Ticket (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il ticket dell'ordine.

ulong  Ticket() const 

Valore di ritorno

Ticket dell'ordine.

Ticket (Metodo Set)

Seleziona l'ordine per ulteriori lavori.

void  Ticket(
   ulong  ticket      // ticket
   )

Parametri

ticket

[in]  Ticket ordine.