Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCOrderInfoComment 

Comment

Erhält den Kommentar der Order.

string  Comment() const

Rückgabewert

Kommentar zur Order.

Hinweis

Eine Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.