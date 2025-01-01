- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- Etat
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Ticket
- SelectByIndex
Ticket (Méthode "Get")
Retourne le ticket de l'ordre.
|
ulong Ticket() const
Valeur de retour
Ticket de l'ordre.
Ticket (Méthode "Set")
Sélectionne l'ordre pour pouvoir l'utiliser ensuite.
|
void Ticket(
Paramètres
ticket
[in] Ticket de l'ordre.