- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Ticket
- SelectByIndex
Ticket (Get method)
주문 티켓 가져오기.
|
ulong Ticket() const
값 반환
주문 티켓.
Ticket (Set method)
추가 작업의 순서를 선택하기.
|
void Ticket(
매개변수
티켓
[in] 주문 티켓.