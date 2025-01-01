DokumentationKategorien
Erhält den Typ der Order je nach Ablaufzeit als String.

string  TypeTimeDescription() const

Rückgabewert

Typ der Order je nach Ablaufzeit als String.

Hinweis

Eine Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.