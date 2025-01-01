- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Ticket
- SelectByIndex
Ticket（Get メソッド）
注文チケットを取得します。
|
ulong Ticket() const
戻り値
注文チケット。
Ticket （Set メソッド）
操作を続けるために注文を選択します。
|
void Ticket(
パラメータ
ticket
[in] 注文チケット