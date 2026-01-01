Fund Mode MT5 – Price Action EA for XAUUSD (M5)

Fund Mode MT5 is a Price Action–based Expert Advisor (EA)

❌ No Grid

❌ No Martingale

Specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe,

with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and small account suitability.

🔥 Key Features

1️⃣ Trading System

Strategy: Price Action + Engulfing Patterns

Main Timeframe: M5

Does NOT use: Grid, Martingale, or Hedge

Trade entry conditions: Engulfing pattern detection Multi-layer filters: EMA, ADX, RSI Price confirmation required before entry



2️⃣ Risk Management

Stop Loss: Fixed points (default 1000 points )

Take Profit: Risk : Reward–based (default 1:2 )

Lot sizing modes: Fixed lot Risk-based (% risk per trade)

Drawdown protection: Daily Drawdown Limit Maximum Drawdown Limit



3️⃣ Safety Systems

Daily Profit Target: Automatically stops trading after daily target is reached

Equity Lock System: Locks profit once equity reaches a defined level

RR Trailing Stop: Moves Stop Loss according to Risk–Reward levels

Spread Filter: Prevents trading during high spread conditions

4️⃣ Pattern Recognition

5 Engulfing pattern types: Standard Engulfing Momentum Engulfing Expansion Engulfing Failed Break Engulfing Smart Money Engulfing

Preset System for quick pattern selection

5️⃣ Filter Systems

EMA Filter (36 / 46) on M15

ADX Filter for trend strength detection

RSI Multi-Timeframe Filter: M15 / H1 / D1

Spread Filter to reduce hidden trading costs

⚙️ Recommended Settings (ECN Account – $500)

Risk_Per_Trade = 1.0 StopLoss_Points = 1000 RR_Ratio = 2.0 Use_Fix_Lot = true Fix_Lot_Size = 0.01 Daily_DD_Limit = 20.0 Max_DD_Limit = 40.0 MaxSpread = 100

📊 Real-Time Dashboard

Displays essential trading information directly on the chart:

Trading status

Balance / Equity / Daily P/L

Drawdown monitoring

Pattern detection status

Filter conditions

🎨 AI Theme System (Visual Enhancement)

Customizable chart and dashboard themes:

Preset themes: Neon Blue, Cyber Magenta, Matrix Green, Space Violet, Minimal Silver

Visual effects: Neon borders, gradients, animations

Sound alerts when EA is enabled or disabled

✅ Usage Guidelines