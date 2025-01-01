DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCOrderInfoStopLoss 

StopLoss

Erhält den Preis von Stop Loss einer Order.

double  StopLoss() const

Rückgabewert

Der Preis von Stop Loss einer Order.

Hinweis

Eine Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.