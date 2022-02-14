Grafiken in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 90): Standard-Ereignisse für grafische Objekte. grundlegende Funktionsweise

Inhalt





Konzept

Bei der Arbeit mit grafischen Objekten, die vom Client-Terminal bereitgestellt werden, kann es erforderlich sein, einige Eigenschaftswerte dieser Objekte programmatisch zu definieren. Das Programm kann den Wert einer Linie eines grafischen Objekts verfolgen und den eingebetteten Algorithmus ausführen, z. B. wenn die Linie vom Preis überschritten wird. Die Linie kann verschoben werden, wenn das grafische Objekt vom Terminalnutzer bewegt wird. Entsprechend sollte das Programm darauf reagieren. Aber das Programm muss entweder wissen, dass sich der Wert der verfolgten Linie geändert hat, oder es muss ständig die Eigenschaftswerte des grafischen Objekts überprüfen, was eine ressourcenintensive Aktion ist. Diese Tatsache wird in der Hilfe deutlich gemacht.

Es ist viel bequemer, über eine Funktion zu verfügen, die jede Änderung an einem grafischen Objekt meldet. Eine solche Funktionsweise ist im Terminal in Form der Funktion OnChartEvent() vorhanden. Ergänzen wir dessen Toolkit um einige Ereignisse, die in unserer Bibliothek verdeutlichen, was genau mit einem grafischen Objekt passiert ist. Ein bibliotheksgesteuertes Programm wird in der Lage sein, genau zu wissen, was mit einem grafischen Objekt passiert ist und welche Eigenschaft geändert wurde.

Unterteilen wir die Entwicklung der Funktionsweise in zwei Phasen: Zunächst erstellen wir allgemeine Ereignisse, die mit grafischen Objekten auftreten können. Als Nächstes fügen wir die Funktion hinzu, die klärt, was genau mit dem Objekt passiert ist, und die es den Benutzern ermöglicht, dies schnell programmatisch herauszufinden. Fast alles ist bereit für die Erstellung einer solchen Funktionsweise. Alles, was wir tun müssen, ist, die Bibliotheksklassen geringfügig zu verbessern und einen Platz im Event-Handler zu schaffen, in dem Ereignisse, die bei grafischen Objekten auftreten, behandelt werden.

Die grundlegenden Ereignisse für grafische Objekte sind wie folgt definiert:



Erstellen eines neuen grafischen Objekts,

Ändern der Eigenschaften eines grafischen Objekts,

Umbenennen eines grafischen Objekts,

Entfernen eines grafischen Objekts,

Entfernen eines grafischen Objekts zusammen mit dem Chartfenster.

Dies sind die Ereignisse, die ich in diesem Artikel implementieren werde. Sie sollen an die Ereignisfunktion OnChartEvent() gesendet werden. Im nächsten Artikel werde ich die Behandlung der einzelnen Ereignisse implementieren, damit wir genau wissen, welche Eigenschaften des grafischen Objekts geändert wurden.

Beachten Sie, dass das Umbenennen eines grafischen Objekts wiederum eine Änderung der Eigenschaft Name nach sich zieht. Ich habe mich jedoch entschieden, dies in ein separates Ereignis zu packen, um die Handhabung zu vereinfachen, da die Änderung des Namens mehrere Ereignisse hintereinander auslöst — das Entfernen eines grafischen Objekts, das Erstellen eines neuen und die Änderung seiner Eigenschaften. Alle diese Zustände wurden bereits in der Bibliothek behandelt. Das Umbenennungsereignis wird korrekt berechnet. Daher werden wir es zur weiteren programmatischen Behandlung des Ereignisses senden.



So können wir beim Löschen eines grafischen Objekts derzeit genau feststellen, welches Objekt gelöscht wurde, und dessen Namen melden. Beim Löschen eines Chartfensters, das grafische Objekte enthielt, können wir jedoch nach wie vor nur die Anzahl der grafischen Objekte ermitteln, die sich auf dem gelöschten Chart befinden. Im Moment informieren uns diese beiden Ereignisse nur über die Löschung von grafischen Objekten. Vielleicht werde ich in Zukunft die Notwendigkeit in Betracht ziehen, die Eigenschaften der gelöschten Objekte zu speichern. Im Moment sehe ich keine dringende Notwendigkeit, diese Funktion zu implementieren.



Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek

Um die Zuweisung von grafischen Objekten zu verfolgen, müssen wir einen Handler für ein Klick-Ereignis für grafische Objekte hinzufügen. Ein Doppelklick auf ein nicht ausgewähltes grafisches Objekt wählt dieses zur Bearbeitung aus, während ein Doppelklick auf ein ausgewähltes Objekt dieses wieder abwählt. solches Objektereignis auf dem aktuellen Chart zu Um ein solches Objektereignis auf dem aktuellen Chart zu behandeln, müssen wir der Ereignisbehandlung eine neue Ereignis-ID hinzufügen. Um ein solches Ereignis auf anderen Charts zu behandeln, müssen wir den Ereignissteuerungsindikator verbessern, der automatisch auf jedes neu geöffnete Chart-Fenster gesetzt wird.

Wir öffnen die Indikatordatei \MQL5\Indikatoren\DoEasy\EventControl.mq5 und fügen eine neue Ereignis-ID hinzu, die an das Kontrollprogramm Chart gesendet wird:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 input long InpChartSRC = 0 ; input long InpChartDST = 0 ; int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "EventSend_From#" +( string )InpChartSRC+ "_To#" +( string )InpChartDST); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return rates_total; } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { EventChartCustom (InpChartDST,( ushort )id,InpChartSRC,dparam,sparam); } }





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, fügen wir die neue Nachrichtenindizes hinzu:

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_ADDED_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CLOSED_CHARTS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJECTS_ON_CLOSED_CHARTS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_EVN_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART, };

und die Nachrichtentexte entsprechend den neu hinzugefügten Indizes:

{ "Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов" , "Failed to get the list of newly added objects" }, { "Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка" , "Failed to detach graphic object from the list" }, { "Создан индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "An indicator for monitoring and sending events has been created" }, { "Не удалось создать индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "Failed to create indicator for monitoring and sending events" }, { "Индикатор контроля и отправки событий успешно добавлен на график " , "The indicator for monitoring and sending events has been successfully added to the chart" }, { "Не удалось добавить индикатор контроля и отправки событий на график " , "Failed to add the indicator of monitoring and sending events to the chart " }, { "Закрыто окон графиков: " , "Closed chart windows: " }, { "С ними удалено объектов: " , "Objects removed with them: " }, { "Не удалось создать объект-событие для графического объекта" , "Failed to create event object for graphic object" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект-событие в список" , "Failed to add event object to list" }, { "Создан новый графический объект" , "New graphic object created" }, { "Изменено свойство графического объекта" , "Changed graphic object property" }, { "Графический объект переименован" , "Graphic object renamed" }, { "Графический объект удалён" , "Graphic object deleted" }, { "Графический объект удалён вместе с графиком" , "The graphic object has been removed along with the chart" }, };





Lassen Sie uns die Korrekturen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh vornehmen.



Wir entfernen das Objektverschiebungsereignis aus der Liste der möglichen grafischen Objektereignisse, da diese Eigenschaftsänderung bereits in der Enumeration der grafischen Objektereignisse vorhanden ist:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT { GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT = CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_MOVE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE, };

Wir fügen eine neue Konstante zur Liste hinzu für den Fall, dass ein grafisches Objekt zusammen mit einem Chart entfernt wird:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT { GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT = CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE, GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE ( GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART + 1 )

Der Code des nächsten Ereignisses nach den Codes der Ereignisse des grafischen Objekts wird nun aus dem letzten zur Enumeration hinzugefügten Wert berechnet.







Bei der Erstellung eines beliebigen grafischen Standardobjekts werden im Konstruktor Daten aus dem physischen Objekt auf dem Chart gelesen und in die Eigenschaften des Klassenobjekts geschrieben. Einige der Eigenschaften des grafischen Objekts werden für alle grafischen Objekte gemeinsam festgelegt. Sie sind in jedem Objekt zu finden und werden in der Basisklasse aller grafischen Bibliotheksobjekte festgelegt.

Der Algorithmus sieht wie folgt aus: Die Parameter werden zunächst mit den Standardfunktionen von ObjectGetXXX aus einem grafischen Objekt gelesen (Integer, Double und String). Wenn die Daten erfolgreich empfangen wurden, werden diese Parameter zunächst in der Eigenschaft des grafischen Basisobjekts der Klasse CGBaseObj gesetzt. Danach werden sie in den Eigenschaften seiner Nachkommen gesetzt. Im Falle von grafischen Standardobjekten ist dies die Klasse CGStdGraphObj.

Hier stehen wir vor einem gewissen Konflikt. Wir haben die Methoden zum Setzen von Parametern für grafische Objekte. Diese Methoden sollen den ihnen übergebenen Eigenschaftswert auf das grafische Objekt selbst und auf die entsprechende Klassenobjekteigenschaft setzen — für den Fall, dass der Parameter für das grafische Objekt mit den ObjectSetXXX-Funktionen (Integer, Double und String) erfolgreich gesetzt wurde. Aber manchmal müssen wir einfach einen bereits bekannten Wert eines Parameters eines grafischen Objekts auf eine Klasseneigenschaft setzen. Um dies zu erreichen, müssen wir diesen Wert nicht noch einmal auslesen oder ihn dem grafischen Objekt zuweisen. Stattdessen sollten wir seinen Wert einfach der Klassenvariablen zuweisen. Die Set-Methoden des grafischen Basisobjekts der Bibliothek setzen den Wert zunächst auf die Parameter des grafischen Objekts und schreiben sie anschließend in die Klassenvariablen. Um das Setzen der bereits bekannten Eigenschaft des grafischen Objekts zu vermeiden und sie stattdessen in die Klassenvariable zu setzen, fügen wir die bool-Variable only_prop zu solchen Methoden hinzu. Die Variable zeigt an, dass der Wert entweder nur auf die Variablenwerte, auf die grafischen Objektparameter oder auf die Klassenobjekteigenschaften gesetzt werden muss. Wenn die Eingabe true ist, werden die Parameter zunächst nur in den Klassenvariablen gesetzt. Andernfalls wird der Wert zuerst auf das grafische Objekt gesetzt. An zweiter Stelle stehen die Klassenvariablen.



In der Basisobjektklasse aller grafischen Objekte der Bibliothek \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh fügen wir die Variable zu solchen Methoden hinzu und ändern die Methodenlogik:

bool SetFlagBack( const bool flag, const bool only_prop ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( (!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,flag)) || only_prop ) { this .m_back=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

Hier, wenn die Variable false und die Eigenschaft für das grafische Objekt gesetzt ist, oder wenn die Variable true ist, schreiben wir den an die Methode übergebenen Wert in die Klassenvariable.



Alle Klassenmethoden werden auf diese Weise geändert:

bool SetFlagBack( const bool flag, const bool only_prop ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,flag)) || only_prop) { this .m_back=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetFlagSelected( const bool flag, const bool only_prop ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,flag)) || only_prop) { this .m_selected=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetFlagSelectable( const bool flag, const bool only_prop ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) || only_prop) { this .m_selectable=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetFlagHidden( const bool flag, const bool only_prop ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) || only_prop) { this .m_hidden=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetZorder( const long value, const bool only_prop ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,value)) || only_prop) { this .m_zorder=value; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisible( const bool flag, const bool only_prop ) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) || only_prop) { this .m_visible=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisibleOnTimeframes( const int flags, const bool only_prop ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,flags)) || only_prop) { this .m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisibleOnTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool only_prop ) { int flags= this .m_timeframes_visible; switch (timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M1 ; break ; case PERIOD_M2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M2 ; break ; case PERIOD_M3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M3 ; break ; case PERIOD_M4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M4 ; break ; case PERIOD_M5 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M5 ; break ; case PERIOD_M6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M6 ; break ; case PERIOD_M10 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M10 ; break ; case PERIOD_M12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M12 ; break ; case PERIOD_M15 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M15 ; break ; case PERIOD_M20 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M20 ; break ; case PERIOD_M30 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M30 ; break ; case PERIOD_H1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H1 ; break ; case PERIOD_H2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H2 ; break ; case PERIOD_H3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H3 ; break ; case PERIOD_H4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H4 ; break ; case PERIOD_H6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H6 ; break ; case PERIOD_H8 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H8 ; break ; case PERIOD_H12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H12 ; break ; case PERIOD_D1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_D1 ; break ; case PERIOD_W1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_W1 ; break ; case PERIOD_MN1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_MN1 ; break ; default : return true ; } :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,flags)) || only_prop) { this .m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

Jetzt können wir wählen, wie die Eigenschaft geschrieben werden soll — entweder wir setzen eine neue Eigenschaft für das grafische Objekt und die Klassenvariable (so dass sie einem neu gesetzten Wert entspricht), oder wir setzen den bereits bekannten Parameterwert des grafischen Objekts für die Klassenvariable (wie es im Klassenkonstruktor bei der Erstellung eines neuen grafischen Objekts geschieht). Auf diese Weise lässt sich ein übermäßiger Zugriff auf die aufgrund ihrer Synchronität recht langsamen Funktionen zur Behandlung grafischer Objekte vermeiden.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, korrigieren wir den Aufruf von verbesserten Methoden:

int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); } int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); } bool IsShadow( void ) const { return this .m_shadow; } color ChartColorBackground( void ) const { return this .m_chart_color_bg; } void BringToTop( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false , false ); CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true , false );} virtual void Show( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true , false ); } virtual void Hide( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false , false ); }

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh, korrigieren wir zwei Methoden:

void CForm::CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity) { if (! this .m_shadow || this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) return ; int x= this .CoordX()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE; int y= this .CoordY()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE; int w= this .Width()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; int h= this .Height()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; this .m_shadow_obj= new CShadowObj( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), this .CreateNameDependentObject( "Shadow" ),x,y,w,h); if ( this .m_shadow_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SHADOW_OBJ)); return ; } this .m_shadow_obj.SetID( this .ID()); this .m_shadow_obj.SetNumber(- 1 ); this .m_shadow_obj.SetOpacityShadow(opacity); this .m_shadow_obj.SetColorShadow(colour); this .m_shadow_obj.SetMovable( true ); this .m_shadow_obj.SetActive( false ); this .m_shadow_obj.SetVisible( false , false ); this .BringToTop(); } void CForm::DrawShadow( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const color colour, const uchar opacity= 127 , const uchar blur= 4 ) { if (! this .m_shadow) return ; if ( this .m_shadow_obj== NULL ) this .CreateShadowObj(colour,opacity); if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) { this .m_shadow_obj.DrawShadow(shift_x,shift_y,blur); this .m_shadow_obj.SetVisible( true , false ); this .BringToTop(); } }





In der Standardklasse für grafische Objekte sollten alle Methoden, die Eigenschaften grafischer Objekte setzen, einen Rückgabewert vom Typ boolean haben (derzeit geben die Methoden keinen Wert zurück und haben den Typ void). Dies ist notwendig, damit die entsprechenden Methoden der Elternklasse, die ebenfalls den Rückgabetyp bool haben, in der Kindklasse neu zugewiesen werden. In diesem Fall können wir Verwirrung beim Schreiben des Codes vermeiden, da der Hinweis nicht zwei Methoden vom Typ bool aus dem Basisobjekt und vom Typ void aus seinem Nachkommen enthält.

Betrachten wir dies am Beispiel der Methode zum Setzen des Indexes eines Unterfenster:



int SubWindow( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, 0 ); } bool SetSubWindow( void ) { if (! CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name()) ) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, 0 ,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); return true ; }

Da ein Subfenster-Index über eine Chart-ID und einen Objektnamen gesucht wird, werden die bereits im Basisobjekt gesetzte Chart-ID und der grafische Objektname einfach an die Basisklassenmethode zum Setzen des Subfenster-Indexes übergeben. Wenn der Wert im Basisobjekt nicht gesetzt werden konnte, wird false zurückgegeben, andernfalls wird der im Basisobjekt neu gesetzte Wert auf die Objekteigenschaft gesetzt und true zurückgegeben.



Betrachten wir dies am Beispiel der Methode zum Einstellen der Objektsichtbarkeit auf allen Zeitskalen:

bool Visible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 ); } bool SetFlagVisible( const bool flag , const bool only_prop ) { if (! CGBaseObj::SetVisible(flag,only_prop) ) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 ,flag); return true ; }

Hier erhält die Methode einen neuen Parameter, den ich zuvor hinzugefügt habe, um die Werte anzugeben, auf die der Parameter gesetzt werden soll — nur die Objekteigenschaft oder die grafischen Objektparameter und die Klasseneigenschaft. Als Nächstes setzen wir diese Eigenschaften auf das Basisobjekt. Wenn das fehlgeschlagen ist, geben wir falsezurück.

Ansonsten schreiben wir den Wert in die Klassenobjekt-Eigenschaft und gebe true zurück.



Die übrigen Methoden sind identisch mit den oben vorgestellten geändert.

bool Back( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); } bool SetFlagBack( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetFlagBack(flag,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ,flag); return true ; } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); } bool SetZorder( const long value, const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetZorder(value,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ,value); return true ; } bool Hidden( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); } bool SetFlagHidden( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetFlagHidden(flag,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ,flag); return true ; } bool Selected( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ); } bool SetFlagSelected( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetFlagSelected(flag,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ,flag); return true ; } bool Selectable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ); } bool SetFlagSelectable( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetFlagSelectable(flag,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ,flag); return true ; } datetime Time( const int modifier) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,modifier); } bool SetTime( const datetime time, const int modifier) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TIME ,modifier,time)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,modifier,time); return true ; } color Color( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, 0 ); } bool SetColor( const color colour) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_COLOR ,colour)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, 0 ,colour); return true ; } ENUM_LINE_STYLE Style( void ) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, 0 ); } bool SetStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_STYLE ,style)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, 0 ,style); return true ; } int Width( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, 0 ); } bool SetWidth( const int width) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_WIDTH ,width)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, 0 ,width); return true ; } bool Fill( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, 0 ); } bool SetFlagFill( const bool flag) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FILL ,flag)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, 0 ,flag); return true ; } bool ReadOnly( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, 0 ); } bool SetFlagReadOnly( const bool flag) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_READONLY ,flag)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, 0 ,flag); return true ; } int Levels( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 ); } bool SetLevels( const int levels) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELS ,levels)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 ,levels); return true ; } color LevelColor( const int modifier) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,modifier); } bool SetLevelColor( const color colour, const int modifier) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR ,modifier,colour)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,modifier,colour); return true ; } ENUM_LINE_STYLE LevelStyle( const int modifier) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,modifier); } bool SetLevelStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style, const int modifier) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE ,modifier,style)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,modifier,style); return true ; } int LevelWidth( const int modifier) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,modifier); } bool SetLevelWidth( const int width, const int modifier) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH ,modifier,width)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,modifier,width); return true ; } ENUM_ALIGN_MODE Align( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, 0 ); } bool SetAlign( const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ALIGN ,align)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, 0 ,align); return true ; } int FontSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, 0 ); } bool SetFontSize( const int size) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,size)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, 0 ,size); return true ; } bool RayLeft( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, 0 ); } bool SetFlagRayLeft( const bool flag) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT ,flag)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, 0 ,flag); return true ; } bool RayRight( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, 0 ); } bool SetFlagRayRight( const bool flag) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT ,flag)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, 0 ,flag); return true ; } bool Ray( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, 0 ); } bool SetFlagRay( const bool flag) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY ,flag)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, 0 ,flag); return true ; } bool Ellipse( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, 0 ); } bool SetFlagEllipse( const bool flag) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ELLIPSE ,flag)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, 0 ,flag); return true ; } uchar ArrowCode( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, 0 ); } bool SetArrowCode( const uchar code) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ARROWCODE ,code)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, 0 ,code); return true ; } int Anchor( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 ); } bool SetAnchor( const int anchor) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 ,anchor); return true ; } int XDistance( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, 0 ); } bool SetXDistance( const int distance) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,distance)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, 0 ,distance); return true ; } int YDistance( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, 0 ); } bool SetYDistance( const int distance) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,distance)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, 0 ,distance); return true ; } ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION Direction( void ) const { return ( ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, 0 ); } bool SetDirection( const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DIRECTION ,direction)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, 0 ,direction); return true ; } ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE Degree( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, 0 ); } bool SetDegree( const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DEGREE ,degree)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, 0 ,degree); return true ; } bool DrawLines( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, 0 ); } bool SetFlagDrawLines( const bool flag) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DRAWLINES ,flag)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, 0 ,flag); return true ; } bool State( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, 0 ); } bool SetFlagState( const bool flag) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_STATE ,flag)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, 0 ,flag); return true ; } long ChartObjChartID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID, 0 ); } bool SetChartObjChartID( const long chart_id) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id); return true ; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ChartObjPeriod( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, 0 ); } bool SetChartObjPeriod( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PERIOD ,timeframe)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, 0 ,timeframe); return true ; } bool ChartObjDateScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, 0 ); } bool SetFlagChartObjDateScale( const bool flag) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,flag)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, 0 ,flag); return true ; } bool ChartObjPriceScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, 0 ); } bool SetFlagPriceScale( const bool flag) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,flag)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, 0 ,flag); return true ; } int ChartObjChartScale( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, 0 ); } bool SetChartObjChartScale( const int scale) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE ,scale)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, 0 ,scale); return true ; } int XSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, 0 ); } bool SetXSize( const int size) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XSIZE ,size)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, 0 ,size); return true ; } int YSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, 0 ); } bool SetYSize( const int size) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YSIZE ,size)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, 0 ,size); return true ; } int XOffset( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, 0 ); } bool SetXOffset( const int offset) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XOFFSET ,offset)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, 0 ,offset); return true ; } int YOffset( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, 0 ); } bool SetYOffset( const int offset) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YOFFSET ,offset)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, 0 ,offset); return true ; } color BGColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, 0 ); } bool SetBGColor( const color colour) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,colour)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, 0 ,colour); return true ; } ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner( void ) const { return ( ENUM_BASE_CORNER ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, 0 ); } bool SetCorner( const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, 0 ,corner); return true ; } ENUM_BORDER_TYPE BorderType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, 0 ); } bool SetBorderType( const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE type) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE ,type)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, 0 ,type); return true ; } color BorderColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, 0 ); } bool SetBorderColor( const color colour) { if (!:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,colour)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, 0 ,colour); return true ; } double Price( const int modifier) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,modifier); } bool SetPrice( const double price, const int modifier) { if (!:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE ,modifier,price)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,modifier,price); return true ; } double LevelValue( const int modifier) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,modifier); } bool SetLevelValue( const double value, const int modifier) { if (!:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE ,modifier,value)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,modifier,value); return true ; } double Scale( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, 0 ); } bool SetScale( const double scale) { if (!:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SCALE ,scale)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, 0 ,scale); return true ; } double Angle( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, 0 ); } bool SetAngle( const double angle) { if (!:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ANGLE ,angle)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, 0 ,angle); return true ; } double Deviation( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, 0 ); } bool SetDeviation( const double deviation) { if (!:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DEVIATION ,deviation)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, 0 ,deviation); return true ; } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 ); } bool SetName( const string name) { if (CGBaseObj::Name()==name) return true ; if (CGBaseObj::Name()== "" ) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 ,name); return true ; } else { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_NAME ,name)) return false ; CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 ,name); return true ; } } string Text( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, 0 ); } bool SetText( const string text) { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TEXT ,text)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, 0 ,text); return true ; } string Tooltip( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, 0 ); } bool SetTooltip( const string tooltip) { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, 0 ,tooltip); return true ; } string LevelText( const int modifier) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,modifier); } bool SetLevelText( const string text, const int modifier) { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,modifier,text)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,modifier,text); return true ; } string Font( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, 0 ); } bool SetFont( const string font) { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FONT ,font)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, 0 ,font); return true ; } string BMPFile( const int modifier) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,modifier); } bool SetBMPFile( const string bmp_file, const int modifier) { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BMPFILE ,bmp_file)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,modifier,bmp_file); return true ; } string ChartObjSymbol( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, 0 ); } bool SetChartObjSymbol( const string symbol) { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, 0 ,symbol); return true ; }

In der Methode zum Empfangen und Speichern von Integer-Eigenschaften, schreiben wir zuerst die im Basisobjekt vorhandenen Daten in die Eigenschaften des Basisobjekts. Als Nächstes schreiben wir die Werte aus diesem Objekt in die Eigenschaften der grafischen Objektklasse:

void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveINT( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisibleOnTimeframes(( int ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ), true ); CGBaseObj::SetFlagBack(:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BACK ), true ); CGBaseObj::SetZorder(:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ZORDER ), true ); CGBaseObj::SetFlagHidden(:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_HIDDEN ), true ); CGBaseObj::SetFlagSelectable(:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ), true ); CGBaseObj::SetFlagSelected(:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SELECTED ), true ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 ,CGBaseObj::VisibleOnTimeframes()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ,CGBaseObj::IsBack()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Zorder()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ,CGBaseObj::IsHidden()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::IsSelectable()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ,CGBaseObj::IsSelected()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CREATETIME )); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) this .SetTimePivot(i); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_COLOR )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_STYLE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_WIDTH )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FILL )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_READONLY )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELS )); if ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 )!= this .GetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 )) { this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, this .Levels()); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, this .Levels()); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) { this .SetLevelColor(i); this .SetLevelStyle(i); this .SetLevelWidth(i); } this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ALIGN )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FONTSIZE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ELLIPSE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DIRECTION )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DEGREE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DRAWLINES )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_STATE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_ID )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_PERIOD )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XSIZE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YSIZE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XOFFSET )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YOFFSET )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BGCOLOR )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CORNER )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR )); }

So füllen wir alle Eigenschaften aus, die in der Basisklasse und ihrer Nachkommenschaft dupliziert werden. Ansonsten verwenden wir beim Empfang von Objekteigenschaften die Methoden des Basisobjekts. In ihnen sind keine grafischen Objektdaten gespeichert.



Ich werde einige Verbesserungen bei der Erstellung der Funktionsweise zur Verfolgung von Standardereignissen für grafische Objekte in Betracht ziehen.







Standardereignisse für grafische Objekte

Die Logik der Behandlung von Ereignissen für grafische Objekte soll auf dem folgenden Konzept beruhen: Wir können beliebige Ereignisse definieren, die bei Objekteigenschaften auftreten. Lassen Sie uns eine kleine Klasse des Basisereignisses für grafische Objekte erstellen. Bei der Definition eines Ereignisses für ein grafisches Objekt wird ein neues Ereignisobjekt erstellt, das folgende Daten erhält:

Ereignis-ID,

ID des Charts, das ein grafisches Objekt enthält, bei dem ein Ereignis aufgetreten ist,

Name des Objekts, bei dem ein Ereignis aufgetreten ist.

Ein nutzerdefiniertes Ereignis, das mit der Funktion EventChartCustom() an ein bestimmtes Chart gesendet wird, hat fünf Parameter:

bool EventChartCustom ( long chart_id, ushort custom_event_id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam );

Die auszufüllenden IDs sind custom_event_id für die Ereignis-ID des grafischen Objekts, lparam für die ID des Charts, das ein grafisches Objekt enthält, bei dem ein Ereignis aufgetreten ist, und sparam für den Namen eines grafischen Objekts. Wir haben auch einen freien Parameter dparam. Wir werden ihn verwenden, um den Wert der Konstante einer geänderten Eigenschaft anzugeben, wenn sie geändert wird, oder die Anzahl der grafischen Objekte, die zusammen mit einem geschlossenen Chart-Fenster entfernt werden.

Für jedes Objektereignis muss ein Ereignisobjekt erstellt (und in die Ereignisliste eingetragen) werden. Nachdem die Objekteigenschaften auf Änderungen überprüft wurden, haben wir eine vollständige Liste aller Ereignisse, die bei einem grafischen Objekt aufgetreten sind. Nach Abschluss der Überprüfung aller Objekteigenschaften wird die neu erstellte Ereignisliste abgearbeitet, indem jedes Ereignis an das Kontrollprogramm Chart gesendet wird, wo wiederum die Ereignisbehandlung von OnChartEvent() der Klasse der grafischen Elementsammlung aufgerufen wird. Die Ereignisbehandlung ermöglicht die Verarbeitung jedes Ereignisses, das aus der erstellten Liste der Ereignisse der grafischen Objekte gesendet wird. Jedes dieser Ereignisse enthält die Ereignis-ID, die ID des Charts, in dem sich das geänderte grafische Objekt befindet, und seinen Namen. Dadurch wird das grafische Objekt genau definiert, während die Kenntnis der Konstante der geänderten Eigenschaft genau auf eine geänderte Eigenschaft hinweist, sodass wir in der Lage sind, den Zeiger auf das Objekt in der Sammlung zu erhalten und einen neuen Wert der geänderten Eigenschaft zu lesen. All dies ermöglicht es uns, sowohl auf das grafische Objekt selbst als auch auf die geänderte Eigenschaft zu verweisen, um das Ereignis im Programm gemäß der ihm innewohnenden Logik weiter zu behandeln.

In diesem Artikel werde ich nur die Erzeugung von Ereignissen und deren Weiterleitung an den Handler von Ereignissen der grafischen Objektsammlung implementieren. Diese Ereignisse werden im nächsten Artikel in ihre Komponenten zerlegt.

Wir fügen ganz am Anfang der grafischen Basisobjektdatei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh die neue Klasse des Basisereignisses der grafischen Bibliotheksobjekte hinzu:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh> class CGBaseEvent : public CObject { private : ushort m_id; long m_lparam; double m_dparam; string m_sparam; public : void ID( ushort id) { this .m_id=id; } ushort ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } void LParam( const long value) { this .m_lparam=value; } long Lparam( void ) const { return this .m_lparam; } void DParam( const double value) { this .m_dparam=value; } double Dparam( void ) const { return this .m_dparam; } void SParam( const string value) { this .m_sparam=value; } string Sparam( void ) const { return this .m_sparam; } bool Send( const long chart_id) { :: ResetLastError (); return :: EventChartCustom (chart_id,m_id,m_lparam,m_dparam,m_sparam); } CGBaseEvent ( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) : m_id(event_id),m_lparam(lparam),m_dparam(dparam),m_sparam(sparam) {} ~CGBaseEvent ( void ){} }; class CGBaseObj : public CObject

Die Klassenvariablen zum Speichern aller oben beschriebenen Eigenschaften des Ereignisobjekts werden im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse deklariert, während der öffentliche Abschnitt die Methoden zum Setzen und Zurückgeben der Werte der Variablen und die Methode zum Senden eines benutzerdefinierten Ereignisses an einen bestimmten Chart enthält.

Der Klassenkonstruktor empfängt alle Werte, die den Klassenvariablen zugewiesen werden sollen. Die Werte werden den Variablen in der Initialisierungsliste des Konstruktors sofort zugewiesen.



Im geschützten Bereich der grafischen Basisobjektklasse deklarieren wir die Liste zur Speicherung von Objektereignissen und schreiben die Methoden zur Behandlung der Liste und der grafischen Objektereignisse:



class CGBaseObj : public CObject { protected : CArrayObj m_list_events; ENUM_OBJECT m_type_graph_obj; ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP m_group; string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; long m_object_id; long m_zorder; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; int m_timeframes_visible; int m_digits; bool m_visible; bool m_back; bool m_selected; bool m_selectable; bool m_hidden; datetime m_create_time; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ) { return true ; } virtual void StructToObject( void ){;} CArrayObj *GetListEvents( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CGBaseEvent *CreateNewEvent( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { CGBaseEvent * event = new CGBaseEvent(event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam); return event ; } bool CreateAndAddNewEvent( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { return this .AddEvent( new CGBaseEvent(event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam)); } bool AddEvent(CGBaseEvent * event ) { return this .m_list_events.Add( event );} void ClearEventsList( void ) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); } int EventsTotal( void ) { return this .m_list_events.Total(); } public :

Alle angebotenen Methoden sind recht einfach und leicht zu verstehen. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, können Sie diese gerne im Kommentarteil unten stellen.

Im Klassenkonstruktor, löschen wir die Liste der Objekt-Ereignisse und setzen das Flag für die sortierte Liste:

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ),m_visible( false ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; this .m_type_graph_obj= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_type_element= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_belong= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_name_prefix= "" ; this .m_name= "" ; this .m_chart_id= 0 ; this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_zorder= 0 ; this .m_subwindow= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; this .m_timeframes_visible= OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; this .m_visible= true ; this .m_back= false ; this .m_selected= false ; this .m_selectable= false ; this .m_hidden= true ; this .m_create_time= 0 ; }





In der Standard-Grafikobjektklasse \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh, und zwar in der Methode zur Überprüfung der Änderung der Objekteigenschaften, Löschen der Ereignisliste, Erzeugen und Hinzufügen von Ereignisobjekten zur Liste und Senden an den Handler für Ereignisse der Grafikobjektsammlung aus der erzeugten Liste:



void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged( void ) { CGBaseObj::ClearEventsList(); bool changed= false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this .ChartID(),prop, this .Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this .ChartID(),prop, this .Name()); } } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j) && prop!=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME) { changed= true ; this .CreateAndAddNewEvent(GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE, this .ChartID(),prop, this .Name()); } } } if (changed) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_events.Total();i++) { CGBaseEvent * event = this .m_list_events.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; ::EventChartCustom(::ChartID(), event .ID(), event .Lparam(), event .Dparam(), event .Sparam()); } PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } }

Hier wird für jede Objekteigenschaft in der Schleife durch alle Objekteigenschaften geprüft, ob es Änderungen gibt. Wenn eine Änderung festgestellt wurde, erstellen wir ein Ereignisobjekt und fügen es der Liste der Objektereignisse hinzu. Wenn es mindestens eine Änderung gibt, wird jedes Ereignisobjekt abgerufen und anhand der erstellten Liste an das Kontrollprogramm Chart in der Schleife gesendet. Anschließend werden diese Ereignisse gesendet und in der Ereignisbehandlung von OnChartEvent() der Klasse der grafischen Elementsammlung behandelt.



Wir öffnen die Datei der Kollektionsklasse der grafischen Elemente \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh. Verbessern wir noch die Methode der Klasse zur Verwaltung grafischer Objekte, die die Chart-Objekte überprüft:

void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); this .m_delta_graph_obj= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { string name= this .LastAddedGraphObjName(); if (name!= "" && :: StringFind (name,m_name_program)== WRONG_VALUE ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .CreateNewGraphObj(type,name); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ); return ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); if ( this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Search(obj)== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (! this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; return ; } :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE, this . ChartID (), 0 ,obj.Name()); } } } this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

Hier habe ich die Anzeige von Fehlermeldungen im Journal und das Senden eines Objekterzeugungsereignisses an das Kontrollprogramm Chart hinzugefügt.



Wir fügen im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse für die Sammlung grafischer Elemente die Methode hinzu, die die Objektliste der Chart-Verwaltung zurückgibt:

int NewObjects( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CArrayObj *GetListChartsControl( void ) { return & this .m_list_charts_control; } CGraphElementsCollection();





Die Methoden zum Erstellen von Standard-Grafikobjekten, die im vorherigen Artikel erstellt wurden, enthalten einen großen, sich wiederholenden Codeblock. Verschieben wir den in eine separate private Methode verschieben:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); private : CChartObjectsControl *CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj( const long chart_id, const string name, int subwindow, const ENUM_OBJECT type_object, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ) { if ( this .IsPresentGraphObjInList(chart_id,name)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_GR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS), " ChartID " ,( string )chart_id, ", " ,name); return NULL ; } if (! this .CreateNewStdGraphObject(chart_id,name,type_object,subwindow,time1, 0 )) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); CMessage::ToLog(:: GetLastError (), true ); return NULL ; } CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (ctrl== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_CTRL_OBJ),( string )chart_id); return ctrl; } bool AddCreatedObjToList( const string source, const long chart_id, const string name,CGStdGraphObj *obj) { bool res= true ; if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,name); delete obj; res= false ; } :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); return res; } public :

In allen Methoden zur Erstellung von Standard-Grafikobjekten wird das Operationsergebnis der Methode zurückgegeben:

public : bool CreateLineVertical( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_VLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time, 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdVLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true , false ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true , false ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); return this .AddCreatedObjToList(DFUN,chart_id,nm,obj); }

Außerdem setzen wir die Flags, die für das korrekte Funktionieren der neu geänderten Methode zum Setzen der Werte von grafischen Objekteigenschaften erforderlich sind.



Alle anderen Methoden zur Erstellung von grafischen Standardobjekten werden auf die gleiche Weise geändert. Es macht keinen Sinn, sie hier zu besprechen. Sie finden sie in den Anhängen unten.

In der Methode, die ein neues Objekt zur Verwaltung grafischer Objekte eines bestimmten Charts erstellt und zur Liste hinzufügt, implementieren Sie das Hinzufügen von Nachrichten zum Journal, wenn der Ereignissteuerungsindikator zum Chart hinzugefügt wird:



CChartObjectsControl *CGraphElementsCollection::CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id) { CChartObjectsControl *obj= new CChartObjectsControl(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ),( string )chart_id); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_charts_control.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; return NULL ; } if (obj. ChartID ()!=CBaseObj::GetMainChartID() && obj.CreateEventControlInd(CBaseObj::GetMainChartID())) if (!obj.AddEventControlInd()) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR); CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); } else :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_ADDED_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR),obj. Symbol (), " #" ,obj. ChartID ()); return obj; }





In der Methode, die die Liste aller grafischen Objekte aktualisiert, senden wir ein Ereignis zum Entfernen von grafischen Objekten, anstatt einfach im Journal das erkannte Objekt der Kollektionsliste anzuzeigen, das entfernt wurde:

void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .RefreshForExtraObjects(); long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl= this .RefreshByChartID(chart_id); if (obj_ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (obj_ctrl.IsEvent()) { if (obj_ctrl.Delta()> 0 ) { if (! this .AddGraphObjToCollection(DFUN_ERR_LINE,obj_ctrl)) continue ; } else if (obj_ctrl.Delta()< 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj!= NULL ) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE,obj. ChartID (), 0 , obj.Name() ); if (! this .DeleteGraphObjFromList(obj)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); } } } i++; } }

Im Ereignis-String-Parameter übergeben wir den Namen eines entfernten Objekts. Vielleicht werde ich das Speichern von entfernten Objekten in einer separaten Liste implementieren, sodass wir beim Empfang eines Entfernungsereignisses in der Lage sind, ein entferntes Objekt und seine Eigenschaften zu definieren, sowie es programmatisch wiederherzustellen.



In der Methode, die das Entfernen eines Chart-Fensters behandelt, sende ich auch ein Ereignis an das Kontrollprogramm Chart anstelle einer einfachen Journalmeldung:

void CGraphElementsCollection::RefreshForExtraObjects( void ) { for ( int i= this .m_list_charts_control.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl= this .m_list_charts_control.At(i); if (obj_ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentChartWindow(obj_ctrl. ChartID ())) { long chart_id=obj_ctrl. ChartID (); string chart_symb=obj_ctrl. Symbol (); int total_ctrl= this .m_list_charts_control.Total(); this .DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(obj_ctrl); int total_obj= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total(); this .DeleteGraphObjectsFromList(chart_id); int del_ctrl=total_ctrl- this .m_list_charts_control.Total(); int del_obj=total_obj- this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART, chart_id , del_obj , chart_symb ); } } }

Hier übergeben wir die ID des geschlossenen Charts, die Anzahl der mit diesem Chart entfernten grafischen Objekte und das Symbol des geschlossenen Charts in Form von Parametern.



In der Ereignisbehandlung fügen wir für die Ereignisse der Klasse der Kollektion der grafischen Elemente die Behandlung der Basisereignisse der grafischen Objekte hinzu:



void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) { obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj. ChartID (), 0 ,obj.Name()); obj.SetName(name_new); } obj.PropertiesRefresh(); obj.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } if (idx>GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<GRAPH_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { switch (idx) { case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE)); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.PrintShort(); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CHANGE : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE)); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.PrintShort(); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME)); obj= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,lparam); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.PrintShort(); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE : :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE)); break ; case GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DEL_CHART: :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART), ": ChartID: " ,lparam, ", ChartSymbol: " ,sparam); break ; default : break ; } } }

Die Logik der Methode wird in den Code-Kommentaren beschrieben. Hier habe ich eine Reaktion auf das Anklicken eines Charts hinzugefügt. Im Falle eines Doppelklicks ändert ein Objekt seinen Selektionsstatus, was zu einem Objektparameter-Änderungsereignis führt. Auf diese Weise sind wir in der Lage, Ereignisse für die Auswahl und Abwahl von Objekten zu behandeln.

Schließlich werden die bereits behandelten Ereignisse für grafische Objekte (für die Basisereignisse erstellt wurden) an dieselbe Methode weitergeleitet. Diese Basisereignisse werden im neuen Codeblock behandelt. Im Moment haben wir hier nur das Senden von Nachrichten an das Journal. In späteren Artikeln werde ich eine vollwertige Behandlung der einzelnen Ereignisse erstellen, damit das Programm in der Lage ist, das geänderte Objekt und seine Eigenschaften zu kennen und schnell darauf zuzugreifen.





Um den Umgang mit grafischen Objekten zu vereinfachen, erstellen wir die Methoden für den Umgang mit grafischen Objekten in der Hauptklasse der CEngine-Bibliothek in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.

Um offene Charts unter Verwendung von Standard-Grafikobjektklassen zu definieren, können wir uns die Liste der Chart-Verwaltungsobjekte ansehen. Die Liste ermöglicht es uns, die IDs aller geöffneten Charts von den Objekten abzurufen und so die Möglichkeit zu erhalten, auf sie zuzugreifen. Um den Empfang der IDs im Programm zu vereinfachen, erstellen wir die Methode und füllen das ihr übergebene Array vom Typ long mit den IDs der offenen Charts, für die Kontrollobjekte erstellt werden:

void Pause( const ulong pause_msc, const datetime time_start= 0 ) { this .PauseSetWaitingMSC(pause_msc); this .PauseSetTimeBegin(time_start* 1000 ); while (! this .PauseIsCompleted() && !:: IsStopped ()){} } CGraphElementsCollection *GetGraphicObjCollection( void ) { return & this .m_graph_objects; } void GraphGetArrayChartsID( long &array_charts_id[] ) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_graph_objects.GetListChartsControl(); if (list== NULL ) return ; :: ArrayResize (array_charts_id,list.Total()); :: ArrayInitialize (array_charts_id, WRONG_VALUE ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CChartObjectsControl *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; array_charts_id[i]=obj. ChartID (); } }

Hier setzen wir sofort die Größe des übergebenen Arrays gleich der Größe der Liste der Chart-Management-Objekte und initialisieren das Array mit -1 Werten. Dies ist im Falle eines Fehlers beim Empfang des Chart-Management-Objekts in der Schleife notwendig, um -1 in der Array-Zelle zu setzen, die dem Index des Chart-Management-Objekts entspricht, das wir nicht erhalten konnten. Dies dient als Fehlersignal beim Abrufen des Objekts.

Natürlich kann ich die Array-Größe in der Schleife nur erhöhen, wenn ein Objekt erfolgreich empfangen wurde, aber der Aufruf von ArrayResize() innerhalb der Schleife verlangsamt die Leistung. Vergrößern Sie daher das Array gleich entsprechend der Listengröße. Im Falle eines Fehlers wird die entsprechende Arrayzelle -1 enthalten.

Danach wird in der Schleife durch die erhaltene Liste das nächste Chart-Verwaltungsobjekt geholt und die Chart-ID (die im Chart-Verwaltungsobjekt enthalten ist) in die Array-Zelle geschrieben, die dem Schleifenindex entspricht.



Für einen vereinfachten Zugriff auf die Methoden zur Erstellung von Standardgrafikobjekten schreiben wir die Methoden für deren Erstellung — zwei Methoden pro Objekt. Die erste Methode ruft die gleichnamige grafische Elementsammelklasse zur Erstellung eines grafischen Standardobjekts auf, während die zweite die erste Methode aufruft die aktuelle Chart ID angibt:

bool CreateLineVertical ( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateLineVertical (chart_id,name,subwindow,time); } bool CreateLineVertical ( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time) { return this .CreateLineVertical ( :: ChartID () ,name,subwindow,time); } bool CreateLineHorizontal( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateLineHorizontal(chart_id,name,subwindow,price); } bool CreateLineHorizontal( const string name, const int subwindow, const double price) { return this .CreateLineHorizontal(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,price); } bool CreateLineTrend( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateLineTrend(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateLineTrend( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .CreateLineTrend(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateLineTrendByAngle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double angle) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateLineTrendByAngle(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,angle); } bool CreateLineTrendByAngle( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double angle) { return this .CreateLineTrendByAngle(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,angle); } bool CreateLineCycle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateLineCycle(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateLineCycle( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .CreateLineCycle(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateLineArrowed( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateLineArrowed(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateLineArrowed( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .CreateLineArrowed(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateChannel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateChannel(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateChannel( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .CreateChannel(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateChannelStdDeviation( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double deviation= 1.5 ) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateChannelStdDeviation(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,deviation); } bool CreateChannelStdDeviation( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double deviation= 1.5 ) { return this .CreateChannelStdDeviation(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,deviation); } bool CreateChannelRegression( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateChannelRegression(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateChannelRegression( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .CreateChannelRegression(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreatePitchforkAndrews( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreatePitchforkAndrews(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreatePitchforkAndrews( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .CreatePitchforkAndrews(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateGannLine( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double angle) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateGannLine(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,angle); } bool CreateGannLine( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double angle) { return this .CreateGannLine(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,angle); } bool CreateGannFan( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction, const double scale) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateGannFan(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,direction,scale); } bool CreateGannFan( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction, const double scale) { return this .CreateGannFan(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,direction,scale); } bool CreateGannGrid( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction, const double scale) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateGannGrid(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,direction,scale); } bool CreateGannGrid( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction, const double scale) { return this .CreateGannGrid(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,direction,scale); } bool CreateFiboLevels( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateFiboLevels(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateFiboLevels( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .CreateFiboLevels(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateFiboTimeZones( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateFiboTimeZones(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateFiboTimeZones( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .CreateFiboTimeZones(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateFiboFan( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateFiboFan(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateFiboFan( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .CreateFiboFan(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateFiboArc( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double scale, const bool ellipse) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateFiboArc(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,scale,ellipse); } bool CreateFiboArc( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const double scale, const bool ellipse) { return this .CreateFiboArc(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,scale,ellipse); } bool CreateFiboChannel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateFiboChannel(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateFiboChannel( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .CreateFiboChannel(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateFiboExpansion( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateFiboExpansion(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateFiboExpansion( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .CreateFiboExpansion(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateElliothWave5( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3, const datetime time4, const double price4, const datetime time5, const double price5, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateElliothWave5(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5,degree,draw_lines); } bool CreateElliothWave5( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3, const datetime time4, const double price4, const datetime time5, const double price5, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { return this .CreateElliothWave5(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5,degree,draw_lines); } bool CreateElliothWave3( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateElliothWave3(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,degree,draw_lines); } bool CreateElliothWave3( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3, const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree, const bool draw_lines) { return this .CreateElliothWave3(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,degree,draw_lines); } bool CreateRectangle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateRectangle(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateRectangle( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2) { return this .CreateRectangle(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); } bool CreateTriangle( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateTriangle(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateTriangle( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .CreateTriangle(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateEllipse( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateEllipse(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateEllipse( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, const datetime time3, const double price3) { return this .CreateEllipse(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); } bool CreateThumbUp( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateThumbUp(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateThumbUp( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .CreateThumbUp(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateThumbDown( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateThumbDown(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateThumbDown( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .CreateThumbDown(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateArrowUp( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateArrowUp(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateArrowUp( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .CreateArrowUp(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateArrowDown( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateArrowDown(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateArrowDown( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .CreateArrowDown(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateSignalStop( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateSignalStop(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateSignalStop( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .CreateSignalStop(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateSignalCheck( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateSignalCheck(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateSignalCheck( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .CreateSignalCheck(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreatePriceLabelLeft( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreatePriceLabelLeft(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreatePriceLabelLeft( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .CreatePriceLabelLeft(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreatePriceLabelRight( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreatePriceLabelRight(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreatePriceLabelRight( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .CreatePriceLabelRight(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateSignalBuy( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateSignalBuy(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateSignalBuy( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .CreateSignalBuy(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateSignalSell( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateSignalSell(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateSignalSell( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price) { return this .CreateSignalSell(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price); } bool CreateArrow( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const uchar arrow_code, const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateArrow(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price,arrow_code,anchor); } bool CreateArrow( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const uchar arrow_code, const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor) { return this .CreateArrow(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price,arrow_code,anchor); } bool CreateText( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const string text, const int size, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point, const double angle) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateText(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price,text,size,anchor_point,angle); } bool CreateText( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const string text, const int size, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point, const double angle) { return this .CreateText(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price,text,size,anchor_point,angle); } bool CreateTextLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const string text, const int size, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point, const double angle) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateTextLabel(chart_id,name,subwindow,x,y,text,size,corner,anchor_point,angle); } bool CreateTextLabel( const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const string text, const int size, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor_point, const double angle) { return this .CreateTextLabel(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,x,y,text,size,corner,anchor_point,angle); } bool CreateButton( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const int font_size, const bool button_state) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateButton(chart_id,name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,corner,font_size,button_state); } bool CreateButton( const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const int font_size, const bool button_state) { return this .CreateButton(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,corner,font_size,button_state); } bool CreateChart( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const int scale, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateChart(chart_id,name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,corner,scale,symbol,timeframe); } bool CreateChart( const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const int scale, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .CreateChart(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,corner,scale,symbol,timeframe); } bool CreateBitmap( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const string image1, const string image2, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateBitmap(chart_id,name,subwindow,time,price,image1,image2,anchor); } bool CreateBitmap( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time, const double price, const string image1, const string image2, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor) { return this .CreateBitmap(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time,price,image1,image2,anchor); } bool CreateBitmapLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string image1, const string image2, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const bool state) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateBitmapLabel(chart_id,name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,image1,image2,corner,anchor,state); } bool CreateBitmapLabel( const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string image1, const string image2, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, const bool state) { return this .CreateBitmapLabel(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,image1,image2,corner,anchor,state); } bool CreateEditField( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const int font_size, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align, const bool readonly) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateEditField(chart_id,name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,font_size,corner,align,readonly); } bool CreateEditField( const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const int font_size, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align, const bool readonly) { return this .CreateEditField(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,font_size,corner,align,readonly); } bool CreateCalendarEvent( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateCalendarEvent(chart_id,name,subwindow,time); } bool CreateCalendarEvent( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time) { return this .CreateCalendarEvent(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time); } bool CreateRectangleLabel( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateRectangleLabel(chart_id,name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,corner,border); } bool CreateRectangleLabel( const string name, const int subwindow, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border) { return this .CreateRectangleLabel(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,x,y,w,h,corner,border); } CEngine(); ~CEngine();

Dies sind derzeit alle Verbesserungen, die für die Schaffung der grundlegenden Funktionen zur Verfolgung von Ereignissen in grafischen Objekten erforderlich sind.







Test

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwende ich den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichere ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part90\ als TestDoEasyPart90.mq5.



Im vorherigen Artikel haben wir eine vertikale Linie erstellt, wenn wir bei gedrückter Strg-Taste auf einen Chart klicken. Jetzt werden wir sie für alle geöffneten Charts im Terminal erstellen.



In den Code-Block für die Chart-Klickbehandlung durch OnChartEvent() fügen wir den Code zum Füllen des Arrays mit den IDs aller offenen Charts ein. In der Schleife durch das erhaltene Array, erstellen wir eine vertikale Linie auf jedem der Charts:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) { long array[]; engine.GraphGetArrayChartsID(array); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (array);i++) engine.CreateLineVertical(array[i], "LineVertical" , 0 ,time); } } engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn auf dem Chart, nachdem Sie einen anderen Chart geöffnet und beide Charts horizontal platziert haben. Wenn Sie auf einen Chart mit einem EA klicken, werden vertikale Linien erzeugt — eine Linie für jeden Chart. Ändern Sie nun die Eigenschaften der Linien und sehen Sie sich an, wie die Meldungen über erhaltene Ereignisse im Journal angezeigt werden:





Wie wir sehen können, werden Meldungen zu Objektereignissen im Journal angezeigt. Bei der programmatischen Erstellung von Objekten wird das Objekterstellungsereignis nicht erzeugt, da der Programmierer bereits weiß, zu welchem Zeitpunkt ein grafisches Objekt erstellt wird. Es besteht daher keine Notwendigkeit, diesen Umstand durch Senden des Ereignisses zu duplizieren.

Natürlich ist eine einfache Darstellung der allgemeinen Meldungen im Journal für die Behandlung von Ereignissen nicht ausreichend. Aber das sind nur die Meldungen über Basisereignisse, deren Parameter alle Daten über ein später definiertes Ereignis enthalten.







Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich meine Arbeit an grafischen Objektereignissen fortsetzen und die Behandlung jedes erhaltenen Ereignisses implementieren.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Bibliotheksversion, des Test-EA und des Chart-Event-Control-Indikators für MQL5 sind unten zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt. Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge bitte im Kommentarteil.

Zurück zum Inhalt

*Frühere Artikel dieser Serie:



Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 86): Grafische Objektkollektion - Verwaltung der Eigenschaftsänderungen

Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 87): Grafische Kollektion - Verwaltung der Änderungen von Eigenschaften von Objekten auf allen offenen Charts

Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 88): Grafische Objektkollektion — zweidimensionales dynamisches Array zur Speicherung der sich dynamisch ändernden Objekteigenschaften

Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 89): Programmieren von grafischen Standardobjekten, grundlegende Funktionsweise

