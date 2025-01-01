DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCOrderInfoMagic 

Magic

Erhält die Identifikator des Expert Advisors, der den Order aufgegeben hat.

long  Magic() const

Rückgabewert

Die Identifikator des Expert Advisors, der den Order aufgegeben hat.

Hinweis

Eine Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.