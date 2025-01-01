DokumentationKategorien
Erhält den Namen des Symbols der Order.

string  Symbol() const

Rückgabewert

Der Name des Symbols der Order.

Hinweis

Eine Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.