Magic
Erhält die Identifikator des Expert Advisors, der den Order aufgegeben hat.
|
long Magic() const
Rückgabewert
Die Identifikator des Expert Advisors, der den Order aufgegeben hat.
Hinweis
Eine Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.