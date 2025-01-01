Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCOrderInfoTypeFillingDescription
- Ticket
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- StoreState
- CheckState
- Select
- SelectByIndex
TypeFillingDescription
Erhält Orderausführungstyp je nach Rest als String.
string TypeFillingDescription() const
Rückgabewert
Orderausführungstyp je nach Rest als String.
Hinweis
Eine Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.