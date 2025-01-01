ドキュメントセクション
Ticket（Get メソッド）

注文チケットを取得します。

ulong  Ticket() const 

戻り値

注文チケット。

Ticket （Set メソッド）

操作を続けるために注文を選択します。

void  Ticket(
  ulong  ticket      // 注文チケット
  ）

パラメータ

ticket

[in]  注文チケット