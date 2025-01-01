DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCOrderInfoVolumeInitial 

VolumeInitial

Erhält die Anfangsgröße der Order.

double  VolumeInitial() const

Rückgabewert

Die Anfangsgröße der Order.

Hinweis

Eine Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Select (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.