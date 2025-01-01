DokumentationKategorien
Erhält den Typ der Order.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE  OrderType() const

Rückgabewert

Typ der Order aus der Enumeration ENUM_ORDER_TYPE.

Hinweis

Eine historische Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Ticket (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.