); break ; } } this .SaveColorsBG(colors); this .Update(redraw); }

事实上，这些是过去的 Erase() 方法，而现在补充了裁剪隐藏区域的方法，新的 Erase() 方法现在能调用这些方法，并裁剪容器区域之外的功能。





该方法裁剪指定矩形可视区域勾勒的图像：

void CGCnvElement::Crop( const uint coord_x, const uint coord_y, const uint width, const uint height) { if (coord_x== 0 && coord_y== 0 && width== this .Width() && height== this .Height()) return ; this .SetVisibleAreaX(coord_x, true ); this .SetVisibleAreaY(coord_y, true ); this .SetVisibleAreaWidth(width, true ); this .SetVisibleAreaHeight(height, true ); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_duplicate_res)== 0 ) this .ResourceStamp(DFUN); for ( int y= 0 ;y< this .Height();y++) { for ( int x= 0 ;x< this .Width();x++) { if (y>= this .VisibleAreaY() && y<= this .BottomEdgeVisibleAreaRelative() && x>= this .VisibleAreaX() && x<= this .RightEdgeVisibleAreaRelative()) continue ; this .SetPixel(x,y,CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ); } } }

对象相对于其容器的可视区域的初始坐标，以及该区域的大小都会传递给该方法。 传递的数值会被设置到对象属性当中，然后分两个循环擦除（用透明色填充）超出设置的可视区域的图像像素。





该方法裁剪计算出的矩形可视区域勾勒的图像：

void CGCnvElement::Crop( void ) { CGCnvElement * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; int vis_x= 0 ; int vis_y= 0 ; int vis_w= this .Width(); int vis_h= this .Height(); int crop_top= 0 ; int crop_bottom= 0 ; int crop_left= 0 ; int crop_right= 0 ; int top=fmax( base .CoordY()+( int ) base .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP), base .CoordYVisibleArea()); int bottom=fmin( base .BottomEdge()-( int ) base .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM), base .BottomEdgeVisibleArea()+ 1 ); int left=fmax( base .CoordX()+( int ) base .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT), base .CoordXVisibleArea()); int right=fmin( base .RightEdge()-( int ) base .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT), base .RightEdgeVisibleArea()+ 1 ); crop_top= this .CoordY()-top; if (crop_top< 0 ) vis_y=-crop_top; crop_bottom=bottom- this .BottomEdge()- 1 ; if (crop_bottom< 0 ) vis_h= this .Height()+crop_bottom-vis_y; crop_left= this .CoordX()-left; if (crop_left< 0 ) vis_x=-crop_left; crop_right=right- this .RightEdge()- 1 ; if (crop_right< 0 ) vis_w= this .Width()+crop_right-vis_x; if (crop_top< 0 || crop_bottom< 0 || crop_left< 0 || crop_right< 0 ) this .Crop(vis_x,vis_y,vis_w,vis_h); }

代码注释中完整描述了方法逻辑。 首先，我们得到一个指向该图形元素所附于容器对象的指针。 根据容器的大小及其区域边缘，即其内可视的附着对象，计算所附着对象超出该容器区域边界的程度。 如果对象超出任何一侧的限制，我们就需调用裁剪应隐藏的图像区域的方法。







我们在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqh 的阴影对象类文件中做一些改进。

在类构造函数中，将所创建对象的可见性标志设置为“隐藏”：

CShadowObj::CShadowObj( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW; CGCnvElement::SetBackgroundColor( clrNONE , true ); CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( 0 ); CGCnvElement::SetActive( false ); this .m_opacity=CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY; this .m_blur=DEF_SHADOW_BLUR; color gray=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorSaturation( this .ChartBackgroundColor(),- 100 ); this .m_color=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness(gray,- 50 ); this .m_shadow= false ; this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); CGCnvElement::Erase(); }





在阴影绘制方法中，首先检查对象的可见性。 如果对象被隐藏，则没有什么可绘制的 — 离开：

void CShadowObj::Draw( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const uchar blur_value, const bool redraw) { if (! this .IsVisible()) return ; this .SetCoordXRelative(shift_x); this .SetCoordYRelative(shift_y); int w= this .Width()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; int h= this .Height()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; this .DrawShadowFigureRect(w,h); this .m_blur=(blur_value>OUTER_AREA_SIZE/ 4 ? OUTER_AREA_SIZE/ 4 : blur_value); if (! this .GaussianBlur( this .m_blur)) return ; CGCnvElement::Move( this .CoordX()+ this .CoordXRelative(), this .CoordY()+ this .CoordYRelative(),redraw); CGCnvElement::Update(redraw); }





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh 窗体对象类文件中，即在创建新的绑定元素，并将其添加到绑定对象列表中的方法中，修复以前重命名的方法的名称：

CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_NOT_INTENDED),:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (element_type), 19 )); return NULL ; } int num= this .m_list_elements.Total(); string descript=TypeGraphElementAsString(element_type); int elm_x=x; int elm_y=y; this .GetCoords(elm_x,elm_y); CGCnvElement *obj= this .CreateNewGObject(element_type,num,descript,elm_x,elm_y,w,h,colour,opacity, false ,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; if (! this .AddNewElement(obj,elm_x,elm_y)) { delete obj; return NULL ; } obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour, true ); obj.SetOpacity(opacity); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMain( this .GetMain()== NULL ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); obj.SetBase( this .GetObject()); obj.SetID( this .GetMaxIDAll()+ 1 ); obj.SetNumber(num); obj.SetCoordXRelative(obj.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); obj.SetCoordYRelative(obj.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); obj.SetZorder( this .Zorder(), false ); obj.SetCoordXRelativeInit(obj.CoordXRelative()); obj.SetCoordYRelativeInit(obj.CoordYRelative()); obj.SetVisibleFlag ( this .IsVisible(), false ); obj.SetActive( this .Active()); obj.SetEnabled( this .Enabled()); return obj; }





由于现在仅当启用了可见性标志时才绘制阴影，故此在阴影绘制方法中交换阴影渲染并启用可见性标志：

void CForm::DrawShadow( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const color colour, const uchar opacity= 127 , const uchar blur=DEF_SHADOW_BLUR) { if (! this .m_shadow) return ; if ( this .m_shadow_obj== NULL ) this .CreateShadowObj(colour,opacity); if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) { this .m_shadow_obj.SetVisibleFlag( true , false ); this .m_shadow_obj.Draw(shift_x,shift_y,blur, true ); this .BringToTop(); } }

以前，会以相反的顺序调用这些方法，且不会绘制阴影。





在所有 WinForms 对象的基准对象类 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh 文件中，改进 Erase() 方法：

void CWinFormBase::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFormFrame( this .BorderSizeTop(), this .BorderSizeBottom(), this .BorderSizeLeft(), this .BorderSizeRight(), this .BorderColor(), this .Opacity(), this .BorderStyle()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); } void CWinFormBase::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) t his .DrawFormFrame( this .BorderSizeTop(), this .BorderSizeBottom(), this .BorderSizeLeft(), this .BorderSizeRight(), this .BorderColor(), this .Opacity(), this .BorderStyle()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

现在我们首先调用图形元素对象的 EraseNoCrop() 方法，然后绘制边框，并裁剪隐藏区域。







在返回元素整数型属性描述的方法中，添加一个代码模块，返回对象新属性的描述 — 其可视区域的坐标和大小：

string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, bool only_prop= false ) { return ( property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeElementDescription() ) : //---... //---... property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : //---... //---... property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_COLUMN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_COLUMN)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT)+ (only_prop ? "" : ! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignmentDescription((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : "" ); }

该对象现在就能够显示在本文中新创建属性的名称。





根据 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CommonBase.mqh 标准控件基准对象类文件中构造的新概念来改进 Erase() 方法：

void CCommonBase::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFormFrame( this .BorderSizeTop(), this .BorderSizeBottom(), this .BorderSizeLeft(), this .BorderSizeRight(), this .BorderColor(), 255 , this .BorderStyle()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); } void CCommonBase::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFormFrame( this .BorderSizeTop(), this .BorderSizeBottom(), this .BorderSizeLeft(), this .BorderSizeRight(), this .BorderColor(), 255 , this .BorderStyle()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

在此，我们首先调用图形元素对象的 EraseNoCrop() 方法，然后绘制边框，并裁剪隐藏区域。







改进复选框 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh WinForms 对象类文件中的 Redraw() 方法：

void CCheckBox::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .EraseNoCrop( this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity(), true ); this .SetCorrectTextCoords(); this .Text( this .m_text_x, this .m_text_y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .ShowControlFlag( this .CheckState()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

在此，我们首先以对象颜色清除图像，而不裁剪隐藏区域，然后在画布上绘制我们需要的所有内容（就像我们之前所做的那样），并调用裁剪图像隐藏区域的方法。







在 Label WinForms 对象类所处的 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Label.mqh 文件中，即在设置元素文本的方法中，在设置完后，调用裁剪隐藏区域的方法，如此这般绘制的文本沿可视区域的边界裁剪：

virtual void SetText( const string text) { CWinFormBase::SetText(text); if ( this .AutoSize()) this .AutoSetWH(); this .Crop(); }





在重绘对象的方法中，将调用 Erase() 方法替换为调用 EraseNoCrop() 方法。 在构建对象外观的所有操作之后，调用裁剪图像隐藏区域的方法：

void CLabel::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .EraseNoCrop( this .BackgroundColor(), 0 ,redraw); int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; this .SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y); this .Text(x,y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh Button WinForms 对象文件中以相同的方式改进对象重绘方法：

void CButton::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .EraseNoCrop( this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity(),redraw); int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; CLabel::SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y); this .Text(x,y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }





辅助箭头按钮对象类

如果 WinForms 对象具有选项卡标题的单行布局，并且选项卡数量超过对象的宽度或高度，则超出其容器的选项卡标题将被隐藏。为了能让我们移动标题栏，我们需要创建箭头按钮。 单击它们则会左右或上下移动标题栏。 我们在其它控件中也需要此类按钮，因此它们将位于辅助 WinForms 对象的清单中 — 它们不是独立的控件，而是用于构建其它控件。

带有箭头的此类按钮对象将按如下方式排列：我们将创建所有此类按钮的基准对象，其中包含设置其属性的方法。 衍生后代对象则会创建某个特定的按钮：带有左、右、上或下的箭头。

此外，基于所创建对象，我们会多创建两个 — 它们将用于构建 WinForms TabControl 对象，即，这些对象会带有两个按钮对象：一种带有两个水平放置的左右箭头按钮；第二种带有两个垂直排列的向上和向下箭头。 这些对象将用于选项卡标题栏的水平和垂直滚动。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ 函数库文件夹中，创建 CArrowButton 类的新文件 ArrowButton.mqh。

该类应派生自按钮对象类，而其文件应包含在所创建类的文件之中：

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Common Controls\Button.mqh" class CArrowButton : public CButton { }





在私密部分，我们声明一个变量来存储箭头的颜色。 在受保护的部分中，我们声明一个绘制箭头的虚拟方法，和一个受保护的构造函数。 在公开部分，声明设置和返回箭头颜色的方法、参数化构造函数、以及重绘对象和绘制其边框的方法：

class CArrowButton : public CButton { private : color m_arrow_color; protected : virtual void DrawArrow( void ){ return ;} CArrowButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : void SetArrowColor( const color clr) { this .m_arrow_color=clr; } color ArrowColor( void ) const { return this .m_arrow_color; } CArrowButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); virtual void Redraw( bool redraw); virtual void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); virtual void DrawFrame( void ); };

DrawArrow() 虚拟方法在类中不绘制任何内容。 由于它是虚拟的，它将在后续继承类中重新被定义，每个类都将创建自己的绘制箭头的方法 — 左、右、上和下。



我认为，其方法的目的很清楚。 它们都位于其它函数库对象中，我们已经研究过很多次了。

指定对象类型、图表 ID 和子窗口的受保护构造函数：

CArrowButton::CArrowButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetArrowColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); }

创建对象的类型要传递给构造函数，构造函数又会沿链条传递到其余的父对象。 构造函数的主体将设置图形元素的类型、函数库的图形对象的类型、填充和边距的零值、一个像素的边框大小、和箭头的颜色、及控件的默认文本颜色。

创建对象之后，可以更改所有这些参数（对象类型除外）。

在参数化构造函数中，除了正在创建的对象的类型没有传递给它，我们要做同样的事情，而在初始化代码中，需把“箭头按钮”类型传递给父对象构造函数：



CArrowButton::CArrowButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON ,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetMarginAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetArrowColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); }





该方法重绘对象：

void CArrowButton::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .Erase( this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity(), true ); }

Erase() 方法，在这里我们调用重绘：

void CArrowButton::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFrame(); this .DrawArrow(); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

根据裁剪图像隐藏区域的新概念，此处的一切都与所有其它对象完全相同：首先调用 EraseNoCrop() 方法（在其内填充对象背景颜色），然后绘制边框和箭头，并裁剪隐藏区域。







该方法以渐变填充清除元素：

void CArrowButton::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFrame(); this .DrawArrow(); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

一切都与上述方法完全相同。 此处调用重载的 EraeNoCrop() 方法。 它用渐变颜色填充背景。







该方法绘制元素边框：

void CArrowButton::DrawFrame( void ) { this .DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 , this .Width()- 1 , this .Height()- 1 , this .BorderColor(), this .Opacity()); }

在此，我们只需按指定背景颜色和不透明度，给在对象边框周围绘制一个矩形。

如果我们创建这个对象，那么就简单地绘制一个没有标签和箭头的常规按钮。 箭头将在类的派生对象中绘制。





左箭头按钮对象。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ 函数库文件夹中，创建 CArrowLeftButton 类的新文件 ArrowLeftButton.mqh。 该类应派生自新创建的箭头按钮基类，其文件应包含在创建的类文件中：

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "ArrowButton.mqh" class CArrowLeftButton : public CArrowButton { }





在类的受保护部分中，声明绘制箭头和受保护构造函数的方法；而在公开部分中，声明参数型构造函数：

class CArrowLeftButton : public CArrowButton { private : protected : virtual void DrawArrow( void ); CArrowLeftButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CArrowLeftButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };





在受保护的构造函数中，设置传递给方法的图形元素的类型，而在参数化构造函数中，将对象类型作为初始化代码中的“左箭头按钮”传递给父类构造函数，并为对象设置相同的类型：

CArrowLeftButton::CArrowLeftButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type , const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); } CArrowLeftButton::CArrowLeftButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton( GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT ,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT); }





绘制箭头的方法：

void CArrowLeftButton::DrawArrow( void ) { double x=( double ) this .Width()/ 2 ; double y=( double ) this .Height()/ 2 ; double w=( double ) this .Width(); double h=( double ) this .Height(); int array_x[]={ int (w* 0.7 ), int (w* 0.7 ), int (w* 0.3 )}; int array_y[]={ int (h* 0.3 ), int (h* 0.7 ), int (h* 0.5 )}; this .DrawTriangleFill(array_x[ 0 ],array_y[ 0 ],array_x[ 1 ],array_y[ 1 ],array_x[ 2 ],array_y[ 2 ], this .ArrowColor()); this .DrawTriangleWu(array_x[ 0 ],array_y[ 0 ],array_x[ 1 ],array_y[ 1 ],array_x[ 2 ],array_y[ 2 ], this .ArrowColor()); }

该虚拟方法在绘制每个不同方向上的箭头对象时，将有所不同。 但它们仅在绘制三角形顶点的坐标时有所不同。 该类与在按钮上绘制各向箭头的类之间的区别仅在于图形元素的类型，以及根据其各个坐标绘制箭头的虚拟方法。

我们在整体研究它们时无需解释，因为上面的类与其它类完全雷同，并且所有这些类都位于同一个函数库文件夹 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ 当中。





ArrowRightButton.mqh 文件中的右箭头按钮对象类：

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "ArrowButton.mqh" class CArrowRightButton : public CArrowButton { private : protected : virtual void DrawArrow( void ); CArrowRightButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CArrowRightButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; CArrowRightButton::CArrowRightButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); } CArrowRightButton::CArrowRightButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT); } void CArrowRightButton::DrawArrow( void ) { double x=( double ) this .Width()/ 2 ; double y=( double ) this .Height()/ 2 ; double w=( double ) this .Width(); double h=( double ) this .Height(); int array_x[]={ int (w* 0.3 ), int (w* 0.7 ), int (w* 0.3 )}; int array_y[]={ int (h* 0.3 ), int (h* 0.5 ), int (h* 0.7 )}; this .DrawTriangleFill(array_x[ 0 ],array_y[ 0 ],array_x[ 1 ],array_y[ 1 ],array_x[ 2 ],array_y[ 2 ], this .ArrowColor()); this .DrawTriangleWu(array_x[ 0 ],array_y[ 0 ],array_x[ 1 ],array_y[ 1 ],array_x[ 2 ],array_y[ 2 ], this .ArrowColor()); }





ArrowUpButton.mqh 文件中的上箭头按钮对象类：



#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "ArrowButton.mqh" class CArrowUpButton : public CArrowButton { private : protected : virtual void DrawArrow( void ); CArrowUpButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CArrowUpButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; CArrowUpButton::CArrowUpButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); } CArrowUpButton::CArrowUpButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP); } void CArrowUpButton::DrawArrow( void ) { double x=( double ) this .Width()/ 2 ; double y=( double ) this .Height()/ 2 ; double w=( double ) this .Width(); double h=( double ) this .Height(); int array_x[]={ int (w* 0.3 ), int (w* 0.5 ), int (w* 0.7 )}; int array_y[]={ int (h* 0.7 ), int (h* 0.3 ), int (h* 0.7 )}; this .DrawTriangleFill(array_x[ 0 ],array_y[ 0 ],array_x[ 1 ],array_y[ 1 ],array_x[ 2 ],array_y[ 2 ], this .ArrowColor()); this .DrawTriangleWu(array_x[ 0 ],array_y[ 0 ],array_x[ 1 ],array_y[ 1 ],array_x[ 2 ],array_y[ 2 ], this .ArrowColor()); }





ArrowDownButton.mqh 文件中的下箭头按钮对象类：



#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "ArrowButton.mqh" class CArrowDownButton : public CArrowButton { private : protected : virtual void DrawArrow( void ); CArrowDownButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CArrowDownButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; CArrowDownButton::CArrowDownButton( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); } CArrowDownButton::CArrowDownButton( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN); } void CArrowDownButton::DrawArrow( void ) { double x=( double ) this .Width()/ 2 ; double y=( double ) this .Height()/ 2 ; double w=( double ) this .Width(); double h=( double ) this .Height(); int array_x[]={ int (w* 0.3 ), int (w* 0.5 ), int (w* 0.7 )}; int array_y[]={ int (h* 0.3 ), int (h* 0.7 ), int (h* 0.3 )}; this .DrawTriangleFill(array_x[ 0 ],array_y[ 0 ],array_x[ 1 ],array_y[ 1 ],array_x[ 2 ],array_y[ 2 ], this .ArrowColor()); this .DrawTriangleWu(array_x[ 0 ],array_y[ 0 ],array_x[ 1 ],array_y[ 1 ],array_x[ 2 ],array_y[ 2 ], this .ArrowColor()); }





所有这些类都是基本雷同。 我们只注意到类构造函数中设置的对象类型，和 DrawArrow() 方法中顶点坐标值的差异。





另外两个辅助类基于所创建的带箭头按钮对象类。 它们中的每一个都将带有一个容器，以便两个按钮能附着。 第一类具有水平放置的左右按钮，第二类具有垂直位置的上下按钮。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ 函数库文件夹中，创建一个 CArrowLeftRightBox 类的新文件 ArrowLeftRightBox.mqh。

该类应派生自容器对象 WinForms 类，而 CPanel 类文件应包含在所创建类的文件当中：

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Containers\Panel.mqh" class CArrowLeftRightBox : public CContainer { }





在类的私密部分中，声明一个创建图形对象的虚拟方法，和一个创建两箭头按钮的方法。 在类的受保护部分中，声明受保护的构造函数，而在公开部分中，编写两个方法来获取指向带有箭头按钮对象的指针，并声明一个参数构造函数：



class CArrowLeftRightBox : public CContainer { private : virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateArrowButtons( const int width, const int height); protected : CArrowLeftRightBox( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CArrowLeftButton *GetArrowUpButton( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, 0 ); } CArrowRightButton*GetArrowDownButton( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, 0 ); } CArrowLeftRightBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); };





我们来研究一下所声明方法的实现。

指定对象类型、图表 ID 和子窗口的受保护构造函数：

CArrowLeftRightBox::CArrowLeftRightBox( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .CreateArrowButtons((w<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? w : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE),(h<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? h : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE)); }

此处我们设置传递给构造函数的图形元素的类型，将函数库的图形对象的类型设置为“辅助对象”，将对象边框的大小设置为一个像素，边框类型为平面，边框颜色为默认值，箭头的默认颜色与 WinForms 对象的默认文本颜色匹配，并调用创建两箭头按钮的方法。 在这种情况下，如果传递给构造函数的宽度和高度小于带有默认箭头的按钮对象的指定大小，则采用指定的维度生成该对象；否则，采用默认维度生成该对象。 因此，设置的默认按钮大小是箭头按钮对象的最大可能值。





具有图表和子窗口 ID 的参数化构造函数：

CArrowLeftRightBox::CArrowLeftRightBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .CreateArrowButtons((w<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? w : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE),(h<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? h : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE)); }

此处的一切内容都与受保护的构造函数中的雷同，只是此处图形元素的类型未传递给构造函数，而是硬编码为 ArrowLeftRightButtonBox。







该方法创建 ArrowButton 左和右对象：

void CArrowLeftRightBox::CreateArrowButtons( const int width, const int height) { int w=width* 2 + this .BorderSizeLeft()+ this .BorderSizeRight(); int h=height+ this .BorderSizeTop()+ this .BorderSizeBottom(); if (w> this .Width() || h> this .Height()) this .Resize((w> this .Width() ? w : this .Width()),(h> this .Height() ? h : this .Height()), false ); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, 0 , 0 ,width,height, clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT,width, 0 ,width,height, clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); }

把所要创建的按钮大小传递给该方法。 根据按钮的大小，计算容器的宽度，其为两个按钮的宽度的大小，同时考虑到对象边框的大小。 考虑到容器边框的尺寸，容器的高度取自按钮的高度。 如果计算出的按钮大小大于容器大小，则其大小将增加到所计算大小，同时调用这些方法来创建水平排列的按钮 — 逐个紧挨。

该方法创建一个新的图形对象:

CGCnvElement *CArrowLeftRightBox::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element= new CArrowLeftButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element= new CArrowRightButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }

虚拟方法只允许创建两个对象 — 左箭头和右箭头按钮。





创建具有两个垂直位置按钮的容器的类与上面所研究的类雷同。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ 函数库文件夹中，创建 CArrowUpDownBox 类的新文件 ArrowUpDownBox.mqh。

该类应派生自容器对象 WinForms 类，而 CPanel 类文件应包含在所创建类的文件之中：



#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Containers\Panel.mqh" class CArrowUpDownBox : public CContainer { private : virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateArrowButtons( const int width, const int height); protected : CArrowUpDownBox( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : CArrowUpButton *GetArrowUpButton( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, 0 ); } CArrowDownButton *GetArrowDownButton( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, 0 ); } CArrowUpDownBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; CArrowUpDownBox::CArrowUpDownBox( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .CreateArrowButtons((w<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? w : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE),(h<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? h : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE)); } CArrowUpDownBox::CArrowUpDownBox( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .CreateArrowButtons((w<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? w : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE),(h<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? h : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE)); } void CArrowUpDownBox::CreateArrowButtons( const int width, const int height) { int w=width+ this .BorderSizeLeft()+ this .BorderSizeRight(); int h=height* 2 + this .BorderSizeTop()+ this .BorderSizeBottom(); if (w> this .Width() || h> this .Height()) this .Resize((w> this .Width() ? w : this .Width()),(h> this .Height() ? h : this .Height()), false ); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, 0 , 0 ,width,height, clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, 0 ,height,width,height, clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); } CGCnvElement *CArrowUpDownBox::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element= new CArrowUpButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element= new CArrowDownButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }

上述两个类的区别仅在于类构造函数中设置的图形元素类型，及创建两个按钮的方法。 在第二个类中，该方法创建垂直定位的按钮，并调整容器的大小来匹配两个按钮的高度。 这两个方法在清单中都有相当完整的注释，我希望不需要额外的解释。



这两个对象都会在下一篇文章中用到，当选项卡水平和垂直排列在一行当中时，用其滚动选项卡的标题栏，而超出控件区域部分相应隐藏。







现在我们已创建了新的图形元素，我们需要优调容器对象，如此它们即可认识新对象，并可创建它们。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh 容器对象类文件中，重命名返回工作区大小和坐标的方法，令其名称与类似方法的名称相对应 — 删除 “Get” 前缀：

public : int WidthWorkspace( void ) const { return this .Width()-:: fmax ( this .BorderSizeLeft(), this .PaddingLeft())-:: fmax ( this .BorderSizeRight(), this .PaddingRight()); } int HeightWorkspace( void ) const { return this .Height()-:: fmax ( this .BorderSizeTop(), this .PaddingTop())-:: fmax ( this .BorderSizeBottom(), this .PaddingBottom()); } int CoordXWorkspace( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+:: fmax ( this .BorderSizeLeft(), this .PaddingLeft()); } int CoordYWorkspace( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+:: fmax ( this .BorderSizeTop(), this .PaddingTop()); } int RightEdgeWorkspace( void ) const { return this .RightEdge()-:: fmax ( this .BorderSizeRight(), this .PaddingRight()); } int BottomEdgeWorkspace( void ) const { return this .BottomEdge()-:: fmax ( this .BorderSizeBottom(), this .PaddingBottom()); }





声明裁剪隐藏对象区域的虚拟方法:

virtual void SetBorderSizeBottom( const uint value ) { CForm::SetBorderSizeBottom( value ); if ( this .PaddingBottom()< this .BorderSizeBottom()) this .SetPaddingBottom( this .BorderSizeBottom()); } virtual void Crop( void ); protected :

此种方法应位于函数库的所有关键 WinForms 对象之中。





在创建新绑定元素的方法中，为新创建的对象添加调用 Crop() 方法：

bool CContainer::CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE); return false ; } CWinFormBase *obj=CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; this .SetObjParams(obj,colour); if ( this .AutoSize() && this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); obj.Crop(); return true ; }

创建新对象，并调整容器大小，来适配在其中创建的对象（设置了容器自动调整大小标志）后，应检查新创建的对象是否超出容器区域，只有在容器区域内的对象才可见。 此外，我们应该裁剪新对象图像中超出该区域的部分。



在为绑定对象设置参数的方法中，添加实现指向基准对象和主对象的指针，以及编写代码模块，为创建并绑定到容器的箭头按钮对象设置参数：

void CContainer::SetObjParams(CWinFormBase *obj, const color colour) { obj.SetMain( this .GetMain()== NULL ? this .GetObject() : this .GetMain()); obj.SetBase( this .GetObject()); obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER || obj.TypeGraphElement()>GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) obj.SetGroup( this .Group()); switch (obj.TypeGraphElement()) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor(), true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : obj.SetForeColor(colour== clrNONE ? this .ForeColor() : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); obj.SetOpacity( 0 , false ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : obj.SetForeColor( this .ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(), true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour== clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BACK_COLOR : colour, true ); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); obj.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_OPACITY); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR, true ); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break ; default : break ; } obj.Crop(); }

在方法结束时，裁剪所创建对象的隐藏区域。

在以前的方法中创建附加元素，以及在该方法中设置默认属性后，调用 Crop() 方法也许是多余的。 进一步的测试将显示该方法，可以从中删除调用 Crop() 方法。



我们编写一个方法的实现，即裁剪计算出的矩形可视区域勾勒的图像：

void CContainer::Crop( void ) { CContainer * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; int vis_x= 0 ; int vis_y= 0 ; int vis_w= this .Width(); int vis_h= this .Height(); int crop_top= 0 ; int crop_bottom= 0 ; int crop_left= 0 ; int crop_right= 0 ; int top=fmax( base .CoordYWorkspace() , base .CoordYVisibleArea()); int bottom=fmin( base .BottomEdgeWorkspace() , base .BottomEdgeVisibleArea()+ 1 ); int left=fmax( base .CoordXWorkspace() , base .CoordXVisibleArea()); int right=fmin( base .RightEdgeWorkspace() , base .RightEdgeVisibleArea()+ 1 ); crop_top= this .CoordY()-top; if (crop_top< 0 ) vis_y=-crop_top; crop_bottom=bottom- this .BottomEdge()- 1 ; if (crop_bottom< 0 ) vis_h= this .Height()+crop_bottom-vis_y; crop_left= this .CoordX()-left; if (crop_left< 0 ) vis_x=-crop_left; crop_right=right- this .RightEdge()- 1 ; if (crop_right< 0 ) vis_w= this .Width()+crop_right-vis_x; if (crop_top< 0 || crop_bottom< 0 || crop_left< 0 || crop_right< 0 ) this .Crop(vis_x,vis_y,vis_w,vis_h); }

该方法与我在 CGCnvElement 图形元素对象类中编写的方法雷同，但我们获取的基准对象类型 CGCnvElement 被取代，我们获取的基准对象是 CContainer 容器对象类型。 为了计算容器区域的边界（对象在其内完全可见），调用返回容器工作区域边界的方法，这些在基准图形元素中并不存在。



在 ArrangeObjects() 方法中，以前重命名的方法名称（其 “Get” 前缀已被删除）已替换为当前名称。

例如:

bool CContainer::ArrangeObjects( const bool redraw) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListWinFormsObj(); CWinFormBase *prev= NULL , *obj= NULL , *elm= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj=list.At(i); prev=list.At(i- 1 ); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP) { if (!obj.Resize( this . WidthWorkspace (),obj.GetHeightInit(), false )) continue ; x= this . CoordXWorkspace (); y=(prev!= NULL ? prev.BottomEdge()+ 1 : this . CoordYWorkspace ()); if (!obj.Move(x,y, false )) continue ; }

该方法中有许多如此和类似的替换，它们都已经制作完成，在这里并无必要讲述它们。 这些只是编写代码时智能感知类别的改进，它们并不会影响其逻辑。







改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh 中的面板对象类。

包含今天创建的所有新类的文件:

#include "Container.mqh" #include "..\TabField.mqh" #include "..\ArrowButton.mqh" #include "..\ArrowUpButton.mqh" #include "..\ArrowDownButton.mqh" #include "..\ArrowLeftButton.mqh" #include "..\ArrowRightButton.mqh" #include "..\ArrowUpDownBox.mqh" #include "..\ArrowLeftRightBox.mqh" #include "GroupBox.mqh" #include "TabControl.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ListBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\CheckedListBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ButtonListBox.mqh"

现在，这些类将在需要创建函数库的所有图形对象的地方可见。



在创建新图形对象的方法中添加创建所有新对象的代码模块：

CGCnvElement *CPanel::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element= new CListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : element= new CListBoxItem( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element= new CButtonListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element= new CTabField( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : element= new CArrowButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element= new CArrowUpButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element= new CArrowDownButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element= new CArrowLeftButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element= new CArrowRightButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX : element= new CArrowUpDownBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX : element= new CArrowLeftRightBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }





在创建底层对象的方法中，更改以前调用的重命名方法的名称：

bool CPanel::CreateUnderlayObj( void ) { this .m_underlay= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, this .ID(), this .Number(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), this .NameObj()+ "Underlay" , this . CoordXWorkspace (), this . CoordYWorkspace (), this . WidthWorkspace (), this . HeightWorkspace (), CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 , false , false ); if (m_underlay== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_UNDERLAY_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_tmp.Add( this .m_underlay)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete this .m_underlay; return false ; } this .SetUnderlayParams(); return true ; }





在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh GroupBox 控件类文件中，即在创建新图形对象的方法中，添加创建我在此处创建的所有新对象的代码模块，就像在之前一个类中一样：

CGCnvElement *CGroupBox::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element= new CListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : element= new CListBoxItem( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element= new CButtonListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element= new CTabField( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : element= new CArrowButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element= new CArrowUpButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element= new CArrowDownButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element= new CArrowLeftButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element= new CArrowRightButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX : element= new CArrowUpDownBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX : element= new CArrowLeftRightBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }





清除元素的方法也已根据先前完成的其它类的相同方法进行了改进：

void CGroupBox::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity, false ); this .DrawFrame(); CGCnvElement::Text( 6 , 0 , this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); } void CGroupBox::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle, false ); this .DrawFrame(); CGCnvElement::Text( 6 , 0 , this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

如往常一样，填充背景色，绘制必要的设计元素，并在可视区域之外裁剪多余的元素。







改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\TabHeader.mqh 中 TabControl 选项卡的标题对象类。

在类的公开部分中，声明重绘对象的方法：

virtual void SetState( const bool flag); virtual void Redraw( bool redraw);





在类构造函数中，将元素的函数库图形对象的类型设置为“辅助 WinForms 对象”：

CTabHeader::CTabHeader( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); this .m_type= OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER ; this .SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetToggleFlag( true ); //---... //---... this .SetSizes(w,h); this .SetState( false ); } CTabHeader::CTabHeader( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); this .m_type= OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER ; this .SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetToggleFlag( true ); //---... //---... this .SetSizes(w,h); this .SetState( false ); }





在设置控件状态的方法中，仅当对象可见时，再将标题添加到前景。 以同样的方式，处理选项卡字段对象 — 显示它，将其置于前景，在其上绘制设计元素，并仅在对象可见时再裁剪它：



void CTabHeader::SetState( const bool flag) { bool state= this .State(); CButton::SetState(flag); if (state!= this .State()) { if ( this .State()) { this .WHProcessStateOn(); if ( this .IsVisible()) this .BringToTop(); CWinFormBase * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; base .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER, this .PageNumber()); CArrayObj *list= base .GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); if (list==NULL) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CWinFormBase *obj=list.At(i); if (obj==NULL || obj.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER)== this .PageNumber()) continue ; obj.SetZorder( base .Zorder(), false ); obj.Hide(); } CWinFormBase *field= this .GetFieldObj(); if (field==NULL) return ; field.SetZorder( base .Zorder()+ 1 , false ); if ( this .IsVisible()) { field.Show(); field.DrawFrame(); field.Crop(); field.BringToTop(); } } else { this .WHProcessStateOff(); CWinFormBase *field= this .GetFieldObj(); field.Hide(); } } }

如果未按下该按钮，则隐藏选项卡字段对象。



根据所有图形元素的新概念，改进了元素清理方法：

void CTabHeader::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFrame(); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); } void CTabHeader::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFrame(); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

填充颜色，绘制设计元素，并裁剪多余的部分。







该方法重绘对象：

void CTabHeader::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .Erase( this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity(), false ); int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; CLabel::SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y); this .Text(x,y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

在此，我们调用取颜色填充对象的方法，设置文本输出参数，绘制文本，然后裁剪超出容器的图像区域。

在“光标在活动区域内，单击鼠标左键”事件处理程序（MouseActiveAreaReleaseHandler() 方法）中，

添加裁剪选项卡字段，单击选项卡标题后，在元素上显示选项卡字段：

else { if (! this .GroupButtonFlag()) this .SetState(! this .State()); else if (! this .State()) this .SetState( true ); this .SetBackgroundColor( this .State() ? this .BackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .BackgroundColorMouseOver(), false ); this .SetForeColor( this .State() ? this .ForeStateOnColorMouseOver() : this .ForeColorMouseOver(), false ); CWinFormBase *field= this .GetFieldObj(); if (field!= NULL ) { field.Show(); field.BringToTop(); field.DrawFrame(); field.Crop(); } this .Redraw( true ); } Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Щелчок" , "Click" ), ", this.State()=" , this .State(), ", ID=" , this .ID(), ", Group=" , this .Group()); this .SetBorderColor( this .BorderColorMouseOver(), false ); } }





改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\TabField.mqh 中的选项卡字段对象类。

在类构造函数中，将函数库图形对象的类型设置为“辅助 WinForms 对象”：

CTabField::CTabField( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); //---... //---... this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetPaddingAll( 3 ); } CTabField::CTabField( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); //---... //---... this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetPaddingAll( 3 ); }





元素清除方法以所有 WinForms 对象类固有的方式进行了改进：

void CTabField::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFrame(); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); } void CTabField::Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ) { CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle, false ); if ( this .BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this .DrawFrame(); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }





在创建新图形对象的方法中添加构造此处所创建所有新对象的代码模块：

CGCnvElement *CTabField::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element= new CListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : element= new CListBoxItem( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element= new CButtonListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element= new CTabField( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : element= new CArrowButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element= new CArrowUpButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element= new CArrowDownButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element= new CArrowLeftButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element= new CArrowRightButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX : element= new CArrowUpDownBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX : element= new CArrowLeftRightBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }





我们来改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\TabControl.mqh 中的 TabControl WinForms 对象。

对于此对象，我们需要创建自定义方法，将其置于前景，并显示它。 父类的这些方法在循环中移动附着到容器里的所有对象，将它们全部带到前景，并显示它们。 该逻辑不适合 TabControl — 它包含隐藏字段，若这些字段由父类的方法显示并置于前景，这是不可接受的。 在此，我们首先需要检查该字段是否属于选中的选项卡，且仅应显示此字段，并将其置于前景，而隐藏所有其它字段。

我们在类的公开部分中声明这两个虚拟方法:

int SelectedTabPageNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER);} CWinFormBase *SelectedTabPage( void ) { return this .GetTabField( this .SelectedTabPageNum()); } virtual void BringToTop( void ); virtual void Show( void );





在类的构造函数中，确保将 Padding 置为零，否则，在其内可视区域绑定的对象应每侧裁剪三个像素（默认情况下，Padding 等于三个像素），且选项卡字段在错误的位置被裁剪 — 沿着容器的轮廓， 大小为三个像素：

CTabControl::CTabControl( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this .SetBorderSizeAll( 0 ); this .SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this .SetOpacity( 0 , true ); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); this .SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this .SetItemSize( 58 , 18 ); this .SetTabSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL); this .SetPaddingAll( 0 ); this .SetHeaderPadding( 6 , 3 ); this .SetFieldPadding( 3 , 3 , 3 , 3 ); }





在创建指定数量的选项卡方法中，将标题的坐标和选项卡字段的大小调整两个像素。 此外，选项卡标题的可见性标志应与控件的可见性标志匹配。 在这种情况下，选项卡标题不会显示隐藏对象：



bool CTabControl::CreateTabPages( const int total, const int selected_page, const int tab_w= 0 , const int tab_h= 0 , const string header_text= "" ) { int w=(tab_w== 0 ? this .ItemWidth() : tab_w); int h=(tab_h== 0 ? this .ItemHeight() : tab_h); CTabHeader *header= NULL ; CTabField *field= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int header_x= 2 ; int header_y= 2 ; int header_w=w; int header_h=h; switch ( this .Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : header_w=w; header_h=h; header_x=(header== NULL ? 2 : header.RightEdgeRelative()); header_y= 2 ; break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : header_w=w; header_h=h; header_x=(header== NULL ? 2 : header.RightEdgeRelative()); header_y= this .Height()-header_h; break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : header_w=h; header_h=w; header_x= 2 ; header_y=(header== NULL ? this .Height()-header_h- 2 : header.CoordYRelative()-header_h); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : header_w=h; header_h=w; header_x= this .Width()-header_w- 2 ; header_y=(header== NULL ? 2 : header.BottomEdgeRelative()); break ; default : break ; } if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,header_x,header_y,header_w,header_h, clrNONE , 255 , this .Active(), false )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER), string (i+ 1 )); return false ; } header= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,i); if (header== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER), string (i+ 1 )); return false ; } header.SetBase( this .GetObject()); header.SetPageNumber(i); header.SetGroup( this .Group()+ 1 ); header.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR, true ); header.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_DOWN); header.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_OVER); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR_ON, true ); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_DOWN_ON); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_OVER_ON); header.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); header.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR, true ); header.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); header.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); header.SetAlignment( this .Alignment()); header.SetPadding( this .HeaderPaddingWidth(), this .HeaderPaddingHeight(), this .HeaderPaddingWidth(), this .HeaderPaddingHeight()); if (header_text!= "" && header_text!= NULL ) this .SetHeaderText(header,header_text+ string (i+ 1 )); else this .SetHeaderText(header, "TabPage" + string (i+ 1 )); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT) header.SetFontAngle( 90 ); if ( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT) header.SetFontAngle( 270 ); header.SetTabSizeMode( this .TabSizeMode()); int h_prev=header_h; header.SetSizes(header_w,header_h); int y_shift=header.Height()-h_prev; if (header.Move(header.CoordX(),header.CoordY()-( this .Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT ? y_shift : 0 ))) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } header.SetVisibleFlag( this .IsVisible(), false ); int field_x= 0 ; int field_y= 0 ; int field_w= this .Width(); int field_h= this .Height()-header.Height()- 2 ; int header_shift= 0 ; switch ( this .Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : field_x= 0 ; field_y=header.BottomEdgeRelative(); field_w= this .Width(); field_h= this .Height()-header.Height()- 2 ; break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : field_x= 0 ; field_y= 0 ; field_w= this .Width(); field_h= this .Height()-header.Height(); break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : field_x=header.RightEdgeRelative(); field_y= 0 ; field_h= this .Height(); field_w= this .Width()-header.Width()- 2 ; break ; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : field_x= 0 ; field_y= 0 ; field_h= this .Height(); field_w= this .Width()-header.Width()- 2 ; break ; default : break ; } if (! this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,field_x,field_y,field_w,field_h, clrNONE , 255 , true , false )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD), string (i+ 1 )); return false ; } field= this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,i); if (field== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD), string (i+ 1 )); return false ; } field.SetBase( this .GetObject()); field.SetPageNumber(i); field.SetGroup( this .Group()+ 1 ); field.SetBorderSizeAll( 1 ); field.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); field.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_OPACITY, true ); field.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR, true ); field.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_DOWN); field.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_OVER); field.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR, true ); field.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); field.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); field.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR, true ); field.SetPadding( this .FieldPaddingLeft(), this .FieldPaddingTop(), this .FieldPaddingRight(), this .FieldPaddingBottom()); field.Hide(); } this .ArrangeTabHeaders(); this .Select(selected_page, true ); return true ; }

在容器内放置的标题应偏移两个像素，因为选中的标题会增加两个像素，从而超出容器。 然后它被安全地裁剪，因为增加两个像素的部分超出了容器，故变得不可见。 平移标题坐标可以解决此问题，但同时，选项卡字段也应减少两个像素，以便适配容器，因为选项卡字段获取的坐标，从现在的标题坐标平移两个像素。







在拉伸选项卡标题，从而适配控件宽度的方法 StretchHeadersByWidth() 中，修改标题宽度计算。 现在，它们的宽度在计算时会四舍五入到最接近的整数，这令它们在一行中的对齐方式看起来更好看：

int base_size= this .Width()- 4 ; int num=list_row.Total(); int w=( int ) round (( double )base_size/ double (num> 0 ? num : 1 )); for ( int j= 0 ;j<list_row.Total();j++) {





在设置选项卡为选定的方法中，其余选项卡被强制设置为释放：

void CTabControl::SetSelected( const int index) { CTabHeader *header= this .GetTabHeader(index); if (header== NULL ) return ; if (!header.State()) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListHeaders(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { if (i==index) continue ; this .SetUnselected(i); } header.SetState( true ); } this .SetSelectedTabPageNum(index); }

选种的选项卡索引将传递给该方法。 依据所有选项卡标题列表的循环中，检查循环索引。 如果它等于选中的选项卡索引，则循环转到下一次迭代。 如果循环索引不等于选中的选项卡索引，则调用方法，将循环索引指定的选项卡设置为释放状态。







设置文本后，在为指定选项卡设置标题文本的方法中调用裁剪标题隐藏区域的方法：

void CTabControl::SetHeaderText(CTabHeader *header, const string text) { if (header== NULL ) return ; header.SetText(text); header.Crop(); }

如果标题上的文本部分超出区域，则将裁剪该文本。







在创建新图形对象的方法中添加构造此处所创建所有新对象的代码模块：

CGCnvElement *CTabControl::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element= NULL ; switch (type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element= new CForm( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element= new CContainer( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element= new CGroupBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element= new CPanel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element= new CLabel( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element= new CCheckBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element= new CRadioButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element= new CButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element= new CListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : element= new CListBoxItem( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element= new CCheckedListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element= new CButtonListBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element= new CTabHeader( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element= new CTabField( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element= new CTabControl( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : element= new CArrowButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element= new CArrowUpButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element= new CArrowDownButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element= new CArrowLeftButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element= new CArrowRightButton( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX : element= new CArrowUpDownBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX : element= new CArrowLeftRightBox( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break ; default : break ; } if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; }





显示控件的方法：

void CTabControl::Show( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListHeaders(); if (list== NULL ) return ; if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) this .m_shadow_obj.Show(); CGCnvElement::Show(); this .BringToTop(); }

首先，显示对象的容器（在正常状态下它具有透明颜色，但可以具有用户指定的任何颜色），然后调用将对象所有元素带到前景的方法。 我将在下面研究这个方法。







该方法将对象设置在一切之上（至前景）：

void CTabControl::BringToTop( void ) { CForm::BringToTop(); int selected= this .SelectedTabPageNum(); CTabHeader *header= NULL ; CTabField *field= NULL ; CArrayObj *list= this .GetListHeaders(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { header=list.At(i); if (header== NULL || header.PageNumber()==selected) continue ; header.BringToTop(); field=header.GetFieldObj(); if (field== NULL ) continue ; field.Hide(); } header= this .GetTabHeader(selected); if (header!= NULL ) { header.BringToTop(); field=header.GetFieldObj(); if (field!= NULL ) field.BringToTop(); } }

代码注释中详细讲述了方法逻辑。 简言之，我们需要将所有选项卡标题和当前选中的选项卡字段置于前景。 为此，在循环中把所有标题带到前景，选中的选项卡标题除除外，并隐藏这些选项卡的字段。

在最后，我们将选中的选项卡标题及其字段带至前景。

通过这些调整，TabControl 将正常工作，而不会错误地将未选中的选项卡字段切换到前景，且当从隐藏切换到可见时也会正确显示。







在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh 中的图形元素集合类中，即在返回指向光标下方窗体指针的方法中，添加检查对象可见性标志，从而避免选择隐藏对象：

CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id, int &form_index) { obj_ext_id= WRONG_VALUE ; form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; CGCnvElement *elm= NULL ; CForm *form= NULL ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, true ,EQUAL); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ) { elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE && elm.IsVisible() ) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { form= this .SearchInteractObj(form,id,lparam,dparam,sparam); return form; } } } int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { elm= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (elm== NULL || !elm.IsVisible() || !elm.Enabled() ) continue ; if (elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { form= this .SearchInteractObj(form,id,lparam,dparam,sparam); return form; } } } return NULL ; }





在针对光标下的活动窗体进行后处理的方法中，添加检查可见性标志，并处理 TabControl 对象：

void CGraphElementsCollection::FormPostProcessing(CForm *form, const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CForm *main=form.GetMain(); if (main== NULL ) main=form; CArrayObj *list=main.GetListElements(); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CForm *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL || !obj.IsVisible() || !obj.Enabled() ) continue ; obj.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); int count=obj.CreateListInteractObj(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<count;j++) { CWinFormBase *elm=obj.GetInteractForm(j); if (elm== NULL || !elm.IsVisible() || !elm.Enabled()) continue ; if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) { CTabControl *tab_ctrl=elm; CForm *selected=tab_ctrl.SelectedTabPage(); if (selected!= NULL ) elm=selected; } elm.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); elm.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); } } :: ChartRedraw (main. ChartID ()); }

如果循环中的当前对象是 TabControl，我们只需要找到它被选中的选项卡进行处理。 找到它并为其分配指针后，鼠标事件处理程序将仅处理选中的选项卡。



目前，这就是库类的所有改进和修改。



测试

为了执行测试，我将延用上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part117\ 当中，命名为 TestDoEasy117.mq5。



我们在主面板上创建一个选项卡控件。 在其第一个选项卡上，放置本文创建的箭头按钮对象类的所有对象。 与默认宽度相比，水平双左右箭头略小，以便查看是否可以调整它们的大小。 我们为 TabControl 的位置坐标添加两个输入变量。 然后我们可以设置初始坐标，以便创建的对象可以超出其容器，从而测试裁剪超出可视区域图像的方法。 不过，我们已经可以从选项卡标题中看到这一点。 它们有 11 个，当放在一行中时，它们肯定不适配控件的大小。

在输入模块声明两个新变量:

sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpAutoSizeMode = AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_SIMPLE; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpTextAlign = ANCHOR_CENTER ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpTextAutoSize = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT ; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckTextAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT ; sinput ENUM_CHEK_STATE InpCheckState = CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpCheckAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpCheckFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpButtonTextAlign = ANCHOR_CENTER ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpButtonAutoSize = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpButtonAutoSizeMode= AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpButtonFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; sinput bool InpButtonToggle = true ; sinput bool InpButtListMSelect = false ; sinput bool InpListBoxMColumn = true ; sinput bool InpTabCtrlMultiline = true ; sinput ENUM_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT InpHeaderAlignment = ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP; sinput ENUM_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE InpTabPageSizeMode = ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL; sinput int InpTabControlX = 10 ; sinput int InpTabControlY = 20 ; CEngine engine; color array_clr[];





在 OnInit() EA 处理程序中，实现以下代码，创建面板，并将 TabControl 附着其上：

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CPanel *pnl= NULL ; pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WFPanel" , 50 , 50 , 410 , 200 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true , false ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.Hide(); Print (DFUN, "Panel visibility: " ,pnl.IsVisible(), ": " ,pnl.TypeElementDescription(), " " ,pnl.Name()); pnl.SetPaddingAll( 3 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,InpTabControlX,InpTabControlY,pnl.Width()- 30 ,pnl.Height()- 40 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CTabControl *tc=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, 0 ); if (tc!= NULL ) { tc.SetTabSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE)InpTabPageSizeMode); tc.SetAlignment((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT)InpHeaderAlignment); tc.SetMultiline(InpTabCtrlMultiline); tc.SetHeaderPadding( 6 , 0 ); tc.CreateTabPages( 11 , 0 , 56 , 16 ,TextByLanguage( "Вкладка" , "TabPage" )); tc.CreateNewElement( 0 ,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, 10 , 10 , 15 , 15 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); tc.CreateNewElement( 0 ,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, 30 , 10 , 15 , 15 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); tc.CreateNewElement( 0 ,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, 50 , 10 , 15 , 15 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); tc.CreateNewElement( 0 ,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, 70 , 10 , 15 , 15 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); tc.CreateNewElement( 0 ,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, 10 , 30 , 13 , 13 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); tc.CreateNewElement( 0 ,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, 40 , 30 , 9 , 13 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); } pnl.Show(); pnl.Redraw( true ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

创建面板后，我们立即将其隐藏。 其上的所有其它构造都处于隐藏模式：在面板上创建 TabControl，创建 11 个选项卡，以及在其第一个选项卡上创建所有箭头按钮对象，我已在此处添加了该类。 所有必要的元素添加完毕之后，显示面板，并重绘。

编译 EA，并在图表上启动它：





超出可视区域的裁剪区域可以正常工作，超出容器的标题会沿着其边缘被裁剪，如果我们设置 TabControl 的坐标，令元素超出左侧的容器，那么这里的所有内容也会被正确裁剪 — 元素本身沿着面板的边缘被裁剪， 控件上的按钮也按面板可视区域的边缘被裁剪，而不是按其容器。 这里一切正常。 水平左右按钮的宽度小于默认宽度（9 个像素）。 尽管如此，它们还是被正确显示。

还有什么需要修复？ 阴影对象显示在投射它的面板之前。 我稍后会处理这个问题。







下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将继续研究 TabControl。 此外，我将实现扩展超出控件的选项卡标题的滚动。



以下是 MQL5 的当前函数库版本、测试 EA，和图表事件控制指标的所有文件，供您测试和下载。 在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

返回内容目录

*该系列的前几篇文章:



DoEasy. 控件 (第 10 部分): WinForms 对象 — 动画界面

DoEasy. 控件 (第 11 部分): WinForms 对象 — 群组，CheckedListBox WinForms 对象

DoEasy. 控件 (第 12 部分): 基准列表对象、ListBox 和 ButtonListBox WinForms 对象

DoEasy. 控件 (第 13 部分): 优化 WinForms 对象与鼠标的交互，启动开发 TabControl WinForms 对象

DoEasy. 控件 (第 14 部分): 命名图形元素的新算法。 继续工作于 TabControl WinForms 对象

DoEasy. 控件 (第 15 部分): TabControl WinForms 对象 — 多行选项卡标题、选项卡处理方法

DoEasy. 控件 (第 16 部分): TabControl WinForms 对象 — 多行选项卡标题，拉伸标题适配容器

