Erhält den Preis der Order.

double  PriceOpen() const

Rückgabewert

Preis der Order-Platzierung

Hinweis

Eine historische Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Ticket (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.