DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCHistoryOrderInfoTicket 

Ticket (Método Get)

Obtém o ticket da ordem.

ulong  Ticket() const 

Valor de retorno

Ticket da ordem.

Ticket (Método Set)

Selecione a ordem para mais trabalhos.

void  Ticket(
   ulong  ticket      // order ticket
   )

Parâmetros

ticket

[in] Ticket da Ordem