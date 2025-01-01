DokumentationKategorien
Ticket (Get-Methode)

Erhält Ticket einer Order.

ulong  Ticket() const 

Rückgabewert

Order-Ticket.

Ticket (Set-Methode)

Wählt eine Order aus, um mit ihr weiter zu arbeiten.

void  Ticket(
   ulong  ticket      // Ticket
   )

Parameter

ticket

[in]  Ticket der Order.