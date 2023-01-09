DoEasy. 控件 (第 17 部分): 裁剪对象不可见部分、辅助箭头按钮 WinForms 对象
内容
概述
附加于容器当中的每个图形元素只能在其容器内可见。 如果元素的任何部分超出容器边界之外，则应把突出部分隐藏。 我们应该只隐藏超出其所附着父对象的可视边界之外的部分，替代隐藏整个对象。 容器的边缘通常作为可视性边界。 但如果对象拥有边框，那么此边框不应与附着对象重叠，并且在这种情况下，突出对象的可视边界应为容器边框的内边缘。
MQL 具有特殊的图形对象属性，可根据 bmp 图像类型 (OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL 和 OBJ_BITMAP) 裁剪图形元素。 这些属性允许仅显示矩形可视范围勾勒的图像一部分：
不幸的是，使用画布时，在矩形范围内裁剪和定位对象的可视部分不起作用。 尽管画布的资源是在内存中作为位图图像创建的，但用此方法则意味着“某些内容不允许”应用在基于物理 bmp 文件的对象，即在内存中构建的图像资源。
因此，我将走自己的路 — 我要自己创建这样一个区域，并剪切超出其容器区域的对象部分。 最初，矩形范围将等于容器的宽度和高度，或者位于对象边框内（如果有边框）。 每个图形元素都已有了一个方法，该方法将读取其相对于其容器的位置，并剪切其多余的可视部分（简单地以完全透明的颜色绘制其背景）。
除了实现上述图形元素的功能外，我还将创建几类辅助图形元素。 这些就是箭头按钮对象。 需要此类按钮来实现某些控件，例如滚动条、下拉列表和其它类似控件。
如果我们谈论正在开发的 TabControl，那么它需要这样的按钮来移动位于一行中的选项卡标题，在某些情况下它们太多了，控件无法全部容纳。 超出控件的选项卡应该被隐藏（这就是我今天要实现的内容），并且仅用左右两个箭头按钮来滚动标题栏，如此查找和显示所需的选项卡标题。 因此，创建此类箭头按钮对象后，我将再创建两个对象 — 两个“左右”和“上下”按钮。 我将在下一篇文章中使用这些对象来查找 TabControl 对象中的隐藏选项卡。
改进库类
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 里，添加一个宏替换，指定箭头按钮两侧的默认大小：
#define DEF_FONT ("Calibri") // Default font #define DEF_FONT_SIZE (8) // Default font size #define DEF_CHECK_SIZE (12) // Verification flag default size #define DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE (15) // Default arrow button size #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE (16) // Size of one side of the outer area around the form workspace #define DEF_FRAME_WIDTH_SIZE (3) // Default form/panel/window frame width
在创建这样的按钮对象时，我们始终可以为按钮侧边指定任何其它大小，但默认大小为 15 像素。
加入一个新类型 — 辅助对象至函数库对象类型列表，即 WinForms 对象部分：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of library object types | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { //--- Graphics OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+1, // "Base object of all library graphical objects" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, // "Graphical element" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, // Form object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, // "Form for managing pivot points of graphical object" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, // Shadow object type //--- WinForms OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE, // WinForms Base object type (base abstract WinForms object) OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER, // WinForms container object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON, // WinForms standard control object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER, // WinForms auxiliary control object type //--- Animation //---... //---... }
随后，我们就能够根据这种类型的图形对象，仅仅选择辅助对象，并针对它们执行任何操作。
我们加入新类型，及我在本文中创建的对象类，至图形元素类型列表当中：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The list of graphical element types | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, // Standard graphical object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, // Extended standard graphical object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, // Shadow object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, // Element GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, // Form GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, // Window //--- WinForms GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, // Panel object underlay GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, // Windows Forms Base //--- 'Container' object types are to be set below GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, // Windows Forms container base object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, // Windows Forms Panel GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, // Windows Forms GroupBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, // Windows Forms TabControl //--- 'Standard control' object types are to be set below GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, // Windows Forms base standard control GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, // Windows Forms Label GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, // Windows Forms Button GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, // Windows Forms CheckBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, // Windows Forms RadioButton GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX, // Base list object of Windows Forms elements GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX, // Windows Forms ListBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, // Windows Forms CheckedListBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, // Windows Forms ButtonListBox //--- Auxiliary elements of WinForms objects GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM, // Windows Forms ListBoxItem GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, // Windows Forms TabHeader GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD, // Windows Forms TabField GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON, // Windows Forms ArrowButton GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, // Windows Forms UpArrowButton GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, // Windows Forms DownArrowButton GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, // Windows Forms LeftArrowButton GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, // Windows Forms RightArrowButton GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, // Windows Forms UpDownArrowButtonsBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, // Windows Forms LeftRightArrowButtonsBox }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在画布上的图形元素整数型属性列表中，添加四个新属性来指定图形元素可视区域的坐标和尺寸，以及将整数型属性的总数从 92 增加到 96：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Integer properties of the graphical element on the canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0, // Element ID CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, // Graphical element type //---... //---... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, // Right border of the element active area CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, // Bottom border of the element active area CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X, // Visibility scope X coordinate CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y, // Visibility scope Y coordinate CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, // Visibility scope width CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, // Visibility scope height CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP, // Group the graphical element belongs to CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart //---... //---... }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (96) // Total number of integer properties #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of integer properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
将新属性添加到画布上图形元素的可能排序准则列表中：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible sorting criteria of graphical elements on the canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0, // Sort by element ID SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Sort by graphical element type //---... //---... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, // Sort by the right border of the element active area SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, // Sort by the bottom border of the element active area SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_X, // Sort by visibility scope X coordinate SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_Y, // Sort by visibility scope Y coordinate SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, // Sort by visibility scope width SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, // Sort by visibility scope height SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_GROUP, // Sort by a group the graphical element belongs to SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER, // Sort by the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart //---... //---... SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_PAGE_COLUMN, // Sort by tab column index SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT, // Sort by the location of the object inside the control //--- Sort by real properties //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP,// Sort by an element object name SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, // Sort by the graphical resource name SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TEXT, // Sort by graphical element text SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_DESCRIPTION, // Sort by graphical element description }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
现在，我们就能够按新添加的属性选择和排序图形元素。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 里，添加新的消息索引:
MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD, // TabControl tab field MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, // TabControl MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON, // ArrowButton control MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, // UpArrowButton control MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, // DownArrowButton control MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, // LeftArrowButton control MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, // RightArrowButton control MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, // UpDownArrowBox control MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, // LeftRightArrowBox control MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, // Graphical object belongs to a program MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, // Graphical object does not belong to a program
...
MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, // Right border of the element active area MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, // Bottom border of the element active area MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X, // Visibility scope X coordinate MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y, // Visibility scope Y coordinate MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH, // Visibility scope width MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT, // Visibility scope height MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, // Element availability flag MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR, // Default text color for all control objects
以及与新添加的索引对应的文本消息：
{"Поле вкладки элемента управления \"TabControl\"","Tab field of the Control element \"TabControl\""}, {"Элемент управления \"TabControl\"","Control element \"TabControl\""}, {"Элемент управления \"ArrowButton\"","Control element \"ArrowButton\""}, {"Элемент управления \"UpArrowButton\"","Control element \"UpArrowButton\""}, {"Элемент управления \"DownArrowButton\"","Control element \"DownArrowButton\""}, {"Элемент управления \"LeftArrowButton\"","Control element \"LeftArrowButton\""}, {"Элемент управления \"RightArrowButton\"","Control element \"RightArrowButton\""}, {"Элемент управления \"UpDownArrowBox\"","Control element \"UpDownArrowBox\""}, {"Элемент управления \"LeftRightArrowBox\"","Control element \"LeftRightArrowBox\""}, {"Графический объект принадлежит программе","The graphic object belongs to the program"}, {"Графический объект не принадлежит программе","The graphic object does not belong to the program"},
...
{"Правая граница активной зоны элемента","Right border of the element's active area"}, {"Нижняя граница активной зоны элемента","Bottom border of the element's active area"}, {"Координата X области видимости","X-coordinate of object visibility area"}, {"Координата Y области видимости","Y-coordinate of object visibility area"}, {"Ширина области видимости","Width of object visibility area"}, {"Высота области видимости","Height of object visibility area"}, {"Флаг доступности элемента","Element Availability Flag"}, {"Цвет текста по умолчанию для всех объектов элемента управления","Default text color for all objects in the control"},
我们在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh 函数库服务函数文件中引入一些小的改进，即在返回图形对象类型 'string' 的函数中：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the graphical object type as string | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string TypeGraphElementAsString(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { ushort array[]; int total=StringToShortArray(StringSubstr(EnumToString(type),18),array); for(int i=0;i<total-1;i++) { if(array[i]==95) { i+=1; continue; } else array[i]+=0x20; } string txt=ShortArrayToString(array); StringReplace(txt,"_Wf_Base","WFBase"); StringReplace(txt,"_Wf_",""); StringReplace(txt,"_Obj",""); StringReplace(txt,"_",""); StringReplace(txt,"Groupbox","GroupBox"); StringReplace(txt,"ButtonsUdBox","ButtonsUDBox"); StringReplace(txt,"ButtonsLrBox","ButtonsLRBox"); return txt; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
由于我要创建新的图形元素，我需要略微修改自动生成的图形对象名称才能创建它。 当创建名称的字符串时，该函数最初不允许两个或多个连续的大写字符。 与此同时，对象名称应包含三个此类字符。 因此，我们只需将自动生成的名称字符串替换为我们需要的名称字符串。现在，新创建的对象名称才是正确的。
在 ListBoxItem 辅助对象的类构造函数中，即在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ListBoxItem.mqh 中，输入函数库图形对象类型作为“辅助 WinForms 对象”：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected constructor with an object type, | //| chart ID and subwindow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CListBoxItem::CListBoxItem(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { //--- Set the specified graphical element type for the object and assign the library object type to the current object this.SetTypeElement(type); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this.SetTextAlign(ANCHOR_LEFT); this.SetTextShiftSpace(1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CListBoxItem::CListBoxItem(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this.SetTextAlign(ANCHOR_LEFT); this.SetTextShiftSpace(1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
当用到画布时，仅显示由矩形区域勾勒的图形对象的可视部分的标准方法可能存在问题。 故此，我只好自己来做。 然而，图形对象仍然具有这样的属性，因此我们需要创建一个功能来设置这些属性，并在图形对象中获取这些属性。 此功能还将用于为画布上的图形元素创建可视区域。
在函数库基准图形对象的 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh 文件中，添加设置和获取图形对象新属性的虚拟方法，同时重命名设置可视标志的方法，以便清楚地表明该标志是由该方法设置的：
//--- Set the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart virtual bool SetZorder(const long value,const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if((!only_prop && ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,value)) || only_prop) { this.m_zorder=value; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the X coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangle visibility scope of the OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL and OBJ_BITMAP graphical object virtual bool SetXOffset(const long value) { ::ResetLastError(); if(!::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } return true; } virtual int XOffset(void) const { return (int)::ObjectGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the Y coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangle visibility scope of the OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL and OBJ_BITMAP graphical object virtual bool SetYOffset(const long value) { ::ResetLastError(); if(!::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } return true; } virtual int YOffset(void) const { return (int)::ObjectGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the width of OBJ_LABEL (read only), OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_CHART, OBJ_BITMAP, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL objects virtual bool SetXSize(const long value) { ::ResetLastError(); if(!::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } return true; } virtual int XSize(void) const { return (int)::ObjectGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_XSIZE); } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the height of OBJ_LABEL (read only), OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_CHART, OBJ_BITMAP, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL objects virtual bool SetYSize(const long value) { ::ResetLastError(); if(!::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } return true; } virtual int YSize(void) const { return (int)::ObjectGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_YSIZE); } //--- Set object visibility on all timeframes bool SetVisibleFlag(const bool flag,const bool only_prop) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS); ::ResetLastError(); if((!only_prop && ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,value)) || only_prop) { this.m_visible=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; }
设置属性的方法返回在图表队列中成功放置图形对象指定属性值的标志。 换言之，该函数是异步的，仅返回队列中命令设置成功的标志，而非所需属性成功设置。 为了执行检查，我们需要从对象中读取变化的属性，并检查其值。 所有 ObjectSetXXX 函数都是执行此类操作，但在调用函数库时，已注意到命令队列执行时没有延迟，故此现在我计划使用此构造来设置图形对象属性。
在返回图形元素类型描述的方法中，我们添加返回新对象的描述 — 我将在本文中实现的箭头按钮：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the graphical element type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { return ( type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : //--- WinForms type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) : //--- Containers type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) : //--- Standard controls type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX) : //--- Auxiliary control objects type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX) : type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
现在我们就可在辅助对象的新类型描述准备好或是创建完毕之后获取它们。
在函数库标准图形对象 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh 的基准对象文件中，修复了调用可视标志设置方法的问题，由此该方法现已重命名：
//--- Object visibility on timeframes bool Visible(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,0); } bool SetFlagVisible(const bool flag,const bool only_prop) { if(!CGBaseObj::SetVisibleFlag(flag,only_prop)) return false; this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,0,flag); return true; } //--- Background object
在画布上图形元素对象的 MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh 文件中，即在对象私密结构中，添加新的整数型属性：
private: int m_shift_coord_x; // Offset of the X coordinate relative to the base object int m_shift_coord_y; // Offset of the Y coordinate relative to the base object struct SData { //--- Object integer properties int id; // Element ID int type; // Graphical element type //---... //---... int tab_alignment; // Location of tabs inside the control int alignment; // Location of the object inside the control int visible_area_x; // Visibility scope X coordinate int visible_area_y; // Visibility scope Y coordinate int visible_area_w; // Visibility scope width int visible_area_h; // Visibility scope height //--- Object real properties //--- Object string properties uchar name_obj[64]; // Graphical element object name uchar name_res[64]; // Graphical resource name uchar text[256]; // Graphical element text uchar descript[256]; // Graphical element description }; SData m_struct_obj; // Object structure
我们需要对象属性的结构来正确保存和读取文件中对象的属性。
现在，在基准图形对象文件中访问以前重命名的方法的所有方法都应以其新名称引用此方法：
//--- Set the object above all virtual void BringToTop(void) { CGBaseObj::SetVisibleFlag(false,false); CGBaseObj::SetVisibleFlag(true,false);} //--- (1) Show and (2) hide the element virtual void Show(void) { CGBaseObj::SetVisibleFlag(true,false); } virtual void Hide(void) { CGBaseObj::SetVisibleFlag(false,false); } //--- Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
我们实现处理新图形元素属性的虚拟方法:
//--- Graphical object group virtual int Group(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP); } virtual void SetGroup(const int value) { CGBaseObj::SetGroup(value); this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP,value); } //--- Visibility scope X coordinate virtual int XOffset(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X); } virtual bool SetXOffset(const int value,const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetXOffset(value)) || only_prop) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X,value); return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Visibility scope Y coordinate virtual int YOffset(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y); } virtual bool SetYOffset(const int value,const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetYOffset(value)) || only_prop) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y,value); return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Visibility scope width virtual int XSize(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH); } virtual bool SetXSize(const int value,const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetXSize(value)) || only_prop) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH,value); return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Visibility scope height virtual int YSize(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT); } virtual bool SetYSize(const int value,const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetYSize(value)) || only_prop) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,value); return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Visibility scope X coordinate virtual int VisibleAreaX(void) const { return this.XOffset(); } virtual bool SetVisibleAreaX(const int value,const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetXOffset(value)) || only_prop) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X,value); return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Visibility scope Y coordinate virtual int VisibleAreaY(void) const { return this.YOffset(); } virtual bool SetVisibleAreaY(const int value,const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetYOffset(value)) || only_prop) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y,value); return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Visibility scope width virtual int VisibleAreaWidth(void) const { return this.XSize(); } virtual bool SetVisibleAreaWidth(const int value,const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetXSize(value)) || only_prop) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH,value); return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Visibility scope height virtual int VisibleAreaHeight(void) const { return this.YSize(); } virtual bool SetVisibleAreaHeight(const int value,const bool only_prop) { ::ResetLastError(); if((!only_prop && CGBaseObj::SetYSize(value)) || only_prop) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,value); return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Return the (1) X coordinate, (2) right border, (3) Y coordinate, (4) bottom border of the visible area int CoordXVisibleArea(void) const { return this.CoordX()+this.VisibleAreaX(); } int RightEdgeVisibleArea(void) const { return this.CoordXVisibleArea()+this.VisibleAreaWidth(); } int RightEdgeVisibleAreaRelative(void) const { return this.VisibleAreaX()+this.VisibleAreaWidth(); } int CoordYVisibleArea(void) const { return this.CoordY()+this.VisibleAreaY(); } int BottomEdgeVisibleArea(void) const { return this.CoordYVisibleArea()+this.VisibleAreaHeight(); } int BottomEdgeVisibleAreaRelative(void) const { return this.VisibleAreaY()+this.VisibleAreaHeight(); } //--- Graphical element description
设置属性值的方法首先在图形对象本身中直接设置属性。 如果操作成功，则将值设置到对象类属性。 从对象属性返回这些值，则是从以前由属性设置方法设定的。辅助方法返回期望边缘的计算值，或对象可视区域左上角坐标，并简化了读取可视区域边界所需属性的访问，因为它们是按照图形元素的类似方法命名的，且返回的所需值无需再单独计算它们。
创建图形元素对象时，应采用为其设置的颜色来填充它，在其上绘制必要的标签或图像，然后对象应计算其在容器内的位置，并剪切其在容器外的突出部分。 发生的裁剪是用透明颜色填充应隐藏的区域。 故此，首先我们需要调用 Erase() 方法，它用颜色填充背景，并在对象上绘制其它内容，然后擦除图像的不可见部分。 所有这些都应再次放置于 Erase() 方法当中。 着第一次填充颜色时，应并未裁剪隐藏区域。 我们称此方法为 EraseNoCrop()。 此外，创建 Crop() 方法来裁剪隐藏区域。 在现有的 Erase() 方法里按顺序调用这些方法 。
我们在类的受保护部分和公开部分中声明新方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The methods of filling, clearing and updating raster data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Clear the element filling it with color and opacity virtual void Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false); //--- Clear the element with a gradient fill virtual void Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false); //--- Clear the element completely virtual void Erase(const bool redraw=false); protected: //--- Clear the element filling it with color and opacity without cropping and updating virtual void EraseNoCrop(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false); //--- Clears the element with a gradient fill without cropping and updating virtual void EraseNoCrop(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false); public: //--- Crops the image outlined by (1) the specified and (2) previously set rectangular visibility scope void Crop(const uint coord_x,const uint coord_y,const uint width,const uint height); virtual void Crop(void); //--- Update the element void Update(const bool redraw=false) { this.m_canvas.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在这两个类的构造函数中，设置坐标和对象可视区域大小的默认值，如此矩形可视区域便是整个对象的大小。 所有属性设置之后，将对象可见性标志设置为“隐藏”。 这令我们无需观察所有程序 GUI 元素对象是如何逐层构建的（同时隐藏主窗体对象，并在构建其图形组件时，于程序本身中构建所有图形对象后显示它）：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable=true, const bool activity=true, const bool redraw=false) : m_shadow(false) { this.SetTypeElement(element_type); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this.m_element_main=NULL; this.m_element_base=NULL; this.m_chart_color_bg=(color)::ChartGetInteger((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND); this.m_name=this.CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this.m_chart_id=(chart_id==NULL || chart_id==0 ? ::ChartID() : chart_id); this.m_subwindow=wnd_num; this.SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this.m_text_anchor=0; this.m_text_x=0; this.m_text_y=0; this.SetBackgroundColor(colour,true); this.SetOpacity(opacity); this.m_shift_coord_x=0; this.m_shift_coord_y=0; if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(this.Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h,redraw)) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,this.m_canvas.ResourceName()); // Graphical resource name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj::ChartID()); // Chart ID //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT,this.ActiveAreaRight()); // Right border of the element active area this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM,this.ActiveAreaBottom()); // Bottom border of the element active area this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X,0); // Visibility scope X coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y,0); // Visibility scope Y coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH,w); // Visibility scope width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); // Visibility scope height //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG::GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); // Graphical element affiliation this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER,0); // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT,CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); // Location of an object inside the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,""); // Graphical element text this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,descript); // Graphical element description this.SetVisibleFlag(false,false); } else { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),"\"",this.TypeElementDescription(element_type),"\" ",this.NameObj()); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow(false) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this.m_element_main=NULL; this.m_element_base=NULL; this.m_chart_color_bg=(color)::ChartGetInteger((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND); this.m_name=this.CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this.m_chart_id=(chart_id==NULL || chart_id==0 ? ::ChartID() : chart_id); this.m_subwindow=wnd_num; this.m_type_element=element_type; this.SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this.m_text_anchor=0; this.m_text_x=0; this.m_text_y=0; this.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true); this.SetOpacity(0); this.m_shift_coord_x=0; this.m_shift_coord_y=0; if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(this.Create(chart_id,wnd_num,x,y,w,h,false)) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,this.m_canvas.ResourceName()); // Graphical resource name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj::ChartID()); // Chart ID //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT,this.ActiveAreaRight()); // Right border of the element active area this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM,this.ActiveAreaBottom()); // Bottom border of the element active area this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X,0); // Visibility scope X coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y,0); // Visibility scope Y coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH,w); // Visibility scope width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,h); // Visibility scope height //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT,CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); // Location of tabs inside the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT,CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); // Location of an object inside the control //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,""); // Graphical element text this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,descript); // Graphical element description this.SetVisibleFlag(false,false); } else { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),"\"",this.TypeElementDescription(element_type),"\" ",this.NameObj()); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在创建对象结构的方法中，添加设置可视区域属性：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the object structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct(void) { //--- Save integer properties this.m_struct_obj.id=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); // Element ID this.m_struct_obj.type=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); // Graphical element type //---... //---... this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); // Y coordinate of the element active area this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); // Right border of the element active area this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); // Bottom border of the element active area this.m_struct_obj.visible_area_x=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X); // Visibility scope X coordinate this.m_struct_obj.visible_area_y=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y); // Visibility scope Y coordinate this.m_struct_obj.visible_area_w=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH); // Visibility scope width this.m_struct_obj.visible_area_h=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT); // Visibility scope height this.m_struct_obj.zorder=this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the on-chart mouse click event this.m_struct_obj.enabled=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED); // Element availability flag //---... //---... this.m_struct_obj.tab_alignment=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT); // Location of tabs inside the control this.m_struct_obj.alignment=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT); // Location of an object inside the control //--- Save real properties //--- Save string properties ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ),this.m_struct_obj.name_obj); // Graphical element object name ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES),this.m_struct_obj.name_res); // Graphical resource name ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT),this.m_struct_obj.text); // Graphical element text ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION),this.m_struct_obj.descript);// Graphical element description //--- Save the structure to the uchar array ::ResetLastError(); if(!::StructToCharArray(this.m_struct_obj,this.m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY,true); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在从结构创建对象的方法中，实现将可视区域属性设置到对象属性：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the object from the structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGCnvElement::StructToObject(void) { //--- Save integer properties this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,this.m_struct_obj.id); // Element ID this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,this.m_struct_obj.type); // Graphical element type //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); // Right border of the element active area this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); // Bottom border of the element active area this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X,this.m_struct_obj.visible_area_x); // Visibility scope X coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y,this.m_struct_obj.visible_area_y); // Visibility scope Y coordinate this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH,this.m_struct_obj.visible_area_w); // Visibility scope width this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.visible_area_h); // Visibility scope height this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER,this.m_struct_obj.zorder); // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,this.m_struct_obj.enabled); // Element availability flag //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR,this.m_struct_obj.fore_color); // Default text color for all control objects this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_FORE_COLOR_OPACITY,this.m_struct_obj.fore_color_opacity); // Opacity of the default text color for all control objects //---... //---... this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_ALIGNMENT,this.m_struct_obj.tab_alignment); // Location of tabs inside the control this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT,this.m_struct_obj.alignment); // Location of an object inside the control //--- Save real properties //--- Save string properties this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.name_obj)); // Graphical element object name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.name_res)); // Graphical resource name this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.text)); // Graphical element text this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.descript));// Graphical element description } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
将设置矩形可视区域属性添加到设置控件宽度和高度的方法之中：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set a new width | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGCnvElement::SetWidth(const int width) { if(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH)==width) return true; if(!this.m_canvas.Resize(width,this.m_canvas.Height())) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+this.TypeElementDescription()+": width="+(string)width+": ",MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_FAILED_SET_WIDTH); return false; } this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,width); this.SetVisibleAreaX(0,true); this.SetVisibleAreaWidth(width,true); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set a new height | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGCnvElement::SetHeight(const int height) { if(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT)==height) return true; if(!this.m_canvas.Resize(this.m_canvas.Width(),height)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+this.TypeElementDescription()+": height="+(string)height+": ",MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_FAILED_SET_HEIGHT); return false; } this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,height); this.SetVisibleAreaY(0,true); this.SetVisibleAreaHeight(height,true); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
如果图形元素的大小发生了变化，那么可视区域应该相应地改变，以便它能覆盖整个对象，这就是我们在这里所要做的。 每次更改对象大小之后，我们在图形对象的左上角设置一个相应的新可视区域大小，其起始坐标等于零。
现在 Erase() 方法如下所示：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element filling it with color and opacity | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGCnvElement::Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false) { this.EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity,false); this.Crop(); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element with a gradient fill | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGCnvElement::Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false) { this.EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,false); this.Crop(); //--- If specified, update the canvas this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
首先，我们调用 EraseNoCrop() 方法，在禁用刷新的情况下采用指定颜色清除元素。 接下来，我们调用 Crop() 方法来裁剪隐藏区域，并更新具有指定图表更新标志的画布。
该方法用颜色填充画布，且不裁剪隐藏区域：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element filling it with color and opacity | //| without cropping and with the chart update by flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false) { color arr[1]; arr[0]=colour; this.SaveColorsBG(arr); this.m_canvas.Erase(::ColorToARGB(colour,opacity)); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element with a gradient fill without cropping | //| but with updating the chart by flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Set the vertical and cyclic gradient filling flags this.m_gradient_v=vgradient; this.m_gradient_c=cycle; //--- Check the size of the color array int size=::ArraySize(colors); //--- If there are less than two colors in the array if(size<2) { //--- if the array is empty, erase the background completely and leave if(size==0) { this.Erase(redraw); return; } //--- in case of one color, fill the background with this color and opacity, and leave this.EraseNoCrop(colors[0],opacity,redraw); return; } //--- Declare the receiver array color out[]; //--- Set the gradient size depending on the filling direction (vertical/horizontal) int total=(vgradient ? this.Height() : this.Width()); //--- and get the set of colors in the receiver array CColors::Gradient(colors,out,total,cycle); total=::ArraySize(out); //--- In the loop by the number of colors in the array for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- depending on the filling direction switch(vgradient) { //--- Horizontal gradient - draw vertical segments from left to right with the color from the array case false : DrawLineVertical(i,0,this.Height()-1,out[i],opacity); break; //--- Vertical gradient - draw horizontal segments downwards with the color from the array default: DrawLineHorizontal(0,this.Width()-1,i,out[i],opacity); break; } } //--- Save the background color array this.SaveColorsBG(colors); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
事实上，这些是过去的 Erase() 方法，而现在补充了裁剪隐藏区域的方法，新的 Erase() 方法现在能调用这些方法，并裁剪容器区域之外的功能。
该方法裁剪指定矩形可视区域勾勒的图像：
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Crop the image outlined by a specified rectangular visibility scope| //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGCnvElement::Crop(const uint coord_x,const uint coord_y,const uint width,const uint height) { //--- If the passed coordinates and the size of the visibility scope match the size of the object, leave if(coord_x==0 && coord_y==0 && width==this.Width() && height==this.Height()) return; //--- Set the coordinates and size of the visibility scope in the object properties this.SetVisibleAreaX(coord_x,true); this.SetVisibleAreaY(coord_y,true); this.SetVisibleAreaWidth(width,true); this.SetVisibleAreaHeight(height,true); //--- If the object in the current state has not yet been saved, //--- save its bitmap to the array for subsequent restoration if(::ArraySize(this.m_duplicate_res)==0) this.ResourceStamp(DFUN); //--- In the loop through the image lines of the graphical object for(int y=0;y<this.Height();y++) { //--- go through each pixel of the current line for(int x=0;x<this.Width();x++) { //--- If the string and its pixel are in the visibility scope, skip the pixel if(y>=this.VisibleAreaY() && y<=this.BottomEdgeVisibleAreaRelative() && x>=this.VisibleAreaX() && x<=this.RightEdgeVisibleAreaRelative()) continue; //--- If the line pixel is outside the visibility scope, set a transparent color for it this.SetPixel(x,y,CLR_CANV_NULL,0); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
对象相对于其容器的可视区域的初始坐标，以及该区域的大小都会传递给该方法。 传递的数值会被设置到对象属性当中，然后分两个循环擦除（用透明色填充）超出设置的可视区域的图像像素。
该方法裁剪计算出的矩形可视区域勾勒的图像：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Crop the image outlined by the calculated | //| rectangular visibility scope | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGCnvElement::Crop(void) { //--- Get the pointer to the base object CGCnvElement *base=this.GetBase(); //--- If the object does not have a base object it is attached to, then there is no need to crop the hidden areas - leave if(base==NULL) return; //--- Set the initial coordinates and size of the visibility scope to the entire object int vis_x=0; int vis_y=0; int vis_w=this.Width(); int vis_h=this.Height(); //--- Set the size of the top, bottom, left and right areas that go beyond the container int crop_top=0; int crop_bottom=0; int crop_left=0; int crop_right=0; //--- Calculate the boundaries of the container area, inside which the object is fully visible int top=fmax(base.CoordY()+(int)base.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_TOP),base.CoordYVisibleArea()); int bottom=fmin(base.BottomEdge()-(int)base.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_BOTTOM),base.BottomEdgeVisibleArea()+1); int left=fmax(base.CoordX()+(int)base.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_LEFT),base.CoordXVisibleArea()); int right=fmin(base.RightEdge()-(int)base.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BORDER_SIZE_RIGHT),base.RightEdgeVisibleArea()+1); //--- Calculate the values of the top, bottom, left and right areas, at which the object goes beyond //--- the boundaries of the container area, inside which the object is fully visible crop_top=this.CoordY()-top; if(crop_top<0) vis_y=-crop_top; crop_bottom=bottom-this.BottomEdge()-1; if(crop_bottom<0) vis_h=this.Height()+crop_bottom-vis_y; crop_left=this.CoordX()-left; if(crop_left<0) vis_x=-crop_left; crop_right=right-this.RightEdge()-1; if(crop_right<0) vis_w=this.Width()+crop_right-vis_x; //--- If there are areas that need to be hidden, call the cropping method with the calculated size of the object visibility scope if(crop_top<0 || crop_bottom<0 || crop_left<0 || crop_right<0) this.Crop(vis_x,vis_y,vis_w,vis_h); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
代码注释中完整描述了方法逻辑。 首先，我们得到一个指向该图形元素所附于容器对象的指针。 根据容器的大小及其区域边缘，即其内可视的附着对象，计算所附着对象超出该容器区域边界的程度。 如果对象超出任何一侧的限制，我们就需调用裁剪应隐藏的图像区域的方法。
我们在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqh 的阴影对象类文件中做一些改进。
在类构造函数中，将所创建对象的可见性标志设置为“隐藏”：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CShadowObj::CShadowObj(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW; CGCnvElement::SetBackgroundColor(clrNONE,true); CGCnvElement::SetOpacity(0); CGCnvElement::SetActive(false); this.m_opacity=CLR_DEF_SHADOW_OPACITY; this.m_blur=DEF_SHADOW_BLUR; color gray=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorSaturation(this.ChartBackgroundColor(),-100); this.m_color=CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness(gray,-50); this.m_shadow=false; this.SetVisibleFlag(false,false); CGCnvElement::Erase(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在阴影绘制方法中，首先检查对象的可见性。 如果对象被隐藏，则没有什么可绘制的 — 离开：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the object shadow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CShadowObj::Draw(const int shift_x,const int shift_y,const uchar blur_value,const bool redraw) { if(!this.IsVisible()) return; //--- Set the shadow shift values to the variables by X and Y axes this.SetCoordXRelative(shift_x); this.SetCoordYRelative(shift_y); //--- Calculate the height and width of the drawn rectangle int w=this.Width()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE*2; int h=this.Height()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE*2; //--- Draw a filled rectangle with calculated dimensions this.DrawShadowFigureRect(w,h); //--- Calculate the blur radius, which cannot exceed a quarter of the OUTER_AREA_SIZE constant this.m_blur=(blur_value>OUTER_AREA_SIZE/4 ? OUTER_AREA_SIZE/4 : blur_value); //--- If failed to blur the shape, exit the method (GaussianBlur() displays the error on the journal) if(!this.GaussianBlur(this.m_blur)) return; //--- Shift the shadow object by X/Y offsets specified in the method arguments and update the canvas CGCnvElement::Move(this.CoordX()+this.CoordXRelative(),this.CoordY()+this.CoordYRelative(),redraw); CGCnvElement::Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh 窗体对象类文件中，即在创建新的绑定元素，并将其添加到绑定对象列表中的方法中，修复以前重命名的方法的名称：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new attached element | //| and add it to the list of bound objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity) { //--- If the type of a created graphical element is less than the "element", inform of that and return 'false' if(element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_NOT_INTENDED),::StringSubstr(::EnumToString(element_type),19)); return NULL; } //--- Specify the element index in the list int num=this.m_list_elements.Total(); //--- Create a description of the default graphical element string descript=TypeGraphElementAsString(element_type); //--- Get the screen coordinates of the object relative to the coordinate system of the base object int elm_x=x; int elm_y=y; this.GetCoords(elm_x,elm_y); //--- Create a new graphical element CGCnvElement *obj=this.CreateNewGObject(element_type,num,descript,elm_x,elm_y,w,h,colour,opacity,false,activity); if(obj==NULL) return NULL; //--- and add it to the list of bound graphical elements if(!this.AddNewElement(obj,elm_x,elm_y)) { delete obj; return NULL; } //--- Set the minimum properties for a bound graphical element obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour,true); obj.SetOpacity(opacity); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMain(this.GetMain()==NULL ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain()); obj.SetBase(this.GetObject()); obj.SetID(this.GetMaxIDAll()+1); obj.SetNumber(num); obj.SetCoordXRelative(obj.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); obj.SetCoordYRelative(obj.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); obj.SetZorder(this.Zorder(),false); obj.SetCoordXRelativeInit(obj.CoordXRelative()); obj.SetCoordYRelativeInit(obj.CoordYRelative()); obj.SetVisibleFlag(this.IsVisible(),false); obj.SetActive(this.Active()); obj.SetEnabled(this.Enabled()); return obj; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
由于现在仅当启用了可见性标志时才绘制阴影，故此在阴影绘制方法中交换阴影渲染并启用可见性标志：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the shadow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::DrawShadow(const int shift_x,const int shift_y,const color colour,const uchar opacity=127,const uchar blur=DEF_SHADOW_BLUR) { //--- If the shadow flag is disabled, exit if(!this.m_shadow) return; //--- If there is no shadow object, create it if(this.m_shadow_obj==NULL) this.CreateShadowObj(colour,opacity); //--- If the shadow object exists, draw the shadow on it, //--- set the shadow object visibility flag and //--- move the form object to the foreground if(this.m_shadow_obj!=NULL) { this.m_shadow_obj.SetVisibleFlag(true,false); this.m_shadow_obj.Draw(shift_x,shift_y,blur,true); this.BringToTop(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以前，会以相反的顺序调用这些方法，且不会绘制阴影。
在所有 WinForms 对象的基准对象类 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\WinFormBase.mqh 文件中，改进 Erase() 方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element filling it with color and opacity | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CWinFormBase::Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity,false); //--- If the object has a frame, draw it if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this.DrawFormFrame(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),this.Opacity(),this.BorderStyle()); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Crop(); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element with a gradient fill | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CWinFormBase::Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color array and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,false); //--- If the object has a frame, draw it if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this.DrawFormFrame(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),this.Opacity(),this.BorderStyle()); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Crop(); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
现在我们首先调用图形元素对象的 EraseNoCrop() 方法，然后绘制边框，并裁剪隐藏区域。
在返回元素整数型属性描述的方法中，添加一个代码模块，返回对象新属性的描述 — 其可视区域的坐标和大小：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the control integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CWinFormBase::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property,bool only_prop=false) { return ( property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.TypeElementDescription() ) : //---... //---... property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_X)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_Y)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_WIDTH)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_VISIBLE_AREA_HEIGHT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : //---... //---... property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_COLUMN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_COLUMN)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ALIGNMENT)+ (only_prop ? "" : !this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+AlignmentDescription((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
该对象现在就能够显示在本文中新创建属性的名称。
根据 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CommonBase.mqh 标准控件基准对象类文件中构造的新概念来改进 Erase() 方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element filling it with color and opacity | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCommonBase::Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity,false); //--- If the object has a frame, draw it if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this.DrawFormFrame(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),255,this.BorderStyle()); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Crop(); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element with a gradient fill | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCommonBase::Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color array and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,false); //--- If the object has a frame, draw it if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this.DrawFormFrame(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.BorderSizeRight(),this.BorderColor(),255,this.BorderStyle()); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Crop(); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在此，我们首先调用图形元素对象的 EraseNoCrop() 方法，然后绘制边框，并裁剪隐藏区域。
改进复选框 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh WinForms 对象类文件中的 Redraw() 方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Redraw the object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CCheckBox::Redraw(bool redraw) { //--- Fill the object with the background color having full transparency this.EraseNoCrop(this.BackgroundColor(),this.Opacity(),true); //--- Set corrected text coordinates relative to the checkbox this.SetCorrectTextCoords(); //--- Draw the text and checkbox within the set coordinates of the object and the binding point, and update the object this.Text(this.m_text_x,this.m_text_y,this.Text(),this.ForeColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity(),this.TextAnchor()); this.ShowControlFlag(this.CheckState()); this.Crop(); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在此，我们首先以对象颜色清除图像，而不裁剪隐藏区域，然后在画布上绘制我们需要的所有内容（就像我们之前所做的那样），并调用裁剪图像隐藏区域的方法。
在 Label WinForms 对象类所处的 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Label.mqh 文件中，即在设置元素文本的方法中，在设置完后，调用裁剪隐藏区域的方法，如此这般绘制的文本沿可视区域的边界裁剪：
//--- Set the element text virtual void SetText(const string text) { CWinFormBase::SetText(text); if(this.AutoSize()) this.AutoSetWH(); this.Crop(); }
在重绘对象的方法中，将调用 Erase() 方法替换为调用 EraseNoCrop() 方法。 在构建对象外观的所有操作之后，调用裁剪图像隐藏区域的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Redraw the object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CLabel::Redraw(bool redraw) { //--- Fill the object with the background color having full transparency this.EraseNoCrop(this.BackgroundColor(),0,redraw); //--- Declare the variables for X and Y coordinates and set their values depending on the text alignment int x=0,y=0; this.SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y); //--- Draw the text within the set coordinates of the object and the binding point of the text, and update the object this.Text(x,y,this.Text(),this.ForeColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity(),this.TextAnchor()); this.Crop(); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh Button WinForms 对象文件中以相同的方式改进对象重绘方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Redraw the object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CButton::Redraw(bool redraw) { //--- Fill the object with the background color this.EraseNoCrop(this.BackgroundColor(),this.Opacity(),redraw); //--- Declare the variables for X and Y coordinates and set their values depending on the text alignment int x=0,y=0; CLabel::SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y); //--- Draw the text within the set coordinates of the object and the binding point of the text, and update the object this.Text(x,y,this.Text(),this.ForeColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity(),this.TextAnchor()); this.Crop(); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
辅助箭头按钮对象类
如果 WinForms 对象具有选项卡标题的单行布局，并且选项卡数量超过对象的宽度或高度，则超出其容器的选项卡标题将被隐藏。为了能让我们移动标题栏，我们需要创建箭头按钮。 单击它们则会左右或上下移动标题栏。 我们在其它控件中也需要此类按钮，因此它们将位于辅助 WinForms 对象的清单中 — 它们不是独立的控件，而是用于构建其它控件。
带有箭头的此类按钮对象将按如下方式排列：我们将创建所有此类按钮的基准对象，其中包含设置其属性的方法。 衍生后代对象则会创建某个特定的按钮：带有左、右、上或下的箭头。
此外，基于所创建对象，我们会多创建两个 — 它们将用于构建 WinForms TabControl 对象，即，这些对象会带有两个按钮对象：一种带有两个水平放置的左右箭头按钮；第二种带有两个垂直排列的向上和向下箭头。 这些对象将用于选项卡标题栏的水平和垂直滚动。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ 函数库文件夹中，创建 CArrowButton 类的新文件 ArrowButton.mqh。
该类应派生自按钮对象类，而其文件应包含在所创建类的文件之中：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ArrowButton.mqh | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Common Controls\Button.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Arrow Button object class of WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CArrowButton : public CButton { }
在私密部分，我们声明一个变量来存储箭头的颜色。 在受保护的部分中，我们声明一个绘制箭头的虚拟方法，和一个受保护的构造函数。 在公开部分，声明设置和返回箭头颜色的方法、参数化构造函数、以及重绘对象和绘制其边框的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Arrow Button object class of WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CArrowButton : public CButton { private: color m_arrow_color; // Arrow color protected: //--- Draw the arrow virtual void DrawArrow(void){return;} //--- Protected constructor with object type, chart ID and subwindow CArrowButton(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public: //--- (1) Set and (2) return the arrow color void SetArrowColor(const color clr) { this.m_arrow_color=clr; } color ArrowColor(void) const { return this.m_arrow_color; } //--- Constructor CArrowButton(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); //--- Redraw the object virtual void Redraw(bool redraw); //--- Clear the element filling it with color and opacity virtual void Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false); //--- Clear the element with a gradient fill virtual void Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw the button frame virtual void DrawFrame(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
DrawArrow() 虚拟方法在类中不绘制任何内容。 由于它是虚拟的，它将在后续继承类中重新被定义，每个类都将创建自己的绘制箭头的方法 — 左、右、上和下。
我认为，其方法的目的很清楚。 它们都位于其它函数库对象中，我们已经研究过很多次了。
指定对象类型、图表 ID 和子窗口的受保护构造函数：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected constructor with an object type, | //| chart ID and subwindow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrowButton::CArrowButton(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { //--- Set the specified graphical element type for the object and assign the library object type to the current object this.SetTypeElement(type); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this.SetPaddingAll(0); this.SetMarginAll(0); this.SetBorderSizeAll(1); this.SetArrowColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
创建对象的类型要传递给构造函数，构造函数又会沿链条传递到其余的父对象。 构造函数的主体将设置图形元素的类型、函数库的图形对象的类型、填充和边距的零值、一个像素的边框大小、和箭头的颜色、及控件的默认文本颜色。
创建对象之后，可以更改所有这些参数（对象类型除外）。
在参数化构造函数中，除了正在创建的对象的类型没有传递给它，我们要做同样的事情，而在初始化代码中，需把“箭头按钮”类型传递给父对象构造函数：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrowButton::CArrowButton(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this.SetPaddingAll(0); this.SetMarginAll(0); this.SetBorderSizeAll(1); this.SetArrowColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
该方法重绘对象：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Redraw the object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CArrowButton::Redraw(bool redraw) { //--- Fill the object with background color having transparency this.Erase(this.BackgroundColor(),this.Opacity(),true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Erase() 方法，在这里我们调用重绘：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element filling it with color and opacity | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CArrowButton::Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity,false); //--- If the object has a frame, draw it if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this.DrawFrame(); this.DrawArrow(); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Crop(); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
根据裁剪图像隐藏区域的新概念，此处的一切都与所有其它对象完全相同：首先调用 EraseNoCrop() 方法（在其内填充对象背景颜色），然后绘制边框和箭头，并裁剪隐藏区域。
该方法以渐变填充清除元素：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element with a gradient fill | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CArrowButton::Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color array and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,false); //--- If the object has a frame, draw it if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this.DrawFrame(); this.DrawArrow(); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Crop(); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
一切都与上述方法完全相同。 此处调用重载的 EraeNoCrop() 方法。 它用渐变颜色填充背景。
该方法绘制元素边框：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the element border | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CArrowButton::DrawFrame(void) { this.DrawRectangle(0,0,this.Width()-1,this.Height()-1,this.BorderColor(),this.Opacity()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在此，我们只需按指定背景颜色和不透明度，给在对象边框周围绘制一个矩形。
如果我们创建这个对象，那么就简单地绘制一个没有标签和箭头的常规按钮。 箭头将在类的派生对象中绘制。
左箭头按钮对象。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ 函数库文件夹中，创建 CArrowLeftButton 类的新文件 ArrowLeftButton.mqh。 该类应派生自新创建的箭头按钮基类，其文件应包含在创建的类文件中：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ArrowLeftButton.mqh | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ArrowButton.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Left Arrow Button object class of WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CArrowLeftButton : public CArrowButton { }
在类的受保护部分中，声明绘制箭头和受保护构造函数的方法；而在公开部分中，声明参数型构造函数：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Left Arrow Button object class of WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CArrowLeftButton : public CArrowButton { private: protected: //--- Draw the arrow virtual void DrawArrow(void); //--- Protected constructor with object type, chart ID and subwindow CArrowLeftButton(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public: //--- Constructor CArrowLeftButton(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在受保护的构造函数中，设置传递给方法的图形元素的类型，而在参数化构造函数中，将对象类型作为初始化代码中的“左箭头按钮”传递给父类构造函数，并为对象设置相同的类型：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected constructor with an object type, | //| chart ID and subwindow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrowLeftButton::CArrowLeftButton(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { //--- Set the specified graphical element type for the object and assign the library object type to the current object this.SetTypeElement(type); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrowLeftButton::CArrowLeftButton(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
绘制箭头的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the arrow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CArrowLeftButton::DrawArrow(void) { //--- Create X and Y coordinate arrays for drawing a triangle double x=(double)this.Width()/2; double y=(double)this.Height()/2; double w=(double)this.Width(); double h=(double)this.Height(); //--- Calculate coordinates as double values and write them to arrays as integers int array_x[]={int(w*0.7), int(w*0.7), int(w*0.3)}; int array_y[]={int(h*0.3), int(h*0.7), int(h*0.5)}; //--- Draw a filled triangle followed by a smoothed one on top of it this.DrawTriangleFill(array_x[0],array_y[0],array_x[1],array_y[1],array_x[2],array_y[2],this.ArrowColor()); this.DrawTriangleWu(array_x[0],array_y[0],array_x[1],array_y[1],array_x[2],array_y[2],this.ArrowColor()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
该虚拟方法在绘制每个不同方向上的箭头对象时，将有所不同。 但它们仅在绘制三角形顶点的坐标时有所不同。 该类与在按钮上绘制各向箭头的类之间的区别仅在于图形元素的类型，以及根据其各个坐标绘制箭头的虚拟方法。
我们在整体研究它们时无需解释，因为上面的类与其它类完全雷同，并且所有这些类都位于同一个函数库文件夹 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ 当中。
ArrowRightButton.mqh 文件中的右箭头按钮对象类：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ArrowRightButton.mqh | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ArrowButton.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Right Arrow Button object class of WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CArrowRightButton : public CArrowButton { private: protected: //--- Draw the arrow virtual void DrawArrow(void); //--- Protected constructor with object type, chart ID and subwindow CArrowRightButton(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public: //--- Constructor CArrowRightButton(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected constructor with an object type, | //| chart ID and subwindow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrowRightButton::CArrowRightButton(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { //--- Set the specified graphical element type for the object and assign the library object type to the current object this.SetTypeElement(type); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrowRightButton::CArrowRightButton(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the arrow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CArrowRightButton::DrawArrow(void) { //--- Create X and Y coordinate arrays for drawing a triangle double x=(double)this.Width()/2; double y=(double)this.Height()/2; double w=(double)this.Width(); double h=(double)this.Height(); //--- Calculate coordinates as double values and write them to arrays as integers int array_x[]={int(w*0.3), int(w*0.7), int(w*0.3)}; int array_y[]={int(h*0.3), int(h*0.5), int(h*0.7)}; //--- Draw a filled triangle followed by a smoothed one on top of it this.DrawTriangleFill(array_x[0],array_y[0],array_x[1],array_y[1],array_x[2],array_y[2],this.ArrowColor()); this.DrawTriangleWu(array_x[0],array_y[0],array_x[1],array_y[1],array_x[2],array_y[2],this.ArrowColor()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ArrowUpButton.mqh 文件中的上箭头按钮对象类：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ArrowUpButton.mqh | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ArrowButton.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Up Arrow Button object class of WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CArrowUpButton : public CArrowButton { private: protected: //--- Draw the arrow virtual void DrawArrow(void); //--- Protected constructor with object type, chart ID and subwindow CArrowUpButton(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public: //--- Constructor CArrowUpButton(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected constructor with an object type, | //| chart ID and subwindow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrowUpButton::CArrowUpButton(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { //--- Set the specified graphical element type for the object and assign the library object type to the current object this.SetTypeElement(type); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrowUpButton::CArrowUpButton(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the arrow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CArrowUpButton::DrawArrow(void) { //--- Create X and Y coordinate arrays for drawing a triangle double x=(double)this.Width()/2; double y=(double)this.Height()/2; double w=(double)this.Width(); double h=(double)this.Height(); //--- Calculate coordinates as double values and write them to arrays as integers int array_x[]={int(w*0.3), int(w*0.5), int(w*0.7)}; int array_y[]={int(h*0.7), int(h*0.3), int(h*0.7)}; //--- Draw a filled triangle followed by a smoothed one on top of it this.DrawTriangleFill(array_x[0],array_y[0],array_x[1],array_y[1],array_x[2],array_y[2],this.ArrowColor()); this.DrawTriangleWu(array_x[0],array_y[0],array_x[1],array_y[1],array_x[2],array_y[2],this.ArrowColor()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ArrowDownButton.mqh 文件中的下箭头按钮对象类：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ArrowDownButton.mqh | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ArrowButton.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Down Arrow Button object class of WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CArrowDownButton : public CArrowButton { private: protected: //--- Draw the arrow virtual void DrawArrow(void); //--- Protected constructor with object type, chart ID and subwindow CArrowDownButton(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public: //--- Constructor CArrowDownButton(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected constructor with an object type, | //| chart ID and subwindow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrowDownButton::CArrowDownButton(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { //--- Set the specified graphical element type for the object and assign the library object type to the current object this.SetTypeElement(type); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrowDownButton::CArrowDownButton(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CArrowButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the arrow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CArrowDownButton::DrawArrow(void) { //--- Create X and Y coordinate arrays for drawing a triangle double x=(double)this.Width()/2; double y=(double)this.Height()/2; double w=(double)this.Width(); double h=(double)this.Height(); //--- Calculate coordinates as double values and write them to arrays as integers int array_x[]={int(w*0.3), int(w*0.5), int(w*0.7)}; int array_y[]={int(h*0.3), int(h*0.7), int(h*0.3)}; //--- Draw a filled triangle followed by a smoothed one on top of it this.DrawTriangleFill(array_x[0],array_y[0],array_x[1],array_y[1],array_x[2],array_y[2],this.ArrowColor()); this.DrawTriangleWu(array_x[0],array_y[0],array_x[1],array_y[1],array_x[2],array_y[2],this.ArrowColor()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
所有这些类都是基本雷同。 我们只注意到类构造函数中设置的对象类型，和 DrawArrow() 方法中顶点坐标值的差异。
另外两个辅助类基于所创建的带箭头按钮对象类。 它们中的每一个都将带有一个容器，以便两个按钮能附着。 第一类具有水平放置的左右按钮，第二类具有垂直位置的上下按钮。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ 函数库文件夹中，创建一个 CArrowLeftRightBox 类的新文件 ArrowLeftRightBox.mqh。
该类应派生自容器对象 WinForms 类，而 CPanel 类文件应包含在所创建类的文件当中：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ArrowLeftRightBox.mqh | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Containers\Panel.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ArrowLeftRightBox object class of WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CArrowLeftRightBox : public CContainer { }
在类的私密部分中，声明一个创建图形对象的虚拟方法，和一个创建两箭头按钮的方法。 在类的受保护部分中，声明受保护的构造函数，而在公开部分中，编写两个方法来获取指向带有箭头按钮对象的指针，并声明一个参数构造函数：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ArrowLeftRightBox object class of WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CArrowLeftRightBox : public CContainer { private: //--- Create a new graphical object virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); //--- Create ArrowButton Up and Down objects void CreateArrowButtons(const int width,const int height); protected: //--- Protected constructor with object type, chart ID and subwindow CArrowLeftRightBox(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public: //--- Return the pointer to the (1) up and (2) down arrow button CArrowLeftButton *GetArrowUpButton(void) { return this.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT,0); } CArrowRightButton*GetArrowDownButton(void) { return this.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT,0); } //--- Constructor CArrowLeftRightBox(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
我们来研究一下所声明方法的实现。
指定对象类型、图表 ID 和子窗口的受保护构造函数：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected constructor with an object type, | //| chart ID and subwindow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrowLeftRightBox::CArrowLeftRightBox(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { //--- Set the specified graphical element type for the object and assign the library object type to the current object this.SetTypeElement(type); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this.SetBorderSizeAll(1); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true); this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); this.CreateArrowButtons((w<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? w : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE),(h<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? h : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
此处我们设置传递给构造函数的图形元素的类型，将函数库的图形对象的类型设置为“辅助对象”，将对象边框的大小设置为一个像素，边框类型为平面，边框颜色为默认值，箭头的默认颜色与 WinForms 对象的默认文本颜色匹配，并调用创建两箭头按钮的方法。 在这种情况下，如果传递给构造函数的宽度和高度小于带有默认箭头的按钮对象的指定大小，则采用指定的维度生成该对象；否则，采用默认维度生成该对象。 因此，设置的默认按钮大小是箭头按钮对象的最大可能值。
具有图表和子窗口 ID 的参数化构造函数：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor indicating the chart and subwindow ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrowLeftRightBox::CArrowLeftRightBox(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this.SetBorderSizeAll(1); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true); this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); this.CreateArrowButtons((w<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? w : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE),(h<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? h : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
此处的一切内容都与受保护的构造函数中的雷同，只是此处图形元素的类型未传递给构造函数，而是硬编码为 ArrowLeftRightButtonBox。
该方法创建 ArrowButton 左和右对象：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create ArrowButton Left and Right objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CArrowLeftRightBox::CreateArrowButtons(const int width,const int height) { //--- Calculate the width of the object from the width of two buttons plus the size of the frame on the left and right //--- and the height of the object from the height of the button plus the top and bottom frame sizes int w=width*2+this.BorderSizeLeft()+this.BorderSizeRight(); int h=height+this.BorderSizeTop()+this.BorderSizeBottom(); //--- If the received width or height is greater than the width or height of the object, resize it if(w>this.Width() || h>this.Height()) this.Resize((w>this.Width() ? w : this.Width()),(h>this.Height() ? h : this.Height()),false); //--- Create two buttons next to each other starting from the 0 : 0 coordinate of the container this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT,0,0,width,height,clrNONE,255,true,false); this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT,width,0,width,height,clrNONE,255,true,false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
把所要创建的按钮大小传递给该方法。 根据按钮的大小，计算容器的宽度，其为两个按钮的宽度的大小，同时考虑到对象边框的大小。 考虑到容器边框的尺寸，容器的高度取自按钮的高度。 如果计算出的按钮大小大于容器大小，则其大小将增加到所计算大小，同时调用这些方法来创建水平排列的按钮 — 逐个紧挨。
该方法创建一个新的图形对象:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CArrowLeftRightBox::CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element=NULL; switch(type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element=new CArrowLeftButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element=new CArrowRightButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; default: break; } if(element==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
虚拟方法只允许创建两个对象 — 左箭头和右箭头按钮。
创建具有两个垂直位置按钮的容器的类与上面所研究的类雷同。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ 函数库文件夹中，创建 CArrowUpDownBox 类的新文件 ArrowUpDownBox.mqh。
该类应派生自容器对象 WinForms 类，而 CPanel 类文件应包含在所创建类的文件之中：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ArrowUpDownBox.mqh | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Containers\Panel.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ArrowUpDownBox object class of the WForms controls | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CArrowUpDownBox : public CContainer { private: //--- Create a new graphical object virtual CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); //--- Create ArrowButton Up and Down objects void CreateArrowButtons(const int width,const int height); protected: //--- Protected constructor with object type, chart ID and subwindow CArrowUpDownBox(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public: //--- Return the pointer to the (1) up and (2) down arrow button CArrowUpButton *GetArrowUpButton(void) { return this.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP,0); } CArrowDownButton *GetArrowDownButton(void) { return this.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN,0); } //--- Constructor CArrowUpDownBox(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected constructor with an object type, | //| chart ID and subwindow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrowUpDownBox::CArrowUpDownBox(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { //--- Set the specified graphical element type for the object and assign the library object type to the current object this.SetTypeElement(type); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this.SetBorderSizeAll(1); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true); this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); this.CreateArrowButtons((w<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? w : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE),(h<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? h : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor indicating the chart and subwindow ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrowUpDownBox::CArrowUpDownBox(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this.SetBorderSizeAll(1); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); this.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true); this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); this.CreateArrowButtons((w<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? w : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE),(h<DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE ? h : DEF_ARROW_BUTTON_SIZE)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create ArrowButton Up and Down objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CArrowUpDownBox::CreateArrowButtons(const int width,const int height) { //--- Calculate the width of the object from the width of the button plus the size of the frame on the left and right //--- and the height of the object from the height of two buttons plus the top and bottom frame sizes int w=width+this.BorderSizeLeft()+this.BorderSizeRight(); int h=height*2+this.BorderSizeTop()+this.BorderSizeBottom(); //--- If the received width or height is greater than the width or height of the object, resize it if(w>this.Width() || h>this.Height()) this.Resize((w>this.Width() ? w : this.Width()),(h>this.Height() ? h : this.Height()),false); //--- Create two buttons one above the other starting from the 0 : 0 coordinate of the container this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP,0,0,width,height,clrNONE,255,true,false); this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN,0,height,width,height,clrNONE,255,true,false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CArrowUpDownBox::CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element=NULL; switch(type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element=new CArrowUpButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element=new CArrowDownButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; default: break; } if(element==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
上述两个类的区别仅在于类构造函数中设置的图形元素类型，及创建两个按钮的方法。 在第二个类中，该方法创建垂直定位的按钮，并调整容器的大小来匹配两个按钮的高度。 这两个方法在清单中都有相当完整的注释，我希望不需要额外的解释。
这两个对象都会在下一篇文章中用到，当选项卡水平和垂直排列在一行当中时，用其滚动选项卡的标题栏，而超出控件区域部分相应隐藏。
现在我们已创建了新的图形元素，我们需要优调容器对象，如此它们即可认识新对象，并可创建它们。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh 容器对象类文件中，重命名返回工作区大小和坐标的方法，令其名称与类似方法的名称相对应 — 删除 “Get” 前缀：
public: //--- Return the size and coordinates of the working area int WidthWorkspace(void) const { return this.Width()-::fmax(this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.PaddingLeft())-::fmax(this.BorderSizeRight(),this.PaddingRight()); } int HeightWorkspace(void) const { return this.Height()-::fmax(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.PaddingTop())-::fmax(this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.PaddingBottom()); } int CoordXWorkspace(void) const { return this.CoordX()+::fmax(this.BorderSizeLeft(),this.PaddingLeft()); } int CoordYWorkspace(void) const { return this.CoordY()+::fmax(this.BorderSizeTop(),this.PaddingTop()); } int RightEdgeWorkspace(void) const { return this.RightEdge()-::fmax(this.BorderSizeRight(),this.PaddingRight()); } int BottomEdgeWorkspace(void) const { return this.BottomEdge()-::fmax(this.BorderSizeBottom(),this.PaddingBottom()); } //--- Return the list of bound WinForms objects with (1) any and (2) specified WinForms object type (from the base one and higher)
声明裁剪隐藏对象区域的虚拟方法:
virtual void SetBorderSizeBottom(const uint value) { CForm::SetBorderSizeBottom(value); if(this.PaddingBottom()<this.BorderSizeBottom()) this.SetPaddingBottom(this.BorderSizeBottom()); } //--- Crop the image outlined by the specified rectangular visibility area virtual void Crop(void); protected:
此种方法应位于函数库的所有关键 WinForms 对象之中。
在创建新绑定元素的方法中，为新创建的对象添加调用 Crop() 方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new attached element | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CContainer::CreateNewElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { //--- If the object type is less than the base WinForms object if(element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { //--- report the error and return 'false' CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE); return false; } //--- If failed to create a new graphical element, return 'false' CWinFormBase *obj=CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if(obj==NULL) return false; //--- Set parameters for the created object this.SetObjParams(obj,colour); //--- If the panel has auto resize enabled and features bound objects, call the resize method if(this.AutoSize() && this.ElementsTotal()>0) this.AutoSizeProcess(redraw); //--- Crop along the edges of the visible part obj.Crop(); //--- return 'true' return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
创建新对象，并调整容器大小，来适配在其中创建的对象（设置了容器自动调整大小标志）后，应检查新创建的对象是否超出容器区域，只有在容器区域内的对象才可见。 此外，我们应该裁剪新对象图像中超出该区域的部分。
在为绑定对象设置参数的方法中，添加实现指向基准对象和主对象的指针，以及编写代码模块，为创建并绑定到容器的箭头按钮对象设置参数：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set parameters for the attached object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CContainer::SetObjParams(CWinFormBase *obj,const color colour) { obj.SetMain(this.GetMain()==NULL ? this.GetObject() : this.GetMain()); obj.SetBase(this.GetObject()); //--- Set the text color of the object to be the same as that of the base container obj.SetForeColor(this.ForeColor(),true); //--- If the created object is not a container, set the same group for it as the one for its base object if(obj.TypeGraphElement()<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER || obj.TypeGraphElement()>GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX) obj.SetGroup(this.Group()); //--- Depending on the object type switch(obj.TypeGraphElement()) { //--- For the Container, Panel and GroupBox WinForms objects case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : //--- set the frame color equal to the background color obj.SetBorderColor(obj.BackgroundColor(),true); break; //--- For "Label", "CheckBox" and "RadioButton" WinForms objects case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : //--- set the object text color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- either the container text color, or the one passed to the method. //--- The frame color is set equal to the text color //--- Set the background color to transparent obj.SetForeColor(colour==clrNONE ? this.ForeColor() : colour,true); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(),true); obj.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true); obj.SetOpacity(0,false); break; //--- For "Button", "TabHeader", TabField and "ListBoxItem" WinForms objects case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : //--- set the object text color as a container text color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- set the background color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- either the default standard control background color, or the one passed to the method. //--- The frame color is set equal to the text color obj.SetForeColor(this.ForeColor(),true); obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour,true); obj.SetBorderColor(obj.ForeColor(),true); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break; //--- For "ListBox", "CheckedListBox" and "ButtonListBox" WinForms object case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : //--- set the object text color as a container text color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- set the background color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- either the default standard control background color, or the one passed to the method. //--- The frame color is set equal to the text color obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_STD_BACK_COLOR : colour,true); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_BORDER_COLOR,true); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); break; //--- For the "TabControl", "ArrowButton" WinForms object case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : //--- set the object text color as a container text color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- set the background color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- either the default standard control background color, or the one passed to the method. //--- The frame color is set equal to the text color obj.SetBackgroundColor(colour==clrNONE ? CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BACK_COLOR : colour,true); obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_BORDER_COLOR,true); obj.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); obj.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_OPACITY); break; //--- For the "ArrowButton" WinForms object case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : //--- set the object text color as a container text color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- set the background color depending on the one passed to the method: //--- either the default standard control background color, or the one passed to the method. //--- The frame color is set equal to the text color obj.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR,true); obj.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); break; default: break; } obj.Crop(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在方法结束时，裁剪所创建对象的隐藏区域。
在以前的方法中创建附加元素，以及在该方法中设置默认属性后，调用 Crop() 方法也许是多余的。 进一步的测试将显示该方法，可以从中删除调用 Crop() 方法。
我们编写一个方法的实现，即裁剪计算出的矩形可视区域勾勒的图像：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Crop the image outlined by the calculated | //| rectangular visibility scope | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CContainer::Crop(void) { //--- Get the pointer to the base object CContainer *base=this.GetBase(); //--- If the object does not have a base object it is attached to, then there is no need to crop the hidden areas - leave if(base==NULL) return; //--- Set the initial coordinates and size of the visibility scope to the entire object int vis_x=0; int vis_y=0; int vis_w=this.Width(); int vis_h=this.Height(); //--- Set the size of the top, bottom, left and right areas that go beyond the container int crop_top=0; int crop_bottom=0; int crop_left=0; int crop_right=0; //--- Calculate the boundaries of the container area, inside which the object is fully visible int top=fmax(base.CoordYWorkspace(),base.CoordYVisibleArea()); int bottom=fmin(base.BottomEdgeWorkspace(),base.BottomEdgeVisibleArea()+1); int left=fmax(base.CoordXWorkspace(),base.CoordXVisibleArea()); int right=fmin(base.RightEdgeWorkspace(),base.RightEdgeVisibleArea()+1); //--- Calculate the values of the top, bottom, left and right areas, at which the object goes beyond //--- the boundaries of the container area, inside which the object is fully visible crop_top=this.CoordY()-top; if(crop_top<0) vis_y=-crop_top; crop_bottom=bottom-this.BottomEdge()-1; if(crop_bottom<0) vis_h=this.Height()+crop_bottom-vis_y; crop_left=this.CoordX()-left; if(crop_left<0) vis_x=-crop_left; crop_right=right-this.RightEdge()-1; if(crop_right<0) vis_w=this.Width()+crop_right-vis_x; //--- If there are areas that need to be hidden, call the cropping method with the calculated size of the object visibility scope if(crop_top<0 || crop_bottom<0 || crop_left<0 || crop_right<0) this.Crop(vis_x,vis_y,vis_w,vis_h); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
该方法与我在 CGCnvElement 图形元素对象类中编写的方法雷同，但我们获取的基准对象类型 CGCnvElement 被取代，我们获取的基准对象是 CContainer 容器对象类型。 为了计算容器区域的边界（对象在其内完全可见），调用返回容器工作区域边界的方法，这些在基准图形元素中并不存在。
在 ArrangeObjects() 方法中，以前重命名的方法名称（其 “Get” 前缀已被删除）已替换为当前名称。
例如:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place bound objects in the order of their Dock binding | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CContainer::ArrangeObjects(const bool redraw) { //--- Get the list of bound objects with WinForms type basic and higher CArrayObj *list=this.GetListWinFormsObj(); CWinFormBase *prev=NULL, *obj=NULL, *elm=NULL; //--- In the loop by all bound objects, for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { //--- Get the current and previous elements from the list obj=list.At(i); prev=list.At(i-1); //--- If the object is not received, move on if(obj==NULL) continue; int x=0, y=0; // Object binding coordinates //--- Depending on the current object binding mode... //--- Top if(obj.DockMode()==CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP) { //--- If failed to change the object size (for the entire working area width and by the initial object height), move on to the next one if(!obj.Resize(this.WidthWorkspace(),obj.GetHeightInit(),false)) continue; //--- Get the object binding coordinates x=this.CoordXWorkspace(); y=(prev!=NULL ? prev.BottomEdge()+1 : this.CoordYWorkspace()); //--- If failed to move the object to the obtained coordinates, move on to the next one if(!obj.Move(x,y,false)) continue; } //--- Bottom
该方法中有许多如此和类似的替换，它们都已经制作完成，在这里并无必要讲述它们。 这些只是编写代码时智能感知类别的改进，它们并不会影响其逻辑。
改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh 中的面板对象类。
包含今天创建的所有新类的文件:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Container.mqh" #include "..\TabField.mqh" #include "..\ArrowButton.mqh" #include "..\ArrowUpButton.mqh" #include "..\ArrowDownButton.mqh" #include "..\ArrowLeftButton.mqh" #include "..\ArrowRightButton.mqh" #include "..\ArrowUpDownBox.mqh" #include "..\ArrowLeftRightBox.mqh" #include "GroupBox.mqh" #include "TabControl.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ListBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\CheckedListBox.mqh" #include "..\..\WForms\Common Controls\ButtonListBox.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
现在，这些类将在需要创建函数库的所有图形对象的地方可见。
在创建新图形对象的方法中添加创建所有新对象的代码模块：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CPanel::CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element=NULL; switch(type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element=new CGCnvElement(type,this.ID(),obj_num,this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element=new CForm(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element=new CContainer(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element=new CGroupBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element=new CPanel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element=new CLabel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element=new CCheckBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element=new CRadioButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element=new CButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element=new CListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : element=new CListBoxItem(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element=new CCheckedListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element=new CButtonListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element=new CTabHeader(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element=new CTabField(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element=new CTabControl(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : element=new CArrowButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element=new CArrowUpButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element=new CArrowDownButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element=new CArrowLeftButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element=new CArrowRightButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX : element=new CArrowUpDownBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX : element=new CArrowLeftRightBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; default: break; } if(element==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在创建底层对象的方法中，更改以前调用的重命名方法的名称：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the underlay object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CPanel::CreateUnderlayObj(void) { this.m_underlay=new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY,this.ID(),this.Number(),this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),this.NameObj()+"Underlay", this.CoordXWorkspace(),this.CoordYWorkspace(),this.WidthWorkspace(),this.HeightWorkspace(), CLR_CANV_NULL,0,false,false); if(m_underlay==NULL) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_UNDERLAY_OBJ); return false; } if(!this.m_list_tmp.Add(this.m_underlay)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete this.m_underlay; return false; } this.SetUnderlayParams(); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\GroupBox.mqh GroupBox 控件类文件中，即在创建新图形对象的方法中，添加创建我在此处创建的所有新对象的代码模块，就像在之前一个类中一样：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CGroupBox::CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element=NULL; switch(type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element=new CGCnvElement(type,this.ID(),obj_num,this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element=new CForm(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element=new CContainer(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element=new CGroupBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element=new CPanel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element=new CLabel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element=new CCheckBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element=new CRadioButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element=new CButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element=new CListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : element=new CListBoxItem(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element=new CCheckedListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element=new CButtonListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element=new CTabHeader(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element=new CTabField(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element=new CTabControl(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : element=new CArrowButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element=new CArrowUpButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element=new CArrowDownButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element=new CArrowLeftButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element=new CArrowRightButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX : element=new CArrowUpDownBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX : element=new CArrowLeftRightBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; default: break; } if(element==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
清除元素的方法也已根据先前完成的其它类的相同方法进行了改进：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element filling it with color and opacity | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGroupBox::Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity,false); //--- Draw a frame encasing a group of objects this.DrawFrame(); //--- Draw a header above the frame CGCnvElement::Text(6,0,this.Text(),this.ForeColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity()); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Crop(); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element with a gradient fill | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGroupBox::Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color array and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,false); //--- Draw a frame encasing a group of objects this.DrawFrame(); //--- Draw a header above the frame CGCnvElement::Text(6,0,this.Text(),this.ForeColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity()); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Crop(); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
如往常一样，填充背景色，绘制必要的设计元素，并在可视区域之外裁剪多余的元素。
改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\TabHeader.mqh 中 TabControl 选项卡的标题对象类。
在类的公开部分中，声明重绘对象的方法：
//--- Sets the state of the control virtual void SetState(const bool flag); //--- Redraw the object virtual void Redraw(bool redraw); //--- Clear the element filling it with color and opacity
在类构造函数中，将元素的函数库图形对象的类型设置为“辅助 WinForms 对象”：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected constructor with an object type, | //| chart ID and subwindow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTabHeader::CTabHeader(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this.SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this.SetToggleFlag(true); //---... //---... this.SetSizes(w,h); this.SetState(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTabHeader::CTabHeader(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CButton(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this.SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this.SetToggleFlag(true); //---... //---... this.SetSizes(w,h); this.SetState(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在设置控件状态的方法中，仅当对象可见时，再将标题添加到前景。 以同样的方式，处理选项卡字段对象 — 显示它，将其置于前景，在其上绘制设计元素，并仅在对象可见时再裁剪它：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the state of the control | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabHeader::SetState(const bool flag) { //--- Get the button state and set the new one passed to the method bool state=this.State(); CButton::SetState(flag); //--- If the previous state of the button does not match the set if(state!=this.State()) { //--- If the button is pressed if(this.State()) { //--- Call the button resizing method and bring it to the foreground this.WHProcessStateOn(); if(this.IsVisible()) this.BringToTop(); //--- Get the base object the tab title is attached to (TabControl) CWinFormBase *base=this.GetBase(); if(base==NULL) return; //--- Set the index of the selected tab to the TabControl object base.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER,this.PageNumber()); //--- Get the list of tab field objects from the base object CArrayObj *list=base.GetListElementsByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); if(list==NULL) return; //--- In the loop through the received list, hide all fields that do not match the header for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { //--- get the next tab field object CWinFormBase *obj=list.At(i); //--- If the object is not received or corresponds to the selected header, move on if(obj==NULL || obj.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER)==this.PageNumber()) continue; //--- Set the ZOrder tab field as the base object and hide the field obj.SetZorder(base.Zorder(),false); obj.Hide(); } //--- Get the field object corresponding to the field header (this object) CWinFormBase *field=this.GetFieldObj(); if(field==NULL) return; //--- Display the field and set its ZOrder higher than other fields of the TabControl object, //--- draw the frame of the field object and bring it to the foreground field.SetZorder(base.Zorder()+1,false); if(this.IsVisible()) { field.Show(); field.DrawFrame(); field.Crop(); field.BringToTop(); } } //--- If the button is not pressed, call the method to restore the title size else { this.WHProcessStateOff(); CWinFormBase *field=this.GetFieldObj(); field.Hide(); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
如果未按下该按钮，则隐藏选项卡字段对象。
根据所有图形元素的新概念，改进了元素清理方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element filling it with color and opacity | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabHeader::Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity,false); //--- If the object has a frame, draw it if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this.DrawFrame(); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Crop(); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element with a gradient fill | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabHeader::Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color array and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,false); //--- If the object has a frame, draw it if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this.DrawFrame(); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Crop(); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
填充颜色，绘制设计元素，并裁剪多余的部分。
该方法重绘对象：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Redraw the object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabHeader::Redraw(bool redraw) { //--- Fill the object with the background color this.Erase(this.BackgroundColor(),this.Opacity(),false); //--- Declare the variables for X and Y coordinates and set their values depending on the text alignment int x=0,y=0; CLabel::SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y); //--- Draw the text within the set coordinates of the object and the binding point of the text, and update the object this.Text(x,y,this.Text(),this.ForeColor(),this.ForeColorOpacity(),this.TextAnchor()); this.Crop(); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在此，我们调用取颜色填充对象的方法，设置文本输出参数，绘制文本，然后裁剪超出容器的图像区域。
在“光标在活动区域内，单击鼠标左键”事件处理程序（MouseActiveAreaReleaseHandler() 方法）中，
添加裁剪选项卡字段，单击选项卡标题后，在元素上显示选项卡字段：
//--- If this is the toggle button, else { //--- if the button does not work in the group, set its state to the opposite, if(!this.GroupButtonFlag()) this.SetState(!this.State()); //--- if the button is not pressed yet, set it to the pressed state else if(!this.State()) this.SetState(true); //--- set the background and text color for "The cursor is over the active area" status depending on whether the button is clicked or not this.SetBackgroundColor(this.State() ? this.BackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver() : this.BackgroundColorMouseOver(),false); this.SetForeColor(this.State() ? this.ForeStateOnColorMouseOver() : this.ForeColorMouseOver(),false); //--- Get the field object corresponding to the header CWinFormBase *field=this.GetFieldObj(); if(field!=NULL) { //--- Display the field, bring it to the front and draw a frame field.Show(); field.BringToTop(); field.DrawFrame(); field.Crop(); } //--- Redraw an object and a chart this.Redraw(true); } //--- Send the test message to the journal Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Щелчок","Click"),", this.State()=",this.State(),", ID=",this.ID(),", Group=",this.Group()); //--- Set the frame color for "The cursor is over the active area" status this.SetBorderColor(this.BorderColorMouseOver(),false); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\TabField.mqh 中的选项卡字段对象类。
在类构造函数中，将函数库图形对象的类型设置为“辅助 WinForms 对象”：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected constructor with an object type, | //| chart ID and subwindow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTabField::CTabField(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(type,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this.SetBorderSizeAll(1); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); //---... //---... this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); this.SetPaddingAll(3); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTabField::CTabField(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER; this.SetBorderSizeAll(1); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); //---... //---... this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); this.SetPaddingAll(3); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
元素清除方法以所有 WinForms 对象类固有的方式进行了改进：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element filling it with color and opacity | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabField::Erase(const color colour,const uchar opacity,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colour,opacity,false); //--- If the object has a frame, draw it if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this.DrawFrame(); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Crop(); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Clear the element with a gradient fill | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabField::Erase(color &colors[],const uchar opacity,const bool vgradient,const bool cycle,const bool redraw=false) { //--- Fill the element having the specified color array and the redrawing flag CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop(colors,opacity,vgradient,cycle,false); //--- If the object has a frame, draw it if(this.BorderStyle()!=FRAME_STYLE_NONE) this.DrawFrame(); //--- Update the element having the specified redrawing flag this.Crop(); this.Update(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在创建新图形对象的方法中添加构造此处所创建所有新对象的代码模块：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CTabField::CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element=NULL; switch(type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element=new CGCnvElement(type,this.ID(),obj_num,this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element=new CForm(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element=new CContainer(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element=new CGroupBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element=new CPanel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element=new CLabel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element=new CCheckBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element=new CRadioButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element=new CButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element=new CListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : element=new CListBoxItem(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element=new CCheckedListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element=new CButtonListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element=new CTabHeader(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element=new CTabField(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element=new CTabControl(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : element=new CArrowButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element=new CArrowUpButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element=new CArrowDownButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element=new CArrowLeftButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element=new CArrowRightButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX : element=new CArrowUpDownBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX : element=new CArrowLeftRightBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; default: break; } if(element==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
我们来改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\TabControl.mqh 中的 TabControl WinForms 对象。
对于此对象，我们需要创建自定义方法，将其置于前景，并显示它。 父类的这些方法在循环中移动附着到容器里的所有对象，将它们全部带到前景，并显示它们。 该逻辑不适合 TabControl — 它包含隐藏字段，若这些字段由父类的方法显示并置于前景，这是不可接受的。 在此，我们首先需要检查该字段是否属于选中的选项卡，且仅应显示此字段，并将其置于前景，而隐藏所有其它字段。
我们在类的公开部分中声明这两个虚拟方法:
//--- Returns the (1) index, (2) the pointer to the selected tab int SelectedTabPageNum(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TAB_PAGE_NUMBER);} CWinFormBase *SelectedTabPage(void) { return this.GetTabField(this.SelectedTabPageNum()); } //--- Set the object above all virtual void BringToTop(void); //--- Show the control virtual void Show(void); //--- Constructor
在类的构造函数中，确保将 Padding 置为零，否则，在其内可视区域绑定的对象应每侧裁剪三个像素（默认情况下，Padding 等于三个像素），且选项卡字段在错误的位置被裁剪 — 沿着容器的轮廓， 大小为三个像素：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor indicating the chart and subwindow ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTabControl::CTabControl(const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CContainer(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this.SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER; this.SetBorderSizeAll(0); this.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_NONE); this.SetOpacity(0,true); this.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true); this.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_CANV_NULL); this.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_CANV_NULL); this.SetBorderColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true); this.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_CANV_NULL); this.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_CANV_NULL); this.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); this.SetAlignment(CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP); this.SetItemSize(58,18); this.SetTabSizeMode(CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL); this.SetPaddingAll(0); this.SetHeaderPadding(6,3); this.SetFieldPadding(3,3,3,3); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在创建指定数量的选项卡方法中，将标题的坐标和选项卡字段的大小调整两个像素。 此外，选项卡标题的可见性标志应与控件的可见性标志匹配。 在这种情况下，选项卡标题不会显示隐藏对象：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the specified number of tabs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTabControl::CreateTabPages(const int total,const int selected_page,const int tab_w=0,const int tab_h=0,const string header_text="") { //--- Calculate the size and initial coordinates of the tab title int w=(tab_w==0 ? this.ItemWidth() : tab_w); int h=(tab_h==0 ? this.ItemHeight() : tab_h); //--- In the loop by the number of tabs CTabHeader *header=NULL; CTabField *field=NULL; for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- Depending on the location of tab titles, set their initial coordinates int header_x=2; int header_y=2; int header_w=w; int header_h=h; //--- Set the current X and Y coordinate depending on the location of the tab headers switch(this.Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : header_w=w; header_h=h; header_x=(header==NULL ? 2 : header.RightEdgeRelative()); header_y=2; break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : header_w=w; header_h=h; header_x=(header==NULL ? 2 : header.RightEdgeRelative()); header_y=this.Height()-header_h; break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : header_w=h; header_h=w; header_x=2; header_y=(header==NULL ? this.Height()-header_h-2 : header.CoordYRelative()-header_h); break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : header_w=h; header_h=w; header_x=this.Width()-header_w-2; header_y=(header==NULL ? 2 : header.BottomEdgeRelative()); break; default: break; } //--- Create the TabHeader object if(!this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,header_x,header_y,header_w,header_h,clrNONE,255,this.Active(),false)) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER),string(i+1)); return false; } header=this.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER,i); if(header==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER),string(i+1)); return false; } header.SetBase(this.GetObject()); header.SetPageNumber(i); header.SetGroup(this.Group()+1); header.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR,true); header.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_DOWN); header.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_MOUSE_OVER); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_COLOR_ON,true); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_DOWN_ON); header.SetBackgroundStateOnColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BACK_OVER_ON); header.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); header.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_COLOR,true); header.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); header.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_HEAD_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); header.SetAlignment(this.Alignment()); header.SetPadding(this.HeaderPaddingWidth(),this.HeaderPaddingHeight(),this.HeaderPaddingWidth(),this.HeaderPaddingHeight()); if(header_text!="" && header_text!=NULL) this.SetHeaderText(header,header_text+string(i+1)); else this.SetHeaderText(header,"TabPage"+string(i+1)); if(this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT) header.SetFontAngle(90); if(this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT) header.SetFontAngle(270); header.SetTabSizeMode(this.TabSizeMode()); //--- Save the initial height of the header and set its size in accordance with the header size setting mode int h_prev=header_h; header.SetSizes(header_w,header_h); //--- Get the Y offset of the header position after changing its height and //--- shift it by the calculated value only for headers on the left int y_shift=header.Height()-h_prev; if(header.Move(header.CoordX(),header.CoordY()-(this.Alignment()==CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT ? y_shift : 0))) { header.SetCoordXRelative(header.CoordX()-this.CoordX()); header.SetCoordYRelative(header.CoordY()-this.CoordY()); } header.SetVisibleFlag(this.IsVisible(),false); //--- Depending on the location of the tab headers, set the initial coordinates of the tab fields int field_x=0; int field_y=0; int field_w=this.Width(); int field_h=this.Height()-header.Height()-2; int header_shift=0; switch(this.Alignment()) { case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP : field_x=0; field_y=header.BottomEdgeRelative(); field_w=this.Width(); field_h=this.Height()-header.Height()-2; break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM : field_x=0; field_y=0; field_w=this.Width(); field_h=this.Height()-header.Height(); break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_LEFT : field_x=header.RightEdgeRelative(); field_y=0; field_h=this.Height(); field_w=this.Width()-header.Width()-2; break; case CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_RIGHT : field_x=0; field_y=0; field_h=this.Height(); field_w=this.Width()-header.Width()-2; break; default: break; } //--- Create the TabField object (tab field) if(!this.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,field_x,field_y,field_w,field_h,clrNONE,255,true,false)) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD),string(i+1)); return false; } field=this.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD,i); if(field==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ELM_LIST_ERR_FAILED_GET_GRAPH_ELEMENT_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD),string(i+1)); return false; } field.SetBase(this.GetObject()); field.SetPageNumber(i); field.SetGroup(this.Group()+1); field.SetBorderSizeAll(1); field.SetBorderStyle(FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE); field.SetOpacity(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_OPACITY,true); field.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BACK_COLOR,true); field.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_DOWN); field.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_MOUSE_OVER); field.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_COLOR,true); field.SetBorderColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_DOWN); field.SetBorderColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_TAB_PAGE_BORDER_MOUSE_OVER); field.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_FORE_COLOR,true); field.SetPadding(this.FieldPaddingLeft(),this.FieldPaddingTop(),this.FieldPaddingRight(),this.FieldPaddingBottom()); field.Hide(); } //--- Arrange all titles in accordance with the specified display modes and select the specified tab this.ArrangeTabHeaders(); this.Select(selected_page,true); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在容器内放置的标题应偏移两个像素，因为选中的标题会增加两个像素，从而超出容器。 然后它被安全地裁剪，因为增加两个像素的部分超出了容器，故变得不可见。 平移标题坐标可以解决此问题，但同时，选项卡字段也应减少两个像素，以便适配容器，因为选项卡字段获取的坐标，从现在的标题坐标平移两个像素。
在拉伸选项卡标题，从而适配控件宽度的方法 StretchHeadersByWidth() 中，修改标题宽度计算。 现在，它们的宽度在计算时会四舍五入到最接近的整数，这令它们在一行中的对齐方式看起来更好看：
//--- Get the width of the container, as well as the number of headers in a row, and calculate the width of each header int base_size=this.Width()-4; int num=list_row.Total(); int w=(int)round((double)base_size/double(num>0 ? num : 1)); //--- In the loop by row headers for(int j=0;j<list_row.Total();j++) {
在设置选项卡为选定的方法中，其余选项卡被强制设置为释放：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the tab as selected | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::SetSelected(const int index) { //--- Get the header by index and CTabHeader *header=this.GetTabHeader(index); if(header==NULL) return; //--- set it to the "selected" state if(!header.State()) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListHeaders(); if(list==NULL) return; for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { if(i==index) continue; this.SetUnselected(i); } header.SetState(true); } //--- save the index of the selected tab this.SetSelectedTabPageNum(index); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
选种的选项卡索引将传递给该方法。 依据所有选项卡标题列表的循环中，检查循环索引。 如果它等于选中的选项卡索引，则循环转到下一次迭代。 如果循环索引不等于选中的选项卡索引，则调用方法，将循环索引指定的选项卡设置为释放状态。
设置文本后，在为指定选项卡设置标题文本的方法中调用裁剪标题隐藏区域的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the title text of the specified tab | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::SetHeaderText(CTabHeader *header,const string text) { if(header==NULL) return; header.SetText(text); header.Crop(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
如果标题上的文本部分超出区域，则将裁剪该文本。
在创建新图形对象的方法中添加构造此处所创建所有新对象的代码模块：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvElement *CTabControl::CreateNewGObject(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *element=NULL; switch(type) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT : element=new CGCnvElement(type,this.ID(),obj_num,this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM : element=new CForm(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER : element=new CContainer(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX : element=new CGroupBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL : element=new CPanel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL : element=new CLabel(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX : element=new CCheckBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON : element=new CRadioButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON : element=new CButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX : element=new CListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM : element=new CListBoxItem(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX : element=new CCheckedListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX : element=new CButtonListBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER : element=new CTabHeader(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD : element=new CTabField(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL : element=new CTabControl(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON : element=new CArrowButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP : element=new CArrowUpButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN : element=new CArrowDownButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT : element=new CArrowLeftButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT : element=new CArrowRightButton(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX : element=new CArrowUpDownBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX : element=new CArrowLeftRightBox(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),descript,x,y,w,h); break; default: break; } if(element==NULL) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.TypeElementDescription(type)); return element; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
显示控件的方法：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Show the control | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::Show(void) { //--- Get the list of all tab headers CArrayObj *list=this.GetListHeaders(); if(list==NULL) return; //--- If the object has a shadow, display it if(this.m_shadow_obj!=NULL) this.m_shadow_obj.Show(); //--- Display the container CGCnvElement::Show(); //--- Move all elements of the object to the foreground this.BringToTop(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
首先，显示对象的容器（在正常状态下它具有透明颜色，但可以具有用户指定的任何颜色），然后调用将对象所有元素带到前景的方法。 我将在下面研究这个方法。
该方法将对象设置在一切之上（至前景）：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the object above all the rest | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTabControl::BringToTop(void) { //--- Move all elements of the object to the foreground CForm::BringToTop(); //--- Get the index of the selected tab int selected=this.SelectedTabPageNum(); //--- Declare the pointers to tab header objects and tab fields CTabHeader *header=NULL; CTabField *field=NULL; //--- Get the list of all tab headers CArrayObj *list=this.GetListHeaders(); if(list==NULL) return; //--- In a loop by the list of tab headers, for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { //--- get the next header, and if failed to get the object, //--- or this is the header of the selected tab, skip it header=list.At(i); if(header==NULL || header.PageNumber()==selected) continue; //--- bring the header to the foreground header.BringToTop(); //--- get the tab field corresponding to the current header field=header.GetFieldObj(); if(field==NULL) continue; //--- Hide the tab field field.Hide(); } //--- Get the pointer to the title of the selected tab header=this.GetTabHeader(selected); if(header!=NULL) { //--- bring the header to the front header.BringToTop(); //--- get the tab field corresponding to the selected tab header field=header.GetFieldObj(); //--- Display the tab field on the foreground if(field!=NULL) field.BringToTop(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
代码注释中详细讲述了方法逻辑。 简言之，我们需要将所有选项卡标题和当前选中的选项卡字段置于前景。 为此，在循环中把所有标题带到前景，选中的选项卡标题除除外，并隐藏这些选项卡的字段。
在最后，我们将选中的选项卡标题及其字段带至前景。
通过这些调整，TabControl 将正常工作，而不会错误地将未选中的选项卡字段切换到前景，且当从隐藏切换到可见时也会正确显示。
在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh 中的图形元素集合类中，即在返回指向光标下方窗体指针的方法中，添加检查对象可见性标志，从而避免选择隐藏对象：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pointer to the form located under the cursor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id, int &form_index) { //--- Set the ID of the extended standard graphical object to -1 //--- and the index of the anchor point managed by the form to -1 obj_ext_id=WRONG_VALUE; form_index=WRONG_VALUE; //--- Initialize the mouse status relative to the form mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; //--- Declare the pointers to graphical element collection class objects CGCnvElement *elm=NULL; CForm *form=NULL; //--- Get the list of objects the interaction flag is set for (there should be only one object) CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,true,EQUAL); //--- If managed to obtain the list and it is not empty, if(list!=NULL && list.Total()>0) { //--- Get the only graphical element there elm=list.At(0); //--- If the element is a form object or its descendants if(elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE && elm.IsVisible()) { //--- Assign the pointer to the element for the form object pointer form=elm; //--- Get the mouse status relative to the form mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor is inside the form, if(mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { //--- Find the interaction object. //--- This will be either the found object or the same form form=this.SearchInteractObj(form,id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- Return the form object //Comment(form.TypeElementDescription()," ",form.Name()); return form; } } } //--- If there is no a single form object with a specified interaction flag, //--- in the loop by all graphical element collection class objects int total=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the next element elm=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if(elm==NULL || !elm.IsVisible() || !elm.Enabled()) continue; //--- if the obtained element is a form object or its descendants if(elm.TypeGraphElement()>=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { //--- Assign the pointer to the element for the form object pointer form=elm; //--- Get the mouse status relative to the form mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor is within the form, return the pointer to the form if(mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { //--- Find the interaction object. //--- This will be either the found object or the same form form=this.SearchInteractObj(form,id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- Return the form object //Comment(form.TypeElementDescription()," ",form.Name()); return form; } } } //--- ... //--- ... //---... //--- Nothing is found - return NULL return NULL; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在针对光标下的活动窗体进行后处理的方法中，添加检查可见性标志，并处理 TabControl 对象：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Post-processing of the former active form under the cursor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGraphElementsCollection::FormPostProcessing(CForm *form,const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Get the main object the form is attached to CForm *main=form.GetMain(); if(main==NULL) main=form; //--- Get all the elements attached to the form CArrayObj *list=main.GetListElements(); if(list==NULL) return; //--- In the loop by the list of received elements int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the pointer to the object CForm *obj=list.At(i); //--- if failed to get the pointer, move on to the next one in the list if(obj==NULL || !obj.IsVisible() || !obj.Enabled()) continue; obj.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); //--- Create the list of interaction objects and get their number int count=obj.CreateListInteractObj(); //--- In the loop by the obtained list for(int j=0;j<count;j++) { //--- get the next object CWinFormBase *elm=obj.GetInteractForm(j); if(elm==NULL || !elm.IsVisible() || !elm.Enabled()) continue; if(elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL) { CTabControl *tab_ctrl=elm; CForm *selected=tab_ctrl.SelectedTabPage(); if(selected!=NULL) elm=selected; } //--- determine the location of the cursor relative to the object //--- and call the mouse event handling method for the object elm.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); elm.OnMouseEventPostProcessing(); } } ::ChartRedraw(main.ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
如果循环中的当前对象是 TabControl，我们只需要找到它被选中的选项卡进行处理。 找到它并为其分配指针后，鼠标事件处理程序将仅处理选中的选项卡。
目前，这就是库类的所有改进和修改。
测试
为了执行测试，我将延用上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part117\ 当中，命名为 TestDoEasy117.mq5。
我们在主面板上创建一个选项卡控件。 在其第一个选项卡上，放置本文创建的箭头按钮对象类的所有对象。 与默认宽度相比，水平双左右箭头略小，以便查看是否可以调整它们的大小。 我们为 TabControl 的位置坐标添加两个输入变量。 然后我们可以设置初始坐标，以便创建的对象可以超出其容器，从而测试裁剪超出可视区域图像的方法。 不过，我们已经可以从选项卡标题中看到这一点。 它们有 11 个，当放在一行中时，它们肯定不适配控件的大小。
在输入模块声明两个新变量:
//--- input parameters sinput bool InpMovable = true; // Panel Movable flag sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpAutoSize = INPUT_YES; // Panel Autosize sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpAutoSizeMode = AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; // Panel Autosize mode sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_SIMPLE; // Label border style sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpTextAlign = ANCHOR_CENTER; // Label text align sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpTextAutoSize = INPUT_NO; // Label autosize sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT; // Check flag align sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpCheckTextAlign = ANCHOR_LEFT; // Check label text align sinput ENUM_CHEK_STATE InpCheckState = CHEK_STATE_UNCHECKED; // Check flag state sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpCheckAutoSize = INPUT_YES; // CheckBox autosize sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpCheckFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; // CheckBox border style sinput ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpButtonTextAlign = ANCHOR_CENTER; // Button text align sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpButtonAutoSize = INPUT_YES; // Button autosize sinput ENUM_AUTO_SIZE_MODE InpButtonAutoSizeMode= AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW; // Button Autosize mode sinput ENUM_BORDER_STYLE InpButtonFrameStyle = BORDER_STYLE_NONE; // Button border style sinput bool InpButtonToggle = true ; // Button toggle flag sinput bool InpButtListMSelect = false; // ButtonListBox Button MultiSelect flag sinput bool InpListBoxMColumn = true; // ListBox MultiColumn flag sinput bool InpTabCtrlMultiline = true; // Tab Control Multiline flag sinput ENUM_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT InpHeaderAlignment = ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT_TOP; // TabHeader Alignment sinput ENUM_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE InpTabPageSizeMode = ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE_NORMAL; // TabHeader Size Mode sinput int InpTabControlX = 10; // TabControl X coord sinput int InpTabControlY = 20; // TabControl Y coord //--- global variables CEngine engine; color array_clr[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
在 OnInit() EA 处理程序中，实现以下代码，创建面板，并将 TabControl 附着其上：
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set EA global variables ArrayResize(array_clr,2); // Array of gradient filling colors array_clr[0]=C'26,100,128'; // Original ≈Dark-azure color array_clr[1]=C'35,133,169'; // Lightened original color //--- Create the array with the current symbol and set it to be used in the library string array[1]={Symbol()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); //--- Create the timeseries object for the current symbol and period, and show its description in the journal engine.SeriesCreate(Symbol(),Period()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort(false); // Short descriptions //--- Create WinForms Panel object CPanel *pnl=NULL; pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel("WFPanel",50,50,410,200,array_clr,200,true,true,false,-1,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL,true,false); if(pnl!=NULL) { pnl.Hide(); Print(DFUN,"Panel visibility: ",pnl.IsVisible(),": ",pnl.TypeElementDescription()," ",pnl.Name()); //--- Set Padding to 4 pnl.SetPaddingAll(3); //--- Set the flags of relocation, auto resizing and auto changing mode from the inputs pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize,false); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode,false); pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,InpTabControlX,InpTabControlY,pnl.Width()-30,pnl.Height()-40,clrNONE,255,true,false); CTabControl *tc=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL,0); if(tc!=NULL) { tc.SetTabSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_TAB_SIZE_MODE)InpTabPageSizeMode); tc.SetAlignment((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_ALIGNMENT)InpHeaderAlignment); tc.SetMultiline(InpTabCtrlMultiline); tc.SetHeaderPadding(6,0); tc.CreateTabPages(11,0,56,16,TextByLanguage("Вкладка","TabPage")); //--- tc.CreateNewElement(0,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT,10,10,15,15,clrNONE,255,true,false); tc.CreateNewElement(0,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP,30,10,15,15,clrNONE,255,true,false); tc.CreateNewElement(0,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN,50,10,15,15,clrNONE,255,true,false); tc.CreateNewElement(0,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT,70,10,15,15,clrNONE,255,true,false); tc.CreateNewElement(0,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX,10,30,13,13,clrNONE,255,true,false); tc.CreateNewElement(0,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX,40,30,9,13,clrNONE,255,true,false); } //--- Redraw all objects according to their hierarchy pnl.Show(); pnl.Redraw(true); } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
创建面板后，我们立即将其隐藏。 其上的所有其它构造都处于隐藏模式：在面板上创建 TabControl，创建 11 个选项卡，以及在其第一个选项卡上创建所有箭头按钮对象，我已在此处添加了该类。 所有必要的元素添加完毕之后，显示面板，并重绘。
编译 EA，并在图表上启动它：
超出可视区域的裁剪区域可以正常工作，超出容器的标题会沿着其边缘被裁剪，如果我们设置 TabControl 的坐标，令元素超出左侧的容器，那么这里的所有内容也会被正确裁剪 — 元素本身沿着面板的边缘被裁剪， 控件上的按钮也按面板可视区域的边缘被裁剪，而不是按其容器。 这里一切正常。 水平左右按钮的宽度小于默认宽度（9 个像素）。 尽管如此，它们还是被正确显示。
还有什么需要修复？ 阴影对象显示在投射它的面板之前。 我稍后会处理这个问题。
下一步是什么？
在下一篇文章中，我将继续研究 TabControl。 此外，我将实现扩展超出控件的选项卡标题的滚动。
*该系列的前几篇文章:
DoEasy. 控件 (第 10 部分): WinForms 对象 — 动画界面
DoEasy. 控件 (第 11 部分): WinForms 对象 — 群组，CheckedListBox WinForms 对象
DoEasy. 控件 (第 12 部分): 基准列表对象、ListBox 和 ButtonListBox WinForms 对象
DoEasy. 控件 (第 13 部分): 优化 WinForms 对象与鼠标的交互，启动开发 TabControl WinForms 对象
DoEasy. 控件 (第 14 部分): 命名图形元素的新算法。 继续工作于 TabControl WinForms 对象
DoEasy. 控件 (第 15 部分): TabControl WinForms 对象 — 多行选项卡标题、选项卡处理方法
DoEasy. 控件 (第 16 部分): TabControl WinForms 对象 — 多行选项卡标题，拉伸标题适配容器
本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/11408
注意: MetaQuotes Ltd.将保留所有关于这些材料的权利。全部或部分复制或者转载这些材料将被禁止。
本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。
我需要创建一个界面，但没有一个库具有完善的事件、正确的窗口管理（包括相互位置、重叠和范围限制）。如果说在某个地方有上述不同程度的详细说明，那么在任意时间点创建、删除窗口和更改属性则存在问题。
这些都应该是图形用户界面的支柱。为什么一上来就开始做 "绘图"，这一点还不清楚。
我对 Expert Advisor 中当前文章的源代码做了一些小改动：
我对面板做了一些改动，结果如下：
按下鼠标时，窗口被切换到前台，尽管它应该是按下的。
接收事件是通过指示器完成的，可能是为了测试，没有指示器，事件就不起作用，在测试中也是如此，即使通过模板.... 加载指示器时也是如此。
其他图表中的事件有什么用？
我点击了我的可视化应用程序，您的智能交易系统正在并行运行，日志中也有记录：
我不明白这样做的目的。
计算速度非常慢。有大量单元格的表格会发生什么情况？
测量图形对象的更新速度：
鼠标左键点击面板中心：5 毫秒
点击活动选项卡的页眉：7 毫秒。
点击非活动选项卡的页眉：20 毫秒
其他图表中的事件是做什么用的？
我点击了我的可视化应用程序，您的智能交易系统正在并行运行，日志显示了这一点：
我不明白这样做的目的。
计算速度非常慢。如果表格中有大量单元格，会发生什么情况？
测量图形对象的更新速度：
鼠标左键点击面板中心：5 毫秒
点击活动选项卡的标题：7 毫秒
点击非活动选项卡的标题：20 毫秒
程序库会扫描整个环境，并输出有关记录事件的信息。目前，这些只是调试信息--该库正在开发中。当它完全投入使用时，就可以选择哪些是需要的，哪些是不需要的。
感谢您的反馈，阿纳托利。当然，一切都将最终确定。
EasyAndFastGUI 可以满足最低需求。也许可以在市场上发布最新版本并收取少量费用，因为没有太多时间提供免费支持。
就目前而言，这个主题可以无止境地发展下去。有这么多不同的选择，这一切可能导致的结果，真是太棒了。)
我们会再回来讨论这个问题的。现在很忙。继续努力，这非常令人兴奋！👍
EasyAndFastGUI 满足了我的最低需求。可能会在市场上发布最新版本，但要收取少量费用，因为没有太多时间提供免费支持。
就目前而言，这个主题可以无止境地发展下去。有这么多不同的选择，这一切可能导致的结果，真是太棒了。)
我们会再回来讨论这个问题的。现在很忙。继续努力，这非常令人兴奋！👍
Dobro 👌