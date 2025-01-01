DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCOrderInfoTimeDone 

TimeDone

Erhält die Zeit der Ausführung oder Löschung einer Order.

datetime  TimeDone() const

Rückgabewert

Die Zeit der Ausführung oder Löschung einer Order.

Hinweis

Eine Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.