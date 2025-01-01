DokumentationKategorien
Erhält die Zeit der Order-Aufgabe.

datetime  TimeSetup() const

Rückgabewert

Die Zeit der Order-Aufgabe.

Hinweis

Eine Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.