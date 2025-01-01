文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CHistoryOrderInfoTicket 

Ticket (Get 方法)

获取订单单号。

ulong  Ticket() const 

返回值

订单单号。

Ticket (Set 方法)

选择订单用于进一步操作。

void  Ticket(
   ulong  ticket      // 订单单号
   )

参数

ticket

[输入]  订单单号。