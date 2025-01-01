ДокументацияРазделы
Ticket (метод Get)

Получает тикет ордера.

ulong  Ticket() const 

Возвращаемое значение

Тикет ордера.

Ticket (метод Set)

Выбирает ордер для дальнейшей работы.

void  Ticket(
   ulong  ticket      // тикет
   )

Параметры

ticket

[in]  Тикет ордера.