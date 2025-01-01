DokumentationKategorien
PositionId

Erhält die ID der Position.

long  PositionId() const

Rückgabewert

Die Identifikator der Position, an der die Order beteiligte.

Hinweis

Eine historische Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Ticket (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.