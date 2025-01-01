MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCPositionInfoCheckState TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState CheckState Checks the current parameters against the saved parameters. bool CheckState() Return Value true - the position parameters have changed since the last call of the StoreState() method, otherwise - false. StoreState CDealInfo