Ticket (Get method)

Gets the order ticket.

ulong  Ticket() const 

Return Value

Order ticket.

Ticket (Set method)

Select the order for further work.

void  Ticket(
   ulong  ticket      // ticket
   )

Parameters

ticket

[in]  Order ticket.