Fund Mode MT5
- 专家
- Nunthasak Aunkaew
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 10
Fund Mode MT5 – Price Action EA for XAUUSD (M5)
Fund Mode MT5 is a Price Action–based Expert Advisor (EA)
❌ No Grid
❌ No Martingale
Specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe,
with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and small account suitability.
🔥 Key Features
1️⃣ Trading System
-
Strategy: Price Action + Engulfing Patterns
-
Main Timeframe: M5
-
Does NOT use: Grid, Martingale, or Hedge
-
Trade entry conditions:
-
Engulfing pattern detection
-
Multi-layer filters: EMA, ADX, RSI
-
Price confirmation required before entry
-
2️⃣ Risk Management
-
Stop Loss: Fixed points (default 1000 points)
-
Take Profit: Risk : Reward–based (default 1:2)
-
Lot sizing modes:
-
Fixed lot
-
Risk-based (% risk per trade)
-
-
Drawdown protection:
-
Daily Drawdown Limit
-
Maximum Drawdown Limit
-
3️⃣ Safety Systems
-
Daily Profit Target: Automatically stops trading after daily target is reached
-
Equity Lock System: Locks profit once equity reaches a defined level
-
RR Trailing Stop: Moves Stop Loss according to Risk–Reward levels
-
Spread Filter: Prevents trading during high spread conditions
4️⃣ Pattern Recognition
-
5 Engulfing pattern types:
-
Standard Engulfing
-
Momentum Engulfing
-
Expansion Engulfing
-
Failed Break Engulfing
-
Smart Money Engulfing
-
-
Preset System for quick pattern selection
5️⃣ Filter Systems
-
EMA Filter (36 / 46) on M15
-
ADX Filter for trend strength detection
-
RSI Multi-Timeframe Filter: M15 / H1 / D1
-
Spread Filter to reduce hidden trading costs
⚙️ Recommended Settings (ECN Account – $500)
📊 Real-Time Dashboard
Displays essential trading information directly on the chart:
-
Trading status
-
Balance / Equity / Daily P/L
-
Drawdown monitoring
-
Pattern detection status
-
Filter conditions
🎨 AI Theme System (Visual Enhancement)
Customizable chart and dashboard themes:
-
Preset themes: Neon Blue, Cyber Magenta, Matrix Green, Space Violet, Minimal Silver
-
Visual effects: Neon borders, gradients, animations
-
Sound alerts when EA is enabled or disabled
✅ Usage Guidelines
-
Recommended account type: ECN / RAW
-
Minimum deposit: $500
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
-
One trade per candle supported