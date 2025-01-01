DokumentationKategorien
Erhält den Preis von Take Profit einer Order.

double  TakeProfit() const

Rückgabewert

Der Preis von Take Profit einer Order.

Hinweis

Eine historische Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Ticket (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.