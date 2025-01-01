문서화섹션
Ticket (Get method)

주문 티켓 가져오기.

ulong  Ticket() const 

값 반환

주문 티켓.

Ticket (Set method)

추가 작업의 순서를 선택하기.

void  Ticket(
   ulong  ticket      // 티켓
  \)

매개변수

티켓

[in]  주문 티켓.