TimeDone

Erhält die Zeit der Ausführung oder Löschung einer Order.

datetime  TimeDone() const

Rückgabewert

Die Zeit der Ausführung oder Löschung einer Order.

Hinweis

Eine historische Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Ticket (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.