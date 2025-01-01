DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCHistoryOrderInfoSymbol 

Symbol

Erhält den Namen des Symbols der Order.

string  Symbol() const

Rückgabewert

Der Name des Symbols der Order.

Hinweis

Eine historische Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Ticket (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.