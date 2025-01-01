DokumentationKategorien
Erhält den Status der Order als String.

string  StateDescription() const

Rückgabewert

Der Status einer Order als String..

Hinweis

Eine Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.