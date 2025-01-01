DokumentationKategorien
TypeFillingDescription

Erhält Orderausführungstyp je nach Rest als String.

string  TypeFillingDescription() const

Rückgabewert

Orderausführungstyp je nach Rest als String.

Hinweis

Eine Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.