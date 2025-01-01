DokumentationKategorien
StopLoss

Erhält den Preis von Stop Loss einer Order.

double  StopLoss() const

Rückgabewert

Der Preis von Stop Loss einer Order.

Hinweis

Eine historische Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Ticket (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.