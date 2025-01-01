DokumentationKategorien
State

Erhält den Status der Order.

ENUM_ORDER_STATE  State() const

Rückgabewert

Status der Order aus der Enumeration ENUM_ORDER_STATE.

Hinweis

Eine historische Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Ticket (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.