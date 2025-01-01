DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCHistoryOrderInfoTicket 

Ticket (Méthode "Get")

Retourne le ticket de l'ordre.

ulong  Ticket() const 

Valeur de retour

Ticket de l'ordre.

Ticket (Méthode "Set")

Sélectionne l'ordre pour pouvoir l'utiliser ensuite.

void  Ticket(
   ulong  ticket      // ticket de l'ordre
   )

Paramètres

ticket

[in]  Ticket de l'ordre.