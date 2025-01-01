- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Ticket
- SelectByIndex
Ticket (Get 方法)
获取订单单号。
|
ulong Ticket() const
返回值
订单单号。
Ticket (Set 方法)
选择订单用于进一步操作。
|
void Ticket(
参数
ticket
[输入] 订单单号。